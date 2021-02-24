You are here

Turkey jails three for aiding Ghosn escape from Japan

Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)


Pilot Noyan Pasin (R) and his lawyer Erem Yucel walk by the Bakirkoy courthouse in Istanbul, on Feb. 24, 2021, after a verdict trial against seven individuals accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. (AFP)
  • The court sentenced them to four years and two months on charges of migrant smuggling
  • Ghosn was smuggled in a musical instrument case from Japan to Lebanon while on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019
ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced three Turks to four years and two months in prison for helping smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in a musical instrument case from Lebanon to Japan.
The court jailed two pilots and an employee of a small private airline who moved the former auto industry giant while he was out on bail facing financial misconduct charges in December 2019.
The pilots — Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek — and MNG Jet employee Okan Kosemen had faced a maximum 12 years in prison when charged last month with involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle a migrant.
The pilots told the court on Wednesday that they were innocent because they never suspected that Ghosn was on board their plane.
“They ask us to fly the plane and that is what we do,” Pasin said.
The trial tried to piece together how Ghosn — a French-Lebanese-Brazilian national who was a global business superstar when his career came crashing to an end — managed to find his way from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.
The 66-year-old fugitive was arrested in November 2018 and spent 130 days in prison before completing an audacious escape act that humiliated Japanese justice officials and raised questions about who was involved.
The indictment said the escape plan involved a stopover in Istanbul instead of a direct flight “so as not to arouse suspicions.”
Former US Green Beret member Michael Taylor and his son Peter are accused of recruiting MNG Jet and overseeing the secret operation.
The two Americans lost their appeal to get their extradition to Japan blocked by the US Supreme Court earlier this month.
The indictment says Taylor and Zayek put Ghosn “in a large musical instrument case” and then took him through security at Japan’s Osaka airport.
The plane landed at Istanbul’s old Ataturk airport and parked near another plane bound for Beirut.
The court found that MNG Jet’s Kosemen then disembarked the Osaka plane and boarded the one destined for Beirut together with Ghosn.

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force

HRW lauds Iraqi arrest of alleged members of Iran-backed force
  • 4 men under investigation for killing of civilians during anti-govt protests
  • Attacks by Popular Mobilization Forces against civilians continue
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday welcomed the arrest in Iraq of four alleged members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The four men are under investigation for the killing of at least four civilians during anti-government demonstrations in the city of Basra in January 2020. One of the men holds a senior Iraqi police position.

“These arrests in Basra may represent a real change in the government’s willingness to hold its own forces accountable for perpetrating serious crimes, and will help deter such abuses in the future,” said Belkis Wille, a senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW.

“The government should also ensure that the trials of the men are fair and devoid of any political influence.”

Anti-government protests in Iraq were sparked in October 2019 and quickly turned violent, with excessive force from the police and other Iraqi forces leading to 487 civilian deaths.

Various armed groups were found to be carrying out forced disappearances, illegal detentions and excessive force against protestors.

The Basra PMF unit is alleged to have ties with the Iran-backed PMF Hezbollah Brigades. Investigations continue regarding possible ties with other PMF units.

The four civilians in question are Jinan Madi, a paramedic who was treating injured protestors when she was killed; journalist Ahmed Abdessamad and camera operator Safaa Ghali, who were reporting from the demonstrations; and protestor Mojtaba Ahmed Al-Skini, 14. 

HRW said a source close to the Iraqi government had said the authorities had identified 16 men implicated in the killings, but most had already fled the country.

Despite recent arrests and the government’s commitment to holding people accountable for the killing of protestors, PMF attacks on civilians have continued, and justice has yet to be given to the families of many of those killed during the demonstrations in 2019.

