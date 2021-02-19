You are here

  • Home
  • Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in 2020, and Buckingham Palace on Feb. 19, 2021, confirmed the couple will not be returning to royal duties. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7mw7

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
  • Through a spokesman, Harry and Meghan said that they remained committed to service
  • The couple sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic — one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.
That split has now been formalized after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: The pair will lose their honorary military appointments and royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Palace said.
“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”
The pair, who said they would remained committed to their service to Britain, will break their silence on the royal split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.
The decision to make such a split amounts to an abdication from the royal family whose senior members such as the queen have long prioritized duty and service above personal wishes.
“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the Palace said.
Under a deal brokered by the queen last year, the pair got their freedom from royal duties but had to agree not to use the word “royal” in their branding and a 12-month review was agreed.
Queen Elizabeth, whose 99-year-old husband is currently in hospital in London, took a firm line.
The pair will lose their associations with The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving as well as with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, and The Royal National Theatre.
Through a spokesman, Harry and Meghan said that they remained committed to service.
“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal, the spokesman said.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, moved with their son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media. They announced on Sunday that they were expecting their second child.
Harry is the second son of Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his first wife Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Britain royal family

Related

Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child
World
Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
World
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
  • ‘The violence is continuing because people know they can get away with it’
  • The violence in South Sudan now is localized and differs from the civil war
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

NAIROBI: The scale of violence in South Sudan is “a lot worse” than during the country’s five-year civil war, a United Nations commission announced Friday, accusing senior officials of supporting armed groups that at times have included tens of thousands of fighters.
The new report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan was a sharp warning that civilians are as much at risk as ever for atrocities including gang rapes, forced displacement and abductions. The civil war that ended in 2018 killed an estimated nearly 400,000 people, and millions of people are still struggling to recover.
“The violence is continuing because people know they can get away with it,” commission chair Yasmin Sooka told reporters in Geneva. There is “no doubt that the coordination is really coming from the top.”
A spokesman for South Sudan President Salva Kiir said he needed to read the report before commenting. A military spokesman could not immediately be reached.
The violence in South Sudan now is localized and differs from the civil war in that some combatants are not in uniform and community leaders, militias and religious figures are involved, Sooka said.
She described attacks on civilians as being carried out along ethnic lines and often backed by “armed state and opposition forces.”
Hundreds of people were killed between February and November last year alone, the report says.
“When you look at the numbers of people who are being killed and displaced, and in fact the scale of the way in which women are experiencing sexual violence, then certainly the numbers we see are worse than what we saw in 2013 or any period thereafter in South Sudan,” Sooka said, referring to the year the civil war began.
The report comes a year after South Sudan’s unity government was formed, with former armed opposition leader Riek Machar again becoming Kiir’s deputy. But more than two years after a peace agreement was signed to end the war, further implementation has been slow.
The new, more localized fighting began shortly after the peace deal was signed, and it continues to ravage the areas of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Warrap and the Greater Pibor Administrative area.
Some of the affected areas have also been badly damaged by some of the worst flooding in memory, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, while the scale of hunger in some places is reportedly edging toward famine.
Against this backdrop of vulnerability, fighters are competing for power and resources, the UN commission says, while large parts of South Sudan “lack any pretense to security.”
“The mobilization of tens of thousands of fighters armed with sophisticated weapons is well-coordinated and highly militarized and certainly not a coincidence,” Sooka said.
The use of newer weapons and the scale of the fighting indicate “either the involvement of state forces or external actors,” commission member Andrew Clapham added.
Asked about the international community’s response, Sooka noted “some fatigue” after the investment in supporting South Sudan’s quest for independence from Sudan in 2011, and “incredible disappointment” that followed the eruption of civil war just two years later.

Topics: South Sudan

Related

Special UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan
World
UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan
South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus
Middle-East
South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
  • Move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union will announce it is doubling its contribution to the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccination program to $1.2 billion (€1 billion) at a G7 meeting Friday, a European source said.
EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are set to unveil the increased funding from the bloc’s budget and pledge a further €100 million in aid to support the fight against the virus in Africa, the source said.
The move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations in the face of accusations that rich countries are hoarding vaccines against the coronavirus and leaving other parts of the globe behind.
US President Joe Biden is set to pledge $4 billion in aid to COVAX during the virtual meeting with other leaders from the Group of Seven major industrial nations.
COVAX is a global project to procure and distribute coronavirus vaccines for at least the most vulnerable 20 percent in every country, allowing poorer states to catch up with the rush by dozens of wealthy countries to vaccinate.
French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that Western countries transfer three to five percent of their stock of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday.
The push to bolster vaccine programs in developing nations comes despite a slow start to the inoculation rollout across the EU that has left the bloc lagging behind countries like the United States, Britain and Israel.

