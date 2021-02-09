KSrelief continues health campaigns in different parts of Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its efforts to provide healthcare services to people
in Yemen.
It is carrying out different campaigns in various parts of the impoverished country. In Shabwa, the center is providing neurosurgery facilities to adults and children.
A total of 2,040 people benefited from KSrelief’s mobile medical clinics in Hajjah governorate in January.
These clinics provide free medicines as well. In Hajjah, the center is coordinating with the Emergency Center of Epidemic Diseases Control to provide medical treatment to people with different health issues.
During January, a total of 7,206 people benefited from the campaign.
The center recently signed an agreement worth $4 million to support nutrition programs for children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women in seven Yemeni governorates.
The project will benefit 437,179 individuals. Under the agreement, health facilities will be built and equipped with modern equipment. The center will also help the Yemeni authorities operate nutrition clinics, mobile teams and provide them with medical supplies and training in this regard.
In addition to several health and sanitation projects, the center is also focusing on empowering women and families who lost their breadwinners by offering training programs and helping them establish their own businesses.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
The humanitarian, relief and development activities of KSrelief extend to all needy countries of the world, including the Arab and Islamic countries.
KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world.