Netanyahu pushing for new settlement, Palestinian officials warn

AMMAN: Palestinian officials warn that Israel’s prime minister might use the fiercely fought election campaign to make a deal with right-wing Israeli parties that will include building an 11,000-unit settlement for Orthodox Jews on the runway of a former Jerusalem airport.
Israeli elections are set for March 23 and Benjamin Netanyahu has no clear path to staying in power.
Palestinian Orthodox clergyman Bishop Atallah Hanna called on Palestinians to be on the watch and prevent Israelis from turning the former Qalandia Airport into a massive Jewish settlement.
Ofer Zalzberg, the Middle East program director at the Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation, told Arab News that three weeks ago Netanyahu revived a plan for housing in the area before the elections to encourage unity among religious Zionist parties.
“But he failed to secure this merger,” Zalzberg said. “In the past, he has promised to advance construction in this area but never acted upon it.”
Ironically, the airport location was included in former US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” program to benefit Palestinians.
“Israel should allow for the development by the state of Palestine of a special tourism zone in Atarot, in a specific area to be agreed on by the parties,” Zalzberg said.
Khalil Tufakji, the head of the map department at Jerusalem’s Arab Studies Society, told Arab News that Israel has already made plans for a settlement on the airport runway, but that no official tender has been announced.
“But there is no guarantee that they will not do it if Netanyahu thinks it will serve his political ambitions or help him get out of jail,” Tufakji said.
More than half of the land is intended for the Jewish settlement, but the former Qalandia Airport is privately owned by Palestinians, according to Tufakji.
“Six hundred of the 1,200 dunums are privately owned by Palestinians, and another 20 dunums are owned by the Islamic Waqf,” he said.
Tufakji said this is not the first time this has happened as Israelis “have previously made similar announcements in 2012 and 2017,” he added.
Jerusalem-based lawyer Daniel Seidemann, the director of the Terrestrial Jerusalem NGO, also said it is unlikely that the plan will be implemented in the near future.
“I am tempted to say it will not happen anytime soon,” he said. “They have not started planning because of objective obstacles, enormous legal complication, and its proximity to Ramallah and Kufr Aqab. If it happens, it will be 10 years from now.”
DUBAI: No good deed goes unpunished, it is said. But thanks to one Beirut philanthropist, some good deeds end up being not only rewarded but also recorded.
The World Sucks (TWS) — a Lebanese social video channel devoted to documenting acts of kindness — was created just over a year ago to motivate the beneficiaries to pay it forward and give back to the community.
“As much as you try to help, you will never be able to solve all the problems,” the founder of TWS, who prefers to remain anonymous, told Arab News. “But a way to get close to that goal was to make videos to motivate people to either pay for someone’s food or offer them a free ride.”
In one of the channel’s earliest videos, the founder begs local cab drivers for a free ride, claiming to have no money. As a reward for their kindness, drivers who took pity on the “penniless” passenger were handed a large sum of cash — and their pleasant surprise caught on camera.
“It was really fun,” he said, recalling the adrenaline rush of that first encounter. “I couldn’t sleep all night thinking about what happened.”
The first six videos were paid for out of the founder’s own pocket. But as the channel’s popularity grew, clocking up at least 31,600 Instagram followers and 5,200 YouTube subscribers, donations soon began flooding in, allowing TWS to go bigger and bolder.
“We always try to find different people to surprise, sometimes taxi drivers, sometimes cart vendors or random people,” the founder said.
“We then shifted to target hard-working or under-appreciated individuals, because times got really tough in Lebanon with the financial situation and the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
To date, TWS has published 43 videos, all recorded in the past year. There are now plans to boost output from once a month to once a week.
Although the channel began as a hobby, its creator, who is self-employed, says he has no plans to stop making videos, which have earned a big following across the region and especially among the Lebanese diaspora.
“Doing it is a lot of fun,” he said. “People always send messages thanking me and we meet so many interesting people.”
When the channel first went viral, it was averaging monthly donations totaling around $500. Today, this has soared to $1,886, donated by 68 loyal contributors.
By May 2020, TWS had raised $15,000 from various non-governmental organizations to help the homeless.
