You are here

  • Home
  • Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia

Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia

Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia
The 15 suspects were arrested for plotting to attack the UAE embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5t9nu

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia

Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia
  • New York Times report says plot ringleader detained in Sweden
  • Operation part of Tehran's hunt for 'soft targets' to avenge deaths of senior Iranian figures
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran was behind a recent plot to attack the UAE embassy in Ethiopia, US and Israeli officials have revealed.
Iranian intelligence services activated a sleeper cell in Addis Ababa late last year to also gather intelligence on the US and Israel embassies, the officials told the New York Times.
The operation was part of a wider move to by Iran to seek out softer targets in Africa for revenge attacks after the killings of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the US and Iran’s main nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reportedly by Israel.
Ethiopia said earlier this month it had arrested 15 people and seized weapons and explosives as part of the plot against the UAE embassy.
“The group took the mission from a foreign terrorist group and was preparing to inflict significant damage on properties and human lives,” Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) reported.
A second group was planning to attack the UAE's mission in Sudan, EPA said.
A key link to Iran came with the arrest of the ringleader Ahmed Ismail in Sweden.
Rear Adm. Heidi K. Berg, director of intelligence at the Pentagon’s Africa command, told the New York Times that Iran was behind the plot.
“Ethiopia and Sweden collaborated on the disruption to the plot,” she said.
A senior US defense official said the arrests were linked to an Iranian plot to kill the US ambassador to South Africa reported in September.
Iran denied in the New York Times report that it was involved in the Addis Ababa plot.

Topics: Iran UAE Ethiopia

Related

Update Iran says it will end snap IAEA inspections if nuclear deal terms not met
Middle-East
Iran says it will end snap IAEA inspections if nuclear deal terms not met
Update Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
World
Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot

World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases

World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases

World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases
  • At least one of the three new coronavirus variants was reported in the 13 countries in the region
  • WHO said 6.3 million vaccinations have been administered in 12 countries in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 15 February 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Coronavirus case numbers are stabilizing in parts of the Middle East but the situation remains critical, with more than a dozen countries reporting cases of new variants, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Ahmed Al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, said in a press briefing from Cairo that at least one of the three new coronavirus variants was reported in the 13 countries in the region. He did not name the countries.
All three of the new variants are more contagious, according to WHO.
Al-Mandhari said there are nearly 6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region and about 140,000 deaths. WHO urged people to continue taking precautionary measures against the virus.
The organization said 6.3 million vaccinations have been administered in 12 countries in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Vaccinations are a turning point in facing the virus but the vaccines alone are not enough,” Al-Mandhari said, adding that social distancing, wearing masks and keeping clean remain the main ways to fight the spread of the virus.
He said as many people as possible should be vaccinated before they come into contact with any of the new variants of the virus.
Al-Mandhari said 37,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the global COVAX initiative will arrive in the Palestinian territories and 94,000 should arrive in Tunisia in the coming weeks. The program seeks to provide vaccines to developing nations.
Al-Mandhari said overall the number of new coronavirus cases in the region has stabilized, despite increases in some Gulf nations and Lebanon.
Lebanon has been one of the hardest hit countries in the region in recent weeks with hospitals working at near maximum capacity amid a nationwide lockdown. Lebanon began a vaccination campaign Sunday.
A nation of 6 million people including a million Syrian refugees, Lebanon has confirmed nearly 340,000 cases.
Iran remains the eastern Mediterranean country with the highest number of confirmed cases at about 1.5 million.

Topics: Middle East Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Coronavirus claims 100,000 lives in the Middle East
Middle-East
Coronavirus claims 100,000 lives in the Middle East
Update Coronavirus Middle East: UAE closes schools and second person dies in Iraq
Middle-East
Coronavirus Middle East: UAE closes schools and second person dies in Iraq

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown

Iraq detects new UK-based strain, reimposes partial lockdown
  • “Unfortunately, government labs showed genetic mutations in the Covid-19 strain," Iraq's health minister said
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq will re-impose partial lockdown measures until early March after detecting a new strain of the coronavirus, including among children, its health minister announced on Monday.
“Unfortunately, government labs showed genetic mutations in the Covid-19 strain, detecting the new fast-spreading strain in Iraq,” Hassan Al-Tamimi told reporters.
He referred to the strain as the one “which spread in the UK,” and said it had been detected in some Iraqi children, but did not give a total number of people who had been diagnosed with the new variant.
It emerged in southern England in December and is thought to be more contagious than earlier forms.
Iraq has been among the countries hardest-hit by coronavirus in the Middle East, with more than 640,000 reported cases and over 13,000 deaths.
After peaking in September at around 5,000 new cases per day, Iraq saw a remarkable drop with around 800 new cases a day in December but the numbers have been on the rise since then.
On Monday, Iraq announced more than 2,700 cases confirmed cases, a record since the start of the year.
The daily deaths have remained relatively low, with only six confirmed deaths on Monday — compared to a peak in September of around 70 deaths per day.
The rise in cases prompted authorities to re-impose a series of measures to tackle the virus until March 8.
Masks will be obligatory in public places, with a fine of 25,000 Iraqi dinar ($17) for any violators.
From Thursday an overnight curfew will be in place from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 am while Iraqis will be subjected to full lockdowns on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The measures will still be in place during Pope Francis’ historic visit from March 5-8, which will include trips to Baghdad, the city of Mosul in the north and a meeting with the country’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.
Iraqi officials told AFP on Monday they were still proceeding with the visit as planned.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq COVID-19 mutation lockdown

