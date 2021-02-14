New Japanese envoy looks forward to boosting KSA ties

You are here

Japan's newly appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai (Photo provided by the Foreign ministry in Tokyo)
  • Bilateral cooperation has become wider and deeper, Ambassador Fumio Iwai tells Arab News
TOKYO: Fumio Iwai, Japan’s recently appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has a long history of service in the Middle East and says he is looking forward to returning to the region and the Kingdom.

“As an Arabic speaker, I have long worked in the countries of the Middle East and served at the Japanese Embassy in Riyadh from 2008 to 2011,” he told Arab News Japan.
“It’s been about 10 years since my last service in KSA and I’m looking forward to feeling and experiencing the recent changes and developments in Saudi society.”
“Although Japan and KSA are geographically far from each other and have different religious beliefs, I feel that our cultural backgrounds are similar, in a way that both countries have developed their societies through the fusion of tradition and modernity.”
Iwai said that he believes that the people of Saudi Arabia and Japan have an affinity with the Japanese concept of kaizen, the desire to improve oneself and one’s circumstances.
He pointed to how Saudi students clean their classrooms like Japanese students.
After visits to Japan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September 2016 and King Salman in March 2017, the “Japan-KSA Vision 2030” was launched as a way of strengthening ties between the two countries.
“It is important for the people of both countries to deepen their understanding of each other,” Iwai said, noting how projects in which the two countries are cooperating have increased from 31 to 81.

I would like to pay my respect to the efforts KSA has made toward the AlUla agreement, which was signed at the last GCC Summit.

Fumio Iwai, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

He also pointed to ventures such as the development of a demonstration project of an energy-saving seawater desalination system; the “Saudi Anime Expo;” and the signing a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the Mohammed bin Salman Future Science and Technology Center between the University of Tokyo and the Misk Foundation.
“It is encouraging that our bilateral cooperation has recently become wider and deeper, and as a bridge between Japan and KSA I will aim to advertise the attractiveness of both countries and further strengthen the cooperation framework,” the ambassador said.
“I will do my best to realize Japanese contribution to KSA’s important national development projects, such as the NEOM development plan including ‘The Line,’ which was recently announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed.”
Japan imports about 40 percent of its crude oil from the Kingdom, so the peace and stability of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East are directly linked to Japan’s security.
“The stable supply of crude oil from KSA is crucial for Japan’s stability and prosperity,” Iwai said.
“The Japanese people are deeply grateful for that, but I am also pleased that both of our countries are promoting cooperation in various new fields beyond the trade in oil.”
Both countries are proceeding with the world’s first blue ammonia supply chain demonstration test using natural gas to build a sustainable carbon cycle economy (CCE). In the medical field, Japanese universities have accepted doctors from KSA for training.
The ambassador also noted how Saudi Arabia’s influence is growing.
“My impression is that KSA is a major power in the Arab and Islamic regions with the Two Holy Mosques and has an influence on the international community as a member of the G20,” he said.
“I would like to express my respect to KSA for the successful G20 Riyadh Summit,” the envoy said.
“It is essential for the international community to cooperate in order to tackle the global spread of COVID-19. Japan, responding to the initiative of His Majesty King Salman, has been working on strengthening the health and medical system in developing countries and on ensuring their fair access to vaccines. This includes providing ODA amounting to around $122 million to the Middle East and North Africa regions.” Iwai also highlighted the Kingdom’s development of tourism.
Iwai praised Saudi Arabia for the AlUla Declaration restoring peaceful relations with its neighbor Qatar.
“I would like to pay my respect to the efforts KSA has made toward the AlUla agreement, which was signed at the last GCC Summit,” Iwai said.
“I sincerely hope that good relations among the Gulf countries will be further promoted and that a good environment will be created so that a number of Japanese people who are interested in KSA and the Middle East can visit the region with peace in mind.”

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions for 20 days
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: COVID-19 restrictions have been extended for another 20 days in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus following a doubling in numbers.
The measures include a ban on gatherings, entertainment and events, as well as the closure of cinemas and restaurants, according to a source from the Ministry of Interior cited by Al Arabiya.
The extension of the precautionary measures is expected to come into effect on Sunday at 10 p.m. KSA time.
The source called for all people to adhere to the rules to avoid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.
The measures – which were reintroduced on Feb. 4 due to a a sudden growth in numbers – will be under continuous evaluation by authorities, the source said.
Last month, the Interior Ministry said it intended to delay the lifting of the travel suspension for citizens and pushing back the opening of borders from March 31 to May 17.

  • Love is in the air … as well as the flower shops, chocolate stores and restaurants
RIYADH: There may have been less romance and more coronavirus in the air for the past year, but Saudi couples are undeterred — it’s Valentine’s Day, and they’re going for it big time.

