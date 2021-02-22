You are here

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks
Yemeni authorities early this month foiled a similar Houthi attempt to deploy female assassins. (AFP file photo)
Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks

Marib police thwart Houthi attempt to recruit women and children for Yemen attacks
  • Yemeni authorities early this month foiled a similar Houthi attempt to deploy female assassins
DUBAI: Marib police authorities have uncovered evidence that the Houthi militia are attempting to recruit women and children for bomb attacks and assassinations in the government-controlled northern Yemeni city.

Videos of women confessing to have been recruited by the Houthis, trained on improvised explosive devices, and sent to Marib to plant such bombs were shown by Brig. Yahya Homeid, the Director General of Marib Police, a report from Saba News Agency added.

The targets include a Sports Hall in Marib, which accommodates hundreds of wounded army personnel, ambulances, and civilians and members of the military traveling in vehicles.

Homeid said the women, who come from poor families, were recruited through blackmail, with the Houthis implicating them in honor-damaging acts to get them to do what the militia wants.

Yemeni authorities previously foiled a similar Houthi attempt to deploy female assassins after it uncovered a cell of eight women plotting to military and security officers.

Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic

Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic
The news circulating is ‘nothing but newspaper talk,’ says Egyptian minister. (Supplied)
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic

Egypt denies resumption of Russian chartered air traffic
  • Minister says there have been no contacts since Russian inspection committee left in early February
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation has denied reports regarding the resumption of air traffic between Russia and the Egyptian tourist resorts in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

“The ministry’s agencies have not received any information from Russia regarding the resumption of chartered air traffic to the Egyptian tourist resorts in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada,” Minister of Civil Aviation Mohammed Manar said.
He added that there have been no contacts since the Russian inspection and security committee left the Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh airports at the beginning of February.
Manar said that the airlines submitted a request to the Civil Aviation Authority to approve organizing flights to the airports of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada at the end of last March.
Vice President of the Russian Tour Operators Association Dmitry Gorin revealed that no official information had yet been received from either Russia or Egypt regarding the opening of a flight program from Russian cities to Egyptian resorts in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.
“We have not received official information from the Russian or Egyptian side. At the present time, flights to Cairo continue according to an extended schedule,” Gorin told Sputnik.
Egyptian Minister of Tourism Khaled Al-Anani said that the news circulating was “nothing but newspaper talk” and that no decision had been made regarding the return of Russian tourism yet.

BACKGROUND

Press reports claimed that Russia decided to resume its flights to the Egyptian resorts in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada after a five-year hiatus.

Press reports claimed that Russia decided to resume its flights to the Egyptian resorts in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada after a five-year hiatus.
On Jan. 28, the Russian inspection and security committee arrived at the airports of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh to inspect their security measures.
The committee carried out an inspection of the security procedures and safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in place at various points within the airports.
Russian authorities had reinstated EgyptAir and Aeroflot flights last year between Moscow and Cairo on the condition that Russian passengers did not go to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh by plane and traveled using land transport instead.
Russian aviation and tourism flights to Egypt were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in the Sinai Peninsula on Oct. 31, 2015, with 224 people
on board.
The plane fell near the city of El-Arish, capital of the North Sinai Governorate. Egyptian authorities said that the plane had disappeared from radar screens 23 minutes after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport in the neighboring South Sinai Governorate.

Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea

Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea
This training is the second of its kind to be held recently with the Spanish Navy, according to the statement. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea

Egyptian-Spanish military exercises held in the Red Sea
  • The training involved many different activities, including specialized training for imposing surveillance on suspected ships, maritime security procedures and various sailing formations
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian and Spanish navies have carried out a naval exercise in the Red Sea, the second training conducted recently.
The official Facebook page of the Egyptian Armed Forces stated that the training took place with the participation of the Egyptian frigate Sharm El-Sheikh and the Spanish frigate ESPS Reina Sofia.
“Within the framework of the Armed Forces General Command’s plan to upgrade the level of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of friendly countries, the Egyptian and Spanish navies carried out transient maritime training within the Southern Fleet in the Red Sea,” the statement said.
The training involved many different activities, including specialized training for imposing surveillance on suspected ships, maritime security procedures and various sailing formations, which showed the ability of the joint maritime units to carry out their tasks accurately and with proficiency.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Joint operation was the second of its kind, reflecting the importance of bilateral military relations.

