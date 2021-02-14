Philippines’ Duterte slammed for demanding Washington pay for US troop deal

You are here

Philippine politicians on both sides of the aisle have slammed President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest tirade against the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US. (File/Reuters)
Updated 14 February 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Officials say “embarrassing” move “puts price tag on peace”
  • Others warned that the diplomatic relations of the Philippines, together with its sovereignty, should not come with a price tag
MANILA: Philippine politicians on both sides of the aisle have slammed President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest tirade against the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US.
Duterte made the comments during a Philippine Air Force event on Friday, demanding that Washington pay Manila if it wants the more than two-decade-old VFA to remain in place.
One senator said the leader’s comments were “embarrassing” and gave the impression that the Philippines was a “nation of extortionists.”
Others warned that the diplomatic relations of the Philippines, together with its sovereignty, should not come with a price tag.
Catholic priest and peace advocate Elizeo Mercado Jr., a senior policy adviser at the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, told Arab News that “whatever the president’s decision on the VFA, it is outright wrong to put a price on it.
“Friendship has no price. To put a price tag on it is not good diplomacy and not good for the relationship with the US. The president might agree or disagree, or allow or disallow the VFA, but it should be based on a matter of principle, not on price,” Mercado told Arab News.
He added that the move was in “bad taste” and “makes us look like we are for sale.”
Mercado said: “If we are friends with the US, we can talk about the VFA. If we are not friends with the US, we can also talk about it respectfully, on the basis of principle.”
Vice President Leni Robredo, in a radio program, also criticized Duterte’s comments.
“It sounded like extortion. It sounded like a criminal saying, ‘if you want this, you have to pay first,’” she said, adding that the demands were “no way to treat a longtime ally.”
Robredo added: “It’s embarrassing. It’s like we are extorting them. For me, when we say we do not want to renew the VFA, then let’s lay down the reasons. Let us show them why it will not be good for us. Money should not be the consideration.”
The vice president said that relations should be based on the mutual benefit of both parties. “It’s not ‘we’re friends because you gave me money,’” she said.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the country’s committee on national defense, said a diplomatic approach would have been more effective in sending a message to the US.
“Why use strong words to send a message to a longtime ally, when a civil, diplomatic and statesmanlike approach can be more effective?” Lacson said in a statement on Sunday.
He shared Mercado and Robredo’s sentiment that the president’s comments were in “bad taste.”
The previous day, Lacson warned that the Philippines needed the VFA — especially given recent Chinese intrusions into Philippine territory, particularly in the West Philippine Sea — as “the last thing” the Philippines should lose is the balance of power that its allies, including the US, “can provide to suit our national interests and territorial integrity.
“It was in that context that I posted a tweet on the matter on Saturday. I decided to take it down after giving it a thought that the president’s intention was to get a fair shake of the agreement, only he could have said it in a more diplomatic way. On crucial issues such as this, there should be no room for misinterpretation or misunderstanding moving forward,” Lacson said.
“The president may have used strong words to send his message across to the US, but there is a more civil and statesmanlike manner to ask for compensation from a longtime ally using the usual diplomatic channels and still getting the same desired results.”
International security analyst Stephen Cutler told Arab News that the VFA addresses “all kinds of activities of US military.”
He said: “The massive aid provided by the US after disasters uses US military goods, equipment and personnel. None of that would likely be available without the VFA. So USAID would still help, but through chartered civilian flights and civilian personnel. US Navy ships might bring supplies, but would stay in international waters, with Philippine boats ferrying foods and goods to shore.”
As for Duterte’s remarks, he said: “For me, I see the president as addressing his constituents, and trying to rally them to his ideas of ‘stand on our own.’
“It looks like the president wants to buy new air and naval assets and equipment for the Philippine military, but the opposition won’t fund that because they think that the US will provide support if needed.
“He may be laying a path for even more defense spending at a time when anti-coronavirus spending is the only thing on people’s minds,” Cutler added.
The VFA provides a legal framework through which US troops can operate on a rotational basis in the Philippines. Experts say that without it, other bilateral defense agreements, including the Mutual Defense Treaty, cannot be implemented.
Duterte notified Washington in February last year that he was canceling the deal amid outrage over a senator and ally being denied a US visa. But he has extended the termination process, which will now be overseen by US President Joe Biden’s administration.
Representatives from both countries have been meeting to iron out differences over the military agreement.

