Rights groups to boycott UK anti-extremism program review

LONDON: Human rights groups have committed to boycotting a UK government review into the anti-extremist Prevent program to protest the appointment of William Shawcross as its chair.
Last month Shawcross, who chaired the Charity Commission between 2012 and 2018, was made head of the program. The decision was criticized because of previous comments he had made about Islam.
In a joint statement, a coalition of 17 human rights and community groups, including Liberty, Amnesty International and the Runnymede Trust, said his appointment means that the review exists to “simply rubber-stamp” the controversial program.
Critics have long demanded an independent inquiry into Prevent. They argue that the program encourages discrimination against Muslims and stifles free expression.
It introduces a requirement for schools, prisons and authorities to report concerns about people who are at risk of extremism.
This has led to cases of teachers reporting schoolchildren to police for having toy guns and discussing video games.
Each year thousands of referrals are made, but only 11 percent of cases are seen as legitimate after analysis, recent figures have shown.
The review into the program was announced in January 2019. But it has faced delays, and it took 13 months to appoint Shawcross as chair after Lord Carlile, the first choice to lead the program, stepped down in 2019 following a legal challenge by a human rights group.
Explaining the boycott, the human rights coalition said: “The appointments of both Shawcross and Lord Carlile have made clear, beyond doubt, that the UK government has no interest in conducting an objective and impartial review of the strategy, nor in engaging meaningfully with communities affected by it. We … cannot be complicit in a process that serves only to rubber-stamp a fundamentally flawed strategy.”
Rather than take part in the review, the coalition said it will stage its own inquiry to “properly consider the harms of Prevent.”
Shawcross, as director of the conservative Henry Jackson Society, said in 2012: “Islam is one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future. I think all European countries have vastly, very quickly growing Islamic populations.”
Muslim groups have also revealed comments by him supporting torture and the controversial US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay in his book “Justice and the Enemy.”
Under Shawcross, the Charity Commission for England and Wales was accused of institutional bias against Muslims.
Liberty’s policy and campaigns manager Rosalind Comyn said: “This exercise could have been a chance to properly scrutinize the premise and impacts of the Prevent strategy, which stifles speech, spreads fear and distrust, and encourages discrimination.
“But Liberty will no longer engage in the farce it has become. We need interventions that respect the rights of the people directly affected and that bring communities together. Both Prevent and its review are very far removed from that ideal.”
Indonesia gets tough on COVID vaccine skeptics as phase two of inoculations begins
People who refuse to accept vaccination will face a fine and the withdrawal of social aid as part of government sanctions
Updated 17 February 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s government said it will impose a series of progressive sanctions on individuals who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The penalties include fines, the withdrawal of social aid and the loss of access to administrative and public services.
The second phase of a nationwide inoculation campaign begins on Wednesday, during which senior citizens and front-line public workers will be inoculated.
“I call on the public to take part in the vaccination program so that we can reach herd immunity, since the obligation to participate in the program is laid out in the presidential regulation,” Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the national COVID-19 task force, said on Tuesday.
He was referring to a presidential order issued at the weekend for a national COVID-19 vaccination drive, which includes the possible sanctions on those who refuse to participate. The regulations will also serve as a legal reference for regional governments to issue their own bylaws regulating the vaccine program. The provincial administration in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, has already issued a regulation under which citizens who refuse to be vaccinated could be fined five million rupiah ($360).
Adisasmito urged the public to ignore false rumors and misconceptions about the vaccine.
“There is no need to doubt that the vaccine is safe and halal,” he said. “The vaccine has not caused any serious side effects so far.”
Indonesian authorities aim to inoculate about 181.5 million people of the 270 million population. The nationwide drive was launched a month ago, when President Joko Widodo was among the first to receive the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac.
More than a million of a targeted 1.46 million health workers — mainly in the virus-infested islands of Java and Bali — have so far received the first of two required doses of the vaccine.
From Wednesday, work will be begin to inoculate 21.5 million residents over the age of 60, plus 16.9 million front-line public workers.
Experts said that sanctions should be used only “as the last resort,” against people who refuse to be vaccinated and that authorities should attempt to employ educational and persuasive methods first.
Masdalina Pane, an expert on health policies with the Indonesian Epidemiologists Association, said there is a long way to go before sanctions should be considered.
“We are still far from meeting the target to inoculate the priority groups, such as health workers and front-line public workers, let alone the general population, and we still don’t have enough doses of vaccine,” she told Arab News.
“What matters more is to get the vaccine supplies ready first. The government should not occupy themselves too much with sanctioning people. It should be the last resort. What the public needs more now is persuasive communications and promotions.”
According to a national online survey of 115,000 people from all 34 provinces carried out in September last year, about 65 percent of respondents said they would be willing to have the COVID-19 vaccine if the government provides it. Nearly 8 percent said that they would not accept it.
