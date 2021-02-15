You are here

  Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says

Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says

Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says
Demonstrators hold copies of pro-Kurdish newspaper Ozgur Gundem as they a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom on June 25, 2016 in Istanbul. (AFP)
Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says

Turkish court jails four in pro-Kurdish newspaper trial, lawyer says
  • Ozgur Gundem newspaper among more than 130 media outlets the Turkish government closed during a state of emergency
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court handed jail sentences on Monday to four employees of a now-defunct pro-Kurdish newspaper on terrorism charges, a lawyer in the case said, describing the verdict as politically motivated.
Ozgur Gundem newspaper was among more than 130 media outlets the government closed during a state of emergency it declared following a failed military coup in July 2016, in a crackdown whose scale alarmed Ankara’s Western allies and rights groups.
Some two dozen Ozgur Gundem staff were detained in 2016 as part of an investigation into their alleged links to Kurdish militants.
At the time, a court closed the newspaper on grounds of spreading propaganda of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union as well as by Turkey.
Eren Keskin, a rights activist and the newspaper’s co-editor-in-chief, along with two other Ozgur Gundem officials, were each sentenced to six years and three months in jail for membership of a terrorist organization, lawyer Ozcan Kilic said.
Zana Bilir Kaya, the other co-editor-in-chief, was sentenced to two years and one month for spreading terrorism propaganda, he said.
Kilic also told Reuters he believed the verdict was political and harsher than in other similar cases, and that he would appeal it.
“The court gave a very harsh verdict. We thought it was related to the developments in the operation in northern Iraq. Courts are influenced by conflicts,” he said.
Turkish officials said on Sunday that militants of the outlawed PKK had executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq amid a continuing military operation against the group.
Critics say Erdogan and his government have eroded the independence of courts and the media since 2016. Officials say the courts are autonomous and that the arrests are a response to serious security risks.
Ozgur Gundem had focused coverage on the PKK conflict in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast and long faced investigations, fines and arrests.
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: Turkey

Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Israeli study confirms Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
  • Study found a 94 percent drop in symptomatic infections
  • Clalit also noted a 92 percent drop in serious cases of the disease among those vaccinated
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: A large-scale Israeli study has pointed to the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at preventing symptomatic infections with the coronavirus.
Clalit, the largest of Israel’s four health care providers, released a study Sunday that compared infections in 600,000 Israelis who had received the vaccine compared to 600,000 who were not immunized.
The study found a 94 percent drop in symptomatic infections and a 92 percent drop in serious cases of the disease among those vaccinated. It said “the efficacy of the vaccine is preserved in every age group,” particularly a week after the second dose of the vaccine.
The researchers said the preliminary findings of the ongoing research “is aimed at emphasizing to the population that has yet to vaccinate that the vaccine is highly effective and prevents serious illness.”
Israel launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December. Since then, over a quarter of the population – 2.5 million people – have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and over 42 percent have received the first shot, according to the Health Ministry.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech

Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revived

Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revived
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revived

Iran will further scale back its nuclear commitments if 2015 nuclear obligations not revived
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will further scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if other parties to the pact fail to fulfill their obligations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
“We have no option but to respect the law. It does not mean ending all inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to an Iranian law that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance.
On Feb. 21, the law obliges the government to end the sweeping inspection powers given to the UN nuclear watchdog by the 2015 deal and limiting inspections to declared nuclear sites only.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Sudan warns Ethiopia against provoking a war that threatens regional stability

Sudan warns Ethiopia against provoking a war that threatens regional stability
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

Sudan warns Ethiopia against provoking a war that threatens regional stability

Sudan warns Ethiopia against provoking a war that threatens regional stability
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan strongly condemned on Sunday “Ethiopian aggression” on its territories and the direct violation of its sovereignty and the safety of the Sudanese lands, state news agency SUNA reported.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the aggression on Sudanese territories as “an unacceptable and regretful escalation.”
“The aggression contradicts the values of good neighborliness and the positive treatment between the countries to strengthen security and stability” the statement was cited by SUNA.
The statement said that Ethiopia’s actions would have a dangerous impact on security and stability in the region, adding that Sudan holds Ethiopia fully responsible for the consequences of its aggression.
However, the statement did not specify the nature of the new aggression and whether it had led to casualties on the Sudanese forces.
Sudan called on Ethiopia to return to dialogue, and to complete the re-demarcation of the agreed borders and to place signs indicating them.
Tensions in the border region has flared since the start of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November and the arrival of more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan.
Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in Al-Fashqa, which falls within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.
There have been armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces in recent months, with both sides accusing the other of instigating the violence. The two countries held talks in January in Khartoum over the issue.

