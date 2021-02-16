You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Raqamyah raises $2.3m in funding

Updated 16 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based peer-to-peer lending platform Raqamyah has raised $2.3 million from its latest funding drive, with investors including Impact46, Vision Ventures, Mad’a Investment, Al-Yusr Co., Fadeed Investment, and a number of angel investors.

Raqamyah is a financial technology (fintech) startup which connects small businesses with financiers and has facilitated more than 40 loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a year.

Small companies can apply for funding through the platform and once approved within three days their needs are listed for financiers to assess.

Once an agreement has been reached, lenders begin receiving repayments, with SMEs able to make monthly installments through ATMs and other digital payment methods.

“Peer-to-peer lending is one of the fastest-growing areas in fintech and it is at its early stages in terms of innovation and disruption,” Ammar Bakheet, the founder and CEO of Raqamyah, told the Megabytes website.

Impact46 is an asset manager and adviser specialized in alternative investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector last year, according to a study by data research platform Magnitt.

And the country accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals throughout the Middle East and North Africa last year. In terms of the total value of deals, Saudi Arabia saw a surge of 55 percent year-on-year to $152 million.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Raqamyah

Learjet, the private plane synonymous with the jet-set, nears end of runway

Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

  • Created by American entrepreneur Bill Lear, the Learjet 23 first took off from Wichita, Kansas in 1963
Reuters

MONTREAL: Learjet, the sleek private jet used by celebrities for decades, is ending production this year, following a slump in demand due to competition from newer and less-expensive rivals.
Long before COVID-19 hit demand in 2020, the arrival of less-expensive similar-sized models from Embraer SA and Textron Inc's Cessna eroded Learjet demand.
Created by American entrepreneur Bill Lear, the Learjet 23 first took off from Wichita, Kansas in 1963, forging a new market for modern business aircraft with owners like Frank Sinatra, while shattering speed records.
Some 3000 Learjets, which seat up to nine passengers, have since taken to the skies with a bullet-shaped nose, capable of flying close to the speed of sound at Mach 0.81.
Bombardier, which acquired Learjet in 1990, said last week production would end this year. But it will service the plane, which accounts for about 42 percent of its in-service fleet of just under 5,000 business aircraft, according to JETNET data.
Learjet's performance, described by some private pilots as the closest they'd ever get to flying a fighter jet, couldn't beat rivals' lower cost.
"Less equipped aircraft at smaller price points drove demand," Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch said.
Embraer's Phenom, for example, listed for about $9 million, compared with a Learjet 75, at around $13 million.
"Customers want a nice Mercedes in that segment, but I don't know if they want a Ferrari anymore," said aerospace analyst Rolland Vincent, comparing Learjet to the Italian sports car.
Meanwhile, wealthy buyers increasingly sought larger-cabin jets, like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Bombardier's own Global series with showers, beds and ranges connecting far-flung cities without refueling.
Keeping older planes relevant through upgrades in an industry that covets the latest model is a useful lesson for planes like Bombardier's Challenger 650, said Vincent.
Masluch said the 650 remains competitive in its market space and appeals to certain segments.
"It's been a cash cow for them," Vincent said of the 600 plane family which first flew in 1978. "But cash-cows have a way of getting fat."
Bombardier's plans for a larger Learjet 85, made of lightweight composites, didn't materialize, ending in a $1.2 billion write-down in 2015.
Bombardier tried to compete on price in 2019, by launching the Liberty Learjet 75 at $9.9 million.
The plane nabbed an order as an air ambulance, a niche vocation for the Learjet.
Still, Learjet lost ground, with just 11 deliveries last year, compared with 112 deliveries in 2001, according to JETNET data and Bombardier.
"At the end of the day there were more current options out there," said Guardian Jet managing partner Don Dwyer.
But the fast and sleek Learjet will always have its supporters, said Adam Twidell, chief executive at Private Fly.
The global booking service for charter flights still gets requests from passengers to "'keep my Lear waiting,'" he said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Denny Thomas, Diane Craft and Franklin Paul)

Topics: business economy Private jets Learjet Coronavirus

Riyadh to host global energy leaders after ‘unparalleled’ year

Updated 16 February 2021
Frank Kane

  • Coronavirus disease pandemic fallout and shifting global energy policies at top of agenda
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global energy industry will gather in a virtual session organized by the International Energy Forum (IEF) in Riyadh to discuss the way forward after the most tumultuous year in energy history.

