Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

Fathi Bashagha, Interior Minister of the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) speaks to Reuters after escaping an assassination attempt on him, in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
AP

  • The assailants fired heavily on Bashagha's convoy as he drove through western Tripoli after visiting the NOC and the headquarters of the ministry's law enforcement force
  • Bashagha's guards exchanged fire with the attackers before pursuing them
CAIRO: The motorcade of the interior minister of Libya’s UN-backed government came under attack on Sunday in the capital, Tripoli, a government spokesman said.
Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin Al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry.
He said Bashagha survived the attack and his guards chased the assailants, killing one and detaining two others.
Earlier Sunday, Bashagha met with Mustafa Sanalla, head of Libya’s National Oil Corporation to discuss the security of oil facilities and how to strengthen the corporation’s independence to “ensure a fair distribution of wealth among all Libyans.”
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which underscores the insecurity in the North African county.
The US Ambassador in Libya Richard Norland condemned the attack and called for an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.
“Minister Bashaga’s focus on ending the influence of rogue militias has our full support,” Norland said.
Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. The country has been divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.
Earlier this month, an UN-picked body comprised of Libyans from both sides appointed an interim government — a three-member Presidential Council and a prime minister — to lead the country through elections, scheduled for Dec. 24.
Bashagha was a contender for the post of prime minister, in the end Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was chosen to lead the transitional Cabinet.
The forum also picked Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east, to lead the Presidential Council.

Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation

Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation
Lebanese lawmaker Gebran Bassil has put new conditions to accept the formation of a new government that would be headed by Saad Hariri. Bottom: Gebran Bassil. (Reuters/File)
Updated 31 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Disputes about Cabinet composition and portfolio spread
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s political leaders on Sunday traded insults over the lack of progress in forming a new government, with no sign of a months-long stalemate coming to an end.

MP Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and is also the president’s son-in-law, began a fresh round of tit-for-tat barbs by accusing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri of being “bumptious and of violating the rights and dignity of others.”
“The president and the prime minister-designate are equal partners in forming the government, so they should both agree on everything including the form of the government, the number of ministries, distribution of portfolios, and the nominees. The government cannot be formed without the consent of the president,” said Bassil.
Hariri was tasked with forming a government last October, but has struggled to assemble a Cabinet.
The country’s sectarian power-sharing system means that Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim.
A new government is crucial in carrying out the reforms demanded by the international community in return for much-needed financial aid to help the country with its many crises.
But there is increasing rancour between President Michel Aoun and the FPM on one side and Hariri and his allies on the other about who should be in the new government and what portfolios they should have.
Bassil said there was consensus between Hariri, Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement on nominating a Shiite finance minister, adding: “When the prime minister-designate says that nominating the Sunni ministers is his exclusive right, then agrees that the Progressive Socialist Party nominates his minister (who is Druze) and waits for Hezbollah and Amal to nominate the Shiite ministers, then he would be accepting to subject the formation of the government to the principle of federalism of confessions and parties. If this is the case, then it should be applied to the case of the Christians, including the president of the republic and the Christian blocs that are willing to participate in the government.”

FASTFACT

A new government is crucial in carrying out the reforms demanded by the international community in return for financial aid.

The lawmaker, despite setting conditions for the government’s formation, said the FPM did not want to take part in the Cabinet.
However he asked that the number of seats in the new government be raised to 20 to include an additional Christian minister, saying that he personally preferred that the government have 22 or even 24 ministers so that nobody had more than one portfolio.
“The FPM insists on the principles of justice and balance in the distribution of portfolios, and regarding the nominees we accept what Hezbollah would accept for itself.”
But his conditions were rejected by the Future Movement, which is led by Hariri, because they failed to make “any breach in the wall” that was causing the deadlock and stalemate.
Hariri gave Aoun a draft lineup of 18 ministers in December, but the president rejected his proposal.
The Future Movement added that Bassil lived in “La La Land” and was isolating the presidency from what had happened after 2019’s massive street protests.
It said: “No one proposed to Bassil to participate in the government, and his attempt to delude the Lebanese that there are pressures exerted on him to participate is a funny joke. Christians are aware that their rights are different from Bassil’s personal interests, and the Maronite Patriarchate’s approach is the real guarantee of national unity.”
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, who tried to heal the political elite’s differences through a personal intervention, gave another stark warning about the country’s situation.
“Hunger is ravaging our people, the state is disintegrating, political authorities are still obstructing the work of the state and its constitutional institutions including not forming a government, and obstructing justice through political interventions,” he said in his Sunday sermon.
He renewed his call for a UN-sponsored international conference on Lebanon to “revive and revitalize” the country, its identity, its positive neutrality, non-alignment, and role as a stabilizing factor in the region.

