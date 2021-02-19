You are here

UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
Police officers and a doorman stand outside the King Edward VII Hospital in London, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
  • Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January
  • The Duke was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after feeling unwell for a short period
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits.
Queen Elizabeth’s 99-year-old husband was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19.
“Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week,” the source said.
“As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.”
Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.
The Duke was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London after feeling unwell for a short period, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
He spent four nights at the same hospital at the end of 2019 while being treated for a pre-existing condition.
Philip is now rarely seen in public. He stepped down from official engagements in August 2017 after completing more than 22,000 solo events and thousands more alongside the queen.
A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humor, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.
During the pandemic the royal family has visited hospitals and frontline workers, either online or in person, to thank them for their efforts.
Earlier on Friday Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had made a final split with the family, telling the queen that they would not be returning as working royals.
Harry, who is grandson to the queen and brother of heir William, sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing that he and his wife were embarking on a new future across the Atlantic — one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

Topics: Prince Philip UK

London mayor takes COVID-19 vaccine, urges UK minorities to follow suit

London mayor takes COVID-19 vaccine, urges UK minorities to follow suit
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

London mayor takes COVID-19 vaccine, urges UK minorities to follow suit

London mayor takes COVID-19 vaccine, urges UK minorities to follow suit
  • Sadiq Khan: “I wouldn’t be taking the jab if I didn’t think it was safe”
  • Britain’s Muslims have higher rates of vaccine hesitancy, partly due to misinformation 
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has received his first coronavirus vaccine and urged members of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups to follow suit.
“Love that as a Mayor of Islamic faith, I received my COVID vaccine at a local church,” he tweeted. “This is London: our diversity is our strength.”
He told Sky News that he was “delighted, relieved and incredibly grateful” to receive the vaccine.
“My message is very simple: When you’re invited to receive the jab, please say yes,” said Khan, who was entitled to get vaccinated before others in his age group because he has severe asthma.
His comments come as the UK grapples with lower vaccine uptake among its minority communities.
Higher rates of vaccine hesitancy among Muslim communities nationwide have been recorded by medical groups, and community-based campaigns have been launched to address the issue.
Imams and other Muslim leaders across the country have been vocal in their belief that getting vaccinated is safe and the right thing to do, and have opened their doors to work with the UK’s health care services in administering vaccines in mosques.
They have also worked hard to address what some have referred to as a “wildfire” of misinformation surrounding the religious permissibility of the COVID-19 vaccines, for example by addressing the falsehood that the ingredients make it forbidden.
Khan’s well-publicized vaccination is likely to be seen as part of the wider British effort to placate religious concerns over the vaccine, as well as dispelling myths or worries about the potential physical side effects.
“I wouldn’t be taking the jab if I didn’t think it was safe,” he said, adding that if people have concerns they should “speak to people (they) trust — your GP, your pharmacist, your local vicar or imam or your rabbi — because they’ll tell you this vaccine is safe, it’s gone through a robust regulatory system, it’s been properly tested and it will save millions and millions of lives.”

Topics: London Coronavirus Mayor Sadiq Khan

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
  • Through a spokesman, Harry and Meghan said that they remained committed to service
  • The couple sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic — one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.
That split has now been formalized after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: The pair will lose their honorary military appointments and royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Palace said.
“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”
The pair, who said they would remained committed to their service to Britain, will break their silence on the royal split in an interview with Oprah Winfrey next month.
The decision to make such a split amounts to an abdication from the royal family whose senior members such as the queen have long prioritized duty and service above personal wishes.
“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the Palace said.
Under a deal brokered by the queen last year, the pair got their freedom from royal duties but had to agree not to use the word “royal” in their branding and a 12-month review was agreed.
Queen Elizabeth, whose 99-year-old husband is currently in hospital in London, took a firm line.
The pair will lose their associations with The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving as well as with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, and The Royal National Theatre.
Through a spokesman, Harry and Meghan said that they remained committed to service.
“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal, the spokesman said.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, moved with their son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media. They announced on Sunday that they were expecting their second child.
Harry is the second son of Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and his first wife Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.

