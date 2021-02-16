You are here

Seven facilities in Al-Ais shut for non-compliance with COVID-19 measures

Saudi authorities have been urging everybody to remain on high alert and continue following precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

  • Closures were implemented after supervisory teams in Al-Ais carried out 48 monitoring rounds
Arab News

RIYADH: Seven facilities in Al-Ais municipality northwest of Madinah were shut down for violating measures to limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The closures were implemented after supervisory teams in Al-Ais carried out 48 monitoring rounds on commercial establishments. Another 14 businesses were also issued violation notices.

Muhammad Al-Anami, the director of public relations and media at Al-Ais, stressed the importance of adhering to protocols such as, placing signs to achieve social distancing and to provide medical sterilizers, gloves and thermometers at the entrances.

Al-Anami called on citizens and residents to cooperate with municipalities and report any legal violations or complacency in applying precautionary measures.

In a related development, the municipality disinfected pesticide workshops and sterilized 150 machines and equipment, in addition to removing 11 tons of waste.

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 322 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 322 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 371 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 151
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,441.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 322 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 373,368 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,630 remain active and 480 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 151, followed by the Eastern Province with 55, Makkah with 39, Al-Baha recorded 22, and Madinah confirmed 13 cases each.
The ministry also announced that 371 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 364,297.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
  • Airport is running smoothly and flights will continue uninterrupted according to earlier schedules
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state television said on Tuesday that the Arab coalition had intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Al-Abha international airport.
There are no injuries of deaths as of now, the Al-Ekhbariya TV report added, but some shrapnel were scattered around the area.
The coalition said Houthi targeting of civilians was planned by Iranian generals in Sanaa, Yemen.

Al-Ekhbariya said everything in the airport is running smoothly and flights will continue uninterrupted according to earlier schedules.
Streets leading to Abha airport are also clear, the TV channel added.

On February 10, the coalition said it had controlled a fire in a civilian plane at Abha airport as a result of a Houthi attack.

The coalition said that the attempt to target Abha airport and threaten civilian travelers is a war crime.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” the coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said.

Earlier on that day, Saudi state TV reported that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

Al-Malki said in a statement that the attack had targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It was the third day that week that the coalition said it had intercepted Houthi drones fired toward a southern region of the kingdom that borders Yemen.

The Saudi-led military alliance intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis hold northern Yemen, from where they have often launched missiles and drones toward Saudi cities.

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity
In Saudi Arabia, the chatrooms have brought together technology enthusiasts, stock market investors, media influencers, as well as officials. (Shutterstock)
  • Top government officials also join the invite-only app to reach out to the public
JEDDAH: The uncensored audio-conversations social app, Clubhouse, has witnessed the migration of thousands of Saudi users in the past weeks.

Not available for Android users yet, Clubhouse is currently the first most popular app in the Social Media Network category of the App Store in Saudi Arabia.
The app’s growing popularity is also expanding to other Arab countries.
“It is a really enjoyable, easy-to-use platform that gives all users the equal opportunity to mingle, talk, and join rooms,” user Fahad Mohammed told Arab News.
What is unique about Clubhouse is the real-time voice conversations that any user can listen to.
Moreover, it is an invite-only platform, meaning that users cannot simply download it from the App Store and create an account like any other social app. Instead, those who wish to join the network must receive an invite from an existing Clubhouse member.
However, Clubhouse announced earlier in January that their focus now is on opening up Clubhouse to the whole world.
Currently, each new member is allocated one invite. After a while, new users get three more. If someone receives an invite by an existing member, they can eventually pick up to four other people to join.
Due to its invite-only model, Clubhouse memberships are highly precious. Therefore, many users in Saudi Arabia are offering invites for sale on Twitter, with prices ranging between SR15 to SR200 ($4 to $53) per invite.
There are also those who are offering invites in exchange for a follow and retweet.
Many Saudis said they were becoming addicted to this innovative medium of communication. Mohammed said he had been away from interacting on social media for a long while; however, he finally found the platform that made him want to give virtual interactions another chance.
“Honestly, I have been spending hours on this app lately,” he said. “I believe Clubhouse will initiate a new phase in social media networks. It offers a comfortable environment for users and has a huge potential to grow fast and offer promising services.”
In Saudi Arabia, the chatrooms have brought together technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, bookworms, stock market investors, social media influencers, as well as officials.

FASTFACTS

• Clubhouse rooms organize people into three groups: A host, moderators and audience members.