Flower shops, chocolate stores and restaurants, even with food available only for delivery, report booming business as love conquers all.

Khalid Omar, 28, who set up Dream Flowers in Jubail Industrial City in 2017, has doubled his sales in the past four days. And not a moment too soon, after the damage caused by the coronavirus lockdown, with the shop closed for three months in 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hindered all local business projects for everyone,” he told Arab News. “With the lockdown, we did not receive so many customers. Production stopped during the lockdown because we could not import fresh flowers twice a week. This affected us greatly.

“Days such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Teacher’s Day and so forth have a positive impact on sales. We increased our profit in just four days. This is our season.”

With in-restaurant dining strictly forbidden, the time-honored tradition of eating out with your partner on Valentine’s Day is off the menu this year — but enterprising restaurants are offering special deliveries of a romantic meal for two.

The popular Japanese hotspot Kampai has a Valentine’s Day box of sushi rolls and salmon sashimi, complete with a red rose and a bottle of non-alcoholic Merlot to share with your significant other, while Casper and Gambini’s will supply a heart-shaped cake in chocolate or red velvet.

Meanwhile, Saudis have been telling Arab News what their ideal Valentine’s gift would look like. “There is nothing I would love more than a cake and a card from my children so my wife and I can celebrate with them,” said Mohammed Al-Qahtani.

Hafsa Ayub said: “A box of chocolates. I don’t care if it’s a cliché, because I still like receiving them.”

A timeless love story from heart of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

A timeless love story from heart of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Photo/Supplied
Updated 14 February 2021
Rawan Radwan

A timeless love story from heart of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

A timeless love story from heart of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
  • Jamil Buthainah was a pioneer in the poetic style of ghazal poetry, an element of Islamic literature that approaches themes of love in a lyrical style
Updated 14 February 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: As Valentine’s Day arrives, celebrations of joy and romance can be found across all languages. However, one story has found its way out of the AlUla desert sands.
The patron St. Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome and was prosecuted for performing marriages for young lovers in secret. The unions angered Emperor Claudius II, who believed that unmarried men made better soldiers. Canonized by the Catholic Church, St. Valentine was given an annual feast day on Feb. 14. At some point in medieval England, the festival drifted away from being a commemoration of ultimate sacrifice in the name of faith and evolved into a more general celebration of love.
Though the tale of St. Valentine and that of many Arab love stories have been inextricably linked, it is the mystery and the power of love and the adventures that came along with it that became appealing. The enchanting desert lands of AlUla and its rich history continues to mesmerize Saudis and those interested in historical reference to the land.
The story of Jamil and Buthainah is one of forbidden love.

The late seventh-century Bedouin love poetry was written by Jamil ibn Mamar, a poet from the Bani Udhra tribe of Madinah during the Umayyad period. (Social media)

The late seventh-century Bedouin love poetry was written by Jamil ibn Mamar, also known as Jamil Buthainah, a poet from the Bani Udhra tribe of Madinah during the Umayyad period. He was a pioneer in the poetic style of ghazal poetry, an element of Islamic literature that approaches themes of love in a lyrical style. He was renowned for his poetic tradition of chaste love, a common theme in Beduin tribes of that era.

HIGHLIGHTS

Verses of poetry by Jamil ibn Mamar.

• If only the prime of the youth were new and old times come back, Buthayna. Should my poetry spend a night in Wadi AlQura, then I’m happy.  

• I took to loving her from childhood,   and up til today this love continues to thrive and grow.

The poems tell of Jamil’s intense but unrequited love for Buthainah bin Hayyan bin Thalabah from the Uthrah tribe, a beautiful maiden from a tribe residing near Bani Udhra in Al-Qura Valley in AlUla.
Infatuated by her beauty from a young age, Jamil wrote poems praising their love for years. The brave equestrian was proud of his love and his sword. He asked for his love’s hand in marriage but was rejected as Buthainah was promised to another man. Almost driven by madness, it did not deter the love-struck soldier, who continued to create beautiful and romantic poetry.
Much to the disdain of her family, Buthainah’s love for Jamil was true. His pleas fell on deaf ears as they would meet secretly in the plush oasis of AlUla, her homeland.


As time passed, Jamil left for Egypt and the star-crossed pair were separated, but their love will forever be told through the beauty of his love poems.
With thousands of years of history, it is no surprise that a love story would emerge from the sand of AlUla. The story of love and loss portrayed by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish and can be felt through the verses:
“We grew older, Jameel Bouthaina and I, each alone, in two separate eras . . .
It is time that does what sun and wind do: It polishes us then kills us whenever the mind bears the heart’s passion, or whenever the heart reaches its wisdom Jameel! does she grow old, like you, like me, Bouthaina?
She grows old, my friend, outside the heart in others’ eyes. But inside me the gazelle bathes in the spring that pours out of her being”
 The way in which this poem has been transmitted over time was demonstrated beautifully a year ago when the world-renowned theater company Caracalla performed “Jamil and Buthainah: A love legend from the oasis of AlUla” at the Maraya Concert Hall. The performance, fitting for the Valentine’s Day weekend, came alive through song, music, dance and theater.
 This year, we celebrate the love story of the lost love emerging from the sands of one of the Kingdom’s gems. It is a story that has withstood the test of time and emerged again to retell the story of the star-crossed pair.

