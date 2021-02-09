You are here

Asian leaders highlight resilience, cooperation as key to post-pandemic recovery
Organizers of the 14th edition of the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) on Tuesday held a fifth virtual conclave titled “Innovative Strategies for a Decade of Challenges: Asia 2020-2030.”
Jana Salloum

Asian leaders highlight resilience, cooperation as key to post-pandemic recovery
  • Experts discussed the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of countries working together to overcome the global health crisis
Jana Salloum

BEIRUT: The resilience and cooperation shown by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic was an example to the world of how to approach economic recovery, an Asian business conference has been told.

Organizers of the 14th edition of the Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) on Tuesday held a fifth virtual conclave titled “Innovative Strategies for a Decade of Challenges: Asia 2020-2030.”

Experts discussed the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of countries working together to overcome the global health crisis.

“In 2020, developing Asia suffered its first regional recession in six decades, with most major economies posting negative growth,” Maria Leonor Robredo, vice president of the Philippines, said in a keynote speech.

Last year the Philippines witnessed its highest unemployment rates, but Robredo told ABLF delegates that public and private sector engagement and more investment in technology were the best ways forward out of the crisis.

Richad Soundardjee, CEO of Societe Generale in the Middle East, said the UAE and Saudi Arabia had shown great resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and both countries would likely see a U-shaped recovery.

He highlighted the diversification efforts of energy giants Saudi Aramco and the UAE’s ADNOC oil company, especially their move into renewable energy sectors.

Andreas Schaal, director of global relations at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was optimistic about the outlook for the coming year.

He told the forum that while a contraction of 4.2 percent was predicted for 2020, he expected to see a rebound in 2021 with many countries taking a more regional rather than global approach to recovery.

Benjamin Ampen, managing director of Twitter for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said the social media platform’s key principles in the past 12 years had been empathy and flexibility, and the company prioritized physical and mental health over everything else.

He told the conference that during the global health crisis, Twitter’s approach had been to focus on experimenting, building hypothesis, testing them, and applying learning.

The MD also pointed out that Twitter had worked hard in the MENA region to increase the number of “knowledgeable and credible sources of information” in order to tackle fake news on social media platforms.

Other speakers at the event included Nigerian Princess Dr. Moradeun Ogunlana, the founder and CEO of the African Women Health Project International and a UN peace ambassador, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, the CEO of Plan International, David Girling, a senior adviser and lead at the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a global designer and sustainability activist.

Topics: Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) UAE Saudi Arabia

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009
  • Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said
Updated 09 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.
Imports dropped 7.1 percent, the Federal Statistical Office said. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4 percent and imports by 17.5 percent.
The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5 percent drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1 percent decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6 percent fall.
China was the biggest single source of imports to Germany, with its total increasing 5.6 percent to 116.2 billion euros. The Netherlands and the United States were second and third, with declines of 9.6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
Figures released last month showed that the German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank by 5 percent last year. That was a better outcome than long expected.
Last year’s figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.
The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1 percent compared with the previous month.
While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the UK dropped 3.3 percent in the last month before the country left the European Union’s single market.
Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4 percent.

Topics: Germany

