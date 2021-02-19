Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival

DUBAI: Egyptian director Manal Khaled’s feature film “Trapped” is set to premiere at the US South by Southwest Festival, due to be held from March 16-20.
The film, directed and produced by Khaled, who co-scripted it with Egyptian writer Rasha Azab, focuses on a number of women from different walks of life who feel constrained by restrictions imposed on them by male figures in their lives.
“Trapped” stars Egyptian actors Caroline Khalil, Reem Higab and Osama Abo El Ata.
The festival, which will run online, will open with the world premiere of Michael Ratner’s “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” a documentary about the pop singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.
The complete film program includes 75 features, including 57 world premieres, three international premieres, four North American premieres, one US premiere, eight Texas premieres, and 53 films from first-time filmmakers.
LONDON: London Fashion Week begins on Friday on a virtual format due to a coronavirus lockdown with mainstays like Victoria Beckham shunning the event but others like Burberry embracing the online avatar.
Despite the absence of global celebrities and fashionistas, designers such as Britain’s Molly Goddard and Ireland’s Simone Rocha will stream their collections on the London Fashion Week website.
Most of the 94 designers participating in the show, which concludes on Tuesday, will broadcast video highlights of their collections showcasing menswear, womenswear or mixed fashions in an event that is now gender-neutral.
On Monday, the British brand Burberry – known for its tailored trenchcoats – will present its menswear Autumn/Winter collection for 2021, designed by Italian creative director Riccardo Tisci.
In September, the brand presented its Spring/Summer 2021 collection in a film set in the middle of a forest and broadcast live on Twitch.
The streaming platform has grown in popularity, broadcasting live video gameplay and offering the possibility of live commentary.
More than 40,000 people watched the innovative show, which could be viewed from different perspectives.
Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad: Documenting the destruction
How Dia Mrad’s images of damaged buildings have captured the mood of Beirut
Updated 19 February 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: It’s become one of the most powerful photographs of the results of the August 4 explosion in Beirut: An interior mural of the face of Lebanon’s revered poet Kahlil Gibran, partially destroyed and trapped between broken roof tiles and scattered debris, peeking out through an entirely collapsed wall. It sums up the devastation wrought on Lebanon’s heritage by the blast.
“When I first saw it I got goose bumps,” says Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad, the man behind this image — which has since gone viral — to Arab News. “I think, with that photo, I was able to capture everything that we were all feeling at that point; complete devastation. The look in Gibran’s eyes was very expressive to a lot of people — the way that anger mixed with sadness and disappointment showed on his face.”
As Lebanon continues to suffer the simultaneous crises of an all-but nonexistent government, an unprecedented economic collapse, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrad has made it his mission to document the damaged facades of buildings, including palaces and estates, and their shattered interiors. Some of them date back to the late 1800s, when Lebanon was under Ottoman rule.
“In a lot of places, it doesn’t feel like it happened six months ago, it feels like it was yesterday. The destruction is still as evident as it was on day one,” Mrad says of the damage, although the same can also be said of people’s morale. “You can see it in people’s eyes,” he says. “It’s all changed. You used to go down on the streets and see happy faces and people just going about their day.”
Shortly after the blast at the port, Lebanon’s Ministry of Culture stated that approximately 640 historical buildings — mostly in the popular neighborhoods of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael — had been damaged in the explosion, with close to 60 of them at risk of collapsing. “They are the most-damaged areas as they were closest to the port. They just happen to be the areas that are richest in cultural and architectural heritage,” says Mrad, adding that such precious buildings lack protection laws.
“They are classified in a list, but there’s supposed to be incentives to maintain them,” he explains. “The government should be more strict with owners about what they can and can’t do. A lot of these buildings are abandoned because owners don’t want to renovate them. If they’re not interested in heritage, they’d rather just destroy that small building and sell the land for millions of dollars.”
This notion of intentional destruction was Mrad’s initial motivator to do something, he explains. “There was always that fear of wanting to somehow preserve the memory of these buildings for the future in case they were gone,” he says. “I think this was one of the biggest reasons that drove me to take that many photos.”
A master’s graduate in architecture, Mrad has always admired the diversity of his cosmopolitan city’s architectural scene. “It’s so related to history,” he notes. “There were different movements in architectural style, where the traditional Lebanese style was affected by the Art Deco movement and modernism. What is fascinating is that it still shows in the urban landscape.” Through his recent work, Mrad is creating a before-and-after series, assessing the extent of the damage caused by the blast. He is planning to compile a selection of his photography in a book.
An image just as striking as his shot of the Gibran mural is Mrad’s picture of the interior of the Feghali House in Achrafieh, with its golden drapes, pastel-green walls and ornate ceiling. After the explosion, it looked ransacked, with fallen chairs and shards of broken glass littering the ground. “To see it all collapsed like that is like seeing the Mona Lisa exploded,” says Mrad.