Topics: Iraq Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival

Syria’s health ministry denies local report on Chinese vaccine arrival
  • Syria’s healthy ministry denies Chinese coronavirus vaccines had arrived in the country
  • The ministry said it would announce details about vaccinations on Thursday
Updated 8 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria’s healthy ministry denied on Wednesday a newspaper report that said Chinese coronavirus vaccines had arrived in the country and were being distributed nationwide.
Al Watan newspaper had reported earlier on Wednesday that vaccinations of health care workers would start on Thursday but it did not specify the quantity of vaccines that had arrived or the type.
An official source at the health ministry told Reuters the report was not true.
The ministry later issued a statement saying it would announce details about vaccinations on Thursday.
“All what was mentioned in some media .... about the arrival or the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will be clarified tomorrow in detail,” the statement said.

Topics: Coronavirus Syria China vaccine

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns

Lebanon, UK among world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns
  • Palestine, Tunisia close behind, according to Oxford University analysis
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britons and Lebanese are enduring some of the strictest lockdown conditions in the world, an analysis by Oxford University has found.

Only Eritrea’s and Venezuela’s lockdowns are stricter, according to a tracker compiled by Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government. Lebanon’s lockdown policies are marginally tougher than Britain’s.

The analysis, which looked at measures to restrict COVID-19 taken by 180 countries and scored them out of 100, gave Lebanon a score of 87.04 and the UK 86.11. Palestine and Tunisia were close behind with a score of 83.33 and 80.56, respectively.

Lebanon’s lockdown easing started on Monday, with supermarkets and grocery stores allowed to reopen during the first phase.

Banks have also been cleared for reopening, but they have been limited to operating at 20 percent capacity.

Lebanon’s state of medical emergency has been extended until March 31, giving the government powers to implement other measures such as curfews and travel restrictions to combat COVID-19. 

Facemasks remain mandatory in public, and violations of the country’s social distancing and safety guidelines are punishable by fines.

Topics: Lebanon UK Coronavirus

Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection

Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection
Updated 24 February 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection

Libyan authorities undergo training in migrant, refugee protection
  • Participants include representatives of Libya’s defense, interior, justice and labor ministries, as well as other key national institutions
Updated 24 February 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: A course in “migrant and refugee protection” for Libyan authorities has been organized by the Sovereign Order of Malta, a Catholic religious order founded in Jerusalem in the 11th century, in cooperation with the British think tank Forward Thinking.

Participants include representatives of Libya’s defense, interior, justice and labor ministries, as well as other key national institutions.

The Sovereign Order of Malta said the course, which is being carried out online due to the coronavirus pandemic, “stems from the ongoing social and political instability Libya has been experiencing, with the many challenges posed by the migration and refugee crisis.”

The order’s Grand Chancellor Albrecht Boeselager said during the opening session: “Libya is facing a global challenge, with regional implications, driven by factors beyond its borders.”

The order has diplomatic relations with over 100 states and the EU, and has permanent observer status at the UN.

It is neutral, impartial and apolitical, and is active in 120 countries, providing medical, social and humanitarian aid for people in need.

“In the many meetings held starting from 2015 with a group of Libyan policymakers, representatives of government and institutions, as well as international stakeholders, what emerged is that the only way forward is to engage the many actors involved in the region in a capacity-building process to enable the country to address multiple urgent matters,” Boeselager said.

The course is being held over five days, with sessions facilitated by the International Institute of Humanitarian Law based in Sanremo, Italy.

Topics: Italy Libya

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh
Updated 24 February 2021
AP

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh
  • Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years
  • German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017
Updated 24 February 2021
AP

BERLIN: A former imam at a radical mosque in Germany was convicted Wednesday of being a member of Daesh and sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
The state court in Celle in northern Germany convicted Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who goes by the alias Abu Walaa, of membership in and support for a terrorist organization, the dpa news agency reported.
The court found that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized young people in northern and western Germany and sent them to areas controlled by Daesh. Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years.
The verdict against the 37-year-old Iraqi citizen ended a trial that began in September 2017.
Abu Walaa was the imam at a prominent radical mosque in the northern city of Hildesheim and also organized “Islam seminars” at mosques elsewhere in Germany.
German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017.

Topics: Germany Daesh