Related

Update Turkey’s Erdogan accuses US of backing ‘terrorists’ in Iraq
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan accuses US of backing ‘terrorists’ in Iraq
In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure
Middle-East
In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear US departure

Palestinians push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay

Palestinians push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

Palestinians push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay

Palestinians push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay
  • “There has been a delay in the arrival of the vaccine,” the Palestinian PM said
  • The Palestinian Authority is expecting some two million doses ordered from various manufacturers
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority said Monday it had pushed back the rollout of its coronavirus vaccination campaign due to a delay in deliveries.
The PA had said it was anticipating a shipment by the middle of this month, enabling it to start vaccinations for the general public in the occupied West Bank while sharing stock with Hamas, the Islamists who control Gaza.
“There has been a delay in the arrival of the vaccine,” Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting, without providing further details.
He said the launch of vaccinations for the general public would be announced “at a later time,” when sufficient supplies arrive.
The Palestinian Authority is expecting some two million doses ordered from various manufacturers, in addition to vaccines from the UN-backed Covax program, set up to help less wealthy nations procure vaccines.
It began vaccinating frontline health care workers earlier this month with an initial procurement of 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as well as several thousand doses of the Moderna product via Israel.
The Jewish state, which is carrying out one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns per capita, has faced international calls to share its stocks with Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Israeli-blocked Gaza.
The PA has registered nearly 115,000 coronavirus cases in the West Bank, including nearly 1,400 deaths, while Hamas has recorded nearly 53,600 cases in Gaza, including 537 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians vaccine delay

Related

Special Palestinian rivals agree to respect poll outcome
Middle-East
Palestinian rivals agree to respect poll outcome
Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty
Middle-East
Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty

Turkey insists on ‘two-state solution’ in Cyprus

Turkey has occupied almost 40 percent of Cyprus territory since 1974, while Turkish Cypriots have declared the independence of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a state recognized only by Turkey. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Turkey has occupied almost 40 percent of Cyprus territory since 1974, while Turkish Cypriots have declared the independence of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a state recognized only by Turkey. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 15 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

Turkey insists on ‘two-state solution’ in Cyprus

Turkey has occupied almost 40 percent of Cyprus territory since 1974, while Turkish Cypriots have declared the independence of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a state recognized only by Turkey. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Island seen as part of forward basing system from Libya to the Gulf
Updated 15 February 2021
Angelos Al. Athanasopoulos

ATHENS: Turkey insists that α “two-state solution” is now the only way to solve the Cyprus problem, even if it contradicts UN resolutions for a federation model with political equality between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

The Mediterranean island has remained divided since 1974, when Turkish troops took advantage of a coup orchestrated by the military government of Athens against then-Cyprus President Archbishop Makarios and invaded the island. 

Turkey has occupied almost 40 percent of Cyprus territory since then, while Turkish Cypriots have declared the independence of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a state recognized only by Turkey.

Turkey wants to keep Cyprus as a “geopolitical hostage” as this serves President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plans to revive the Ottoman empire and exert maritime dominance in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Its position has hardened since the beginning of 2020, following the leadership election in the Turkish Cypriot community of Ersin Tatar, who is seen as entirely dependent on Erdogan. 

The UN secretary-general is expected to convene, possibly near the end of March, an informal meeting with the participation of Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots and the three guarantor powers - Greece, Turkey and the UK - who are responsible for guaranteeing the security of the island under the agreements that led to the independence of Cyprus from the British Empire. 

The EU will be present as an observer, and the aim of this meeting will be to clarify whether there are enough grounds for holding an international conference to resolve the problem. 

Tatar has maintained, even during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, that at the March meeting he will present his vision for “a fair, realistic and viable solution” attained through a two-state partnership where the “constituent states” of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots are equally sovereign and enjoy equal international status. However, such a proposal contravenes UN parameters for a solution as it is closer to a confederation that a federation. 

Erdogan also recently attacked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for talking about the Turkish occupation when he visited Nicosia.

