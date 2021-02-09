You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei CEO hopes for reset with US from Biden administration

Huawei CEO hopes for reset with US from Biden administration

Huawei CEO hopes for reset with US from Biden administration
Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei is seen on a camera monitor during a press briefing in Taiyuan, in China’s northern Shanxi province on Feb. 9, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pwbq

Updated 09 February 2021
AFP

Huawei CEO hopes for reset with US from Biden administration

Huawei CEO hopes for reset with US from Biden administration
  • Ren Zhengfei said his “confidence in Huawei’s ability to survive has grown” despite its travails across much of the western world
  • The comments come as the firm struggles under rules that have effectively banned US firms from selling it technology
Updated 09 February 2021
AFP

TAIYUAN, China: The CEO and founder of Chinese telecom giant Huawei called Tuesday for a reset with the United States under President Joe Biden, after the firm was battered by sanctions imposed by Donald Trump’s administration.
In his first appearance before journalists in a year, Ren Zhengfei said his “confidence in Huawei’s ability to survive has grown” despite its travails across much of the western world where it is maligned as a potential security threat.
The comments come as the firm struggles under rules that have effectively banned US firms from selling its technology such as semiconductors and other critical components, citing national security concerns.
Insisting that Huawei remained strong and ready to buy from US companies, Ren called on the Biden White House for a “mutually beneficial” change of tack that could restore its access to the goods.
Continuing to do so, he warned, would hurt US suppliers.
“We hope the new US administration would have an open policy for the benefit of American firms and the economic development of the United States,” said Ren, 76.
“We still hope that we can buy large volumes of American materials, components and equipment so that we can all benefit from China’s growth.”
Ren was speaking during a visit to the city of Taiyuan in China’s northern coal belt to open a laboratory for technologies that automate coal production to boost safety in a notoriously dangerous industry.
Founded by Ren in 1987, Huawei largely flew under the global radar for decades as it became the world’s largest maker of telecoms equipment and a top mobile phone producer.
That changed under Trump, who targeted the firm as part of an intensifying China-US trade and technology standoff.
Trump from 2018 imposed escalating sanctions to cut off Huawei’s access to components and bar it from the US market, while he also successfully pressured allies to shun the firm’s gear in their telecoms systems.
The former president raised fears that China’s government could potentially use “back doors” in Huawei gear for espionage, which the company strenuously denies.
The US campaign is hurting Huawei. Once a top-three smartphone supplier along with Samsung and Apple, its shipments plummeted more than 40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to industry tracker IDC, as the supply-chain disruptions curbed production.
It fell to number five in the world in smartphones in the quarter — behind Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Oppo.

With China’s huge domestic market, Huawei will likely survive but not without major changes, said Nicole Peng, analyst with Canalys.
“They will not go away. I believe they will come back, but need to rethink the business model,” she said.
To this end, Huawei in November spun off budget smartphone line Honor to free that brand’s access to needed components.
But Ren insisted Tuesday it would hold on to its main premium phone brands.
“We have decided we absolutely will not sell off our consumer devices, our smartphone business,” he said.
Despite his apparent overture to the White House, Ren admitted it would be “extremely difficult” for Biden to lift the sanctions.
There is pressure in Washington to stay firm on China, and Biden’s commerce secretary nominee Gina Raimondo has pledged to “protect” America from potential Chinese threats, including Huawei.
Huawei is fast diversifying to encompass enterprise and cloud computing, Internet-Of-Things devices and networks, and other business segments related to the advent of 5G networks, an area of Huawei strength.
“We have more means to overcome the difficulties (we face),” Ren said.
Huawei also is building an alternative operating system after the US barred it from using Google’s Android.
But Ren appeared to shoot down recent reports that Huawei is seeking self-sufficiency in semiconductors — long an Achilles Heel for China — either by acquiring stakes in chip companies or setting up its own plant.
“Huawei won’t be investing in this ourselves,” he said.
Ren also has had to deal with the December 2018 arrest of his daughter, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, on a US warrant during a Vancouver stopover.
Meng, 48, faces fraud and conspiracy charges in the United States over alleged Huawei violations of US sanctions against Iran, and separate charges of theft of trade secrets.
Her trial will begin in earnest in March, after two years of legal skirmishing. She could ultimately be extradited to the United States.

Topics: Huawei US

Related

Having a combination of smart devices from Huawei raring to go not only creates a smarter and technological space at home or office, but also assures enhanced productivity and an immersive experience. (Supplied)
Corporate News
Huawei’s 1+8+n strategy connects all devices for an immersive experience & enhanced productivity
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas
Corporate News
Aramco, STC & Huawei to study 5G uses in oil & gas

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
  • Investment minister: Kingdom’s biotechnology, life science industries ‘will play central role in driving post-pandemic economic recovery’
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Ministry and the local subsidiary of Swiss biotechnology giant Roche Group have signed an agreement to establish a new partnership that will see the two entities collaborate on initiatives to develop the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences sector.

Roche Products Saudi Arabia (RPSA) will work with the ministry to identify and facilitate investment opportunities, help boost the number of Saudis employed in the sector, advise on developing policy and regulation, and work together on the establishment of public-private partnerships across the life sciences ecosystem.

The official signing took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Various projects are already underway as part of the new collaboration, including a policy alliance to enhance the clinical trials industry in the Kingdom and identify potential investment opportunities.

“Saudi Arabia’s nascent biotechnology and life science industries will play a central role in driving our post-pandemic economic recovery,” Al-Falih was quoted as saying.

“The past 12 months have shown us that Saudi Arabia has one of the G20’s most resilient economies — we recorded a 12 percent increase in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the first half of 2020 despite a challenging economic backdrop.”

Roche Group is the world’s largest biotech company and works in a diverse range of sectors, including medicines related to infectious diseases, cancer diagnostics and diabetes.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it is active in over 100 countries, employs around 100,000 people and last year posted sales of $65 billion.

RPSA has been active in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years, and became a fully operational legal entity in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to be anchor investor in new $300m fund

Latest updates

KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
KSA partners with Roche to boost life sciences sector
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Oil climbs to 13-month high on output cuts, weaker dollar
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’
Egypt opens Gaza border crossing ‘indefinitely’
Masdar’s US clean energy projects create 2,000 new jobs
Masdar’s US clean energy projects create 2,000 new jobs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.