The survey, jointly conducted by the Health Ministry, the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, found that the remaining 27 percent had doubts about the government’s intention to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The people in this group are critical to a successful vaccination program, but the survey pointed out that their numbers should be interpreted cautiously as there may be varying levels of concerns about the vaccines due to the limited information that was available at the time of the survey about the type of vaccine, when it would be available and safety profiles.
On Tuesday, Indonesian food and drugs regulator BPOM authorized the emergency use of 13 million doses of vaccine that state-owned Bio Farma finished producing last week, using materials provided by Sinovac.
“We are currently increasing our production capacity to produce vaccine from Sinovac’s bulk material, while we would (also) still be importing vaccines from other manufacturers, such as Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Novavax,” said Bio Farma CEO Honesti Basyir.
As of Tuesday, 1,233,959 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Indonesia, including 10,029 new infections. Of those, more than 160,000 remain active, and the death toll in the country has surpassed 33,000.
Ethiopian refugees who fled intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, wait for their ration of food in the border reception centre of Hamdiyet, in the eastern Sudanese state of Kasala, on November 14, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
A humanitarian disaster stares Ethiopia’s Tigray in the face
Hunger stalks region of six million people as federal government’s offensive against rebels enters its fourth month
Over a million people could starve if aid is not allowed into conflict zone, says Famine Early Warning Systems Network
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: With their few hurriedly packed belongings wrapped tightly in fabric, entire families, many with young children, are traversing vast distances on foot these days to escape fighting in northern Ethiopia between federal armed forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Since the conflict erupted three months ago, nearly two million Ethiopians have been forced to flee the country’s Tigray region, many arriving in neighboring Sudan with axe and knife wounds, others with broken bones and severe mental trauma.
Those who have chosen to stay behind — the vast majority of Tigray’s six million inhabitants — now face shortages of food, medicine and drinking water. Ethiopia is facing accusations of blocking aid and the specter of mass hunger haunts the region.
Most concerning of all is the imminent risk of mass hunger, a phenomenon Ethiopians are tragically familiar with. The Great Famine that afflicted the country between 1888 and 1892 killed roughly one-third of its population. Another in 1983-85 left 1.2 million dead.
According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, presided over by the US government, parts of central and eastern Tigray are just a step away from famine, with fears more than a million could die of starvation if aid is not allowed in soon.
In a recent statement, a trio of Tigray opposition parties said that at least 50,000 civilians had been killed in the conflict since November. Aid agencies and journalists have not been permitted access to the region to verify the death toll.
Ethiopian authorities insist aid is being delivered and that nearly 1.5 million people have been reached. But experts on the Horn of Africa believe one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history is unfolding in the conflict zone.
“If the world averts its eyes, it is a bystander to one of the most grievous mass atrocities of our era,” Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation and a research professor at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, told Arab News.
“It will be an unforgivable ethical stain. It is also a matter of interest. Do the countries of the Arabian Peninsula want to see another Yemen-like calamity on the southern shores of the Red Sea — a little further away, but even bigger.”
The TPLF, which had dominated Ethiopian politics after the fall of the military dictatorship in 1991 until Abiy’s election victory in 2018, had been in coalition with the current government until the two sides fell out in 2019.
In direct defiance of the federal government’s decision to postpone all votes until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control, Tigray authorities pressed ahead with their own parliamentary election in September. Federal authorities said the vote was illegal.
Tensions escalated further in November when Abiy accused the TPLF of seizing a military base in the regional capital Mekelle. His government responded by declaring a state of emergency, cutting off electricity, internet and telephone services, and designating the TPLF as a terrorist organization.
Although Abiy claimed victory when federal troops entered Mekelle on Nov. 28, the bloodshed has continued as Tigrayan leaders have vowed to fight on.
“The federal government called the conflict a law enforcement operation (intended) to remove from office the Tigray region’s rogue executive,” William Davison, International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Ethiopia, told Arab News.
“The reality was that Tigray’s defenses were overwhelmed by the full power of the Ethiopian federal military and allied forces.”
UN REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
* Reports from aid workers on the ground indicate rise in acute malnutrition across Tigray region.
* Only 1% of the nearly 920 nutrition treatment facilities are reachable.
* Aid response is drastically inadequate, with little access to rural population off the main roads.
* Some aid workers have to negotiate access with armed actors, even Eritrean ones.
After presenting the TPLF as a treasonous entity that had attacked the military and violated the constitutional order, the Ethiopian government said it was left with no choice but to act.
The Ethiopian government has also moved against those who questioned whether the intervention would be as quick and painless as it first claimed — including Davison, who was deported on Nov. 20 without an official reason.
“If you now say things critical of the government then you will be perceived as doing the bidding of the opponent, the TPLF,” said Davison, who is now based in Kenya.
“Myself and others were perceived to be doing the work of the TPLF and the government was doing its utmost to convince everyone that the TPLF was a treasonous entity that had attacked the military and violated the constitutional order.”
Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for restoring relations with Ethiopia's long-time foe Eritrea, is now being accused by some of war crimes in Tigray.
