What We Are Eating Today: Debyazah

Debyazah is a luxurious Saudi catering brand founded by hospitality artist Nouf Masoud.
The name Debyazah reflects a Hejazi recipe mainly served as an Eid Al-Fitr breakfast dish.
Debyazah’s catering is inspired by the concept of luxury, royal canape food. Made by a well-trained culinary team, the brand offers something beyond the usual catering food — the creation of delicious, entertaining bundles of finger food with an artistic touch.
The company offers four catering services, including buffets, receptions, seated and dinner for two experiences, if you want to surprise a loved one. Each service contains sophisticated options, from fine dining to main stations, salads, appetizers and desserts.
Debyazah’s menu is unique, as it offers an array of signature dishes that will leave you satisfied, such as the classic gelato tower inspired by Le Grand Venise in Paris. It is delicious, attractive and extravagant.
The brand has served high-end international brands, such as Swarovski and Mercedes-Benz, and has catered Saudi royal weddings.
For those who like to make special occasions unforgettable, Debyazah resembles the elite premium hospitality experience of royals.
Saudi chef shares his love for gastronomy — and a Valentine’s Day recipe for two
Updated 13 February 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: When the Saudi chef Faisal Al-Deleigan was younger, his mother hoped he would pursue a career in either medicine or engineering. “My mom is so strict,” he told Arab News with a chuckle, “nobody was allowed to enter the kitchen because she’s so organized and she’s a good cook.”
However, things did not go according to his mother’s plan — he worked in the banking sector for years until he had a rather extreme change of heart.
Al-Deleigan, who is based in Bahrain, took cooking classes at professional schools in Italy and the UK and eventually quit the corporate world for good. However, he notes that his former banking experience came in handy when setting up his namesake culinary consultancy in 2016. “I still love numbers and I believe they helped me a lot in the way of thinking and business,” he said.
Through his consultancy services, Al-Deleigan offers to train kitchen staff, design kitchen layouts and, most importantly, engineer menus, experimenting with dishes that fuse multicultural tastes and ingredients. The journey so far has been rewarding — “I reached what I wanted: To see my customers smile and that (appreciation) makes me feel very good. Everyone likes food and nowadays it’s part of entertainment,” he said.
This year marks the second occasion that Valentine’s Day is being openly celebrated in Saudi Arabia and despite restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Deleigan has been busy prepping recipes for couples to cook together from his new “Lockdown Menu,” which will be published in international magazines. On what people can expect, he explained: “I’m more into the healthy kind of cooking. Because of the lockdown and lack of exercise, our lifestyle is different now. So, we tried to make it lighter.”
Al-Deleigan hopes that through his unconventional story of breaking the norm, he can encourage people to follow their passion, whether it be performing in the field of art, music or gastronomy. “Everything is different,” he said, “we are a new generation with new hopes and dreams.”
If you haven’t sorted out your Valentine’s Day plans, scroll down for an exclusive healthy and simple recipe for two by Chef Faisal that you can whip up with your loved one today. Bon appétit!
Mango Spinach Salad
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Lolo roso 140gm
Baby Roca 40gm
Baby Spinach 40gm
Fresh Mango 60gm
Feta cheese 40gm
Sunflower seed 15gm
Grilled chicken 200gm
Extra virgin olive oil 50gm
U.S. mustard 20gm
Lemon juice 15gm
Sea salt 0.3gm
Black pepper powder 0.3gm
Honey 15gm
Garlic powder 0.3gm
Method
Put all the green leaves in a bowl and mix them with honey mustard dressing.
On the plate, drop the salad leaves and on the top, spread the grilled chicken.
Garnish with feta cheese and fresh mango (cut into dice shape) and sunflower seeds.
Prepare the honey mustard dressing. Blend everything for one minute: olive oil, U.S. mustard, honey, lemon juice, sea salt, pepper and garlic powder.
It’s not just the food that will draw you into this authentic Mediterranean experience
Updated 12 February 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy
DUBAI: Perched on a terrace overlooking the world’s largest fountain on Palm Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s newest Greek restaurants, Aiza.
With all the recent launches at the Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe, it seems like developers want to turn it into another fine-dining spot in Dubai. The atmosphere at Aiza is comparable to some places at Dubai International Financial Center, well known for its high-end restaurants. Unfortunately, so are it’s prices.