Topics: EU COVAX Coronavirus

Related

Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO
Middle-East
Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients- WHO

India police: Six killed in Kashmir fighting

India police: Six killed in Kashmir fighting
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

India police: Six killed in Kashmir fighting

India police: Six killed in Kashmir fighting
  • Police say militants sprayed bullets at two policemen near a police station in Srinagar city
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region’s main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles.
The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region.
Police said militants sprayed bullets at two policemen near a police station in Srinagar city. Both died later at a hospital.
A short video of the attack circulated on social media shows a man in a pheran, a Kashmiri tunic worn during the winter, taking out what appears to be an automatic rifle and shooting at the policemen. He then quickly runs away.
Police and soldiers searched the area and later detained a young man for questioning.
No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, a gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation late Thursday in a village in southern Shopian district following a tip that three militants were there, Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said.
All three were killed in an exchange of gunfire early Friday, Kumar said. He said police recovered two rifles and a pistol.
Residents said government forces used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir.
In another gunbattle, militants killed a policeman and injured another in western Beerwah area early Friday, Kumar said.
Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity
World
India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity
Special Kashmiris voice anger at ‘curated tour’ for envoys
World
Kashmiris voice anger at ‘curated tour’ for envoys

German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse

German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse

German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse
  • ‘We are standing possibly at a turning point again’
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s infection numbers appear to be stagnating at a level that is still too high, a top public health official said on Friday, warning a downward trend in recent weeks could reverse.
“We are standing possibly at a turning point again,” Lother Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, told a weekly news conference.
“The national case number appear to be stagnating.”

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,113
Germany’s Merkel pushes for tougher coronavirus curbs in schools, close contacts
World
Germany’s Merkel pushes for tougher coronavirus curbs in schools, close contacts

India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity

India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity

India slams UN experts over Kashmir concerns, says lack objectivity
  • Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India
  • Arch rival Pakistan claims Kashmir to be its own and has twice gone to war with India over the territory
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has criticized UN rights experts for their concerns about constitutional changes made in the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir, where militants have been fighting for independence for three decades, and said the officials lacked neutrality.
Two Special Rapporteurs on minority issues and freedom of religion or belief said in a statement on Thursday that the Indian government’s decision last year to end Jammu and Kashmir state’s autonomy and enact new laws could curtail the political participation of Muslims.
Muslims and other minority groups also stood to lose on issues such as employment and land ownership, they said.
Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and the changes made in its status were enacted by parliament.
One of the changes was that laws that were in force in the rest of India would also apply to the people of Kashmir, allowing them the same legal rights as the rest of India, he said.
“This press release calls into question the larger principles of objectivity and neutrality that the SRs (Special Rapporteurs) are mandated by the Human Rights Council to adhere to,” he said in a statement late on Thursday night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has maintained it revoked Kashmir’s special status in an effort to integrate the revolt-torn region in India and open it up for faster economic growth.
Srivastava said the experts had issued their statement just when India was hosting a group of ambassadors in Kashmir to show them the ground situation and did not wait for a response from the Indian government to their questionnaire.
“Instead, they chose to release their inaccurate assumptions to the media. The press release has also been deliberately timed to coincide with the visit of a group of ambassadors to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
More than 50,000 people have died in an uprising against New Delhi’s rule in Kashmir that began in 1989, by government count. Others put the toll at well over 100,000.
Arch rival Pakistan claims Kashmir to be its own and has twice gone to war with India over the territory.
The UN experts said that the new laws could pave the way for outsiders to settle in Kashmir and alter the demographics of the region.

Topics: India UN Kashmir

Related

Special Indian scholars decry government move to vet Kashmir forums
World
Indian scholars decry government move to vet Kashmir forums
Protests mount in Indian-administered Kashmir clampdown
World
Protests mount in Indian-administered Kashmir clampdown

Latest updates

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Watchdog slams Iran’s suppression of journalists
Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival
Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival
Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.