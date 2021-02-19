YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data

YouGov has enhanced its Global Fan Profiles tool to cover the e-sports industry by tracking fan sentiments and attitudes.
The Global Fan Profiles tool is built upon more than 300,000 interviews per year collected on a continuous basis. It is an extension to YouGov’s connected data solutions and is complementary to YouGov SportsIndex.
It provides an instant view of the size, make-up, attitudes and behavior of fan bases in 32 key e-sports markets, including the US, China, India, Brazil, Germany, South Korea and Malaysia.
YouGov has designed the tool with the aim of helping properties, sponsors and rights holders identify the size of their fan bases, who their fans are, how fans consume content and how they align with brands and audience trends.
Nicole Pike, YouGov’s Global Sector Head of E-sports & Gaming, told Arab News: “E-sports continues to be a growing trend at a global level, but the differences in the industry landscape across regions and even individual markets are crucial for marketers to understand.”
The tool is connected to YouGov’s other consumer data, thereby providing a deeper dataset in conjunction with other parameters. This means that clients can connect e-sport data with demographics, media consumption, brand preference, interest, following, viewing and awareness.
Global Fan Profiles provides data covering 200 leagues, 50 events, more than 45 game titles and 2,000 teams in the sports and e-sports industries.
“With our new global e-sports data in YouGov Fan Profiles, brands can now understand how the audiences for individual e-sports titles, events and teams compare and contrast on a market-by-market level – allowing them to optimize their investments in this space,” added Pike.