 

Valentines Day 2021: Gift guide for her and for him

Valentines Day 2021: Gift guide for her and for him
(AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Valentines Day 2021: Gift guide for her and for him

Valentines Day 2021: Gift guide for her and for him
  • All in all the pandemic had put the importance of weddings into perspective for many of her clients, and she had noticed a definite change in the way weddings were now viewed
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Dolce & Gabbana
The Only One perfume
SR672, Sephora

This fragrance is long-lasting, but not too overpowering. An extremely safe present that fits everyone’s fragrance palette.

 

Montblanc Star bracelet
SR1,000 ($267), montblanc.com

The bracelet is made of woven black leather and stainless steel, a gesture that will transcend years and will be a reminder of love for years to come. The most eye-catching thing about this piece is that it fits well in formal and casual gatherings.

 

Strawberry Midi dress
SR1,838, lirikamatoshi.com

This head-turning dress, which became an internet sensation, is the perfect blend of style and aesthetics. It features puffy sleeves, glittery strawberries and dusty pink tulle.

 

Men’s Project Rock 60 bag
SR323, underarmour.com

The perfect bag for those embarking on their fitness journeys. The duffle bag will be an inspiration and has been approved by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a fitness icon.

 

Women’s Electrove 2 trainers
SR300, fila.com

Diverse shoes that will go with any type of clothing or abaya. Fashionable and comfortable to wear. Can be found in a bold red color or simple white.

 

Tayiboon Lil Tayibaat ring
SR250, azhaworkshop.com

The ring is designed by a local Saudi business that turns soundwaves into pieces of jewelry. It features a pattern that says “Good people attract good people” and is a gentle reminder to your loved one.

 

Pyrite necklace
SR866-1,155
huwadesigns.com

A beautiful yet unique necklace is made of an irregular pyrite cube. It will protect your loved one from negative energy and will also stimulate their intellect.

 

Throttle Series Echo gaming chair
SR1,762, clutchchairz.com

Support your loved one as they spend peaceful hours on their PC or gaming console playing video games. The chair is popular among online gamers and is extremely practical.

 

Her

I would rather not receive gifts this year. Not that I do not enjoy them, but my husband and I have grown closer over the past few months. I would love to have an expensive meal.
Adwa Al-Omairy

A box of chocolates. I do not care if it’s a cliché because I still like receiving them. Perhaps a picture frame or a meaningful T-shirt. It is something small but sweet.
Hafsa Ayub

The perfect gift would be something handmade like an explosion box of letters for each occasion. Maybe even a ‘Reasons why I love you’ jar because it is thoughtful and minimal.
Miral Khurram

I am a huge fan of perfumes. Although they run out after a while, it still makes me feel warm inside. I get to smell amazing and whenever I apply, I think about the person who gave it to me.
Arwa Khalid

I would like to receive an accessory, something that I can carry with me. Something that I can wear every day that reminds me of the gift giver.
Adil Khalid Jawed

Him

A long-lasting piece of jewelry that you can wear every day as a reminder that you are appreciated in the lady’s world.
Fahd Naseem

It is always tricky this time of year and there is nothing I would love more than a cake and a card from my children so my wife and I can celebrate with them. A messy ‘I love you’ is always a thoughtful idea.
Mohammed Al-Qahtani

 

I would love a card with our silly pictures on this Valentine’s Day. I just find it romantic. It is childish but that is just the kind of thing I like.
Mubashir Imdad

 

Downsize or delay: Saudis weigh up wedding options amid pandemic

Downsize or delay: Saudis weigh up wedding options amid pandemic
With the mandatory cut in the number of wedding guests by authorities, a pandemic wedding is practically a steal for some grooms. (Photo/Instagram: @photosbyiman)
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Downsize or delay: Saudis weigh up wedding options amid pandemic

Downsize or delay: Saudis weigh up wedding options amid pandemic
  • Home weddings were popular last year due to their intimate nature along with the relative ease of planning
Updated 14 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Life has changed dramatically since the coronavirus pandemic hit Saudi Arabia.

Face masks and other personal protective equipment have become commonplace, daily tasks such as grocery shopping have become more hazardous, and terms like “social distancing” and “quarantine” have found their way into everyday vocabulary.

But life has continued in one way or another and even a global pandemic cannot stand in the way of true love because, despite the obvious challenges presented by preventive measures, Saudi couples have beaten the odds to find wedded bliss.