• The setup looks like a virtual panel discussion at a conference.

• Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha also joined the network.

• Many users in Saudi Arabia are offering invites for sale on Twitter, with prices ranging between SR15 to SR200 per invite.

• The sudden increase in users came after Tesla founder and Silicon Valley giant Elon Musk engaged in a lengthy discussion with Robinhood trading platform CEO Vlad Tenev at a Clubhouse chat room.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha also joined the network. Al-Khateeb participated in a chatroom on Saudi tourism on Sunday.
The app has also appealed to those who just want to have fun and meet new people, or even find their significant other.
At its beta version stage now, Clubhouse rules are loose. Although the app strongly discourages any discriminatory and aggressive behavior, it is up to the hosts or moderators of the room to control the conversation.
“It is a nice thing to be able to join chatrooms and share your opinions and ideas with people you appreciate,” user Sarah Al-Mulhim told Arab News. “Personally, I would only join serious discussions with people I already know in some way or another.”
She added, however, that she would not make an effort to engage in casual discussions with people she does not know anything about just to pass time. “It’s a total waste of energy,” she said.
Osama Adel agreed with Al-Mulhim. “I don’t like the fact that anyone can join and say anything they want. It is getting chaotic in some rooms, especially when there are a bunch of strangers who are trying hard to impress one another and show off. I only liked the rooms that I joined with friends.”
Clubhouse rooms organize people into three groups: A host, moderators and audience members. The setup looks like a virtual panel discussion at a conference.
The invite-only app is all anyone is talking about on social media these days, though it has been around since March 2020.
The app had only 1,500 users in May 2020 and was worth $100 million, according to CNBC.
The app started to circulate in the Kingdom among entrepreneurs and technology investors; then influencers and content makers joined, which helped it go viral.
It quickly became one of the top social media networks, with 6 million registered users and a value of $1 billion. Four million users registered between January and February this year, according to a Backlinko report.
The sudden increase in users came after Tesla founder and Silicon Valley giant Elon Musk engaged in a lengthy discussion with Robinhood trading platform CEO Vlad Tenev at a Clubhouse chat room, according to several US technology sites.
It is not the first time millions of social media users have followed Musk’s footsteps; he promoted the Signal app several weeks ago as an alternative to WhatsApp. Musk is the top followed user on Clubhouse, with over 240,000 followers.

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees
Badriah Al-Ghanem, who has been associated with the Education Ministry as the director general of scholarship administration for the ministry’s employees since 2019, has been promoted to rank-14 by a royal decree.
Al-Ghanem received a diploma in Arabic literature and social studies from the College of Education, Riyadh in 1987. Four years later, she received a diploma in office administration in the US. In 2001, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in the Arabic language from the College of Education. In 2014, Al-Ghanem received a master’s degree in operations management in Scotland.
Al-Ghanem worked as a schoolteacher at the 8th Elementary School in Riyadh from 1988 to 1992. From 1992 till 2018, she served as a training supervisor at the Training and Scholarship Administration.
In 2001, she joined the ministerial committee for information technology at the Education Ministry. She was also on the ministerial committee responsible for relocating teachers with special circumstances from 2003 to 2007. She served as a member of the ministry’s dispatching and scholarship committee from 2003 to 2019.
Al-Ghanem also served as a member of the interview committee for female candidates for doctoral scholarship and dispatching at the general administration for training and scholarships from 2014 to 2018.
From 2010 to 2012, she administered the ministry’s e-training programs.
For three years from 2010, she served as a member of the Education Ministry’s unit for quality management. From 2014 to 2016, she worked as the assistant director of the academic professional development department and was later appointed director of the department.
From 2018 to 2019, she served as the general supervisor for female affairs at the administration of dispatching and scholarship.

 

KSrelief sends 6th batch of Saudi medical aid to help Palestinians battle COVID pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the Palestinian health ministry. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the Palestinian health ministry. (SPA)
  • Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila thanked Saudi king and crown prince for helping the Palestinian people
  • The shipment was organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to the Palestinian health ministry.
The shipment, organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, included medicines, equipment and other medical supplies to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
It was delivered by six convoys to the ministry via the Palestinian embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said. She thanked the Kingdom for its support, and praised King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and KSrelief for their efforts in sending aid to the Palestinian people.
KSrelief said: “This comes within the framework of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom, through the center, to stand with brotherly and friendly countries and peoples in various crises and adversities.”

