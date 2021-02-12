You are here

Saad Hariri: No progress made on forming new Lebanese government

Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

  • PM-designate’s efforts have so far failed to rally Lebanese leaders to come together
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri said on Friday that no progress had been made in talks to form a new government, after months of political wrangling.
Hariri dined this week with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose efforts have so far failed to rally Lebanese leaders to come together to tackle their country’s unprecedented financial crisis.
“There is no progress in forming the government,” Hariri told reporters after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in weeks.

Topics: Saad Hariri Lebanon

