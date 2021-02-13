Model Imaan Hammam is sending a kiss for a cause this Valentine’s Day

DUBAI: Forget the predictable box of chocolates and flowers this Valentine’s Day — renowned fashion photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh have unveiled a virtual kissing booth just in time for Feb. 14, and it’s for a good cause.
The legendary image-makers launched the campaign as part of their Double Dutch initiative, which promotes sustainable and charitable gifting.
After learning that some $16 billion-worth of holiday gifts are thrown out in a year in the US alone, the pair launched a charitable platform in collaboration with savings platform Kidfund at the end of 2020 to create digital “cards” that people can exchange instead of physical gifts.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the photographers called on a number of supermodels and stars, including Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty Imaan Hammam, to kiss a piece of paper that was turned into a digital kiss that people can gift to their loved ones, along with a charity of their choice.
The Honnold Foundation is just one of the many charitable organizations that customers can choose to support. After selecting their digital card and artwork, customers can then select an amount to give to one of the site’s other listed charities, which currently include Parley for the Oceans, the Wildlife Conservation Network, WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Charity: Water, and OutRight Action International.
The 24-year-old is joined by supermodel Christy Turlington, popstar Dua Lipa, model Emily Ratajkowski, musician Arca, climate activist Quannah Chasinghorse and actress Laura Harrier, among others.
In the run-up to Feb. 14, two “kisses” were released on the website each day, with Lipa’s set to drop on Valentine’s Day.
For her part, Hammam is no stranger to charitable causes and is currently an ambassador for She’s the First, a grassroots organization that helps empower young women through education around the world.
“Being a woman and having this type of career and this job, I just felt like at some point I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to help women like me, or girls like me, to tell them and show them that you’re able to dream big and be able to pursue any kind of dream you have,’ she recently told Harper’s Bazaar of her partnership with She’s the First.
A British Museum exhibition challenges misconceptions about ‘Islamic art’
A new exhibition at the British Museum reveals the diverse experiences of a region that cannot be defined solely as “Islamic”
Beyond religion, artists in the collection narrate personal stories, highlight taboos, convey expressions of nostalgia and evoke exile
Updated 13 February 2021
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: At first glance, the description of a new exhibition and accompanying book celebrating a decade of the British Museum collecting contemporary art of the Middle East and North Africa appears unnecessarily cumbersome, if not evasive.
The exhibition “Reflections: Contemporary art of the Middle East and North Africa,” writes Venetia Porter, the museum’s curator of Islamic and contemporary Middle East art, is “about a collection of works in the British Museum … made by artists born in or connected to countries that include Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Tunisia, states that belong within the region known today as the Middle East and North Africa.”
In fact, far from being evasive, Porter is exercising precision, and mounting a challenge to what she sees as the frequently misused term “Islamic art,” and the perception in the West that there is only a single narrative at play in a region rich with a vast diversity of cultures, histories and current concerns.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding about what this material from the modern and contemporary era is,” said Porter as the museum put the finishing touches to an exhibition that was due to open on Feb. 11 but which, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, will now be launched only virtually.
“Some people will call it contemporary or modern Islamic art and I have issues about that. For a start the term ‘Islamic art’ is very complicated. It was created by western scholars and to a certain extent we are stuck with that now.”
But it is, she says, a “very reductive,” or simplistic term, and “the modern and contemporary art from this wide region is something that is so far removed from that description.”
Talking about Middle Eastern or North African art, she admits, “isn’t perfect either, although I feel it just gives it a bit more flexibility.”
But in the future, she says, “perhaps we shan’t have to use these terms at all.” One day, perhaps, “we will be able to talk just about ‘art’.”
This is not the first time the concept of modern and contemporary “Islamic art” has come in for robust scrutiny. In 2006 New York’s Museum of Modern Art staged “Without Boundary: Seventeen Ways of Looking,” an exhibition of 17 artists of diverse nationalities “who explore contemporary responses to Islamic art while also posing questions about issues of identity and spirituality” and who “work outside the expectations suggested by the term ‘Islamic art’.”
