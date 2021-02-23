You are here

  • Home
  • UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vm654

Updated 23 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN calls for urgent action to rescue Rohingya refugees missing at sea

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Food and water reportedly ran out days ago; it is feared a number of those on board have already died
  • Last contact with vessel was on Saturday; current whereabouts and the number of passengers are unknown
Updated 23 February 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday called for urgent efforts to locate a missing vessel carrying Rohingya refugees that has been adrift on the Andaman Sea for more than a week.

The number of people on board is uncertain, as is the ship’s current location. The last contact with it was a distress call received on Saturday night, local time. This indicated that food and water ran out several days ago and many people are seriously ill. It is feared that a number have already died.

Indrika Ratwatte, director of the UNHCR’s Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said he has alerted local maritime authorities that the vessel might be in their waters and appealed for their immediate assistance to save lives.

“Many (of those on board) are in a highly vulnerable condition and are apparently suffering from extreme dehydration,” he added. “We understand (that) fatalities have risen over the past 24 hours.”

The Andaman Sea is part of the northeastern Indian Ocean, bounded by the coastlines of Myanmar and Thailand. It lies to the southeast of the Bay of Bengal and east of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Ratwatte called on countries in the area to immediately deploy search and rescue vessels and to prioritize efforts to save the lives of the refugees. 

“In line with international obligations under the law of the sea, and longstanding maritime traditions, the duty to rescue persons in distress at sea should be upheld, irrespective of nationality or legal status”, he said. He also reiterated UNHCR’s readiness to provide humanitarian aid and assistance with quarantine procedures.

According to UNHCR, refugees attempting to cross the seas of Southeast Asia are three times more likely to die than those in the Mediterranean, due largely to mistreatment by smugglers and the risk of disease on the boats.

“The fact that refugees and migrants continue to undertake fatal journeys accentuates the need for an immediate and collective regional response to search, rescue and disembarkation,” Ratwatte said.

The Rohingya, an ethnic minority, have endured decades of abuse in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in neighboring Bangladesh. An additional 250,000 fled after the uprising in Myanmar 1989 and the resulting military crackdown.

Thousands of them returned to Rakhine State in 1992 when Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed a repatriation deal. The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh began in August 2017 following systematic attacks by Myanmar’s military, which senior UN officials have said amount to ethnic cleansing.

Topics: Rohingya Myanmar Bangladesh UN refugees Rohingya refugee crisis

Related

More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
World
More Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island
Special Myanmar coup changes little for persecuted Rohingyas: expert
World
Myanmar coup changes little for persecuted Rohingyas: expert

Muslim Council of Britain urges govt to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

Muslim Council of Britain urges govt to end non-engagement policy

British MP Penny Mordaunt (R) was criticised for meeting Zara Mohammed (L), the newly elected head of the Muslim Council (above), last week. (AFP/MCB/File Photos)
  • UK’s largest Muslim civil society group says refusal to engage has had ‘tragic consequences’ during pandemic
  • Recent election of its youngest, first female leader ‘represents an opportunity’ for cooperation
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the country’s largest Muslim civil society organization, has urged ministers to reconsider their policy of non-engagement with it, saying this has had “tragic consequences” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCB asked whether “similar faith-based, democratic bodies are excluded in this way” at a time when there is concern about the levels of vaccine uptake among members of minority communities, including the UK’s 2.5 million Muslims.

The MCB’s work throughout the pandemic has included detailed guidance across a range of issues for individuals and mosques.

Its work has received praise from the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

But the MCB has been blacklisted by the government since 2009 after some of its leaders were accused of supporting violence against Israel.

READ MORE: BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader

BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader

Since then, communication between the MCB and the government has been inconsistent. The organization said contact was completely cut off last March.

“The tragic consequences of such a policy were seen at the height of the pandemic, when civil servants unexpectedly ceased engaging with the MCB, without providing a reason,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

“This took place at a time when both parties were working hard to provide vital information and guidance to Muslim communities, and whilst government ministries were sharing our work.”

Muslims in the UK have found themselves at the sharp end of the pandemic. Last June, official data found that Muslim men and women had the highest fatality of any faith group during the period of March 1 to May 15.

