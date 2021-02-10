KSrelief continues education projects in Burkina Faso

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is carrying out several programs in Burkina Faso to ensure child protection and enhance their access to basic education.
The number of direct beneficiaries of the program has reached 22,287 while 30,000 have benefited indirectly.
The center is providing psychosocial support services to children in areas where schools are not available.
One of the programs implemented by the center in partnership with the UNICEF is the Radio Education Program. The courses offered through the program target students aged between 10 and 17.
The number of students who benefited from the program has reached 11,600.
The program offers nine-month courses in various subjects. It mainly targets children living in the north central region of Burkina Faso and could not attend schools due to various reasons.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