For MOMA curator Fereshteh Daftari, to describe the creativity of a region that stretched from the west coast of Africa to Indonesia as “Islamic art” was equivalent to “calling the art of the entire Western hemisphere ‘contemporary Christian art’.”
Porter could not agree more. The problem with the term “Islamic art,” as she writes in the foreword to the book accompanying the exhibition, is that it “perpetuates notions of a single identity, implying a unity within the vast output of production from across this slice of geography.”
In fact, she says, there are multiple narratives at play, as both the book and the collection of art from the region that she and the British Museum have built up over the past ten years demonstrate graphically.
A great deal of the importance and veracity of the British Museum’s collection stems from the guidance offered by the members of its Contemporary and Modern Middle Eastern Art group (CaMMEA), a body of patrons and art collectors whose views — and donations — have played a key part in the selection of works collected by Dr Porter and the museum since 2009.
The book’s preface is written by London-based art collector and philanthropist Dounia Nadar, whose husband Sherif Nadar, the founder and CEO of asset management company Horizon Asset, is also a member of CaMMEA. It was Mrs. Nadar’s meeting with Porter at the British Museum’s 2006 exhibition “Word into Art: Artists of The Middle East” that led to the formation of the group in 2009.
The list of members who have supported CaMMEA since 2009, recorded in the acknowledgments at the end of the book, reads like a Who’s Who of wealthy art lovers from or connected to the region. They include Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan, grandson of Sheikh Khalifa, the president of the UAE; arts patron Sara Alireza, a member of the Saudi Art Council; and the British-Iranian art collector Mohammed Afkhami, the founder of Dubai-based financial consultancy MA Partners DMCC.
The works going on show, most of which have been acquired with the collaboration of the museum’s CaMMEA supporters, demonstrate that the art from or related to the region, and the experiences of the people who call it home or whose lives are rooted there, are hugely diverse.
There are, says Porter, “ideas about poetry, music and war. Some of these works also examine traditions of Islamic art — such as calligraphy or miniature painting – or even turn them on their head,” while “others narrate personal stories, highlight taboos, convey expressions of faith or nostalgia, and evoke exile.”
But “as we dig deep into what lies behind the image, however, and as the multiple histories of the region are seen through the prism of personal experience, that reflection becomes refracted: there is no one narrative but a multiplicity of stories.”
Porter has made enough contemporary artists from the region to know that few choose to be “pigeonholed” by the term “Islamic art … which is why I don’t use it at all in the book or the exhibition, except to set out the argument.
“You will have some artists who may consider themselves to be deeply religious and continuing an Islamic art tradition, but I want to hear it from them first before I actually put that label on them.”
The exhibition testifies to the right of any artist to represent any aspect of the human condition as they see fit, without having their art stifled by the expectations of artificial categorization.
For example, “Nu,” a gouache and charcoal drawn in 1969 work by the Lebanese artist Shafic Abboud, who died in 2004, is a figurative work that owes more to his training and life in Paris than it does to any overt Islamic influence.
By contrast “Le Bouna,” an earlier work by the same artist, evokes a folk tale told to him by his grandmother in the village of Mhaidse, northeast of Beirut, where Abboud spent much of his childhood.
The exhibition opens with “The Accident,” a 2013 ink drawing by the Iranian-born artist Nicky Nodjoumi, which draws on his own experience of being interrogated by Iran’s secret police in the 1970s upon his return to the country from studying in New York. This work, says the British Museum, “challenges preconceptions about Middle Eastern art and highlights the complexities of being an artist in diaspora.”
The Cairo-born Huda Lutfi’s striking “Al-Sitt and her Sunglasses,” on one level a paint-and-collage portrait of the singer Umm Kulthum, includes a handwritten verse from Al-Atlal (The Ruins), by the Egyptian poet Ibrahim Naji, and is part of a body of work that is “rich in allusions to, as well as criticism of, the cultural and political concerns of contemporary Egyptian society.”
