You are here

  • Home
  • British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast
The destroyed silo is pictured on October 26, 2020 at Beirut's port following the August 4 massive chemical explosion at the site which that caused severe damage across swathes of the Lebanese capital. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5z4cm

Updated 10 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast

British MPs urged to investigate UK-listed company linked to Beirut blast
  • Diaspora network Meghterbin Mejtemiin calls on 3,000 Lebanese people in Britain to petition politicians for investigation of Savaro Ltd
Updated 10 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Lebanese people living in the UK are being urged to call on MPs to launch an investigation into a British-registered company that might be linked to the devastating explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4 last year.

International activist network Meghterbin Mejtemiin, the name of which is Arabic for “united diaspora,” is sending letters to about 3,000 people of Lebanese origin in Britain, asking them to demand an official investigation into Savaro Ltd.

“When we saw the recent media reports describing the opacity around Savaro Ltd and the potential ties to figures of interest, we figured we needed to apply some pressure on the UK authorities to shed light on the matter,” the group said in a statement provided to Arab News.

“We are fairly hopeful that we will see some action from the UK authorities, especially after the news that the company’s voluntary liquidation request has been suspended. Our ultimate goal is to have an investigation opened on Savaro Ltd to identify its ultimate beneficiary owner (UBO), and understand how this fits in the bigger picture of the Beirut Explosion tragedy.”

According global business rules, the UBO is a person who receives the benefits of company transactions.

Last month, two senior British parliamentarians called for an investigation into Savaro. Its registered address is in London, so it is required to provide accurate information about the business, including who owns it, to Companies House, which maintains a register of all businesses in the UK. The trading firm which procured the ammonium nitrate that caused the exlposion in 2013.

The listing for Savaro identifies a woman called Marina Psyllou as the owner and sole director. However, she told Reuters last month that she simply acts as an agent on behalf of the true owner. She added that she cannot disclose this person’s identity but did not explain why this is the case.

“We cannot allow the Beirut Explosion investigation to be yet another investigation that fizzles out and never delivers answers or accountability in Lebanon,” Meghterbin Mejtemiin said in its statement. “From a UK perspective it is also important in order to uphold the standard of accountability that is present here, as well as to show the Lebanese people that the international community supports them in their search for justice. The benefit of the UK angle is mainly to leverage an independent judiciary.”

In addition to petitioning UK MPs, the group has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Attorney General Suella Braveman, among others.

Feb. 4 marked the six-month anniversary of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port, which was caused by a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that was stored in a warehouse. A large section of the city was destroyed and more than 200 people were killed by the blast, which also left more than 7,500 injured. The official investigation into the blast is on hold because of a nationwide lockdown in Lebanon to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Meghterbin Mejtemiin was founded in October 2019 mobilize the Lebanese diaspora in support of the ongoing protests in Lebanon caused by anger over the financial crisis in the country and concerns about corruption.

To get in touch with Meghterbin Mejtemiin, email: [email protected] 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Beirut blast Beirut explosion

Related

Portrait of Zeid El-Amine. Supplied
Lifestyle
How gallerist Zeid El-Amine launched a Beirut art space to honor his late father
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Middle-East
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act

UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act
Updated 11 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act

UN warned that Daesh terror threat will grow if nations do not act
  • Experts say terror group is exploiting pandemic to regroup, using cyberspace to prey on young people stuck at home during lockdowns
  • Nations that refuse to repatriate citizens from detention camps in Syria are failing in their moral duties and threatening security, envoys say
Updated 11 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security is growing as it attempts to regroup and renew its activities, the UN Security Council was told on Wednesday.
Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), said the terror group is using technology to connect with and radicalize young people. Its activities gained momentum in the second half of last year, during which many people were stuck at home during pandemic lockdowns, he added.
His warning came as he briefed the Security Council on the latest UN efforts to counter the dangers from Daesh and other terrorist groups. This is in accordance with Resolution 2368, which calls on the council to adapt to evolving terrorist threats, and member states to strengthen measures to block the funding of terrorism, limit the travel of terrorists, and prevent them from obtaining weapons.
Voronkov said that although Daesh has lost its self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria, is still carrying out attacks in both countries and maintains the ability to operate across unprotected borders. It could regain the capacity to orchestrate attacks worldwide this year, he added.
Terrorists have adapted the opportunities provided by cyberspace and new technologies and are exploiting them, he said. With young people, in particular, in many countries spending more time at home and online because of COVID-19 restrictions, Voronkov warned that the risk they will be exposed to Daesh propaganda and incitement has grown as the terror group attempts to rebuild and advance its agenda.
“This could lead to a sudden rash of attacks in some countries when COVID-19-related movement restrictions ease,” he added.
About 10,000 Daesh fighters, mostly in Iraq, are actively engaged in a protracted insurgency that poses “a major, long-term and global threat,” Voronkov said.
“They are organized in small cells hiding in desert and rural areas and moving across the border between (Iraq and Syria), waging attacks.”
He also described the dire security and humanitarian situation in Al-Hol and Roj detention camps in northeastern Syria. About 90,000 people from 57 countries — mostly women and children with family connections to Daesh militants — have been held in the camps since Daesh was driven from territories it once controlled in Iraq and Syria.
Voronkov reiterated a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for all member states to abide by the moral responsibility and legal obligation to repatriate their citizens living in the camps.
US ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the council the global threat from Daesh will continue to grow as long as authorities in many countries refuse to repatriate their citizens from the camps. Experts have warned that they are a perfect breeding ground for extremism and radicalization.
“Beyond being the best option from a security standpoint, repatriation is also simply the right thing to do,” he said. “It is estimated that 90 percent of children in the camps are under 12, and 50 percent under five.
“They have limited access to food, medical care, clean water and other basic services. Education is almost nonexistent. They cannot possibly live up to their potential under these conditions.”
Vassily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said: “Unfortunately a whole slew of states of origin of these people prefer to close their eyes on this issue. The Russian Federation cooperates closely with Syria and Iraq so as to determine the location of and return their minors back to the country.”
He urged other countries to do the same and to engage with “the legitimate authorities in Syria.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the UN’s pivotal anti-terrorism Resolution 1373, which was adopted after the 9/11 attacks on the US. Voronkov urged member states to honor the occasion by recommitting to “multilateral action against terrorism.” The resolution calls for all countries to criminalize the financing of terrorism, prevent the recruitment of terrorists, stop them from traveling, and to ensure they are not provided with safe havens.
It also established a Counter-Terrorism Committee to monitor the global implementation of the resolution. The committee’s Executive Directorate (CTED) was established in 2004 to assess how successful the UN’s 193 member nations have been in achieving this, and recommend ways to address shortcomings, facilitate technical assistance, and analyze counter-terrorism trends.
CTED is led by Michele Coninsx, who told the Security Council that the COVID-19 pandemic represents “the most urgent challenge” because it has exacerbated and fueled threats that had been dormant.
Levels of terrorist violence tend to ebb and flow and are likely to continue to do so, Coninsx said, adding that “there has been a consistent and welcome downward trend over the past five years.”
She added: “As the terrorist threat has evolved, so too has the response of the United Nations.”
Syria and Iraq remain Daesh’s primary focus, so CTED is planning a visit to Iraq and neighboring countries to assess the situation, Coninsx said.
“This will allow us to identify challenges that still need to be addressed to effectively counter the evolving threat in the region,” she added.
 

Topics: United Nations Daesh terrorism

Related

Sahayb Abu, 27, on trial at the Old Bailey in London for allegedly planning a terror attack rapped about British soldier Lee Rigby (L) who was murdered in 2013 by two Islamist extremists. (AFP/Shutterstock/File Photos)
World
Alleged Daesh supporter who rapped about Lee Rigby on trial for planning terror attack in UK
Special UK spies disrupt Daesh drones
World
UK spies disrupt Daesh drones

Latest updates

Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
Saudi artist paints nation’s heritage across rocks
10 mosques in Saudi Arabia temporarily shut as COVID-19 field inspections intensify
10 mosques in Saudi Arabia temporarily shut as COVID-19 field inspections intensify
Jewels in the sand: Everything to know about Saudi truffle season
Jewels in the sand: Everything to know about Saudi truffle season
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties
Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam
Software boss wins King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.