Topics: Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte US

Updated 14 February 2021
Reuters

  • Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their second child
  • The couple stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said.
The announcement was accompanied by a black and white photograph of a visibly pregnant Meghan lying on grass with one hand on her stomach and her head resting on the smiling prince’s leg. The photo was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

Archie was born in May 2019.
Since ending their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December.
Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, in an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.
The couple married in a glittering ceremony in 2018 that captured the world’s attention but later gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.
Their relationship with the British press swiftly soured and the couple have launched legal cases against several newspapers.
Last week Meghan won a privacy claim against the paper for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

 

Topics: UK royals Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Updated 14 February 2021
AP

  • The dapper lawyer from one of Argentina’s poorest provinces steered Argentina toward a free-market model
  • His colorful political career aside, Menem was a subject of fascination for his personal life
BUENOS AIRES: Carlos Menem, a former Argentine president who delivered short-lived economic stability and forged close ties with the United States in the 1990s even as he navigated scandal and enjoyed an often flamboyant lifestyle, has died.
Argentine President Alberto Fernández confirmed the death of the 90-year-old former leader, who had been ailing in recent weeks.
The dapper lawyer from one of Argentina’s poorest provinces, dismissed by critics as a playboy, steered Argentina toward a free-market model that was, at one point, envied by neighbors and favored by investors. Menem’s accomplishments, however, coincided with growing unemployment, economic inequality and foreign debt.
Menem was also supremely flexible as a politician, beginning his career as a self-styled disciple of Gen. Juan Domingo Peron, who founded the populist movement that bears his name and placed the economy largely under state control. Menem, who served two terms as president between 1989 and 1999, transformed the country - but in the opposite direction.
“I don’t know if I’m going to get the country out of its economic problems, but I’m sure going to make a more fun country,” Menem once said. He relished the company of celebrities, hosting the Rolling Stones and Madonna in Buenos Aires, and memorably shrugged off criticism after receiving a red Ferrari as a gift from an Italian businessman in 1990.
“It is mine, mine and mine,” Menem, an auto racing fan, said in front of television cameras. “Why would I donate it?”
Later, he reluctantly agreed to auction off the car for $135,000, with the proceeds going to state coffers.
The son of Syrian immigrants whose family owned a winery, Menem was a folksy, three-time governor of northwestern La Rioja Province, noted for shoulder-length hair and muttonchop sideburns when he came to international prominence.
He won the Peronist Party nomination and surged to victory in 1989 presidential elections, capitalizing on economic and social chaos in Argentina. The country was mired in 5,000% annual inflation and the poor were sacking supermarkets to obtain food.
Under Menem, the economy registered strong growth, inflation dropped to single digits and the peso, the national currency, enjoyed unprecedented stability as it was pegged to the US dollar. The long hair and sideburns were gone and the flashy clothes replaced by imported, hand-made suits.
The core of Menem’s recovery plan, masterminded by energetic Harvard-educated Economy Minister Domingo Cavallo, was the withdrawal of the state from the economy.
Menem removed controls on prices and interest rates. He sold the state-owned phone company, airlines, race tracks, steel mills and the oil giant YPF, then South America’s largest company. He cut the state payroll and encouraged foreign investment. He curbed once-powerful labor unions that formed the backbone of the Peronist movement and were angered by state payroll cuts that eliminated jobs.
In foreign affairs, Menem withdrew Argentina from the Non-Aligned Movement, a Cold War-era structure that had espoused independence from the United States and — less so — the Soviet Union, and forged strong ties with Washington.
Argentine troops participated in the 1991 Gulf War against Iraq and joined UN peacekeepers in Haiti and the former Yugoslavia.
During Menem’s tenure, Argentina was the scene of deadly bombings — against the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and a Jewish center in 1994. Argentina accused Iran of involvement; Iran denied it. Menem was later tried for the alleged cover-up of those responsible for the attack on the Jewish center, but was found not guilty in a trial in 2019.
As president, Menem prevailed in disputes with the Argentine military, whose 1976 coup had led to the extrajudicial killings and disappearances of tens of thousands of people. He trimmed armed forces spending and abolished the highly unpopular military conscription system.
He dismayed human rights groups by granting a pardon to former military junta members serving sentences of up to life in prison for crimes connected to the disappearance of Argentine dissidents during the 1976-1983 dictatorship. The pardon was extended to former guerrillas in what Menem described as a process of national reconciliation.
Menem also renewed relations with Britain, severed after the Argentine dictatorship’s 1982 invasion of the British-held Falkland Islands. The invasion ended in Argentina’s defeat in a 74-day war.
Menem was elected governor of La Rioja in 1973, but his first term was cut short by the 1976 coup. The military rulers sent him to prison, along with other politicians. He later was confined for nearly five years in a small village in northern Formosa province.
Various controversies trailed Menem after his presidency. In 2001, he was detained for several months for alleged involvement in the sale of Argentine weapons to Croatia and Ecuador in the 1990s, at a time of international embargoes on those countries. He was eventually convicted in the case and sentenced in 2013 to seven years in prison, but he was protected from going to jail because he had been elected as a senator in 2005 and enjoyed immunity. The case was dropped in 2017.
His colorful political career aside, Menem was a subject of fascination for his personal life. He dined with actors, models and pop music stars, danced the tango on television, played soccer and posed for the covers of gossip magazines.
In 1966 he married the Argentine Zulema Yoma and they had two children: Carlos Facundo, who died at the age of 26 when the helicopter he was piloting crashed, and Zulema María Eva. The marriage was dissolved amid a scandal that included the eviction in 1990 of the then first lady from the presidential residence.
In 2001, at age 70, Menem married the Chilean television presenter and former Miss Universe Cecilia Bolocco, who was 36. The couple had a son, Máximo. The couple divorced in 2011.
Menem also had a son with the teacher and later Peronist deputy Martha Meza, whom he met when he was confined in Formosa during the dictatorship. Carlos Nair Meza was 25 years old when Menem acknowledged him as his son.