One of his more dramatic depictions of exterior damage is the Dagher Estate, founded by the Dagher family in the mid-1700s. Its garden was gutted by the blast, including the loss of a Jacaranda tree that had been planted more than 100 years ago.
Mrad isn’t focusing his energy purely on his personal projects, however. Using his background in photography, he is currently involved with the Beirut Heritage Initiative, a local organization that is spearheading efforts to repair what has been destroyed. Although the teams have faced setbacks — from COVID-19 restrictions, to negligence from the state and a lack of access to donation funds from abroad — they have been able to renovate a few structures, temporarily shelter buildings with protective material and install scaffolding to prevent collapse.
Will it prove to be enough? Mrad doesn’t sugarcoat his answer.
“There has definitely been a lot of improvement,” he says. “But in terms of actually rebuilding or getting back to how it was, we’re still a very long way off from that.”
Inside Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic series ‘Tribes of Europa’
Updated 19 February 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: What would become of Europe if society collapsed? That’s the question posed by Tribes of Europa, the new German-language Netflix series from the producers behind the streaming service’s global smash hit Dark. The latter series proved that television has fully entered a new era, one in which a smart, compelling show made anywhere in the world can build fandoms across cultures. Tribes of Europa, with a more young-adult tone and a broader scope, has the chance to eclipse Dark’s popularity, and is built to do just that.
Set in 2074, it follows three siblings living in a small hunter-gatherer community in the woods who get pulled in different directions, exploring what has become of the continent since civilization mysteriously collapsed some decades earlier. The eldest sibling is sucked into a culture of people known as the Crow, a brutal people who enslave everyone they capture, for their own amusement forcing them to fight to the death. The middle child joins a military group that descended from the modern EU forces. The youngest is set on a journey to find a lost people who may have the answers to how everything fell apart, and how to rebuild.
Most importantly, while each does good and evil things, none are purely one or the other, as Tribes is not a struggle between good and evil—it’s a struggle for mankind to overcome its weaknesses and work together.
“Even with what seems like the super bad guys, the Crows, you discover they do have some interesting thoughts, or at least clear agendas and ways of thinking about stuff. They have this humanistic party culture and they have very high standards of honor. I want to get the show to a point where, especially if there is a season two, the audience can decide what type of character they are, what tribe resonates with them,” Philip Koch, the show’s creator, told Arab News.
One of the show’s stars, Ana Ularu, who plays a Crow, sees the show as a commentary on the artificiality of borders, and how easily we build them between ourselves.
“Here, there are personality traits and allegiances that separate us, but it’s still a separation. It was always fascinating to me that we get down to hating other human beings for supporting a different football team. We create these absolutely artificial divisions between us, which is incredible. Like, why would we persevere in this us versus them mentality to such an absurd level, instead of thinking that we’re all going through this journey together,” said Ularu.
Varvara, a leader of the Crows, is one of the most fascinating and horrifying characters, played by Melika Foroutan. Murderous and manipulative, she has a deep pathos lurking beneath the surface, forced to disconnect from her humanity to survive. It’s a character that had the actress thinking of some of cinema’s great villains.
“Take evil characters in movie history, such as Amon Goeth played by Ralph Fiennes in Schindler’s List—I watched that film for preparation, and I saw something which caught my interest. There’s always something you can find in the character’s core which is still human,” said Foroutan.
It’s that humanity at the heart of these characters on which the hope for a better future rests, for as long as that remains, it can grow into something more compassionate. The show’s characters grow and change, sometimes for the worse, sometimes for the better, but the optimism that a brighter future is possible underlines the show. For one of its stars, Henriette Confurius, who plays one of the three siblings Liv, this is what will make it resonate in 2021.
“Because of the stuff that is happening in the world, a lot of people I think are not really in the mood for watch something about the world ending and about catastrophe and about war and fighting. Watching the show, I realized that it’s really about building a new world and stepping out of something — it has so much strength and power and it gives so much hope and such a good feeling,” said Confurius.
For Koch, the show is supposed to be good fun first and foremost, leaving viewers of all ages with something more to chew on once the credits roll, something he has built to continue for up to nine seasons to come, he revealed.
“This is big popcorn entertainment, but it’s not stupid or just not for the heck of it. There’s a humanist message out there, about how and what we should do with our existence as humanity on earth, and not get into a scenario like this in our future. Knock on wood, we don’t,” said Koch.
THE ROUNDUP: Pop-culture highlights from across the region
From award-winning soundtracks to a rock cover of a classic Dalida track and some heartfelt slow-burners
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News
RUBA SHAMSHOUM
The Palestinian singer-songwriter has released the first single — and accompanying video — from her upcoming EP “Risha.” The track — “Sununu” — is evocative and delicate, switching between world-music and electronic vibes, and includes a spoken-word section towards the end. Lyrically, Shamshoum said in a press release, it’s a song “about being in a society that expects people to look a certain way, to fit into a mold, to hide until they disappear. It’s dedicated to those who fight everyday to be what they wish to be, instead of what they are told to be.” Shamshoum went on to describe her five-track EP, set for release in April, as “a love letter to femininity, and to the human connection to nature and to the self.”