The enchanting design of the restaurant’s outdoor area is filled with flower arches, warm lights, and wooden furniture, giving it a pleasant romantic vibe. Indoors, it is much brighter but no less magical, with a ceiling adorned with decor that imitates waves.
For added authenticity, Aiza hires Greek waiters to truly make you feel as if you are on one of Greece’s popular islands.
Right from the start of your visit, it’s clear Aiza is sparing no effort to set itself apart. While the complementary treats restaurants offer are not usually memorable, our Kalamata olives at Aiza were one of the most enjoyable dishes of the night, with a flavor midway between Spanish and Arab olives. Like their Iberian relatives, these olives from the southern Peloponnese had the sourness of pickled foods, but like their Arab cousins they boasted a real depth of flavor, with garlic-y and smokey notes.
Aiza’s menu is designed for sharing, replicating the Mediterranean experience of eating with loved ones and relatives and all partaking in each dish.
One of the standout starters was the Cretan-style salad with dakos barley rusks, marinated-tomato mix and xynomyzithra cheese. The rusks added a satisfying crunch — and surprisingly remained crisp despite being drenched in dressing. The sourness of the juicy tomatoes was balanced by the creaminess of the cheese — which has a texture midway between cottage and feta cheeses. The salad as a whole was delicious, with an herby aftertaste.
The moussaka — sometimes called Greek eggplant lasagna — was also excellent. It’s an ideal choice for those who enjoy Levantine cuisine, as there are, obviously, similarities to the Lebanese version (aka maghmour). The smoked-aubergine boats are filled with tender minced beef and potatoes, covered with rich graviera cheese. I usually hate aubergine, but I thoroughly enjoyed this decadent dish.
The restaurant offers a variety of seasonal dishes, including the grilled sea bass with skordalia —a garlic-based puree. The bass was perfectly cooked — not over-seasoned, which allowed the natural creaminess to shine through. The delicious garlic-and-potato skardalia was colored with cuttlefish ink, and was soft and juicy.
The true highlight of the night, though, was the lamb shank Ladorigani, which was slow-cooked in a josper charcoal oven with a side of roasted potatoes. The waiter slides the meat of the bone in front of you at the table, and as soon as I saw how swiftly it slid off I knew it was going to be delicious. The tender lamb is juicy on the inside with a crispy crust, and the flavorful marinade was slightly sweet, but salty. A definite must-try for lamb lovers.
For a traditional Greek dessert, you should definitely try the mini galaktobureko — crispy rolls of filo dough stuffed with the semolina cream and mastic-pistachio ice-cream and sweetened with honey with a faint hint of lemon, creating a rich, balanced taste sensation.
But Aiza also makes delicious international classics, such as molten or lava cake, which comes with a side of creamy vanilla ice-cream and strawberries — the milkiness of the ice-cream and the strawberry tang providing a perfect contrast to the bitterness of the cake’s dark cocoa.
And, of course, as in any self-respecting Greek restaurant, visitors get the chance to smash up some crockery. Your waiters will perform a traditional Greek dance for which your table will be given special plates which you will be asked to break (in a reasonably orderly manner) under the feet of the dancers.
All in all, Aiza is a great venue for a date night or an intimate dinner with friends, offering delicious Greek food in a lovely setting.
Popularized by Indonesian domestic workers hankering for a taste of home, their affordability and unique flavor quickly gave the noodles an almost cult-like status among Saudis and expatriates alike. (Supplied)
Indomie: how Nunuk Nuraini left a lasting legacy in Saudi Arabia
Indonesian instant noodle brand a staple of every Saudi household since the 1980s
Updated 01 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: In her dying moments, Nunuk Nuraini, probably did not know how many lives she had touched with the creation of something so simple.
But the creator of the world-famous Indomie noodles’ “Mie Goreng” flavor, left a legacy behind that impacted households across Saudi Arabia and further.
Everyone likes to think they will be remembered for something good, a legacy that maybe helped impact lives – in the case of Nuraini that was a flavor that reminded Indonesian domestic workers of home and they shared this with their employers who now see the noodles as their “go-to comfort food.”
She could not possibly have known how many lives she touched, but on hearing of her death, fans of the now cult instant noodle brand took to social media to express their appreciation for Nuraini and her creation.