Topics: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Britain royal family

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

UN report: South Sudan's violence 'worse' than in civil war

UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
  • ‘The violence is continuing because people know they can get away with it’
  • The violence in South Sudan now is localized and differs from the civil war
Updated 19 February 2021
AP

NAIROBI: The scale of violence in South Sudan is “a lot worse” than during the country’s five-year civil war, a United Nations commission announced Friday, accusing senior officials of supporting armed groups that at times have included tens of thousands of fighters.
The new report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan was a sharp warning that civilians are as much at risk as ever for atrocities including gang rapes, forced displacement and abductions. The civil war that ended in 2018 killed an estimated nearly 400,000 people, and millions of people are still struggling to recover.
“The violence is continuing because people know they can get away with it,” commission chair Yasmin Sooka told reporters in Geneva. There is “no doubt that the coordination is really coming from the top.”
A spokesman for South Sudan President Salva Kiir said he needed to read the report before commenting. A military spokesman could not immediately be reached.
The violence in South Sudan now is localized and differs from the civil war in that some combatants are not in uniform and community leaders, militias and religious figures are involved, Sooka said.
She described attacks on civilians as being carried out along ethnic lines and often backed by “armed state and opposition forces.”
Hundreds of people were killed between February and November last year alone, the report says.
“When you look at the numbers of people who are being killed and displaced, and in fact the scale of the way in which women are experiencing sexual violence, then certainly the numbers we see are worse than what we saw in 2013 or any period thereafter in South Sudan,” Sooka said, referring to the year the civil war began.
The report comes a year after South Sudan’s unity government was formed, with former armed opposition leader Riek Machar again becoming Kiir’s deputy. But more than two years after a peace agreement was signed to end the war, further implementation has been slow.
The new, more localized fighting began shortly after the peace deal was signed, and it continues to ravage the areas of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Warrap and the Greater Pibor Administrative area.
Some of the affected areas have also been badly damaged by some of the worst flooding in memory, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, while the scale of hunger in some places is reportedly edging toward famine.
Against this backdrop of vulnerability, fighters are competing for power and resources, the UN commission says, while large parts of South Sudan “lack any pretense to security.”
“The mobilization of tens of thousands of fighters armed with sophisticated weapons is well-coordinated and highly militarized and certainly not a coincidence,” Sooka said.
The use of newer weapons and the scale of the fighting indicate “either the involvement of state forces or external actors,” commission member Andrew Clapham added.
Asked about the international community’s response, Sooka noted “some fatigue” after the investment in supporting South Sudan’s quest for independence from Sudan in 2011, and “incredible disappointment” that followed the eruption of civil war just two years later.

Topics: South Sudan

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion

EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
  • Move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union will announce it is doubling its contribution to the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccination program to $1.2 billion (€1 billion) at a G7 meeting Friday, a European source said.
EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are set to unveil the increased funding from the bloc’s budget and pledge a further €100 million in aid to support the fight against the virus in Africa, the source said.
The move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations in the face of accusations that rich countries are hoarding vaccines against the coronavirus and leaving other parts of the globe behind.
US President Joe Biden is set to pledge $4 billion in aid to COVAX during the virtual meeting with other leaders from the Group of Seven major industrial nations.
COVAX is a global project to procure and distribute coronavirus vaccines for at least the most vulnerable 20 percent in every country, allowing poorer states to catch up with the rush by dozens of wealthy countries to vaccinate.
French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that Western countries transfer three to five percent of their stock of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa, in an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday.
The push to bolster vaccine programs in developing nations comes despite a slow start to the inoculation rollout across the EU that has left the bloc lagging behind countries like the United States, Britain and Israel.

Topics: EU COVAX Coronavirus

India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AP

India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

India police: 3 police, 3 rebels killed in Kashmir fighting
  • The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region
  • Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region’s main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles.
The violence came a day after diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region.
Police said militants sprayed bullets at two policemen near a police station in Srinagar city. Both died later at a hospital.
A short video of the attack circulated on social media shows a man in a pheran, a Kashmiri tunic worn during the winter, taking out what appears to be an automatic rifle and shooting at the policemen. He then quickly runs away.
Police and soldiers searched the area and later detained a young man for questioning.
No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, a gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation late Thursday in a village in southern Shopian district following a tip that three militants were there, Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said.
All three were killed in an exchange of gunfire early Friday, Kumar said. He said police recovered two rifles and a pistol.
Residents said government forces used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir.
In another gunbattle, militants killed a policeman and injured another in western Beerwah area early Friday, Kumar said.
Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
New Delhi describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: India Kashmir Pakistan Srinagar