Perhaps the most resonant work in the exhibition, highlighting “one of the defining issues of our time,” is “Natreen” (We Are Waiting), a 2013 portrait by the Moroccan-French photographer Leila Alaoui of Syrian refugees attempting to flee the terror of their bitterly divided home country.
To Alaoui, who was brought up in Marrakesh, “the subject of migration and its humanitarian consequences was of paramount interest.” She was killed in 2016, aged 23, in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso while working on a photographic project about women’s rights for the charity Amnesty International.
PROFILE: The underrated Palestinian actor Ali Suliman
The Nazareth-born actor is equally at home in regional arthouse movies and Hollywood blockbusters, and continues to dazzle in both
Updated 13 February 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: It’s about time someone shouted it from the rooftops: Ali Suliman is one of the best actors working today. Since his landmark role in Hany Abu Assad’s Oscar-nominated 2005 film “Paradise Now,” Suliman has had a career like few others — hopping back and forth between Hollywood blockbusters and intimate Middle Eastern arthouse cinema, imbuing each role with emotional complexity and deeply felt humanity, but all appearing so effortless that he has yet to get the credit he so richly deserves.
And he’s just turned in arguably the best performance of his career. In Ameen Nayfeh’s “200 Meters” — Jordan’s official submission to the 2021 Academy Awards — Suliman plays Mustafa, a man who lives on the opposite side of the separation barrier between Palestine’s West Bank and Israel from his wife and children. When his son is rushed to the hospital, Mustafa sets off on a journey to find a way across the barrier without a permit. It’s a tense 90-minute dramatic thriller free of melodrama, a zoomed-in character study of a man who chooses to risk everything for his family.
“I saw real human need in this story. It was super-simple, without cliché or political statements. All he wanted is to feel free, without any of these obstacles in his daily life. That, for me, is what I really loved in this project,” Suliman tells Arab News.
Suliman, a father of three, struggled at points to comprehend the horror of being unable to reach one’s children, constantly thinking of his own family while trying to understand Mustafa’s plight, a plight shared by many people that Suliman and the crew met while filming in Palestine.
“Real people get separated from their families by the wall. Everyone was telling us, ‘This is my story.’ People were really emotionally involved with the story behind the camera,” says Suliman. “I still don't really understand what it is like, I feel. I'm currently filming a movie, and I'm away from my kids, and it’s a 15-hour flight to get here. But I can see them whenever I want. I can bring them here so that they can be with me. Mustafa cannot go whenever he wants to see his family. No matter how (much I might think) I understand it, I still don't. I'm not there to understand it.”
When Suliman approaches a role like Mustafa, he draws a line between his own emotions and the character’s. In a way, it’s the only method through which recover after shooting a film of such intensity as “200 Meters” without lingering emotional effects.
“I like to live in the world that the character lives in, to try to develop it, but make a clear line between my character and myself. To separate myself from the character, and at the same time, to be connected to them. It’s a thin line, but at the same time, it’s a thick line. You have to know that you’re an actor,” says Suliman. “(English actor) Laurence Olivier could cry his soul out and not feel anything. That’s technique. I took something very important from what he did and what he said. Sometimes I bring from technique, sometimes I bring things from my soul.”
Filmmakers in the region certainly recognize Suliman’s unique talent. From the moment that Nayfeh started writing “200 Meters,” seven years before approaching the actor, it was always Suliman — and only Suliman — he imagined portraying the film’s lead.
“He told me first thing that when he started to write the script, he was thinking of me. From there, I think there was, like, really great chemistry between me and him. He is really a big talent. I didn't feel for a moment that this was really his first feature film,” says Suliman.
Suliman has long been a champion of Arab cinema, believing that the region’s emerging talent — including Nayfeh, who marks his directorial debut with the film, or Sudan’s Amjad Abu Alala, who also released his first feature in 2020, “You Will Die at 20” — are driven to art as a means of expressing the struggles that they and many in the region go through on a daily basis.