Jeddah-based wedding planner Rajaa Zagzoog said that the number of weddings she organized during the pandemic did not decrease. Instead, they went up.

“We actually had more weddings than we’re used to normally,” she told Arab News. “Those who had decided to postpone their weddings during lockdown approached us as soon as it was over to plan. Numbers were especially high during the mid-year school vacation, we had back-to-back weddings then.”

Zagzoog started planning home weddings as soon as the first lockdown ended and when ballroom weddings with up to 50 guests were allowed again, she started doing those too.

“However, the majority of weddings we’ve done during the pandemic have been at home.”

Home weddings were popular last year due to their intimate nature along with the relative ease of planning and the safety of conducting an event in one’s own space.

And, with wedding costs climbing and people’s finances still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, some Saudi couples have taken advantage of the situation to downsize their weddings and hold their celebrations at home with fewer guests.

One such person is Layla M, who got married at home last year with only her family and her husband’s family present, along with a few of her closest friends.

“Nobody can guarantee what is going to happen tomorrow, and never has that been truer than it is today,” she said. “If this virus ends up killing us all, at least I can say I got to marry the love of my life and spend a little time with him.”

But Zagzoog said that, contrary to popular belief, a home wedding was not necessarily cheaper than a ballroom one.

“The numbers weren’t as low as you’d expect. They depended on what we had planned for the wedding in the way of flowers and decorations, the number of guests, and so on.”

Wedding costs in Saudi Arabia vary greatly, but estimates from industry research company IBISWorld put Saudi Arabia’s wedding sector at $550m (roughly SR2.06 billion).

Arabian Business puts the price tag of a Saudi wedding at between $185,000 and $2 million, and reports that around $1 billion is spent every year on wedding jewelry and bridal dresses in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

“Some home weddings we planned even surpassed the costs of ballroom weddings,” added Zagzoog. “Even a home wedding can have a high budget depending on the design.”

When it came to the challenges of planning a pandemic wedding, she and her team were able to find ways to spruce up weddings and make both the couple and guests feel special, while also incorporating the necessary safety requirements into the wedding decor.

“We would write the bride and groom’s names on the masks, for example, or offer masks that fit with the theme colors of the wedding, or if the couple had a logo or a monogram, we would put those on the masks, or on the bottles of sanitizer, or go with something floral, for example.”

All in all the pandemic had put the importance of weddings into perspective for many of her clients, and she had noticed a definite change in the way weddings were now viewed.

“Since the pandemic began, people have really started looking at weddings differently. They’ve started focusing on the true reason behind a wedding - to be happy. Getting to wear a nice dress, not needing to be nervous all the time, just enjoying spending the day with family and loved ones. It’s much more intimate and cozier and, in my opinion, much nicer than before.”

But some Saudi brides are choosing to bide their time, hoping to be able to have their dream weddings in peace once things are calm again.

Raghad Abdulaziz, who is 23, got engaged just before the lockdown began last March. She steadfastly refused to get married during the pandemic, holding on to the hopes of having the elaborate and opulent ceremony of her dreams.

“Like almost every other girl, I’ve been dreaming of my wedding since I was just a kid,” she told Arab News. “I’ve had most of the details worked out since I was a teenager. The color scheme, the style of my dress, the wedding cake, everything. I’ve always wanted it to be a big affair. I can’t let go of that dream.”

Abdulaziz said that, as an only child, she wanted to give her mother the chance to celebrate her wedding properly as both mother and daughter had their hearts set on a fabulous fete to send her off to her new home in style.

“If the pandemic lasts for much longer, I will probably concede at some point. But for now, both my mother, my fiance, and myself are all in agreement to postpone for a little longer. I'm not in that big of a rush, for now. As long as there's a chance to still have the wedding of my dreams, I'm going to hold out for it.”

Marriage is a family affair and, in some families, is it common to find the groom bearing the cost of the wedding, home and furniture alongside the dowry and honeymoon. With the mandatory cut in the number of wedding guests by authorities, a pandemic wedding is practically a steal for some grooms.

Ahmed Abdulhamid, an engineer from Madinah and soon-to-be groom, came to an agreement with his wife to give up on the prospect of a large wedding in order to save for their dream honeymoon and home.

“It's an insult to the family if you can't pay for a wedding, it's tradition and though it's an expensive one, it's still too much of a burden on a lot of young grooms just starting to find a solid base in their careers and to settle down,” he told Arab News. “My wife is brilliant inside and out and my love for her grew more when we both stood our ground to get married in a small intimate wedding and save on the cost. I want to give her a dream honeymoon that she deserves and a home that we both want to build together, and that is now closer to reality when I was able to save almost 80 percent of the cost. It's what we both want and we've never been happier.”

 

