You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the capital Doha on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Twitter/@saadhariri)
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani meets with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the capital Doha on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Twitter/@saadhariri)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2ezg

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri
  • They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts towards forming a government
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in the capital Doha, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts related to forming a government.
Hariri, who is on an official visit to the country, said in a tweet following the talks that he briefed the Qatari emir on the most prominent developments in Lebanon.
Sheikh Tamim affirmed Doha’s support for Beirut and called on “all Lebanese parties to prioritize national interest to accelerate the formation of a new government to face the crises and challenges facing Lebanon.”
Lebanese President Michel Aoun assigned Hariri with forming a cabinet on Oct. 22 last year.

Topics: Qatar Lebanon Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Saad Hariri

Related

Special Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor
Business & Economy
Lebanon MPs bicker over World Bank loan for the poor
Special Lebanese president blasts Hariri over ‘inaccuracies and incorrect information’
Middle-East
Lebanese president blasts Hariri over ‘inaccuracies and incorrect information’

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
  • Eu’s Charles Michel: I spoke with Rouhani, EU supports full implementation of JCPOA
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN/PARIS: Iran’s latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday.
“The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution,” Maas said.
Talks “are being significantly complicated at the moment because Iran obviously does not seek de-escalation but escalation — and this is playing with fire.”
Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to US President Joe Biden’s hope of reviving the accord.
European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that the European Union backed full implementation of the ‘JCPOA’ nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.
“Preserving a space for diplomacy, underpinned by positive steps, is crucial at this stage,” Michel tweeted.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week demanded “action, not words” from the United States if it wanted to rejoin the deal, which curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Topics: Iran germnay European Council Hassan Rouhani Charles Michel Heiko Maas iran nucelar deal

Related

Special Bolton: Iran has never abandoned idea of acquiring nuclear capability
World
Bolton: Iran has never abandoned idea of acquiring nuclear capability
Europe, US to meet on Iran as nuclear deadline looms
Middle-East
Europe, US to meet on Iran as nuclear deadline looms

Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion

Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion

Lebanese court removes lead investigator into port explosion
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s highest court on Thursday asked the chief prosecutor investigating last year’s massive Beirut port explosion to step down, following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast, a judicial official and the country’s official news agency said.
The Court of Cassation called for a new investigating judge to be appointed to lead the probe, nearly six months after it had started.
The development is likely to further delay the investigation into the horrific explosion that killed more than 200 people, wounded over 6,000 and disfigured much of Beirut. Families of the victims and survivors have blamed the ruling political class for corruption and negligence that led to the explosion of ammonium nitrate, a dangerous chemical that had been stored in the port for years.
A dozen family members held a protest and blocked traffic, burning tires outside the Palace of Justice on Thursday.
“Don’t be afraid. Don’t leave the case,” said Yousra Abou Saleh, a mother who lost her son in the explosion, pleaded with the judge. In a reference to the ruling class, she said, weeping: “God is greater than all of them.”
Human Rights Watch, the New-York based watchdog, said the decision to remove Investigating Judge Fadi Sawwan “makes a mockery of justice’” and is an “insult to the victims.”
The explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history, has been one of the most traumatic national experiences the Lebanese have faced. Family members of those killed had been skeptical of a transparent and independent investigation into the Aug. 4 explosion, in a country where a culture of impunity has prevailed for decades.
Judge Sawwan had accused and summoned for questioning Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and three former ministers on suspicion of negligence that led to the deadly explosion.
Two of the former ministers challenged Sawwan in court in December, accusing him of violating legal and constitutional procedures and asking that he be recused. Last month, the Court of Cassation had asked Sawwan to resume his work while it looks into the complaints.
On Wednesday, he summoned the third former minister for questioning. The minister tweeted that he would not show up.
Details of the court’s decision were not made public. A judicial official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the office of the attorney general had received a copy of the decision. The official said all summoning now are off since Sawwan has been asked to step down.
According to the law, the minister of justice now has to propose a new lead investigator, before a government-appointed judicial body signs off on the nomination.
Sawwan’s appointment process itself was considered opaque and the investigation, so far secret, has been tainted with political interference, Human Rights Watch has said. Two judges named by the justice minister before Sawwan were rejected without an explanation by the body in charge of approving the selection.
The families of the victims had welcomed Sawwan’s decision to summon senior officials, saying no senior politician should be spared.
After the decision was announced, Kayan Tleis, whose 40-year-old-brother was killed in the blast, said Sawwan was up against major political actors.
“We had put a lot of hope in Judge Sawwan. But there were lots of political pressure on him, and once he started summoning senior officials, it was likely they would get rid of him or take the file away,” Tleis said.
Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Thursday’s decision shows the courts in Lebanon “have drawn the red lines: politicians are not subject to the rule of law.”
“There were many serious problems with Sawan’s investigation, and there may have been legitimate reasons to challenge his investigation,” she said. “But the mere fact that he charged politicians is not one of them.”
“This charade needs to end,” she added and called for an independent international investigation.