“The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic impact on energy demand and supply balances is unparalleled in the history of energy markets,” a report from the IEF said ahead of the 11th symposium on energy outlooks, which brings together the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as gas and renewable industry bodies.

“The structural energy policy and market shifts that COVID-19 brings shall influence future energy supply and demand modelled in long-term scenarios,” the report added.

The IEF’s remit is to facilitate dialogue between the energy producers, mainly represented by OPEC, and consumers under the auspices of IEA.

The symposium will be addressed by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi energy minister, and will be keenly watched by the global energy industry looking for indicators of the Kingdom’s stance on oil production ahead of a key meeting of the OPEC+ alliance next month.

OPEC+ participants will debate whether or not to return extra barrels to the global supply pool when the Kingdom’s surprise voluntary one million cut expires at the end of March.

Russia — Saudi Arabia’s partner in the leadership of OPEC+ — is believed to be keen to return extra barrels, in light of increased demand and rising prices.

Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for OPEC+ relations, said recently that “the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation.”

Saudi Arabia is taking a more cautious stance, underlining the ongoing unpredictability of global markets as the pandemic continues to weigh on energy demand.

The uncertainty of the outlook will be a hot topic at the IEF symposium. “A swift and inclusive global economic recovery depends on how various public health, macroeconomic, and other variables will reinforce domestic and international energy policy, sustainable development, and climate goals,” the report said.

The two main models — from the IEA and OPEC — are subtly different in their outlooks. The IEA is predicting a 5.2 percent growth rate for the global economy in 2021, while OPEC is looking for a more modest 4.4 percent.

On India, the fastest growing energy user of the big economic powers, the IEA projects notably higher growth of 9.3 percent in 2021, compared to OPEC’s estimate of 6.8 percent.

There are also differences in energy demand models, with OPEC estimating a more severe impact in 2020 and a slower recovery for liquid energy products this year compared with the IEA’s forecasts.

The symposium will also discuss medium and long-term issues in global energy, including the prospect of “peak” oil demand and progress towards the climate change goals of the Paris Agreement.

Topics: business economy Riyadh Saudi Arabia energy

Warner Music invests in Prince Al-Waleed’s Rotana Music

Updated 16 February 2021
Shane McGinley

  • The deal will boost WMG’s presence in the MENA region
  • Established in 1993, Rotana Music Holding is the largest record label in the Arab world
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Warner Music Group (WMG) on Tuesday announced it has invested an undisclosed amount in Rotana Music, the independent record label owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

The deal will boost WMG’s presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and includes an agreement for ADA Worldwide, its label services division, to distribute Rotana releases globally outside the region.

“We’re thrilled to be joining with Rotana, whose significant presence in the market reflects its extraordinary roster of musical icons and outstanding talent,” said WMG’s President, International, Recorded Music Simon Robson.

“We’re especially excited about the opportunity to both expand our profile in the region and to bring these amazing artists to audiences across the globe.” 

Salem Al-Hendi, CEO of Rotana Music Holding, said: “This is an exciting time, and we at Rotana are very happy with this partnership, which will facilitate Warner Music’s reach into the MENA music industry and fan communities, just as it will benefit Rotana in our global expansion objective.”

Rotana’s portfolio of Arab artists includes Mohamad Abdo, Abdulmajid Abdallah, Rabeh Saqer, Rashed Al-Majed, Abdallah Ruwaished, Ahlam, Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny, Najwa Karam, Shereen Abdalwahab, Angham, Wael Kfoury and Saber Al-Robae.

