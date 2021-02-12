Saad Hariri: No progress made on forming new Lebanese government

Three Houthi leaders to remain under US sanctions: Blinken

LONDON: Three Houthi leaders are to remain under US sanctions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States remains clear-eyed about Ansar Allah's malign actions and aggression," Blinken said, referring to the Houthi militia by its formal name.

Blinken added in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.

The US designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group will end Tuesday in hopes of supporting humanitarian efforts, the secretary of state said.

"The revocations are intended to ensure that relevant US policies do not impede assistance to those already suffering what has been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis," Blinken said in a statement.