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale
Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients in Sfax, Tunisia. (AP)
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
AP

  • Currently, 1,264 Tunisians are hospitalized — including 287 in intensive care and 111 on ventilators
SFAX, Tunisia: When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus.

Yet when the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in the city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile.
The reaction of the patients was immediate — smiling, clapping and some with their fists up — celebrating the impromptu “concert.” Some were surprised to discover that it was the doctor on the fiddle.
“Playing the music here contributes to the patient’s feeling of joy and to forget the pain,” said patient Rachid Arous, who is recovering from COVID-19. “It’s a wonderful thing.”
In his down time away from medical duties, Siala plays the violin enthusiastically and is also a member of a group called the “Pepper Band.”
“My goal is to use music to help treat corona(virus) patients that are in a bad psychological condition, suffering loneliness — which is their first enemy,” Siala said.
Siala now plays regularly in the hospital, when he has time.
Walking through the corridors with his violin, Siala’s music helps not just the patients but also health workers. They have been under pressure in the last few months because of the increased number of virus-linked hospitalizations that spiked at the beginning of the year.
However, there is more than the violin to bring hope to the North African country. Tunisia is showing signs that the virus is in decline. In recent days, it recorded one of the lowest rates of new infections in several weeks. According to the Ministry of Health, 725 new positive cases were detected Thursday in the population of almost 12 million against a peak of more than 4,100 new cases in mid-January. Likewise, the death toll fell to 35, from a daily average of 70 — and the peak of 103 deaths one month ago.
With the exception of the intensive care beds, which are still filled up, the oxygen beds are no longer as crowded as before, because many patients are being cared for at home. Currently, 1,264 Tunisians are hospitalized — including 287 in intensive care and 111 on ventilators.
The country is also expected to get its first deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this month. Those are part of a broader arrangement with the COVAX global vaccine program for developing countries and the African CDC that Tunisia hopes will bring in as many as 7 million vaccine doses in the coming months.
In the meantime, patients can rely on Siala to bring hope and resilience with the strokes of his bow.
“He plays to entertain us a little bit almost every day. I pray to God to protect him, and I wish you all that God protect you from this disease,” said Brika Sdiri, clapping and smiling while listening to the music. “I hope to get out of this place in good health, that’s what I wish.”

Israel buys vaccines for Syria in prisoner deal, says report

Israel buys vaccines for Syria in prisoner deal, says report
Israeli PM’s office made no mention of any agreement with Russia to pay for vaccines for Syria. (AFP/File)
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
AP

  • Israel announced Friday it had reached a Russian-mediated deal to bring home a young woman who had crossed into neighboring Syria earlier this month
JERUSALEM: Israel paid Russia $1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccines as part of a deal that secured the release of an Israeli woman held captive in Damascus, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.
The terms of the clandestine trade-off orchestrated by Moscow between the two nations remained murky. But the fact Israel is providing vaccines to Syria drew criticism at home, and stands in contrast to Israel’s refusal to provide significant quantities of vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday “not one Israeli vaccine” was involved in the deal. He didn’t address whether Israel paid for Russian vaccines, and said Russia insisted details of the swap remain secret.

BACKGROUND

The terms of the clandestine trade-off orchestrated by Moscow between the two nations remained murky.