The last international conference aiming to solve the Cyprus problem was held in 2017 in Crans Montana, Switzerland. It failed to bridge differences and achieve a positive result. Turkey insists that the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation model championed by the UN has died and that other solutions should be explored. 

The Turkish side believes that it offered critical concessions in Crans Montana but in 2004, when the UN proposed the Annan Plan to resolve the Cyprus problem, the Greek Cypriot side backed down and voted against it in a referendum. 

At the same time, Turkey has pursued aggressive tactics in the Eastern Mediterranean, both against Cyprus and Greece, challenging the right of Cyprus to research and exploit hydrocarbons within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). 

Turkey does not consider Cyprus to be a state entity and believes instead that it possesses exclusive rights to a continental shelf and an EEZ in the biggest part of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Apart from the two-state solution, which the EU does not accept as both the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the High Representative on Foreign Policy Josep Borrell have made clear in official letters to Cypriot government officials, the Turkish government has decided to open the closed area of the city of Varosha in order to exploit it economically and send a clear political message.

This is prohibited under UN resolutions, but Turkey is not intimidated. There are also many analysts who believe that it will engage in a cynical trade-off of its extreme positions with the other parties involved in the negotiations to extract benefits on issues of interest.

But Turkey’s plans do not stop there. It considers Northern Cyprus as part of a string of forward military bases it has established from Libya to the Gulf. This is why it has upgraded the parking capabilities of troops and drones in the occupied northern part of the island.

Turkey is trying to secure military bases for both air and naval forces in Libya. It has established a training military base in Somalia, is present in northern Syria and also has a military base in Qatar. This is the main reason for its intransigence on Cyprus.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Cyprus Greece

Related

Special Erdogan’s two-state demand puts the jinx on planned UN-led Cyprus meeting photos
Middle-East
Erdogan’s two-state demand puts the jinx on planned UN-led Cyprus meeting
Special Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty
Middle-East
Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty

Egyptian minister: Renaissance Dam negotiations did not reach desired results

Egyptian minister: Renaissance Dam negotiations did not reach desired results
Updated 15 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian minister: Renaissance Dam negotiations did not reach desired results

Egyptian minister: Renaissance Dam negotiations did not reach desired results
  • Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stresses need for reaching binding legal agreement by launching serious negotiation process
  • On Feb. 6, Ethiopia announced that engineering work in building the dam was 91 percent done, while the overall construction rate was 78.3 percent
Updated 15 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed that Egypt had hoped for the success of African Union efforts in managing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue but negotiations had not yet yielded tangible results.

Shoukry stressed the need to reach a binding legal agreement before implementing the second phase of the filling by launching a serious negotiation process and taking into account the interests of the three countries: Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

He said that Egypt had expressed a political will to reach a fair and balanced agreement that achieved development goals for Ethiopia and at the same time preserved Egypt’s rights and secured the two downstream countries from danger.

During a phone call from Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Shoukry discussed the latest developments in the Horn of Africa, especially developments related to the GERD issue.

He said that Egypt was looking forward to the resumption of negotiations under the presidency of Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Republic of the Congo.

On Feb. 6, Ethiopia announced that engineering work in building the dam was 91 percent done, while the overall construction rate was 78.3 percent.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said a few days ago that Egypt rejected any action or measure that affected its rights in the Nile waters. He stressed the inevitability of reaching a binding and comprehensive legal agreement between all concerned parties that addressed Egyptian concerns.

The GERD issue has continued for years, with a failure to reach a binding agreement between the three countries.

Mohammed Abdel-Ati, minister of water resources and irrigation in Egypt, revealed the country’s water situation and the ministry’s plan to address the challenges facing the country.

“The Renaissance Dam is one of the most important challenges facing the country, in light of our dependence of 97 percent on the waters of the Nile River,” the minister said.

“We are facing a second challenge related to climate change in light of the noticeable rise in temperature as well as what we have seen in terms of rain, torrents and droughts . . . there is a change in the distribution of rain, in addition to the rise in sea level, which requires the resettlement of citizens,” Abdel-Ati said.

“Among the challenges, the increase in population, and the shortage of water resources, as we need 114 billion cubic meters annually, we have 60 billion meters available,” he said.

“We prepared a 900 Egyptian-pound billion strategy to rationalize and improve water use until 2037, which includes modern irrigation projects, lining canals, protection from floods and protection of beaches, along with other projects.”

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Special Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD
Middle-East
Egypt: Ethiopia has delayed reaching agreement on the GERD
Special Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
Middle-East
Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling

Latest updates

Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day
Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day
Saudi Arabia to halt contracts with foreign companies that do not have regional headquarter
Saudi Arabia to halt contracts with foreign companies that do not have regional headquarter
Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia
Iran accused of plot to attack UAE embassy in Ethiopia
Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway
Chad calls for world support as Sahel summit gets underway
Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years
Czech developer aims to invest $600m in Egypt over next five years

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.