They also have lower vaccination rates than average, due partly to misinformation surrounding the vaccines’ ingredients and health effects.

Earlier this month, the MCB announced that it had elected its first female leader, Zara Mohammed.

Her election, it said, “represents an opportunity for both the MCB and the government to come together and discuss areas where we could work together for the common good.”

Topics: UK Muslims Islam Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) Coronavirus

Related

More than 100 public figures signed an open letter to the BBC criticizing a “disappointing and strikingly hostile” interview with the first female secretary-general of the MCB. (File/MCB)
Media
BBC to ‘reflect’ on ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with British Muslim leader
BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader
World
BBC criticized for ‘strikingly hostile’ interview with Muslim female leader

British terrorist jailed after going on the run

The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

British terrorist jailed after going on the run

The man, LF, was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018, police officers involved in that incident seen here. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The man, a leader of banned group Al-Muhajiroun, cut off his tracking device
  • His departure triggered widespread manhunt, caused delays of up to 9 hours at UK’s ports
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A senior member of a British terrorist group has been jailed for breaking strict counterterrorism measures imposed on him.

The man, who cannot legally be named, was a leader in the banned group Al-Muhajiroun. In September last year the man, known only as LF, triggered a manhunt after cutting off an electronic monitoring tag and fleeing his home late at night.

He had been subject to Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures (TPIM), introduced to monitor the movement of high-security-risk individuals and prevent them from engaging in terrorist activity.

LF was jailed for three years and two months after admitting to breaching the TPIM order imposed on him.

Prosecutor Kate Williamson said he had cut off his tag in the middle of the night, burned various documents and then caught a taxi to London.

She said he had been due in court the next day for a review of a previously suspended sentence.

His departure triggered a widespread manhunt and caused delays of up to nine hours at the UK’s ports, as traffic was subject to additional checks to ensure “that he could be found and not leave the jurisdiction,” Williamson added. The man arranged to hand himself in after 36 hours.

LF’s lawyer Catherine Oborne said he did not abscond out of terrorist motives — a point accepted by the prosecution. 

Al-Muhajiroun, a proscribed terrorist organization since 2006, has been directly or indirectly involved in a number of terrorist attacks and other terror-related activity in the UK for a number of years.

Its former leader Anjem Choudary is one of the UK’s most prominent terrorists, and the court found that LF had assumed leadership of the group “in his absence” when Choudary was jailed. 

LF was an associate of one of the men who killed eight people in an attack on London Bridge in June 2018.

Al-Muhajiroun members have been linked to a number of other deadly attacks in Britain that have claimed many lives.

Topics: UK terrorism

Related

MI5 knew terrorist was plotting attack before deadly London stabbings
World
MI5 knew terrorist was plotting attack before deadly London stabbings
Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault
World
Pair of convicted terrorists charged with UK prison assault

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations

Pakistani PM’s visit to Sri Lanka will ‘open new chapter’ in bilateral relations
  • Imran Khan will meet key leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and FM Dinesh Gunawardena
  • Sri Lanka’s Muslim leaders said they hoped Khan would address the issue of forced cremations during his talks with key leaders
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka will open a new chapter in bilateral relations, officials told Arab News on Monday.

Khan is due to arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport at 4 p.m on Tuesday, and will be given a special guard-of-honor ceremony.

He will meet key leaders, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and will attend an investors’ forum on Wednesday.

“Premier Imran Khan is making his maiden visit as prime minister to our country,” Rohan Welliwita, Rajapaksa’s media secretary, said. “This is a landmark visit which will open a new chapter in the Lanka-Pak relations.” 

Seven agreements are going to be signed during Khan’s two-day trip, but Welliwita did not give details about them.

A Foreign Ministry official, requesting anonymity as she was not authorized to speak to the media, said the agreements would promote “tourism, technology, parliamentary relations, culture, sports, trade and investments.”

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Forum, organized by the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan and its diplomatic mission in Colombo, will be at the Shangri-La Hotel, where Khan is expected to woo the island's business magnates into investing in Pakistan.