Topics: ethiopia-sudan crisis Sudan Ethiopia

Israel combats online misinformation as COVID-19 vaccinations lag

Israel combats online misinformation as COVID-19 vaccinations lag
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

Israel combats online misinformation as COVID-19 vaccinations lag

Israel combats online misinformation as COVID-19 vaccinations lag
  • Over a quarter of Israel’s population have been vaccinated a campaign was launched in December
  • ‘Decide whether you are part of the celebration or whether you will be left behind’
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Now, officials are fighting back.
Israel’s Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers. Concerts and museums could soon be off limits to the unvaccinated.
“Decide whether you are part of the celebration or whether you will be left behind,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein declared on Twitter. “Just lend a shoulder to the vaccine.”
Since launching its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December, over a quarter of the population – 2.5 million people – has received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. Over 44 percent have received the first shot.
The vaccination rates are among the highest in the world, and many countries are looking at the Israeli experience to understand what may lie ahead in the future.
But in a cause for concern, Israel has seen a drop in immunization rates since making the vaccine available to everyone over the age of 16 this month. In February, Israel averaged just over 106,000 vaccinations per day, down from January’s daily average of more than 127,000 per day, according to Health Ministry statistics.
The reluctance of some groups in the population to get vaccinated is a key reason why infection rates remain high.
Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported over 5,000 new cases each day over the past week, according to the ministry. In all, the country has recorded over 723,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and nearly 5,400 deaths – over 20 percent of them in the past month.
Last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pinned his reelection hopes on the vaccination campaign, said the only obstacle to completing the task was “the fake news and the superstitious and sometimes malicious beliefs that are planted in the public and on the Internet.”
The Health Ministry has reportedly invested millions of dollars in its efforts to educate the public.
The task has been complicated because different segments of society have resisted vaccination calls for different reasons.
Einav Shimron, the Health Ministry’s deputy director for international relations, said the ministry is working with physicians and religious leaders to counter misinformation, such as claims that the vaccine can cause infertility.
The ministry manages a command center with 11 trackers who monitor social media activity for anti-vaccination posts in Hebrew, Russian, Amharic, Arabic and English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram. The center is adding more staffers in the coming days.
The undertaking is akin to whack-a-mole for conspiracy theories.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus

Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus

Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus

Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus
  • ‘Our air defenses are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital’
  • Western intelligence sources say Iran’s military influence has expanded in Syria in recent years
Updated 15 February 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Syria’s army said on Monday the country’s air defenses had intercepted “Israeli aggression” over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the last two months.
The Israeli military, which just began a surprise air force combat drill along the country’s northern border, said “it did not comment on foreign reports,” according to a spokeswoman.
Syrian state media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli air force. Israeli military planes flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the edge of the capital, an army statement said, without mentioning casualties but adding air defenses downed most of the missiles.
“Our air defenses are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital,” the Syrian army said in a statement.
A Syrian military defector said the bombing raids hit a major army division in the town of Kiswa, almost 14 kilometers south of the capital, in a sprawling area where Iranian-backed militias have a dominant presence.
Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, an area where Iranian-backed militias are entrenched, residents said.
Israeli officials have acknowledged carrying out attacks inside Syria aimed at ending Tehran’s entrenched military presence in Syria.
Military chief of staff Aviv Kochavi said at the end of last year that Israeli missile strikes had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” hitting more than 500 targets in 2020.
The army said on Monday that during the surprise drill, which will last until Wednesday, there would be an increase of air traffic throughout the country and that explosions could be heard in northern Israel.
It said the “exercise simulates combat scenarios in the northern front, and will test all components in the (air force’s) core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority, protecting the country’s skies, as well as attacking and gathering intelligence.”
Western intelligence sources say Iran’s military influence has expanded in Syria in recent years, prompting Israel to escalate its campaign to prevent its arch rival from establishing a major military foothold along its border.
Iran’s proxy militias, led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus. They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.
Israel, which in the last two months staged some of its biggest strikes yet inside Syria, has concentrated on Al-Bukamal, the Syrian city that controls the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.
The widening military campaign was part of a so-called “campaign within wars,” which, according to Israeli generals and regional intelligence sources, have been tacitly approved by the United States.
The operations that aim to prevent Tehran from changing the balance of power in Syria in its favor have gradually eroded Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities, regional intelligence sources say.

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