Topics: Carlos Menem Argentina Syria

Updated 14 February 2021

  • Group’s spokesman says rumours about Hibatullah are work of ‘enemy under pressure’
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL:  A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban on Sunday rejected a report that the group’s elusive supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, was killed in a blast in Pakistan.

“This report is utterly fake and far from reality…We reject this report…the enemy is under pressure and is trying to create worry by spreading such rumors,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News by phone from an undisclosed location.

The prominent Afghan daily, Hashte Subh, citing anonymous sources, reported on Sunday that the explosion had occurred in a safe house in Quetta, in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, a few months ago.

“Credible sources from Quetta told Hashte Subh that Hibatullah Akhundzada, along with Matitullah, the head of intelligence, and Hafiz Abdul Majid, the chief of finance for the group, had been killed by the blast in Quetta,” excerpts from the reports said.

The group is said to be operating from Quetta after its ouster in a US-led invasion in Afghanistan in 2001.

Mujahid rejected another report claiming Akhundzada’s death a few months ago.

“Neither are our leaders in Pakistan nor can such incidents be kept hidden. The enemy is under heavy pressure and every day comes up with new propaganda,” he said, referring in part to the Kabul government.

Akhundzada, 60, succeeded Mullah Akhtar Mansour in May 2016 after Mansour was killed in a US drone strike on his vehicle near Quetta.

Mansour replaced Mullah Mohammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban movement, in 2015 after Afghan government officials revealed that Omar had died in a Pakistani hospital in 2013. The Taliban kept Omar’s death a secret for almost two years.

Renowned as a hardline religious scholar, Akhundzada’s whereabouts were kept secret even from the Taliban’s field commanders for several years, for security reasons.

Last August, an explosion at a mosque in Quetta – which according to press reports was frequented by Akhundzada – resulted in his brother Ahmadullah’s death. His son was severely injured in the attack.

Akhundzada was reportedly absent from the mosque at the time of the incident which coincided with the start of the crucial intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar as part of a historic deal signed between the Taliban and Washington in February last year.

Rumors of his reported death have been circulating in Afghan circles for a while, especially since there has been no statement or audio recordings by Akhundzada for the past several months explicitly commenting on the Qatar talks and subsequent developments.

Haji Agha Lalai, a provincial council member of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province – often referred to as the “birthplace” of the Taliban and its seat of power – told Arab News that Akhundzada has been unavailable for meetings in the past few months, as well.

“Some people who wanted to see Akhundzada some months back, were not able to do so and instead a message attributed to him was read to them,” he said.

A senior Afghan security official in Kabul, speaking on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to talk to the media, told Arab News that he had heard about Akhundzada being killed last summer, but could not confirm or deny it.

News of Akhundzada’s reported death comes in a pause in the intra-Afghan talks and a review of clauses in the Doha deal by the new US administration.

In the deal, all US-led foreign troops are expected to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1.

While Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government has insisted that the troops remain and some NATO nations have also pushed for it, the deal might not see the light of day until the Taliban agree to announce a ceasefire with Kabul.

NATO members are expected to meet later this week to discuss whether or not to retain the troops in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, for their part, have repeatedly urged Washington to honor the deal that President Donald Trump’s administration signed.

“Our message to the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting is that the continuation of the occupation and war is neither in your interest nor in the interest of our people and yours,” the Taliban said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Updated 14 February 2021
Kyaw Ye Lynn

  • Move follows reports of gangsters, allegedly employed by security forces, planning to commit arson, robbery and poisoning of public wells
  • Widespread fear and panic among residents has become the norm since the coup on Feb. 1
YANGON: Three “police officers” and a civilian were held for several hours on Saturday night by residents of Hmawbi, a small town about 40 km north of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.
Residents held the four “out of fear and suspicion,” tying them with ropes before taking them to the nearest police station for verification.
“Three police apprehended a drug dealer while patrolling on Saturday night, then kept on patrolling and were held by the crowd,” a police officer, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News over the phone on Sunday.
“It was a misunderstanding as residents reacted to them with panic. We understand their fear and anxiety. So, there will be no action against the residents,” he said.
Similar incidents were also reported from other areas of the city on Saturday. In some cases, volunteers in ambulances were blocked from picking up patients.
Widespread fear and panic among Yangon residents and elsewhere in Myanmar has become the norm since the military’s coup on Feb. 1.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered across Yangon, the country’s biggest city with a population of more than 5 million, as mass demonstrations against the military junta gained momentum across the nation. A curfew was then imposed.
Several residents, however, have defied the curfew since Friday night following reports of thugs — allegedly working for the security forces — planning to commit arson, robbery and poisoning of public wells.
The anger was fueled by a spike in arrests of opposition party members, such as activists and public servants, during midnight raids by security forces.
More than 350 people, including officials, activists and monks, have been arrested since the military coup, the UN’s human rights office said on Friday.
More detentions are expected to follow.
Meanwhile, the National Administrative Council, led by coup leader and military chief Min Aung Hlaing, said on Saturday it was suspending laws legalizing the arrest without warrant and detention of a suspect beyond 24 hours.
However, it also ordered forces to hunt down “seven dissidents,” including Min Ko Naing, an activist considered the second-most influential person after detained leader and former Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi.
Residents in Yangon and other parts of the country are responding with anger and defiance, with some blocking the streets and others patrolling in groups to “protect themselves” at night.
In most townships of Yangon, residents have declared that a few would “rule certain quarters themselves” after losing faith in the government’s administrative mechanism.
Ko Phyo, a middle-aged man in the Mingalar Taung Nyunt township of Yangon, said that some residents had started wearing white helmets for easy identification and to distinguish themselves from strangers.
“We will have a series of meetings today and in the coming days to make the patrol more systematic,” he told Arab News on Sunday.
“Otherwise, we cannot sleep at night,” he said.
Aye Kyu, a 54-year-old resident of Yangon’s Hlaing township, said that his neighbors had teamed up to guard the area at night, starting from Friday when the junta released more than 23,000 prisoners under an amnesty marking the country’s Union Day.
“It was very similar to the situation just days before the brutal military crackdown on protesters in 1988,” he said, recalling the tactics employed by the former authorities who had allegedly deployed thugs to create unrest and chaos.
“They now need a reason to crack down on us. So they are creating a chaotic situation by making people feel insecure and respond with panic,” he told Arab News on Saturday.
“We now need to keep an eye open all the time. So, we agreed to assign ten men each night to guard the neighbors. We have no one to protect us. Police and soldiers are acting like thugs to us,” Aye Kyu said.
After the military junta legalized arrests without warrants, some residents have resorted to using metal pots and pans to create a noise and wake up neighbors in case of any unusual activity.
Over the past two nights, such noises were heard across Yangon, disturbing resident’s sleep.
Myo Min Thu, a 24-year student and a resident of Yangon’s Tarmwe township, has been actively participating in protests against the military coup and the regime since the first day of the demonstrations.
He said that people in the quarter he lives in have been discussing plans to continue their anti-coup movement.
“The elderly said they could guard the neighbors, and make noise and wake people only when they found things suspicious,” he told Arab News on Sunday.
“They said young people are yet to take to streets. By sharing the duties, we will keep the resistance on,” he said.