Khan’s original itinerary, which included an address to Sri Lanka’s parliament on Wednesday, was abruptly cancelled last week due to his “tight schedule” amid claims that the visit was ill-timed due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

"The address has been canceled because of the visiting premier’s demanding schedule," Shan Wijetunge, the parliament’s head of communications, told Arab News.

Khan will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the prime minister’s commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mehmood and a delegation of senior officials and business leaders.

Rajapaksa tweeted: “Look forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his delegation in Sri Lanka. This visit will further reinforce our bilateral relationship and pave the way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both our nations.”

Khan replied: “Thank you for your invitation Prime Minister Rajapaksa. Looking forward to my visit to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”

Pakistani media reports, quoting the Commerce Ministry, said that Sri Lanka had agreed to reactivate a joint working group to resolve pending technical issues between the two trading partners.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim leaders said they hoped Khan would address the issue of forced cremations during his talks with key leaders.

The mandatory cremation policy for COVID-19 victims was enforced last April, angering Muslim and Christian communities, who said it violated their rights.

Earlier this month on Feb. 9, in response to a lawmaker's question, Rajapaksa said the government would soon begin to allow burials for those who had died from COVID-19.

The following day, however, the Health Ministry said the statement was not effective since it had yet to be ratified by an official notification.

Sri Lanka continues to face pressure over the policy, with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation lodging three requests for the country to reconsider its decision on cremations.

The issue has gained more momentum after a video of a 13-year-old boy asking Khan to help the Muslim community complete the last rites for COVID-19 victims went viral on Monday.

"I hope he will take up the cremation matter on behalf of Lankan Muslims with the high officials of Sri Lanka," Sri Lanka Muslim Council President N.M. Ameen told Arab News.

Topics:  Pakistan Sri Lanka Imran Khan Mahinda Rajapaksa

Related

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes
Updated 22 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes

Thousands flee as south Philippines storm submerges homes
  • More than 400 houses destroyed by Tropical Storm Dujuan, a few of which were swept away by floodwaters
  • Alexander Pimentel, governor of the Surigao Del Sur province, said that “floodwaters were neck-deep,” particularly in Tandag City
Updated 22 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 53,000 people were forced to flee their homes over the weekend after heavy rains brought by Dujuan, the Philippines’ first storm of the year, flooded several parts of the country, particularly its southern region.

Officials said more than 400 houses were destroyed by the storm, a few of which were swept away by floodwaters.

Alexander Pimentel, governor of the Surigao Del Sur province, said that 41,492 of the affected individuals were from his area, which was “the most affected by the cyclone.”

During a radio interview with DZMM on Monday, Pimentel said “187 homes were totally damaged, and 236 were partially destroyed in the province,” adding that “floodwaters were neck-deep,” particularly in Tandag City.

Other municipalities had also been affected by the strong winds and heavy rains unleashed by Dujuan, he said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), most of the evacuees are from 216 villages in the CARAGA Administrative Region, Northern Mindanao, and areas in the Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions.

The NDRRMC report added that of the affected residents in the four regions, 49,236 people had temporarily sought shelter at evacuation centers, with others turning to their relatives or friends for help.

Pimentel said that most parts of Surigao Del Norte were located along the shoreline, with several of its municipalities facing the Pacific Ocean. Usually only some parts of Surigao Del Sur would experience flooding, but Dujuan is the worst cyclone the province has ever endured.

“Almost the entire province was flooded,” Pimentel said, adding that he is “thankful for the preparedness of the mayors and first responders” of the 17 towns and two cities of Surigao Del Sur.

He added that as early as last Friday “they were already prepared for the possible effects of the cyclone.

“We were all set with the engineering and rescue equipment and ambulances. Preemptive evacuations were also carried out ahead of the arrival of the storm,” he said, adding that so far, there are no reported casualties “despite the massive flooding.”

The governor said: “Floods were worse last Friday and Saturday, some houses were swept away, some were hit by falling wood.”

Some of the evacuation centers were unable to implement minimum health standards — particularly social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — due to overcrowding. Some of the centers were submerged in flood water.

Local officials, however, were working round the clock to monitor the situation, with affected residents starting to return to their homes after the weather improved on Monday, Pimentel said.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said that the floodwaters had also affected road networks in other regions, with 40 domestic flights cancelled from Feb. 19 to 22.