Labour Party leader Merav Michaeli called on the Knesset’s foreign affairs and defense committee to discuss the deal and Netanyahu’s “political, inappropriate use of censorship.”
“Why do Israeli citizens consistently need to learn about things from foreign media that their prime minister is hiding from them?” she said on Israel’s Kan radio Sunday. Israel announced Friday it had reached a Russian-mediated deal to bring home a young woman who had crossed into neighboring Syria earlier this month.

Abbas decrees a minimum of seven seats for Christian Palestinians

Abbas decrees a minimum of seven seats for Christian Palestinians
Christian tourists visit the Church of the Nativity in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem. (AFP file phto)
Updated 21 February 2021
Daoud Kuttab

  • Major figures welcome decision to accomodate greater representation
AMMAN: Mahmoud Abbas signed a presidential decree Sunday guaranteeing a minimum of seven parliamentary seats to Palestinians of the Christian faith. Palestinians in the occupied territories are expected to choose 132 legislators based on proportional representation.

Former Bethlehem Mayor Vera Baboun told Arab News that the new legislative council needs to mirror Palestinian society’s diversity so as to include a plurality of Palestinians, saying: “The upcoming elected council needs to reflect the widest national experience and representation of all of our society including women and Palestinian Christians.”

Ramzi Khoury, head of the Presidential Higher Committee for Churches Affairs, welcomed the decision, saying this is the first time the quota is open-ended.

“The fact that the decree calls for a minimum of seven members are welcomed because it gives opportunities for Palestinians of all walks of life to compete with the opportunity of more individuals being elected than the minimum quota,” he told Arab News.

Jerusalem’s Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia Atallah Hanna told Arab News that Palestinians welcome this decision.

“We wish generally for the upcoming Palestinian Legislative Council to bring in new blood and we hope that they are chosen based on qualifications and abilities.”

Nashat Filmon, director of the Palestinian Bible Society, said it is good to have a guaranteed representation that reflects the Palestinian Christian presence in the cradle of Christianity.

“I would like the representatives to the Palestinian Legislative Council to focus on the living stones, the Christians of Palestine, and not just the physical stones that represent the history of Christianity in Palestine,” he told Arab News.

Ibrahim Daebes, a former Christian school principal and a leading columnist for Al Quds daily, told Arab News that it is imperative that the new representatives act to curtail hate speech.

“Palestinian Christians are facing personal and religious persecution from all corners and it is important for the newly-elected council to draft legislation that can put a stop to radical elements within our society who spew hate speech and religious bigotry at fellow Palestinians,” he said.

Bernard Sabella, former member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, welcomed the decision of the President. “This is an excellent decision because our experience is that the Palestinian electorate votes on the basis of geography, not nationality,” he said.

Sabella added that previous experience which was not successful “requires us to have a new vision and a holistic plan that addresses our needs. We need our representatives to represent their nation and not a religion.”

He added: “We are at a political crossroads and we can’t live with the mindset of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. While I respect ideologies, we need to revive international support for the Palestinian cause and to stop the rhetoric that fails to face the local and international realities. What we need instead is to look to improve our steadfastness on the ground and to work for a state that will help us in this effort to stay put on our land.”

 

UAE officials visit SAMI’s stand at IDEX 2021

UAE officials visit SAMI’s stand at IDEX 2021
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

  • The ministers were accompanied by the governor of GAMI and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UAE
  • IDEX runs between Sunday and Thursday this week
LONDON: The UAE’s ministers of interior and foreign affairs paid a visit on Sunday to the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) stand at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) taking place in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, who is also deputy prime minister, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, visited the Saudi company that is owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
The ministers were accompanied by the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, who is leading the Saudi delegation at the exhibition and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UAE Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil
The delegation was received by the CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Walid Abukhaled and other executives.
The dignitaries were briefed on SAMI’s efforts to advance localization of the Kingdom’s military industry, and the company’s pursuit of innovation in defense production to ensure Saudi Arabia’s sustainability and self-sufficiency in the sector.
IDEX runs between Sunday and Thursday this week.

