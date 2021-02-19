You are here

  • Home
  • Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
Members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party take part in a protest against the detention of HDP activists in Istanbul. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnzak

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
  • Houses of HDP members who attended peaceful demonstrations ‘have turned into prisons’
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: The debate around the closure of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) — the third biggest party in the parliament — raises the specter of crackdowns on Kurdish voters like those seen during the 1990s.
Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the alliance partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), regularly repeats his calls for banning HDP, claiming the party still has “organic” ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — an accusation that is denied by the HDP.
But sources who spoke to Arab News claim that the government is instead working on alternative plans to erode public support for the Kurdish party and paralyze its political and financial functions.
Several Kurdish parties were banned in the past, paving the way for the launch of new ones with a broader voter base almost every time.
The government currently is working on lifting the parliamentary immunity of all HDP deputies who are subject to summary of proceedings on terror charges. So far, 56 deputies from HDP have 914 summaries of proceedings against them.
When these files are examined in the parliament with the support of the AKP and its ally MHP, the deputies may be arrested due to alleged “terror” links.
Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairs of the HDP, are still behind bars on terror-related charges, while dozens of local officials from the Kurdish party were detained on Monday following the death of 13 Turkish citizens, including policemen, soldiers and intelligence officers, who were held captive by the PKK in northern Iraq.
So far, the government has taken more than 47 of the 65 municipalities won by the HDP in Kurdish-majority provinces in the 2019 local elections by replacing mayors with trustees, on the ground of “terror-related” investigations against the HDP mayors.
In a press briefing on Feb. 17, the Human Rights Association warned that the homes of HDP members who attended peaceful demonstrations have been turned into prisons due to increasing house arrest sentences.
A new survey conducted by the pro-government Optimar company found that 66 percent of respondents were in favor of banning the HDP.
In another move, the election threshold in the country may also be lowered from 10 percent to five percent.
This is also expected to lower public support for the HDP as people who are normally not core voters of the Kurdish party support it during the elections to prevent it from remaining below the threshold.
According to Roj Girasun, director of the Diyarbakir-based Rawest Research Center, discussions about banning HDP in the political scene further increase anti-AKP sentiments among Kurdish voters.
“With the executive presidential system, the weight of the political parties and the parliament almost completely lost their significance. In case of a closure of the HDP, its voters will get further motivation to support the anti-Erdogan camp in any forthcoming elections because of the increased polarization in the country,” he told Arab News.
During the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections, about 2 million young Kurds are expected to vote for the first time.
“According to our estimates, the HDP is the first choice for these new voters. The loyal voter share of the HDP is around 7-8 percent,” he said.
Now, the key question for Turkey is whether the government’s ally MHP, with its nationalistic vote potential, will exercise enough leverage on the government on the closure of the HDP.
Presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, tweeted a video on Sunday wth the message “PKK and HDP are one and the same.”
Galip Dalay, a doctoral researcher from Oxford University, thinks that debates about the HDP’s closure should be evolved around another discussion about the differentiation between what is good for Turkey and what is good for the ruling government.

Following the tragic death of Turkish officers in northern Iraq, the closure of the HDP became much more likely ...

Galip Dalay, Researcher

“Following the tragic death of Turkish officers in northern Iraq, the closure of the HDP became much more likely. I expect the government to opt for hard politics in order to overcome the failure of this rescue operation of the 13 hostages,” he told Arab News.
Experts underline that any move to ban the HDP will show that the government prioritizes its electoral advantages over the potential reactions of the international community, especially with the administration of US President Joe Biden focusing on weaknesses of democracy in its allies.
However, for Dalay, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now undecided about which option will bring him more public support in the upcoming elections.
“He is not categorically against banning the HDP. However, he may opt for bringing tougher conditions to benefit from a Treasury grant, which could lead to preventing the HDP from getting any financial assistance from the Treasury,” he said.
“With the latest wave of arrests, the government already paralyzed the HDP in a political sense by arresting top and medium-level officials of the party,” Dalay said.

Topics: Kurds Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Turkey

Related

Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 
Middle-East
Turkey targets jailed activist’s cultural organization 
Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention
Middle-East
Iraqi protesters denounce Turkish intervention

UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’

UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’
Martin Griffiths
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’

UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’
  • Yemeni minister accuses Houthis of using displaced people as human shields
Updated 8 min 29 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The latest offensive by Houthis in Yemen’s central province of Marib must stop, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday.

