Britain’s Prince Charles gets COVID-19 jab

Prince Charles, who contracted COVID-19 last year, has received his first coronavirus vaccine dose.
Updated 10 February 2021
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who contracted COVID-19 last year, has received a first vaccine dose, his office said on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, 73, both received the shot as health authorities urged those over the age of 70 to get a jab.
Britain, which was the first Western nation to roll out COVID jabs in the general population, is banking on its biggest ever vaccination program as a way out of a contagion that has killed more than 113,000 people.
Some 12.5 million people have so far been inoculated using either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca shots.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has set a target to vaccinate the most vulnerable and at-risk groups by February 15.
Over-70s are the last cohort in that group of 15 million people to be vaccinated under the plan.
The queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip received their COVID vaccine last month.
The unusual move to publicize the inoculations — royal officials rarely comment on private health matters concerning the head of state — came as those over 80 were given the vaccine.
The state-run National Health Service meanwhile on Wednesday released an advert starring pop icon Elton John and the Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine urging the public to get vaccinated.
The tongue-in-cheek advert shows Caine, 87, and John, 73, appearing in a mock audition at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
“My name is Michael Caine,” says the actor, rolling up his sleeve. “I’ve just had a vaccine for COVID. It didn’t hurt a bit. Not many people know that.”

CONNEMARA, Ireland: Up until late January Terry O’Toole was fielding a trickle of enquiries from Irish holidaymakers happy to settle for another summer at home in one of the cottages he manages in the scenic west coast region of Connemara.
But when a government minister said on radio that it was very unlikely Irish people will be able to go on foreign holidays this summer, “the trickle became a torrent.”
From Connemara cottages to Berlin houseboats, Sweden’s ski slopes to UK activity parks, holiday accommodation is being snapped up by cautious domestic tourists already resigned to another staycation summer, amid fears of foreign travel bans and quarantines.
Availability is very tight, said O’Toole, the managing director of Love Connemara Cottages.
“Like last year ... you have the entire Irish market trying to squeeze into only a set amount of bookings.”
People still want to holiday and they’re forced to stay in Ireland, he said, something that makes for a slightly begrudging clientele who would usually be off in the sun.
O’Toole expects 80 percent to 90 percent of Love Connemara’s 100 holiday homes to be fully booked for July and August within the month. When COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the same period last year, he could have rented each property three times over.
Holiday home owners across Ireland are reporting similarly strong demand thanks to “a sea change in people’s expectations,” said Jacinta Doolan of the Irish Self Catering Federation. “They just want a change of scenery,” she said.
It is the same story in the United Kingdom, although its faster vaccine rollout will likely give operators a longer season with bookings looking good, especially after May, according to Martin Sach, head of The Holiday Home Association.
Center Parcs, the holiday park operator whose sites offer activities from horse-riding to painting, said bookings for May onwards were very strong with a rise in interest recently.
With self-catering accommodation perceived by some as a safer way to vacation, Airbnb’s UK office said that in the last week of January searches for summer staycations on its website more than doubled compared to the same time last year.
Domestic searches in Ireland quadrupled last week compared to the first few weeks of January, Airbnb said.
With beach resorts in Spain and Greece possibly shut to some foreign tourists, the remote peninsula of Cornwall in the south-west tip of England is anticipating huge demand in 2021.
Renowned for its sandy beaches and old-fashioned fishing villages, bookings for summer accommodation are 50 percent to 100 percent up on where they would normally be at this point, said Malcolm Bell, the chief executive of Visit Cornwall, the tourist board.
“Your home, which was your sanctuary, is now your workplace, your classroom and your open prison,” said Bell. Like O’Toole he noticed some domestic tourists booking much longer stays than they would have pre-pandemic.
The staycation trend spells a second lost summer for Europe’s hard-hit airlines. With little idea of what to expect, scheduling for the main holiday season is a guessing game for carriers.
But other companies are benefiting from the shift in holiday plans. For Sweden’s XXL, the Nordic region’s biggest sporting goods retailer, the boom in trips to the local countryside has led to a rapid recovery after the mild winter a year ago forced it to sell off stock.
It managed to turn an operating loss of $18 million in 2019 into a profit of $42.8 million in 2020.
In Germany, the unpredictability of the pandemic has made the idea of holidaying on a house boat so attractive that Europe’s biggest rental company, Le Boat, is busy building more canal boats to meet demand.
With bookings up 60 percent last month, Le Boat is increasing its German fleet by almost 20 percent, partly by shifting boats from France to Germany.
“I believe there will be a boom in the summer,” Germany’s tourism tsar Thomas Bareiss said, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

