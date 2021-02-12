You are here

  • Home
  • Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target

Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target

Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target
Pedestrians wearing facemasks walk along a street decorated with lanterns on the first day of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox in Chinatown, central London, Feb. 12, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcre7

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target

Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target
  • More than 13.5 million people have been given the jab since the world-first immunization program began in early December
  • The improving situation has prompted calls for the stay-at-home rules to be lifted in early March
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain closed in Friday on a mid-February target to offer coronavirus vaccinations to 15 million of its most vulnerable people, raising hopes that a grinding lockdown could be eased.
More than 13.5 million people have been given a jab since the world-first immunization program began in early December, with a daily average of 431,232 receiving a vaccine last week.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to offer jabs to all top four priority groups — which includes over-70s, care home residents and some key workers — by the end of this week.
The devolved government in Wales, which controls its own health policy, said it had reached the target of vaccinating the top four categories on Friday.
Figures show nearly 22 percent of people in Wales have at least received a first jab, compared to 20.3 percent in England, 19.2 percent in Scotland and 18.7 percent in Northern Ireland.
First Minister Mark Drakeford hailed hitting the “milestone” but said the nation was not in a competition with the rest of the UK or other countries.
“The race is to get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can so that we can begin to see this dreadful experience in the rearview mirror,” he added.
The UK government in London, which is responsible for sourcing vaccines, is next aiming to have offered jabs to all over-50s by May and the entire adult population by September.
Infection rates have dropped markedly across Britain over recent weeks, as strict lockdown measures have curbed previously spiralling case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
The Office for National Statistics’ latest infection survey released Friday showed new cases decreasing in nearly every region of England, where it estimates around one in 80 people had the virus last week.
In early January it was as high as one in 50.
Meanwhile the virus’ reproduction rate, the so-called “R value,” has fallen to between 0.7 and 0.9 — the first time it has dropped below 1 since last July.
That means on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine others.
The improving situation has prompted calls for the stay-at-home rules to be lifted in early March, despite concern about the spread of virus variants that may be more resistant to vaccines.
A new 10-day hotel quarantine regime for British residents returning from 33 virus variant hotspots begins on Monday, despite criticism is too little, too late.
Johnson has vowed to review all relevant data next week, ahead of setting out the government’s “roadmap” for the months ahead on February 22.
“We will set out a gradual and phased approach toward easing the restrictions in a sustainable way,” his spokesman told reporters, noting it would include plans “for reopening schools and gradually reopening our economy and society.”
But he added Britain remained “in a difficult situation” with its state-run health service still under very significant pressure.
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, one of the government’s most high-profile scientific advisers, said the country was now “in a better place than I might have anticipated a month ago.”
Johnson will “have some bandwidth” to start reopening primary schools in early March before potentially easing other restrictions the following month, he said.
But Ferguson cautioned against moving too hastily.
“If we relax too quickly without seeing the effect of each stage of relaxation, we may do what we’ve done before and relax too much, see a surge in case numbers, and still need to tighten up measures again,” he told Politico’s “Westminster Insider” podcast.
The government is also facing pressure from some of its own lawmakers.
Mark Harper, who chairs the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, believes there is no case for lockdown once the most vulnerable have been inoculated.
“After we have protected all those vulnerable people, what arguments remain to keep any legal restrictions in place?” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Britain Coronavirus Boris Johnson

Related

Britain’s Prince Charles gets COVID-19 jab
World
Britain’s Prince Charles gets COVID-19 jab
Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist
World
Britain’s coronavirus variant a concern, ‘likely to sweep the world’, says scientist

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
  • British-American study finds blood thinners could reduce relative risk of death by as much as 34 percent
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Coronavirus patients given blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of being admitted to hospitable are less likely to die, according to new research.

A team of scientists from the UK and US studied more than 4,000 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, and found “strong real-world evidence” to support guidelines that recommend blood-thinners be administered to newly admitted patients as a preventive measure.

The research was prompted by a belief that some COVID-19-related deaths could be due to blood clots developing in major veins and arteries, but results from previous studies have been inconclusive. 

Published in the British Medical Journal, the new study says that people given prophylactic anticoagulation — blood-thinning — drugs were 4.4 percent less likely to die in absolute terms than those who were not given the drugs, representing a relative risk reduction of 34 percent.  

The researchers said: “These findings provide strong real world evidence to support guidelines recommending the use of prophylactic anticoagulation as initial treatment for patients with COVID-19 on hospital admission.” 

They also acknowledged that “owing to the observational nature of the study, a degree of uncertainty persists,” which they said can only be addressed through randomized trials.

Prophylactic anticoagulation drugs could join the ranks of many other therapeutic treatments which are already being used to prevent those that do get sick with COVID-19 from getting seriously ill or dying. 

While vaccines remain the gold-standard in protection from COVID-19, therapeutic treatments provide an important additional tool in the arsenal of healthcare workers trying to reduce mortalities until inoculations are widespread.

Topics: UK COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Blood-thinning drugs can help save lives of COVID-19 patients: UK doctors
World
Blood-thinning drugs can help save lives of COVID-19 patients: UK doctors
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
World
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment

Latest updates

Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target
Hopes grow for lockdown easing as UK nears vaccine target
Three Houthi leaders to remain under US sanctions: Blinken
Three Houthi leaders to remain under US sanctions: Blinken
Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.