“It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons,” Griffiths told the UN Security Council by video conference.
The UN  warning came as dozens of Houthis and government troops were killed on Thursday in fierce clashes in Marib with local officials and NGOs warning that the fighting will have a major impact on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Heavy fighting broke out on Thursday in Marib’s Kasara, Serwah, Murad, Jada’an, and Al-Makhdra areas as government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, fought off relentless Houthi attacks.
A local military officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Arab News that 27 Houthis died along with four government troops, including a field military commander, Brig. Ahmed Al-Shara’abi. They were killed as the coalition warplanes targeted Houthi fighters and reinforcements heading to the battlefields in Marib.
Amateur videos posted on social media by government supporters showed dozens of dead Houthi fighters abandoned in the desert and mountainous areas in Marib and neighboring Jawf. Official figures say more than 700 Houthis have been killed in a week of fierce fighting in the region.
The current uptick in fighting began earlier this month when the Iran-backed Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil and gas-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last major stronghold in the northern half of the country.
Despite aggressive ground attacks and heavy missile and drone strikes on the city, the rebels have failed to advance towards the city after suffering heavy casualties.
On Thursday, Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, Yemen’s army spokesman, told Arab News that the army troops and allied tribesmen have prevented the Houthis from making any gains.
The Yemeni army officer hailed the role of the Arab coalition warplanes, which paved the way for the army troops and tribesmen as they pushed the Houthis back on Marib battlefields.
At the same time, Yemeni government officials and rights groups have repeated concerns about the impact the Houthi offensive has had on thousands of displaced people living in Marib.
Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Aryani on Thursday accused the Houthis of targeting displacement camps in Marib and using the people as human shields. He warned the rebels’ offensive would displace more than 2 million people sheltered in the city after fleeing the fighting and Houthi suppression in their home provinces.

FASTFACTS

• Amateur videos posted on social media showed dozens of dead Houthi fighters abandoned in the desert and mountainous areas in Marib and neighboring Jawf.

• Official figures say more than 700 Houthis have been killed in a week of fierce fighting in the region.

“We call for an international investigation into the crimes of Houthi militia against displacement camps in Marib province,” the Yemeni minister said in a Twitter post.
“This is a clear violation of the rules of international humanitarian law relating to the protection of civilians (during conflicts).”
The Houthi offensive has obstructed the distribution of vital humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and undermined calls for peace, the Yemeni minister said.
The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, along with 30 other local and international human rights and civil society organizations, on Wednesday wrote a joint letter to the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, urging the EU to intervene. The groups warned of a major humanitarian disaster if the Houthis invaded the city.
Abdul Rahman Barman, the president of the American Center for Justice, one of the signatories, told Arab News the rebels would persecute the 2 million displaced people who live in Marib, which would prompt them to seek refuge in other safer areas in Yemen.

“We participated in this letter as Marib hosts the biggest concentration of the displaced people in Yemen,” Barman said. “We demand the international community to use its power to pressure the Houthis and to stop their assault on Marib.”

Topics: Yemen

Related

Special Houthi offensive ‘risks new humanitarian crisis in Yemen’
Middle-East
Houthi offensive ‘risks new humanitarian crisis in Yemen’
Update US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen
Middle-East
US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party

Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility and meets Theodor Salzen, the 4 millionth person in Israel to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party

Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party
  • Jewish and anti-racist personalities and organizations from around the world have mostly remained tight-lipped on the issue
Updated 17 min 42 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: A surplus vote-sharing agreement signed between Israel’s right-wing Likud party and the controversial Otzman Yehudit (Jewish Strength)party has come in for widespread condemnation, including from Israeli Palestinians.
In a strongly worded statement, the Haifa-based Mossawa ‍Center for Arab rights called the political deal “an embrace of (Otzman Yehudit party leader Itamar) Ben-Gvir’s Kahanist platform that is built upon ruthless incitement, violence, and hatred of Palestinian Arabs.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wanted Ben-Gvir and his party to join his coalition. Ben-Gvir was a part of the radical Kach and Kahane Chai party and endorsed the same policies.
“Ben-Gvir has called for the expulsion of Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel who he claims are not loyal to the state,” the Mossawa Center statement said.
Jewish and anti-racist personalities and organizations from around the world have mostly remained tight-lipped on the issue.
Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center, told Arab News: “Netanyahu’s decision to embrace, legitimize, and empower Ben-Gvir’s dangerous, hate-filled, and racist politics will demolish any pathway toward negotiations, let alone peace and justice.”
He said the situation threatened “not only the rights of Palestinian Arabs within Israel, in the West Bank, and in Gaza, but also threatens to destabilize the entire region. The international community must not allow such menacing forces to grow in power and influence.”
Tensions were also mounting in the Arab community following the splintering of the former four-party Joint List alliance, Farah added.
Mansour Abbas of the southern Islamic Movement has moved to create the Muwahad list and it remains unclear if the splintered list will be able to pass the high 3.25 percent threshold to qualify for entry to the Knesset.
“As it stands now, we would be lucky if we can get over 50 percent turnout of Arab voters which will mean in the best-case scenario that the Joint List will get seven seats and the new Muwahad list will get 4 seats,” Farah said.
Currently, the Joint List has 15 members in the Knesset due to the 63 percent turnout in the last elections, but Farah predicted a low turnout due to acrimony between the two groups.
“The Joint List is claiming that Mansour Abbas will join a Netanyahu government while the Muwahad is accusing the Joint List of supporting gay rights,” he added. This, he said, was causing religious and social tensions that were likely to affect the turnout at the next general election.
Unlike the surplus sharing agreement between many Israeli Zionist parties the two Arab lists have not signed a similar deal.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

