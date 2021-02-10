You are here

Duterte appeals to rebels not to block COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Duterte appeals to rebels not to block COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Health workers and employees of Philippine General Hospital queue to register for COVID-19 vaccines, expected to arrive this month, at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, Philippines, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 10 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Duterte appeals to rebels not to block COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Duterte appeals to rebels not to block COVID-19 vaccination efforts
  Philippines president seeks 'guarantee' that armed groups will observe 'rule of humanity' and allow vaccines to be delivered safely
Updated 10 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: With the Philippines set to launch its COVID-19 vaccination program next week, President Rodrigo Duterte has appealed to communist rebels not to hamper the transportation and delivery process, especially in remote areas.

In a late-night address to the nation, he called on the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), its armed wing the New People’s Army (NPA), and other armed groups to allow the safe transport of vaccines throughout the country.

“I am appealing to the Communist Party of the Philippines,” he said. “The CPP must guarantee that the vaccines (that are) being transported to areas where (there) are no city health officers or medical persons, (they will) leave the vaccines alone. Allow the vaccines to be transported freely and safely.”

He urged the rebels to observe the “rule of humanity” and added: “(They belong) to the Filipino people. The credit goes to no one. This is for the Filipino people.”

The NPA has previously intercepted government aid shipments intended for people in rural areas. Duterte described such acts by the rebels as “abhorrent.”

In previous speeches, he gave assurances that COVID-19 vaccines would be available to everyone in the country, including the rebels.

In response to the president’s appeal, the CPP on Tuesday said that its forces will not obstruct the vaccine deliveries.

“The NPA will ensure that transportation of COVID-19 vaccines will be provided with a humanitarian corridor for safe and unimpeded passage in guerrilla bases and zones,” the group said.

It suggested, however, that the transportation, distribution and inoculation process should be handled by the International Committee of the Red Cross and other civilian humanitarian agencies, especially in remote parts of the country. Any non-Red Cross vehicles used to transport the vaccines “must be clearly marked with a red cross over a white background,” it added.

However, military chiefs said that while they hope the CPP will honor its commitment, “it is not for the rebel group to dictate which vehicles to use.”

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said: “We urge the CPP-NPA not to take advantage of the pandemic to salvage their reputation that they vastly eroded, or attempt to build an image that is in stark contrast with what they are doing.”

Harry Roque, a spokesman for Duterte, said that the government has prepared a vaccination plan and it would not be “what the CPP-NPA, a terrorist group, wants to dictate.”

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said an initial shipment of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in the Philippines by Feb. 13. The vaccination program is scheduled to begin three days later.

The Philippines has ordered 5.6 million doses of two vaccines — the second is the one developed by AstraZeneca — which are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of the year, according to Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Public schools could be used as vaccination centers during the inoculation drive “if there’s no available space, especially in the urban areas,” Duterte said. Earlier, he ordered immunizations to be carried out in police stations and military installations if there is “no suitable venue” available in remote areas.

The president also called on the police and the military to work together to maintain order during the vaccination campaign.

“The military should reinforce police forces that have insufficient manpower, particularly in remote villages,” he said.

While the Philippines is lagging behind some other Southeast Asian countries in acquiring vaccine supplies, Duterte has expressed optimism that the government’s response to the pandemic will deliver “good results” by the end of the year.

“I think that we have reasonably… we did our assignment,” he said. “We are waiting for the vaccines to arrive … and (will) inoculate everyone. We will do it as fast as the vaccines come in.”

He added: “We will survive. By the end of the year, it appears that (while) it may not be the best, our efforts will have good results.”

The government initially will prioritize health workers in the vaccination drive, especially those working most closely with coronavirus patients and in COVID-19 hospital wards. Authorities in the Philippines aim to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, about 70 million people, this year.

On Tuesday, 1,235 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 540,227. An addition 65 people died of conditions related to the disease, raising the death toll to 11,296.