Topics: Yangon Myanmar

Updated 14 February 2021
Reuters

  • Armoured vehicles were seen in the commercial capital of Yangon for the first time since the Feb. 1 coup
  • A civil disobedience movement has sprung up to protest against the coup that deposed the civilian government
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Myanmar for a ninth day of anti-coup protests on Sunday, as the new army rulers grappled to contain a strike by government workers that could cripple their ability to run the country.
As evening fell, armoured vehicles were seen in the commercial capital of Yangon for the first time since the Feb. 1 coup. The U.S embassy in the country urged American citizens to "shelter in place", citing reports of the military movements.
Trains in parts of the country stopped running after staff refused to go to work, local media reported, while the military deployed soldiers to power plants where they were confronted by angry crowds.
A civil disobedience movement has sprung up to protest against the coup that deposed the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. It started with doctors, but now affects a swathe of government departments.
The junta ordered civil servants to go back to work, threatening action. The army has been carrying out nightly mass arrests and on Saturday gave itself sweeping powers to detain people and search private property.
But hundreds of railway workers joined demonstrations in Yangon on Sunday, even as police went to their housing compound on the outskirts of the city to order them back to work. The police were forced to leave after angry crowds gathered, according to a live broadcast by Myanmar Now.
Soldiers were deployed to power plants in the northern Kachin state, leading to a confrontation with protesters who said they believed they intended to cut off the electricity to carry out nightly arrests.
"The military tried to control the electricity power sources since yesterday," said Awng Kham, a local politician. "They might be able to control the power during the night while they are doing their business at night."
As night fell, soldiers fired water cannon to disperse protesters outside one plant in the Kachin state capital of Myitkyina, a Facebook live broadcast, filmed by a local media outlet and seen by Reuters, showed. One soldier shouted "arrest them all" before the broadcast ended.
Several power departments in Yangon said in Facebook posts they would refuse to cut the power and expressed support for the protesters. "Our duty is to give electricity, not to cut," said one staffer, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, adding that some colleagues were participating in the strike.
The government and army could not be reached for comment.
Richard Horsey, a Myanmar-based analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the work of many government departments had effectively ground to a halt.
"This has the potential to also affect vital functions – the military can replace engineers and doctors, but not power grid controllers and central bankers," he said.

PROTESTS ACROSS NATION
Hundreds of thousands of people protested across the nation after a fearful night as residents formed patrols and the army rolled back laws protecting freedoms.
Engineering students marched through downtown Yangon, the biggest city, wearing white and carrying placards demanding the release of ousted leader Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the coup and charged with importing walkie talkies.
A fleet of highway buses rolled slowly through the city with horns blaring, part of the biggest street protests in more than a decade.
A convoy of motorbikes and cars drove through the capital Naypyitaw. In the southeastern coastal town of Dawei, a band played drums as crowds marched under the hot sun. In Waimaw, in Kachin state, crowds carried flags and sang revolutionary songs.
Many of the protesters nationwide held up images of Suu Kyi.
Her detention is due to expire on Monday. Her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, could not be reached for comment on what was set to happen.
More than 384 people have been detained since the coup, the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said, in a wave of mostly nightly arrests.
"While the international community is condemning the coup, Min Aung Hlaing is using every tool he has to instigate fears and instabilities," activist Wai Hnin Pwint Thon from the UK-based rights group Burma Campaign UK said on Twitter, referring to the military ruler.

'STOP KIDNAPPING PEOPLE'
Residents banded together late on Saturday to patrol streets in Yangon and the country's second-largest city Mandalay, fearing arrest raids as well as common crime.
Worries about crime rose after the junta announced on Friday it would free 23,000 prisoners, saying the move was consistent with “establishing a new democratic state with peace, development and discipline”.
Tin Myint, a Yangon resident, was among the crowds who detained a group of four people suspected of carrying out an attack in the neighbourhood.
"We think the military intends to cause violence with these criminals by infiltrating them into peaceful protests," he said.
He cited pro-democracy demonstrations in 1988, when the military was widely accused of releasing criminals into the population to stage attacks, later citing the unrest as a justification for extending their own power.
Also late on Saturday, the army reinstated a law requiring people to report overnight visitors to their homes, allowed security forces to detain suspects and search private property without court approval, and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won a landslide victory in a November election that the army said was tainted with fraud - an accusation dismissed by the electoral commission.

Topics: Myanmar Protests Coup Army