Seyoum Mesfin, a former Ethiopian foreign minister, peacemaker and an elder statesman of Africa, was among three TPLF leaders killed by the military in early January in a move that sparked an international outcry.
Pramila Patten, the UN envoy on sexual violence in conflict. has said there are “disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence.”
Recently, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said 108 cases of rape had been reported over the last two months in the whole of Tigray. It admitted that “local structures such as police and health facilities where victims of sexual violence would normally turn to report such crimes are no longer in place.”
All this amounts to a sharp reversal of fortune for a country that just months ago was being feted as Africa’s fastest growing economy. Now, Ethiopian journalists and human-rights activists are afraid to speak out, many of them avoiding the border areas and letting military atrocities go unreported.
“We’ve been on our toes for months now. You need to be very careful with your comments,” one Addis Ababa-based political analyst, who did not wish to be identified, told Arab News.
“Human-rights abuses are being committed on all sides: the Amhara militias (one of the two largest ethnic groups in Ethiopia), the federal troops themselves and the Eritreans too.
“The humanitarian aspect of the conflict is frightening and especially the lack of indication from the government’s side in providing aid. They say they will, publicly. But large sections of Tigray are still inaccessible. It’s very difficult to say how long they intend to keep it this way, which is of great concern.”
Eritrean soldiers have compounded the problem by reportedly attacking the TPLF on behalf of Abiy’s government, prompting calls from Joe Biden’s administration for their immediate withdrawal. (Both Asmara and Addis Ababa deny that Eritrean forces are present in Tigray.)
Reports say many of the estimated 100,000 Eritrean refugees residing in the region are at risk of getting caught in the crossfire or being forcibly returned. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has said he is “deeply alarmed by reports of refugees being killed, abducted and forcibly returned to Eritrea that would constitute a major violation of international law.”
De Waal of the World Peace Foundation says if the war causes a humanitarian catastrophe and the economic collapse of Ethiopia, there is no doubt that the consequences will be felt far and wide.
“The human and economic price will be paid by the people of the Horn of Africa, but those people will also start moving en masse towards Europe, and the humanitarian cum economic bailout bill will be presented to Europe and the US,” he told Arab News.
“At a time of austerity and reduced aid budgets, this presents aid donors with a terrible dilemma.”
Summing up the Tigray crisis and its potential solution without mincing words, De Waal said: “With every passing day there is more suffering, killing, starvation, deeper bitterness and wider repercussions. Withdraw Eritrean troops. Then start political talks.”
Germany cautions Iran against blocking IAEA inspections - source
Updated 16 February 2021
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany is warning Iran against blocking inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, a diplomatic source in Berlin told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It would be completely unacceptable should Iran obstruct IAEA inspections," the German diplomat said.
"We urge Iran to refrain from this step, and are in close contact regarding this issue with our partners, including the United States," the diplomat said, adding Iran needed to contribute to a de-escalation to give diplomacy a chance.
Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to US President Joe Biden's hope of reviving the accord.
Furniture brand apologizes for giving bins Arabic names
Structube has removed the items from its website after backlash
‘It has been rightly brought to our attention that naming garbage bins after anyone’s name can be offensive’
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A Canadian furniture brand has apologized after coming under fire for giving bins Arabic names.
Structube, which frequently gives human names to its products, released the bins for sale on its website under the names Walid and Wassim.
After facing criticism for doing so, it removed the items from its online store and issued an apology.
“It has been rightly brought to our attention that naming garbage bins after anyone’s name can be offensive, particularly if the name is suggestive of any ethnic, religious or other minority group,” it said, adding that the names had been chosen at random and with no “ill-intent.”
That did not stop some people calling for a boycott of the company, founded in Montreal in 1974, with one person suggesting online that the bins be renamed after senior Structube executives.
Another person said: “People are not stupid enough to believe your choice of Middle Eastern names for garbage bins was accidental, unintentional.”
Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh
Rights activists say not all the refugees have left voluntarily and critics have said the island is prone to flooding
Updated 16 February 2021
AFP
DHAKA: Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, officials said Tuesday, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.
Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 military offensive in neighboring Myanmar.
About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy, told AFP.
Their arrival comes after around 7,000 men, women and children were taken in December and January to the 53-square-kilometer island, which is a three-hour boat journey from the southeastern port of Chittagong.
Bangladesh’s Deputy Refugee Commissioner Mohammad Shamsud Douza told AFP the Rohingya had moved to the island “spontaneously and willingly.”
“They are taking their dogs, bunnies and goats to the island with them,” Douza said.
But rights activists say not all the refugees have left voluntarily and critics have said the island is prone to flooding and is in the path of deadly cyclones.
There has been fighting in recent months between rival Rohingya drug gangs in southeastern Bangladesh’s refugee camps — the world’s largest — with several people killed and several others reported injured.
Officials said they were hoping to move more refugees to the island ahead of the April-May cyclone season and the June-September monsoon, when the sea is rough.
The United Nations says it has not been involved in the relocations.