Topics: Lebanon court Beirut blasts investigator

Related

Prosecutor in Lebanon’s port blast summons former army chief
Middle-East
Prosecutor in Lebanon’s port blast summons former army chief
Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe
Middle-East
Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

Iranian regime using Dutch server to spy on dissidents: Investigation

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Iranian regime using Dutch server to spy on dissidents: Investigation

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data. (Shutterstock/Illustration)
  • The server was tracked down to a location near the city of Haarlem thanks to a corrupted file received on the chat app Telegram
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has been using a server in the Netherlands to spy on its political opponents, a Dutch radio station has revealed.

The server was identified by Rik Delhaas, a journalist with the “Argos” radio program broadcast on NPO Radio 1, and security company Bitdefender, following a tip-off from an Iranian man living in the Netherlands.

The server was tracked down to a location near the city of Haarlem thanks to a corrupted file received on the chat app Telegram by an Iranian dissident, Delhaas said.

“Fortunately, he did not open (the file) and his computer was not infected,” he said.

The file was brought to the attention of Bitdefender, which discovered it was hosted on a server being used to hack into computers and mobile phones in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and as far afield as India, the report on Argos revealed.

The server located near Haarlem, in the northern Netherlands, is a “command and control” server — used by those looking to control infected devices, often to steal data.

The software used by the server has previously been linked to the Iranian regime by security experts, and is used to take screenshots and make audio recordings, the report said.

The server is registered to a company based in Cyprus and owned by a Romanian, and the American company renting the server stopped cooperation with the party as soon as they were told, according to a NL Times report.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Iran is running cyberspace surveillance operations to spy on more than 1,000 dissidents within Iran and in countries such as the UK and the US, according to cybersecurity company Check Point.

Topics: Middle East Netherlands Iran cyber espionage

Related

Special Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
Middle-East
Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
Ten more arrested in Iranian espionage case
Saudi Arabia
Ten more arrested in Iranian espionage case

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination

Iranian soldier implicated in nuclear scientist’s assassination
  • Report of soldier’s involvement has led to rare public spat within regime
  • Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in November, in attack widely attributed to Israel
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Revelations that an Iranian soldier was involved in planning the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist have led to a rare public row between organs of the regime.
Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi told a TV interviewer that an army recruit had carried out advance planning for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh — widely believed to have been masterminded by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
Fakhrizadeh was seen as the brains behind Iran’s nascent nuclear program, and was shot dead by an automated machine gun outside Tehran in November.
Alavi said the suspect was a former soldier that has now fled the country, and his intelligence operation could not monitor him because it could not spy on members of the armed forces.
His comments earned a rare public rebuke from the military, which issued a statement saying the accused was only briefly a recruit and was dismissed due to “moral issues and addiction.”
More importantly, the military tried to shift the blame for the killing to the intelligence services, saying because he was a civilian it was their responsibility to monitor him.
The public spat reflects the regime’s embarrassment at allowing a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and an important figurehead in Iran’s nuclear program to be assassinated.
The killing of Fakhrizadeh was seen as a significant blow to the nuclear program, which Iran continues to push forward with at increasing pace.
Last week, Tehran announced that it would begin producing uranium metal — a component required in nuclear weaponry — in violation of the terms of the 2015 deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for a curtailing of its nuclear program.
Its increasing nuclear activity has led to a rapid deterioration in relations between Tehran and the Biden administration, which insists that Iran return to the terms of the 2015 deal before Washington considers lifting Trump-era sanctions.

Topics: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Iran Soldier

Related

Then-Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands while giving joint statements at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. (Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images via JTA)
Middle-East
Biden makes first call to Israel’s Netanyahu after delay
Update Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
Middle-East
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

UN says Houthi attack on government stronghold Marib ‘must stop’

UN says Houthi attack on government stronghold Marib ‘must stop’
Updated 18 February 2021
Agencies

UN says Houthi attack on government stronghold Marib ‘must stop’

UN says Houthi attack on government stronghold Marib ‘must stop’
  • UN aid chief says $4 billion needed in 2021 to avert famine in Yemen
Updated 18 February 2021
Agencies

LONDON: A Houthi militia assault on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold must stop, the UN envoy to the country said Thursday, warning of a potential humanitarian disaster.
“It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons,” envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council by video conference, of the attack on the city of Marib.
“The quest for territorial gain by force threatens the prospects of the peace process.”
The Houthis this month resumed their offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa, which was seized by the Iran-backed militia in 2014..
The city’s loss would be a major blow for Yemen’s government but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the region.
“To seize this chance to revitalize the political process, the parties should immediately agree to a nationwide cease-fire that halts all forms of fighting,” Griffiths said.
Also briefing the Security Council, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock appealed for about $4 billion in 2021 to fund humanitarian operations, warning that “Yemen is speeding toward the worst famine the world has seen in decades.”
Tim Lenderking, newly named as the US special envoy for Yemen as part of President Joe Biden’s push to end the war, this week also urged the Houthis to halt their advance.
The assault could “push an already stretched humanitarian infrastructure beyond the breaking point,” Lenderking told reporters in Washington after a trip to the region.
The toll from the battle for Marib is unknown, but there are reports of hundreds dead.
Until early 2020, Marib had been spared the worst of Yemen’s six-year-old conflict, and became a sanctuary for many.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: United Nations Martin Griffiths Mark Lowcock Yemen Houthi Iran Famine aid

Latest updates

Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri
Qatar’s emir meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri
Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues
Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns
Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career
Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign
British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.