It is not known what caused her untimely death on Jan. 27 - she was just 59-years-old – but that simple creation is a legacy that many Saudi households will remain eternally grateful for.
Ask any Saudi about their favorite brand of instant noodles, and the answer will almost certainly be “Indomie.”
Launched in Indonesia in 1972, the instant noodles made their way to the Kingdom in 1986. Popularized by Indonesian domestic workers hankering for a taste of home, their affordability and unique flavor quickly gave the noodles an almost cult-like status among Saudis and expats alike.
Indomie’s popularity in the Kingdom eventually led to the creation of three factories in Saudi Arabia to meet the product’s high demand. Indomie’s main factory in Jeddah, the largest in the MENA region, produces up to 2 million packs a day in Jeddah alone, since it opened its doors in 1992.
Hospital worker Sarah Al-Suqair told Arab News that Indomie had been an integral part of Saudi kitchens for as long as she could remember, and that preparing and eating the noodles didn’t just take place at home either.
“I remember a time when Indomie cups were the craze of the day at school, and there was a lot of swapping of Indomie cups for money, toys, trinkets, video games and movies, or even favors like doing homework,” she said. “It was the most delicious form of contraband in school, especially when the teachers caught wind of the craze and started banning them.”
Al-Suqair also recounted the wild ways in which students would prepare the instant cups at school, with little access to the boiling water necessary to create the soup.
“I remember some of my classmates getting suspended for sneaking into the chemistry lab and trying to use a Bunsen burner to boil water for the noodles. Another favorite trick was for two students to enter the teachers’ lounge, where one of them would distract the teacher with something menial while the other surreptitiously tried to sneak water from their kettle,” she said.
Nutritionist Leila Bakri told Arab News that her No. 1 weakness was probably a heaping bowl of Indomie mie goreng, something she couldn’t resist no matter how unhealthy it was.
“Instant noodles in general aren’t really healthy food, due to the amount of sodium, MSG, and processed ingredients in them. But I really can’t help it. I grew up eating Indomie at home; I think we all did. It’s easy to make, it’s inexpensive, and really filling. I try to make it healthier by adding chicken, veggies, anything fresh. I even tried making my own version, but the truth is, no matter how much I try, I can never recreate the authentic Indomie flavor,” she said.
Indomie as a brand has secured its place even in the Kingdom’s pop culture sphere. The logo has found its way onto merchandise, such as T-shirts and kitchenware, pins and stickers, and even led to the creation of a short-lived mobile game, Indomie Dash, in 2013. As news of the death of Indomie mie goreng pioneer Nunuk Nuraini broke on Wednesday, people from all over the world flocked to social media to post tributes in her honor, with many fixing up a bowl of noodles and sharing photos to celebrate her life.
Mie goreng, which translates to “fried noodle,” is the most popular flavor of the Indomie instant noodle brand. However, the brand has several flavors and varieties available, from spicy fried noodles, to chicken curry, to beef broth, and even a vegetarian option.
Indofood pioneered instant noodles production in Indonesia, and is one of the largest instant noodle producers in the world. It has regional offices across the globe and Indomie is available in more than 80 countries. Indomie has also experimented with local flavors for several special packets in the countries where the brand is most popular. For example, in Nigeria, one of the largest worldwide consumers of Indomie, a Jollof flavor was released, replicating some of the flavors of the West African rice dish.
The limited availability of those flavors has led to a bizarre black market of instant noodles, with criminally overpriced packs making their way onto Ebay. A pack of five mie goreng packets averages at about SR7.45 ($ 1.9), but a box of 20 packets of Indomie Relish, a flavor released in Nigeria, will run you a whopping $70 (SR 262.5) on Ebay.
Indonesian chefs have also utilized Indomie noodles in unusual ways, such as the creation of an Indomie mie goreng ice cream by West Jakarta-based creamery, Holi Ice Cream.
And the craze hasn’t stopped at food itself. Australian gift vendor Grey Lines put out a line of “Mi Goreng Noodle Scented Candles” in 2019, inspired by the much-loved Indomie brand noodle.
However, other countries will be hard-pressed to match the Kingdom’s love for the noodle.
In an interview with Katadata, a business news site, Indofood CEO Franciscus Welirang said Indomie consumers in Saudi Arabia are now in their second generation. Indomie also dominates 95 percent of the instant noodle market in the Kingdom, despite quite a few contenders, according to the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah.
