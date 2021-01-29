You are here

US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. (DHA via AP)
This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. (DHA via AP)
Updated 29 January 2021
Reuters

  • Michael Taylor and his son are accused of helping prominent Lebanese business exec Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019
  • The former Nissan Motor chairman was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing
BOSTON: A US judge on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
The ruling by US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston cleared the way for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the US State Department approved their extradition.
The Taylors’ lawyers had argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone “bail jump” and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect relentless interrogations and torture.
Ghosn in a court filing sought to support their claim, arguing he faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and the Taylors would face “similar or worse conditions.”
But Talwani said that “although the prison conditions in Japan may be deplorable,” that was not enough to bar extradition and that authorities had established their alleged actions were an “extraditable offense.”
Lawyers for the Taylors quickly moved to appeal. They declined to comment, as did Nissan. Ghosn and the Japanese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.
The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan’s request. Talwani put their extradition on hold on Oct. 29 so she could hear their challenge to the State Department’s decision.
Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours
Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 19,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,799 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,813,048 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,185.

Topics: Coronavirus