Related

Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap
Middle-East
Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap
Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US
Middle-East
Israel says developing new Arrow-4 ballistic missile shield with US

What next for children of Daesh detainees confined in Syrian camps?

What next for children of Daesh detainees confined in Syrian camps?
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Robert Edwards

What next for children of Daesh detainees confined in Syrian camps?

What next for children of Daesh detainees confined in Syrian camps?
  • Acute malnutrition, dehydration and diarrhea common among the innocent victims of war held in Al-Hawl and Al-Roj
  • Experts say the best way to shield the inmates from the influence of Daesh ideology is via rehabilitation and deradicalization
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Robert Edwards

LONDON: Al-Hawl and Al-Roj, two squalid, vastly overcrowded detention camps in northeast Syria, are home to some 70,000 people — around 80 percent of them women and children — all in some way associated with Daesh, the terror group that dominated a third of the country and whole swathes of neighboring Iraq between 2014 and 2017.

Among them, some 27,500 children are waiting to be repatriated. Around 975 have been repatriated since 2017 — 70 percent of these in 2019. However, repatriations fell to around 200 children in 2020, down from 685 the previous year, due in part to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But political considerations are also in play.

Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, a director at the Center for Global Policy, Washington, D.C., who compiled a report for Arab News Research and Studies Unit based on field research in Syria and Turkey in 2020, believes the question of whether or not to repatriate these children is “unambiguous” and should be dealt with urgently.

“Everybody accepts that these children are completely innocent. Many of them were born in Syria and Iraq, many of them were born in the refugee camps, many of them were just brought over by family members at a very young age and they are now in their teens,” Ibrahim told an Arab News webinar on Thursday.

“Almost everybody accepts they are innocent parties in this conflict and should be repatriated to their countries of origin as soon as possible. Because being situated in the camps long term is not just detrimental to them, it’s actually detrimental to our security over the long term. You are essentially now grooming the next generation of Daesh radicals.”

While the vast majority of the camp residents are from Iraq and Syria, about 13,500 of the children held in the camps hail from 70 different countries, including the US, Canada, Russia, Britain, France, Turkey and South Asia. Around two-thirds of the foreign children are aged under 12 — most of them under five.

According to Save the Children, some 30 percent of the under-fives screened at the camps since in early February were suffering from acute malnutrition. The World Food Program (WFP) says it has recorded several cases of dehydration and diarrhea. And conditions are deteriorating. More than 500 people died in the camps in 2019, including 371 children.

Overcrowding is one of the key health concerns, particularly given the threat of communicable diseases like COVID-19. Al-Hawl was originally established to host just 10,000 people. Today it contains 64,000.

“They suffer stigmatization, unclear status, lack of clear pathways around reintegration — their basic human rights,” said Orlaith Minogue, who participated in the same webinar in her capacity as senior conflict and humanitarian advocacy adviser to Save the Children UK.

“Throughout the camps, critical gaps exist in all sectors: water, sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition, education and protection. Our colleagues have reported seeing children who are bowlegged, which can be the result of Vitamin D deficiency. Children’s teeth are rotting. It’s those broader medical issues that over a period of time can become quite debilitating for children.”

Save the Children’s Orlaith Minogue. (Supplied)

Tens of thousands of women and children poured out of Baghouz in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) liberated this final sliver of territory from Daesh in March 2019, backed by the US, UK and other members of the international coalition.