“Cinema, especially when it comes from the Arab world, is a mirror of ourselves. It reflects where we come from. You see the thirst in these filmmakers to tell stories. The circumstances that we are living in create the need of creativity. Film is a tool to express yourself,” says Suliman.
Part of that struggle continues outside of the Arab world as well, as Arab actors in Hollywood are still routinely offered roles that are based on stereotypes. While Suliman has accepted numerous roles in Hollywood — including Peter Berg’s “The Kingdom” (2007) and “Lone Survivor” (2013), Ridley Scott’s “Body of Lies” (2008), as well as Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series with John Krasinski in the title role — he has turned down scores more on principle, including the high-profile Netflix series “The Spy.”
“I say no to stereotypes. Of course, if I get any character I do like to (use things) from my own perspective for the character, but if it's really a super-stereotype I (turn it down),” he explains.
There are signs that things are changing, however. As Suliman speaks to Arab News, he is on the set of the upcoming Mark Wahlberg (with whom he starred in “Lone Survivor”) film “Arthur the King,” playing a part that he would never have been offered in the past, as it was not written explicitly for an Arab.
“I was reading about my character’s blue eyes, and I said, ‘Ok, this is not me. I don't have blue eyes.’ But things have changed, and they offered me this role, even though the character was written with blue eyes. This character is really so different from me, and I never thought that I would do it,” says Suliman.
While Suliman is finally experiencing color-blind casting, he is also heartened that people from a multitude of backgrounds are entering the mainstream spotlight, including shows such as Ramy Youssef’s Emmy-winning “Ramy.”
“I think (Hollywood) is now aware of ‘the other’ and they can really be part of the global community. There are more projects that are talking about ‘the other’ in a better way, and more people have a platform that is much bigger than the stereotypes they were put in over the years.”
While Suliman’s star continues to rise, the actor is not satisfied yet. After two decades in front of the camera, Suliman quietly desires to be one of those filmmakers himself, not just to try to tell his own stories, but to know himself better.
“I have many ideas. I've been making much research about many things. The problem is that I need to find the time to really sit and translate these ideas into scripts. My priority is my work as an actor, but my dreams are there,” he says. “I know that one day it will come through whenever the timing is there, but I have to push it forward.”
THE BREAKDOWN Lebanese-American artist Helen Zughaib — ‘Coming to America’
Updated 12 February 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The Lebanese-American artist discusses her 2003 painting, ahead of her virtual presentation at the Khayrallah Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies on February 18.
My father is the ‘hakawati’ (storyteller), so he has told us stories and memories about his childhood in Damascus and later Lebanon his whole life as an education for us. In my book “Stories My Father Told Me,” “Coming to America” is the very last story. It’s his journey from beginning to end, when he finally emigrated to America. It is very timely, especially with the whole concept of what’s going on with immigration in America. Hopefully some of these restrictions will be loosened up with the new administration. When I read that little story, I start to cry every time.
In the story, the Vulcania is an Italian ship that the Americans seized during World War II and they repatriated it — that’s why I put the Italian flag. That was the ship that came and picked up people from Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan to come to America. What stood out for me were the sacrifices that people made to come to this country. I was evacuated twice in 1967 and in the civil war. When you’re forced to leave somewhere, it’s extra painful.
Colors are very important to me. The paint that I use — gouache — has such a beautiful, pure quality that you can’t get from acrylic and oil paints. When I attract you to my painting — even if my message is painful — I’m attracting you to look at patterns, bright colors and the beautiful aesthetics of the painting. If it’s horrible-looking, you’re going to turn away; you’re not going to look at what I’m trying to tell you.