A diverse menu features dishes you might find at a traditional Moroccan family dinner, but also special selections of Armenian cuisine
Updated 30 January 2021
Nada Hameed
Sosi, an upmarket Middle Eastern restaurant in Jeddah, draws its inspiration from ancient Armenian and Moroccan cultures.
From the chandeliers and sofas to the cutlery and royal blue decoration, the atmosphere is one of opulence.
A diverse menu features dishes you might find at a traditional Moroccan family dinner, but also special selections of Armenian cuisine.
In addition to the well-known Moroccan plum tajine, Sosi also offers a popular Moroccan classic, pastillah, a fried pie filled with cooked chicken seasoned with saffron and almonds. The pie is topped with caster sugar, cinnamon and crushed nuts — a combination of sweet and salty flavors.
Sosi’s range of Armenian appetizers come with with a modern touch, including a large kibbeh split into two and topped with yogurt and sharp cherry extract.
The restaurant can be booked as a whole venue for parties, and will offer a customized menu and theme if required.
From comedy to healthcare – why Bassem Youssef wants you fighting fit
Updated 24 January 2021
RACHEL MCARTHUR
DUBAI: Bassem Youssef is on a mission for the masses – and the topic is definitely no laughing matter.
For the Egyptian surgeon-turned-comedian – mainly known in the region for his standup and satire – is concerned with the serious health issues the Middle East is facing.
“The rates of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are exploding (in this region) – the percentages were not this high 30, 40 years ago,” he tells Arab News. “I think we need to do something about it. We have been adopting the Western lifestyle of eating, and so we’re suffering from the same diseases now.
“We need to take a step back and try to modify our approach to food and our lifestyle.”
Youssef’s latest TV project forms part of that mission.
‘Is’al Bassem’ – which translates into ‘Ask Bassem’ – is a new weekly programme on Asharq News that focuses on “challenging traditional food myths'' whilst introducing viewers to “doctors, athletes, and influencers who have changed their lives through a balanced diet”.
Youssef, 46, who has been following a vegan diet himself for over eight years now, wants to show that the current health crisis in the Middle East can be reversed.
But he’s the first to admit that change won’t happen overnight, citing challenges such as “elevated levels of lifestyle, more money, the introduction of fast food and international chains, and people using meat as a sign of status.”
He elaborates: “I make this joke a lot – that when you talk to people about their lifestyle and food, they attack you more (compared to) when you talk about politics or religion!
“And I get that, but I’m not even criticizing what they do. I am criticizing the marketing around it; I'm criticizing the science that promotes an unhealthy lifestyle. It's really up to the people to choose.”
‘Is’al Bassem’ isn’t Youssef’s first foray into health and wellness content. The personality launched Plant B, a media portal dedicated to plant-based eating and more, in 2019.
“There has been a very positive impact, and I see it every day. I see it with people sending me messages telling me how it has affected their life for the better – that's what keeps you going,” he says. “I think this initiative has touched a lot of people’s lives, so I am quite happy and proud of it.”
Youssef’s mission isn’t just reserved for what he presents on the small screen. He’s keen to turn it into something greater that has the potential to influence and improve public health policies.
“I consider ‘Is’al Bassem’ a stepping stone. Plant B was a stepping stone. And I want to actually extend that beyond the boundaries of television and media,” he reveals. “I want to make a real impact in society. I want to be able to one day speak to governments; to try to change policies; to make an impact on the way people think about lifestyle, healthcare initiatives, and healthcare policies.
“And I think we can do that. It has already been done in the United States, and I think we have an even better chance of doing it here in the Arab world.”
So is it out with the old career and in with the new? Does this mark the end of ‘Bassem Youssef: Political Satirist’?
“No, because I’m still doing comedy that is related to politics, but in the United States,” he says. “My beginning (was) in Arabic on a show called ‘Al Bernameg’ in Cairo. Now, I live in the United States, I still do comedy, and all of my comedy is still politically-oriented. But it's now done in English.”
“People judge you based on their perception of what you present and if it's still relevant to them or not... but I am the product of the environment that I live in. I'm living in the United States as an immigrant, and I speak towards that. So I hope it doesn't get old!”
He continues: “The thing with Plant B and ‘Is’al Bassem’ is that it's not a replacement... This is a side passion project that I've been doing for years. It's an addition to what I do.”