ABEER NEHME
The Lebanese artist’s powerful latest track is fuelled by both personal and national tragedy. “Fallou” (They Left), she explained in a statement, was inspired by a poem by Ghassan Matar that Nehme read when “I had just lost my unborn child, for the second time” earlier this year. It gained extra poignancy following the August 4 explosion in Beirut Port. The song, she said, “is a promise that no one leaves us forever; they are a part of us, through every breath and every day of our lives.” The accompanying video “tells the story of five women who had to either continue their path alone, or without the presence of a loved one, whether a child, partner, parent, or friend.”
AMIR HEDAYAH
The Egyptian composer and producer won Outstanding Main Title for a TV Show in Foreign Langauge at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards earlier this month for his soundtrack to the Lebanese TV show “Dofaat Beirut.” Hedayah was also nominated for Best World Music track for “El Otoor.” Discussing his “Dofaat Beirut” soundtrack in a press release, Hedayah said: “The show is about Beirut in the Sixties, so it was an unusual challenge for me to musically capture the essence of another country in another time period.” He did this partly by adding “a hint of the French influence of the Lebanese music of the period,” he explained.
JADAL
The Jordanian indie-rock veterans have released a thrilling cover of Egyptian-born French singer Dalida’s “Helwa Ya Baladi,” performed in their own inimitable style. Judging by the production notes, it’s been a long time coming — the bass and drums were recorded back in 2015, but frontman Mahmoud Radaideh only added the vocals and other instruments late last year.
MOHAMMAD MURAD
The Kuwaiti photographer was one of the winners of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum International Photography Awards’ January Instagram contest, the theme of which was “Abstract Light and Dark.” Murad won for this striking image of a Thomson gazelle’s horns. “In abstract photography, often there aren’t the usual frames of reference for the viewer. This lack of context is one of the reasons why abstract photography can be so challenging and, equally, enthralling,” he wrote on Instagram.
ALYA
The 15-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter caused quite a stir with her debut major-label track “Hung Up,” grabbing plenty of media coverage as well the attention of Fendi stylists. The upbeat follow up, “Coco Kisses,” has Afro-inspired percussion backing Alya’s bilingual lyrics. She described the track in a press release as “tropical summer happiness.”
DANNY ARIDI
The Lebanese-Canadian singer-songwriter returns with “I’ll Be Here,” a heartfelt ballad that he describes as “an emotional song about love and reassurance.” “It’s about you reassuring a loved on that you will always be there for them, even if you are not physically close by,” he wrote online. “The song is particularly powerful today … when people are losing loved ones around the world.”
REVIEW: Nektaria Anastasiadou’s ‘A Recipe for Daphne’
Updated 19 February 2021
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: From Istanbul, a 3,000-year-old city that is home to one of the oldest communities in Turkey, comes Nektaria Anastasiadou’s debut novel, “A Recipe for Daphne.” In an extraordinary examination of identity and belonging, Anastasiadou introduces the Rum community, Greek Orthodox Christians with roots in Istanbul established before the Byzantine Empire, but whose dwindling numbers have their older generation worried that they may disappear.
In a tour of the five senses, with picturesque cobblestoned streets in the Pera Distrcit, wafting cinnamon and rosewater, pastries and coffee to savor, chatter of politics and the past, and a faithful depiction of a sprawling city and its layers of history, Anastasiadou introduces Fanourios Paleologos, or Fanis — an older member of the Rum Community who is as feisty as he is stubborn. At 76, Fanis is looking for love in a city which has broken his heart and mended it several times. As a descendent of the natives that lived in the city millennia ago, Fanis feels a duty to preserve his community, one that he takes seriously enough to find a new wife.
Among his friends are those who stayed in the city despite the Istanbul riots in 1955 which were directed at the Greek community after misinformation about a bombing at the Turkish consulate in Thessaloniki began to spread. With people dead, and stores and homes destroyed, many among the community left out of fear. But those who stayed are determined to rebuild. So, they are all excited when the American niece of a friend shows up and is interested in moving back to Istanbul from Miami. Between Fanis and a young pastry-chef named Kosmas, Daphne’s hand is up for grabs.
Anastasiadou’s characters’ lives intersect and merge in Istanbul. There is a depth to their interactions as they conjure discussions of identity and roots, breaking down genetics to bring people together rather than tear them apart. Among the older generation there is distrust, but the youth embrace similarities more than differences, navigating a different city in a different time. This is a story about intersections, the entanglement of people, cultures, and languages meeting and evolving. There are lines that divide, but there is life in between those lines where we find Anastasiadou’s enchanting characters.