This way, at least I’ve gotten you to shift your thinking a little bit and stand in my shoes. The bright colors and patterns are part of my agenda to bring you into my world and be a passenger on that boat: Imagine what they must have felt like when they stayed up all night and saw the Statue of Liberty and what that represented to them. My father is 93 now and he remembered, all those years back, that it was a beautiful, clear day.
It’s not just the food that will draw you into this authentic Mediterranean experience
Updated 12 February 2021
Kateryna Kadabashy
DUBAI: Perched on a terrace overlooking the world’s largest fountain on Palm Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s newest Greek restaurants, Aiza.
With all the recent launches at the Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe, it seems like developers want to turn it into another fine-dining spot in Dubai. The atmosphere at Aiza is comparable to some places at Dubai International Financial Center, well known for its high-end restaurants. Unfortunately, so are it’s prices.
The enchanting design of the restaurant’s outdoor area is filled with flower arches, warm lights, and wooden furniture, giving it a pleasant romantic vibe. Indoors, it is much brighter but no less magical, with a ceiling adorned with decor that imitates waves.
For added authenticity, Aiza hires Greek waiters to truly make you feel as if you are on one of Greece’s popular islands.
Right from the start of your visit, it’s clear Aiza is sparing no effort to set itself apart. While the complementary treats restaurants offer are not usually memorable, our Kalamata olives at Aiza were one of the most enjoyable dishes of the night, with a flavor midway between Spanish and Arab olives. Like their Iberian relatives, these olives from the southern Peloponnese had the sourness of pickled foods, but like their Arab cousins they boasted a real depth of flavor, with garlic-y and smokey notes.
Aiza’s menu is designed for sharing, replicating the Mediterranean experience of eating with loved ones and relatives and all partaking in each dish.
One of the standout starters was the Cretan-style salad with dakos barley rusks, marinated-tomato mix and xynomyzithra cheese. The rusks added a satisfying crunch — and surprisingly remained crisp despite being drenched in dressing. The sourness of the juicy tomatoes was balanced by the creaminess of the cheese — which has a texture midway between cottage and feta cheeses. The salad as a whole was delicious, with an herby aftertaste.
The moussaka — sometimes called Greek eggplant lasagna — was also excellent. It’s an ideal choice for those who enjoy Levantine cuisine, as there are, obviously, similarities to the Lebanese version (aka maghmour). The smoked-aubergine boats are filled with tender minced beef and potatoes, covered with rich graviera cheese. I usually hate aubergine, but I thoroughly enjoyed this decadent dish.
The restaurant offers a variety of seasonal dishes, including the grilled sea bass with skordalia —a garlic-based puree. The bass was perfectly cooked — not over-seasoned, which allowed the natural creaminess to shine through. The delicious garlic-and-potato skardalia was colored with cuttlefish ink, and was soft and juicy.
The true highlight of the night, though, was the lamb shank Ladorigani, which was slow-cooked in a josper charcoal oven with a side of roasted potatoes. The waiter slides the meat of the bone in front of you at the table, and as soon as I saw how swiftly it slid off I knew it was going to be delicious. The tender lamb is juicy on the inside with a crispy crust, and the flavorful marinade was slightly sweet, but salty. A definite must-try for lamb lovers.
For a traditional Greek dessert, you should definitely try the mini galaktobureko — crispy rolls of filo dough stuffed with the semolina cream and mastic-pistachio ice-cream and sweetened with honey with a faint hint of lemon, creating a rich, balanced taste sensation.
But Aiza also makes delicious international classics, such as molten or lava cake, which comes with a side of creamy vanilla ice-cream and strawberries — the milkiness of the ice-cream and the strawberry tang providing a perfect contrast to the bitterness of the cake’s dark cocoa.
And, of course, as in any self-respecting Greek restaurant, visitors get the chance to smash up some crockery. Your waiters will perform a traditional Greek dance for which your table will be given special plates which you will be asked to break (in a reasonably orderly manner) under the feet of the dancers.
All in all, Aiza is a great venue for a date night or an intimate dinner with friends, offering delicious Greek food in a lovely setting.