9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
(File/AFP)
Updated 09 February 2021
Arab News

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 09 February 2021
Arab News

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

- Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) reported a net profit of SR 1.546 billion ($410.5 million) for 2020, a 50 percent drop from SR 3.115 billion a year earlier.

- Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) gave the green light for National Commercial Bank (NCB) to increase its capital from SR 30 billion to SR 44.78 billion, through issuing 1.478 billion ordinary shares.

- Samba Financial Group said an extraordinary general assembly meeting will be held on March 1, to discuss the planned merger with NCB.

- Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. swung to a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR 42.7 million for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, versus a net loss of SR 7.6 million a year earlier.

- NCB Capital will distribute cash dividend to AlAhli REIT Fund (1) unit holders for the six-month period ending Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.325 per unit, or 3.25 percent of initial price per unit.

- Hail Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend at SAR 0.5 per share, for 2020.

- CMA approved a request by Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co. (MEDGULF) to reduce its capital by 12.5 percent from SAR 800 million to SR 700 million.

- Alkhabeer REIT Fund’s board of directors approved the fund manager, Alkhabeer Capital’s, recommendation to halt the acquisition process of a property located in Riyadh.

- Brent crude on Tuesday gained 52 cents to reach $61.08 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 46 cents to reach $58.43/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021
Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021

Saudi cement sales grow 6% to 5.1m tons in January 2021
Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Argaam

The aggregate sales of 17 Saudi cement producers rose 6 percent to 5.1 million tons in January 2021, compared to 4.8 million tons in the same month last year, according to recent data issued by Yamama Cement Company.

As many as 12 cement producers reported higher sales, led by Arabian Cement Co. with a 50 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). It was followed by Najran Cement and Tabuk Cement with (+25% YoY each).  

On the other hand, five other companies reported lower sales, led by Yamama Cement that saw a 21 percent YoY drop in sales.

Six companies exported 127,000 tons of cement in January. Saudi Cement Co. came on top with 61,000 tons of exports. It was followed by Yanbu Cement Co. with 32,000 tons, and Najran Cement with 19,000 tons. 

Six companies exported clinker in January, led by Arabian Cement with nearly 257,000 tons. It was followed by Saudi Cement and Yanbu Cement with 179,000 tons, and 174,000 tons, respectively.

Clinker production increased by 5.7 percent to 4.5 million tons in the same month, compared to 4.2 million tons in January 2020. 

Clinker inventories reached 35.7 million tons by the end of January, down 14.8 percent from 41.9 million tons in January 2020.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement

