You are here

  • Home
  • Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
Most of Japan is still under a state of emergency after its third and most deadly wave of the virus hit late last year. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkb9t

Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer

Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
  • Vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers
  • Most of Japan is still under a state of emergency after its third and most deadly wave of the virus hit late last year
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the Pfizer Inc. shots expected soon as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.
A government health panel is due to deliberate on the vaccine later on Friday. Kyodo News reported that approval would come on Sunday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole populace by mid-year.
About 400,000 doses arrived at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo, on Friday morning aboard a flight from Brussels, Kyodo reported.
There had been concern that the European Union could block exports of the shots, prompting Japan’s vaccine chief to warn against growing nationalism over supplies.
The European Commission said on Thursday it has so far approved all requests for the export of COVID-19 vaccines, including to Japan, after setting up a mechanism to monitor vaccine flows on Jan. 30.
A Japanese health ministry official declined to comment on reports of the vaccine’s arrival, citing security reasons.
Japan has arranged to buy 144 million doses of the vaccine made by the US drugmaker and German partner BioNTech, enough to inoculate 72 million people. It also has deals for vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Novavax.
So far only Pfizer and AstraZeneca have submitted applications for approval.
Most of Japan is still under a state of emergency after its third and most deadly wave of the virus hit late last year. Cases and fatalities have trended lower in the past couple of weeks and Tokyo logged just over 300 cases on Friday. Japan has so far recorded about 410,000 coronavirus cases and 6,772 deaths. The Olympic Games are due to start July 23.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
World
Japan widens coronavirus emergency for 7 more areas as cases surge
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases
Sport
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
  • Official: The UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos and travel bans due to the military coup
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: “We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country.”

Topics: UN Myanmar

Related

Special Myanmar ‘people’s uprising’ grows as police join protest video
World
Myanmar ‘people’s uprising’ grows as police join protest
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Media
Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout

Latest updates

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
PROFILE: The underrated Palestinian actor Ali Suliman
PROFILE: The underrated Palestinian actor Ali Suliman
Iran ‘undermining opportunity’ for nuclear diplomacy: Europe powers
Iran ‘undermining opportunity’ for nuclear diplomacy: Europe powers
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.