• This training is the second of its kind to be held recently with the Spanish Navy.

It also included night transport exercises and landing helicopters on the roofs of marine units. This training is the second of its kind to be held recently with the Spanish Navy, according to the statement.
It said this reflects the importance of these joint exercises in consolidating bilateral Egyptian-Spanish relations and enhancing the horizons of military cooperation between the two countries, which would contribute effectively to preserving maritime security and stability in the region.

Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’

Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’
Updated 22 February 2021
Raed Omari

Jordanian MPs pass kingdom's 'most difficult budget'

Jordanian MPs pass kingdom’s ‘most difficult budget’
  • MPs back bill designed to stop further shrinking of Jordan's economy
  • Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ renews the government’s pledge not to impose any new taxes during 2021
Updated 22 February 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s lower house of parliament on Sunday approved what has been described as the most difficult budget in the kingdom’s history.

The draft budget law for 2021 and the budgets for independent public institutions were backed by a majority of MPs as the country attempts to rebuild its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The government submitted the law to MPs last month with an estimated post-foreign aid deficit of 2.06 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.89 billion), or 6.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 2.16 billion dinars in 2020.

Domestic revenues are estimated at around 7.8 billion dinars before foreign grants, which are expected to reach 577 million dinars, down from the 851 million dinars for 2020.

The value of total expenditure in the 2021 budget is expected to reach 9.93 billion dinars or 31.2 percent of GDP, compared with 9.37 billion dinars or 30.6 percent of GDP in 2020.

A total of 111 MPs of the 130-strong chamber took their turn to present their comments and concerns about the bill.

In response, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ renewed the government’s pledge not to impose any new taxes during 2021. But he warned that increasing public revenues as demanded by some MPs “requires some sacrifices, including imposing more taxes and termination of public employees.”

The minister told MPs that their demands for development and infrastructure projects in their constituencies were unrealistic considering the size of the budget.

He said the 2021 state budget is capable of addressing the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic and would prevent further shrinking of the economy.

The minister said inflation rates were projected to rise to “reasonable” this year, at 1.3 percent and that he expected a 6.5 percent growth in national exports with the world’s gradual recovery from the pandemic.

Al-Ississ had previously described the budget as “the most difficult for Jordan ever.”

Jordan imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 17 to May 30 last year in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, before gradually reopening some sectors. 

Other areas of the economy remain closed until now with the possibility of imposing more coronavirus-containment restrictions with the rise in the number of infections.

Jordan registered around 4,000 infections on Sunday, the highest in more than two months

The unemployment rate in Jordan reached 23.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, up by 4.8 percent compared with the same period of 2019, according to official figures.

Jordan’s economy is expected to grow by 1.8 percent in 2021 and 2 percent in 2022, according to a World Bank report.

Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation

Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation
Lebanese lawmaker Gebran Bassil has put new conditions to accept the formation of a new government that would be headed by Saad Hariri. Bottom: Gebran Bassil. (Reuters/File)
Updated 22 February 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation

Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation
  • Disputes about Cabinet composition and portfolio spread
Updated 22 February 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s political leaders on Sunday traded insults over the lack of progress in forming a new government, with no sign of a months-long stalemate coming to an end.

MP Gebran Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and is also the president’s son-in-law, began a fresh round of tit-for-tat barbs by accusing Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri of being “bumptious and of violating the rights and dignity of others.”
“The president and the prime minister-designate are equal partners in forming the government, so they should both agree on everything including the form of the government, the number of ministries, distribution of portfolios, and the nominees. The government cannot be formed without the consent of the president,” said Bassil.
Hariri was tasked with forming a government last October, but has struggled to assemble a Cabinet.
The country’s sectarian power-sharing system means that Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim.
A new government is crucial in carrying out the reforms demanded by the international community in return for much-needed financial aid to help the country with its many crises.
But there is increasing rancour between President Michel Aoun and the FPM on one side and Hariri and his allies on the other about who should be in the new government and what portfolios they should have.
Bassil said there was consensus between Hariri, Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement on nominating a Shiite finance minister, adding: “When the prime minister-designate says that nominating the Sunni ministers is his exclusive right, then agrees that the Progressive Socialist Party nominates his minister (who is Druze) and waits for Hezbollah and Amal to nominate the Shiite ministers, then he would be accepting to subject the formation of the government to the principle of federalism of confessions and parties. If this is the case, then it should be applied to the case of the Christians, including the president of the republic and the Christian blocs that are willing to participate in the government.”