Established in 1993, Rotana Music Holding is the largest record label in the Arab world. Headquartered in Riyadh, it has offices in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait, Lebanon and Cairo.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Prince Khaled Al-Waleed bin Talal Warner Music Group Rotana

Startup Investment Forum aims to attract global companies to the Kingdom

Updated 16 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

  • Will be held digitally this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • The forum, open to all startups from outside the Kingdom, allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: On the sidelines of the fifth MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Saudi Startup Competition, the annual Startup Investment Forum will be held for the second year in a row this March.

Held digitally this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the forum will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and will take place from March 4 to 6, with the winners of the competition being announced on the last day.

The forum, open to all startups from outside the Kingdom, allows participants to discover the opportunities available in the Saudi market, learn about investors, and benefit from insights and ideas offered by the StartSmart Conference held along with the forum.

According to the organizers, the forum represents an opportunity to attract regional and international startups to the Kingdom and allow them to present projects and ideas to a network of investors, businessmen, and governmental agencies.

It will also help generate interactions between existing startups and potential investors, providing participants with financing opportunities. Additionally, 27 teams will qualify for the finals of the MITEF Saudi Startup Competition fifth edition, and the Startup Investment Forum will host 23 innovative startups from all around the globe that seek to enter the Saudi market.

Bayan Abdullah Alghamdi, Head of entrepreneurship programs & MITEF Saudi, highlighted the importance of supporting the entrepreneurship sector, citing the role startups play in enhancing economic growth.

“We are keen to work hand in hand with all public and private entities, such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Investment and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at), to support the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision and enhance the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the gross domestic product,” she said.

The startup competition has three tracks: the Startups Track, the Social Track and the Ideas Track. Participants will compete for a SAR 325,000 cash prize, in addition to having the opportunity to attend workshops, training, and guidance sessions supervised by specialists and experts in all economic and social sectors.

Finalists will have the opportunity to participate in StartSmart, an MIT Global Forum programs which will be attended by specialists from The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Additionally, as part of the MITEF Pan Arab Region, the 9 winning teams of the MITEF Saudi Arabia Competition will be invited to participate in the MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition.

MITEF Saudi Arabia is part of a global network of chapters dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide. MITEF informs, connects, and coaches Saudi entrepreneurs, enabling them to rapidly transform ideas into world-changing companies.

Founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting and enriching the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, MITEF aims to celebrate and support all potential startups and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia startups Startup Investment Forum

Platinum scales 6-1/2-year peak on strong investment demand

Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters

  • Prices have rallied as much as 25.1 percent this year
Reuters

BENGALURU: Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for clean energy technology.

Platinum, used in catalytic converters for vehicles, was up 0.1 percent to $1,304.06 per ounce at 0944 GMT, having earlier hit $1,336.50, its highest since September 2014.

Prices have rallied as much as 25.1 percent this year. The surge "has been triggered by very strong investment demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Investors are looking for opportunities in platinum "because of positive stories down the road" including its substitution for palladium in new catalytic converters from next year and prospects for its use in green hydrogen technology, Staunovo added.

Investors also kept close tabs on the potential roll-out of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in top platinum producer South Africa. "A swift recovery in mine supply and restart of Anglo's (American Platinum) smelter to refine the stockpile of unprocessed platinum could pause this rally," said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist with ANZ.

But "with China implementing Phase 6 standard for both gasoline and diesel vehicles from January 2021, Platinum Group Metals loadings will be strong," she added, referring to cleaner engine regulations.

Spot palladium fell 0.1 percent to $2,385.42 an ounce, having earlier hit a one-month high of $2,424.26. A weaker dollar pushed spot gold prices up 0.3 percent to $1,823.31, but higher benchmark U.S. Treasury yields limited bullion's gains.

Real rates and inflation expectations in the United States will remain a key driver for gold and inflation expectations could pick-up again with rising oil and commodity prices, potentially supporting gold, UBS' Staunovo said.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation likely spurred by massive stimulus, but higher yields have challenged that status since they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,824.00 per ounce, while silver gained 0.5 percent to $27.73.

Topics: business economy Platinum