Classes were also suspended, and government offices closed down in some parts of the Visayas on Saturday and Sunday.

Dujuan weakened into a tropical depression late on Sunday ahead of its landfall in Eastern Visayas’ Northern Samar region. It is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern Luzon.

Topics: Philippines Surigao Del Sur province Tropical Storm Dujuan

Related

Philippines storm leaves 200 dead and tens of thousands displaced
World
Philippines storm leaves 200 dead and tens of thousands displaced
Update Philippines storm death toll rises to 133, many missing
World
Philippines storm death toll rises to 133, many missing

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy
Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio was killed while travelling in a UN convoy. (AFP file photo)
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy

Italy’s envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy
  • Envoy was travelling with a UN stabilization mission convoy
  • The ambush on the World Food Program convoy occurred near Goma
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

KINSHASA: The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabineri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday when gunmen attacked a UN convoy going to visit a school in eastern Congo, the Italian Foreign Ministry and residents said.
The ambush occurred as the convoy was travelling from Goma, Congo's eastern regional capital, to visit a World Food Program school project in Rutshuru, the UN agency said.
The WFP said the attack occurred on a road that had been cleared previously for travel without security escorts, and it was seeking more information from local officials on the attack. Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups all vying for control of the mineral-rich Central African nation that is the size of Western Europe.
Luca Attanasio, Italy's ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed, the Foreign Minister said. Other members of the convoy were injured and taken to a hospital, WFP said.
The attack, a few kilometers north of Goma, was just next to the Virunga National Park. North Kivu Gov. Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said the U.N. vehicles were hijacked by the attackers and taken into the bush. The Congolese army and park guards for Virunga National Park came to help those who had been attacked, he said.
“There was an exchange of fire. The attackers fired at the bodyguard and the ambassador,” the governor said, adding that the ambassador later died from his wounds.
Attanasio, a 43-year-old career diplomat, left behind a wife and three young children.
The attack occurred in the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in 2018, said Mambo Kaway, head of a local civil society group.
“The situation is very tense,” he added.
More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo in violence by armed groups whose brutal attacks have also displaced over 5.2 million people in what the UN calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Marie Tumba Nzenza, Congo's minister of foreign affairs, sent her condolences and promised the Italian government that the Congolese government would do all it could to find those behind the killings.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi also expressed their condolences to the victims' families.
“The circumstances of this brutal attack are still unclear and no effort will be spared to shed light on what happened," Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.
Di Maio was flying from Brussels to Rome to meet with Draghi and to brief Italian lawmakers on the attack. The Rome prosecutors’ office routinely leads investigations of Italians who are victims of crime abroad.
A special Carabinieri investigative unit was headed to Kinshasha and expected to arrive Tuesday, Italian state TV reported.
After serving in diplomatic roles in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria, Attanasio was assigned to the Italian embassy in Kinshasa in September 2017.
Last October, he was awarded the Nassiriya International Prize for Peace in a ceremony held in a church in southern Italy. Attanasio was cited for “having contributed to the realization of important humanitarian projects, distinguishing himself for altruism, dedication and the spirit of service for people in difficulty,” the La Repubblica newspaper reported.
It quoted Attanasio as saying that “all that which we take for granted in Italy isn’t in Congo, where, unfortunately, there are so many problems to resolve.”
Attanasio described the role of the ambassador is “above all to be close to the Italians but also to contribute to achieving peace.” Some 1,000 Italians live in Congo.
Congo suffered through one of the worl's most brutal colonial reigns before undergoing decades of corrupt dictatorship. Back-to-back civil wars later drew in a number of neighboring countries. In January 2019, Congo experienced its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960 following the election of President Felix Tshisekedi.
The UN peacekeeping mission has been working toward drawing down its more than 17,000-troop presence in the country and transfer its security work to Congolese authorities.

Topics: Italy Congo

Related

46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
World
46 Pygmies killed in militia attack in eastern DR Congo
25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed
World
25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Latest updates

Despite three rocket attacks in a week on US targets in Iraq, Washington yet to respond
Despite three rocket attacks in a week on US targets in Iraq, Washington yet to respond
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics
Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.