FASTFACT

A new government is crucial in carrying out the reforms demanded by the international community in return for financial aid.

The lawmaker, despite setting conditions for the government’s formation, said the FPM did not want to take part in the Cabinet.
However he asked that the number of seats in the new government be raised to 20 to include an additional Christian minister, saying that he personally preferred that the government have 22 or even 24 ministers so that nobody had more than one portfolio.
“The FPM insists on the principles of justice and balance in the distribution of portfolios, and regarding the nominees we accept what Hezbollah would accept for itself.”
But his conditions were rejected by the Future Movement, which is led by Hariri, because they failed to make “any breach in the wall” that was causing the deadlock and stalemate.
Hariri gave Aoun a draft lineup of 18 ministers in December, but the president rejected his proposal.
The Future Movement added that Bassil lived in “La La Land” and was isolating the presidency from what had happened after 2019’s massive street protests.
It said: “No one proposed to Bassil to participate in the government, and his attempt to delude the Lebanese that there are pressures exerted on him to participate is a funny joke. Christians are aware that their rights are different from Bassil’s personal interests, and the Maronite Patriarchate’s approach is the real guarantee of national unity.”
Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, who tried to heal the political elite’s differences through a personal intervention, gave another stark warning about the country’s situation.
“Hunger is ravaging our people, the state is disintegrating, political authorities are still obstructing the work of the state and its constitutional institutions including not forming a government, and obstructing justice through political interventions,” he said in his Sunday sermon.
He renewed his call for a UN-sponsored international conference on Lebanon to “revive and revitalize” the country, its identity, its positive neutrality, non-alignment, and role as a stabilizing factor in the region.

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale
Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients in Sfax, Tunisia. (AP)
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients' morale

Tunisian doctor plays violin to boost virus patients’ morale
  • Currently, 1,264 Tunisians are hospitalized — including 287 in intensive care and 111 on ventilators
Updated 22 February 2021
AP

SFAX, Tunisia: When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the COVID-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus.

Yet when the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in the city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile.
The reaction of the patients was immediate — smiling, clapping and some with their fists up — celebrating the impromptu “concert.” Some were surprised to discover that it was the doctor on the fiddle.
“Playing the music here contributes to the patient’s feeling of joy and to forget the pain,” said patient Rachid Arous, who is recovering from COVID-19. “It’s a wonderful thing.”
In his down time away from medical duties, Siala plays the violin enthusiastically and is also a member of a group called the “Pepper Band.”
“My goal is to use music to help treat corona(virus) patients that are in a bad psychological condition, suffering loneliness — which is their first enemy,” Siala said.
Siala now plays regularly in the hospital, when he has time.
Walking through the corridors with his violin, Siala’s music helps not just the patients but also health workers. They have been under pressure in the last few months because of the increased number of virus-linked hospitalizations that spiked at the beginning of the year.
However, there is more than the violin to bring hope to the North African country. Tunisia is showing signs that the virus is in decline. In recent days, it recorded one of the lowest rates of new infections in several weeks. According to the Ministry of Health, 725 new positive cases were detected Thursday in the population of almost 12 million against a peak of more than 4,100 new cases in mid-January. Likewise, the death toll fell to 35, from a daily average of 70 — and the peak of 103 deaths one month ago.
With the exception of the intensive care beds, which are still filled up, the oxygen beds are no longer as crowded as before, because many patients are being cared for at home. Currently, 1,264 Tunisians are hospitalized — including 287 in intensive care and 111 on ventilators.
The country is also expected to get its first deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this month. Those are part of a broader arrangement with the COVAX global vaccine program for developing countries and the African CDC that Tunisia hopes will bring in as many as 7 million vaccine doses in the coming months.
In the meantime, patients can rely on Siala to bring hope and resilience with the strokes of his bow.
“He plays to entertain us a little bit almost every day. I pray to God to protect him, and I wish you all that God protect you from this disease,” said Brika Sdiri, clapping and smiling while listening to the music. “I hope to get out of this place in good health, that’s what I wish.”