Truckloads of hungry and bewildered survivors were moved from the front lines into poorly equipped camps, where they have remained under SDF guard ever since — their status unclear and their future undetermined.

Aid agencies and overstretched Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on foreign governments to repatriate their nationals, warning further delay will cause greater suffering and loss of life and might allow radicalized inmates to escape and launch a new insurgency.

However, foreign governments have been reluctant to take back their nationals, fearing the move would prove politically unpopular at home and pose a security threat should courts lack sufficient evidence to prosecute suspected militants.

“I have had discussions with various politicians on this topic. Their reluctance to repatriate individuals just comes down to a political calculation,” said Ibrahim. “Because if any of these individuals come back and even one of them is involved in some sort of terrorist activity, some sort of attack, a knife attack on the streets of London or Manchester or elsewhere, the first question that will be asked is, Why did you allow these people to come back?”

Syrians wait to leave the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp holding relatives of suspected Daesh fighters in northeastern Syria on Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo by Delil Souleiman / AFP)

Several French nationals have been handed over to Iraq’s criminal justice system rather than face domestic courts, but human rights groups want to see far greater international oversight to prevent abuses.

Some governments have brought home women and children on a case-by-case basis — each time grappling with the moral implications of separating children from their mothers.

“We don’t believe the repatriation policy should be limited solely to unaccompanied or orphaned children or to a cumbersome case-by-case approach that has been taken on by a number of states,” said Minogue. “It has been demonstrated repatriation is feasible. We think all of these children, including those with their mothers, are innocent victims of this conflict and should be repatriated to their home countries with urgency.

“Any decisions about what happens between mother and child, should happen back in their country of origin, in capitals where there are the services and where there are the professionals who are able to make those determinations.”

When Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi announced his self-styled caliphate on June 29, 2014, thousands of men and women from across the world heeded his call to build an “Islamic State” straddling the group’s newly conquered territories in Iraq and Syria.

Syrians wait to leave the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp holding relatives of suspected Daesh fighters in northeastern Syria on Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo by Delil Souleiman / AFP)

Young men traveled thousands of miles to fight in the group’s ranks, while women and teenage girls, some with children in tow, came in search of the lifestyle promised to them by the group’s slick online propagandists. Instead, many found a world of barbarity and genocide, wrapped up in a warped interpretation of Islam.

After the “caliphate” fell, the children born to these foreign recruits found themselves trapped in a kind of legal limbo — effectively citizens of nowhere.

Since the group’s territorial defeat in early 2019, there has been mounting concern about a potential resurgence among youngsters hardened by life in the camps.

The recent spate of murders in Al-Hawl shows “how unsustainable the situation is when you have many thousands of children essentially living out their childhoods in this dangerous, volatile situation,” said Minogue.

“It’s never in the interests of a five-year-old child to languish in a camp with no services, among armed groups in a conflict zone. The idea that they know nothing else is very sad.”

Experts agree that the only way to defuse the potential threat in the long run is through rehabilitation and deradicalization, including psychological, psychiatric and spiritual support, to reintegrate these children into mainstream society.

Ibrahim wants to see young people removed from the camp environment immediately and moved to juvenile rehabilitation centers, where they can begin pro-socialization initiatives, with expertise from foreign governments and aid agencies.

However, the political will needed to resolve the issue has long been lacking, leaving the camps woefully underequipped, aid agencies underfunded and the chances of salvaging these childhoods even slimmer.

_______

Twitter: @RobertPEdwards

Topics: Editor’s Choice

Related

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Middle-East
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Special Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees
Middle-East
Tears, relief, and gratitude as Jordan vaccinates Syrian refugees

Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap

Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap

Israel returns 2 shepherds to Syria amid reports of swap
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Thursday said it has returned two shepherds who crossed into Israeli territory back to Syria, a development that an Israeli official said was part of a prisoner swap that Syria had reported the previous day.
Syria’s official news agency SANA said Wednesday that with the help of Russian mediation, Syria has negotiated the release of two Syrians held by Israel in exchange for an Israeli woman who had entered Syria by mistake. It made no mentions of the two shepherds in that report.
Israeli media reported that a business jet took off from Tel Aviv for Moscow on Thursday night amid expectations that an Israeli woman held by the Syrian regime would soon be transferred to Israel, by way of Russia.
The reports said an Israeli government coordinator was on the plane and would bring the young woman back with him as part of the swap. She has not been identified by name, and Israeli media only reported that she is a 25-year-old originally from the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Modiin Ilit.
The two Syrians were identified as Nihal Al-Makt, who had been under house arrest in her village in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, and Ziyab Qahmouz, detained in 2016 and serving 14 years in Israeli jails.
Al-Makt, SANA said, was serving a three-year suspended sentence in addition to reporting daily for a year to Israeli authorities. She said those restrictions were lifted on Wednesday and speaking to Syrian Al-Ikhbariya TV through Skype, she said she was now free.
Qahmouz reportedly refused to leave Israeli custody as he wanted to go back to his village in the Golan and not be deported to Syria. According to the Israeli side, Al-Makt also refused to be deported to Syria. The report did not say what charges the two Syrians had faced.
Israel captured the Golan in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the territory in 1981, a move that is not widely recognized internationally.
The Israeli army said the two shepherds, whom it did not identify, had been apprehended in the Golan Heights in recent weeks after crossing in from Syria and that their release was ordered by the government.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media, said the release of the shepherds was part of the deal with Syria.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined comment.
Syria’s SANA later said that two more Syrians — likely the two shepherds — returned home to their villages in Quneitra province in Syria on Thursday, in continuation of the mediated swap that began a day earlier. They were identified as Mohamad Hussein and Tareq Al-Obeidan.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Then-Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands while giving joint statements at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, March 9, 2016. (Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images via JTA)
Middle-East
Biden makes first call to Israel’s Netanyahu after delay
After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza
Middle-East
After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Algeria’s president calls for dissolution of parliament, elections

Algeria’s president calls for dissolution of parliament, elections
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Algeria’s president calls for dissolution of parliament, elections

Algeria’s president calls for dissolution of parliament, elections
  • Tebboune said he will also carry out a government reshuffle and issued a pardon for dozens of jailed activists
  • The government has struggled to stem renewed Hirak protests
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday called for the dissolution of parliament and early legislative elections as the North African nation struggles with health, political and economic crises.
In an address to the nation, Tebboune said he will also carry out a government reshuffle and issued a pardon for dozens of jailed activists of the “Hirak” protest movement.
The government has struggled to stem renewed Hirak protests.
“I have decided to dissolved the National Popular Assembly and call for elections,” Tebboune said, in a speech broadcast on state television.
Tebboune, who has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the cabinet of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, said the government reshuffle would take place “within 48 hours at most.”
Algeria’s government is facing multiple challenges as the coronavirus pandemic adds to the woes of an oil-dependent economy.
He also announced an amnesty for dozens of jailed members of the Hirak, which swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019.
“The blessed Hirak has saved Algeria,” he said, announcing a “presidential pardon” to around 55 to 60 people, who he said would return to their homes “tomorrow.”
Around 70 people are currently in prison over their links with the Hirak movement or other peaceful opposition political activity, according to the CNLD prisoners’ support group.
The unprecedented Hirak movement, which demanded a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, only suspended rallies in March last year amid COVID-19 restrictions.
But recent weeks have seen renewed demonstrations in the build-up to the February 22 anniversary of the first nation-wide protests, particularly in the traditionally restive region of Kabylie.
On Tuesday, thousands of Algerian rallied in the northern town of Kherrata, where the first major protest erupted in 2019 against Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth presidential term.
Among them was Karim Tabbou, a prominent Hirak figure who was given a one-year suspended sentence in December for “undermining national security.”
Tabbou told the crowd that “the last bell has tolled for this corrupt system,” as expressed “hope to build a new Algeria: human rights, freedoms and the rule of law.”
Tebboune’s speech to the nation had been highly anticipated, and coincided with a national day paying tribute to the “martyrs” of the 1954-1962 war of independence against French colonial rule.
He was elected on record low turnout in a December 2019 poll boycotted by the Hirak, spent a total of three months in Germany since October, receiving treatment for COVID-19.
But he returned home last Friday after undergoing surgery to his foot, following post-COVID complications.
Over the weekend he held consultations with several political parties, including the opposition, in preparation for local and legislative elections by the end of the year.
On Thursday, Tebboune said he wanted to “open his doors to young people.”

Topics: Algeria elections Abdelmadjid Tebboune Hirak

Related

Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim
Middle-East
Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim
Update Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery
Middle-East
Algerian president returns from Germany after post-Covid surgery

Latest updates

Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
Fears of crackdowns on Turkey’s Kurdish parties and voters
UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’
UN envoy Griffiths says Houthi offensive on Marib ‘must stop’
Osaka eyes 4th Slam title in Australian Open final vs Brady
Osaka eyes 4th Slam title in Australian Open final vs Brady
Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party
Anger over Israeli PM’s vote-sharing deal with controversial anti-Arab party

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.