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

India boosts its Afghan presence with $236m deal for new dam

India boosts its Afghan presence with $236m deal for new dam
Updated 10 February 2021

India boosts its Afghan presence with $236m deal for new dam

India boosts its Afghan presence with $236m deal for new dam
  Dam is part of development initiatives announced by New Delhi last year
Updated 10 February 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: As the latest sign of its growing involvement in Afghanistan, India on Tuesday pledged to build the $236 million Shahtoot Dam in Kabul to provide safe drinking water to 2.2 million residents in the capital city and boost irrigation facilities across the country. 

Plans for the construction of the dam were discussed during a virtual meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with representatives from both sides signing an agreement at the presidential palace in Kabul. 

The dam is part of a series of new development initiatives announced by India in November last year, with New Delhi also expected to spearhead 150 community projects worth $80 million in the war-torn country. 

Ghani thanked Modi for India’s role in the development of Afghanistan, adding that peace in Afghanistan was necessary to Central Asia. Modi, for his part, assured “all Afghans” that India would stand with them. 

“No outside powers will be able to hinder our friendship or affect your growth,” he said. 

Commending the initiative, Tahir Qadery, Afghan chargé d’affaires in New Delhi, said the signing of the agreement was a “historic day for our strategic partnership.” 

Scheduled to be completed in six years, the Shahtoot Dam will be built along the Kabul River Basin. With a height of 92 meters, it is designed to store 146 million cubic meters of water, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Water Management Department said. 

“It will provide drinkable water for 2.2 million people of Kabul, which will reduce, to some extent, the country’s water crisis. At the same time, it will provide irrigation facilities for 4,000 hectares of land,” Nizamuddin Khpelwak told Arab News. 

The Kabul River Basin extends over nine Afghan provinces, with the river itself a vital source of drinking water for millions of Afghans who have been grappling with a severe water crisis in the past few decades. 

A population boom and residents’ movement from villages to the capital for better employment opportunities have led to a spike in demand for clean drinking water. However, depleted groundwater resources, the arid conditions of the region and only 362 millimeters of annual rainfall mean there is not enough water for everyone. 

“The size of Kabul’s population is rising, the city is expanding, and our estimates show that over 70 percent of people have no access to piped water,” Khpelwak said. 

New Delhi’s offer to build the dam is, therefore, of prime importance to the nearly parched nation and comes a day after India became the first nation to send 500,000 vaccines to Afghanistan to help fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 

Ghani has been pushing for the deepening of his embattled government’s ties with India, which, since the Taliban’s ouster in the US-led invasion in 2001, has spent $2 billion on the construction of a new parliament building, a mega hydroelectric dam near the border with Iran, and various reconstruction projects. 

For these reasons, India’s embassy and its interests have come under attack by militants in Afghanistan in the past.  

Both Kabul and New Delhi blame Pakistan for organizing the strikes, a charge vehemently denied by Islamabad. 

Experts, however, believe India’s growing interest and influence in Afghanistan is for its “long-term goals.”

“India, despite its economic hardships, is one of the major donors to Afghanistan and has spent $2 billion on reconstruction projects since the Taliban’s ouster in late 2001,” Saifuddin Saihoon, a lecturer at Kabul University, told Arab News. 

He added that both countries signed a “strategic partnership” agreement and that Afghanistan wants India — after the departure of US troops from the country — to be the “main player.”

“Afghanistan needs India for its interests. India has a rivalry with Pakistan and wants Afghanistan to manage its economy and security for its long-term strategic goals,” Saihoon said. 

Other experts exercised caution while analyzing India’s role in the country. 

“Afghanistan is a poor country and needs such assistance; people here welcome such aid,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, who runs a small think-tank in Kabul, told Arab News. 

“May God ensure that this is selfless aid without ulterior motives,” he added. 

However, Ahmad F. Samin, a former World Bank adviser, told Arab News that Kabul needed to “act prudently in its ties with India.”

“At face value, the construction of the Shahtoot Dam could be observed as a positive step toward developing Afghanistan. Yet, one has to question the timing and partnership not only on this project but other lesser-known contracts also involving India. 

“The Afghan government needs to be more cautious and careful to not become a pawn in the growing tension between India and Afghanistan.”

Topics: India Afghanistan Shahtoot dam