“The videos aren’t done to help someone specific but to remind people that there are people like these in every village and region,” the founder said. “Go down to the street and pay him directly — that’s the beauty.”
As word has spread of TWS’ philanthropy, local NGOs have also become beneficiaries of the resulting publicity. For instance, Beit El-Baraka, a charity which cares for the elderly, received donations worth $5,000 after reposting one of TWS’ videos. “They’re so ethical, they wanted to give us the money, but we asked them to spend it themselves,” the channel’s founder said.
“People in Lebanon are good. They deserve it because they work hard. People think 2020 was a hard year, but in Lebanon we wish we could have had the year others had. This isn’t just linked to what’s happening in Lebanon, but it’s a way to give back to the community.”
For TWS, copycats are welcome. The team behind it wants to start a chain reaction of kindness, the logic being that donating money to someone in need is a short-term solution, while offering someone a free service could be life changing.
After rewarding the kindly taxi drivers of Beirut, the channel began looking at local restaurants. Posing as a hungry beggar, the channel’s founder asked one local eatery for free food. He says it was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do.
The owner’s selfless act quickly paid off when the TWS team returned the following day and bought the restaurant’s entire stock. Additionally, the publicity generated by TWS’s Instagram page led to a flood of new customers. “He’s a good person and he deserves to grow,” the channel’s founder said.
The COVID-19 pandemic made an already desperate situation for millions of Lebanese even harder. And just when they thought things had reached rock bottom, the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast leveled a whole city district.
Three days before the Lebanese government ordered lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the channel’s founder carried out an experiment. He approached 10 cab drivers for a free ride and 10 bakeries for free food. Although they all faced closures and a significant loss of business in the weeks ahead, every single one of them said yes.
“It was unbelievable that before lockdown in a crisis, people are really there for each other, especially after the explosion,” he told Arab News.
“Lebanon deserves your help. The people here are good people. Maybe in most countries of the world people won’t offer free goods or services, but the beauty about Lebanon is that generosity.”
Most donations are paid in dollars from abroad to ensure no money is lost when converted to Lebanese pounds, the local currency which went into free fall last year. Monthly donors earn the title of “patron,” while those who wish to contribute from within Lebanon itself are advised instead to create their own community projects.
For others, watching, “liking” and subscribing is enough to help spread the good word. For its beneficiaries, the format is much more than wholesome online entertainment — it is a blessing.
“The surprise factor makes such a difference in somebody’s life or day and sometimes people experience a massive change in their life after that,” the founder said.
“Surprising them while giving them the money makes it an unforgettable experience for them.”
The element of surprise is one of the main reasons the channel’s founder wishes to remain anonymous. If he becomes too well recognized, the people TWS is trying to help will not be so easily fooled, spoiling the magic.
He also prefers to remain anonymous to maintain neutrality, in a society divided along confessional lines where one’s name can give away one’s religious or political background. “There is no room for politics nor gain on this page,” the founder said.
But above all, anonymity is an act of humility in a culture where “showing off” one’s charity is frowned upon.
“My sole aim and purpose,” he said, “is to give back to humanity.”
Yemeni government makes military gains in Jouf and Marib provinces
Houthis delay UN inspection of leaking tanker
Updated 25 February 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni troops and allied tribesmen, backed by air cover from the Arab coalition, have seized control of a large territory in the northern province of Jouf, the first major territorial gains since the beginning of a Houthi offensive on Marib, local army officers told Arab News on Thursday.
The Defense Ministry announced recapturing Al-Jadafer, a large desert area in Jouf, putting government forces on the edges of provincial capital Hazem city and other strategic locations.
Maj. Gen. Amen Al-Waili, commander of the 6th Military Region, first announced the Jouf gains on Wednesday, saying the army was pushing toward new areas as the Houthis had suffered heavy setbacks and casualties.
“After this remarkable progress, the national army forces are (now) on the outskirts of Hazem,” Al-Waili was quoted as saying by state media.
The Houthis seized Hazem and surrounding areas last March, paving the way for their fighters to push toward the oil- and gas-rich province of Marib.
But the army’s territorial gains in Jouf have boosted the morale of loyalists as well as alleviating Houthi pressure on government troops in Marib.
An officer in Marib, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Arab News that they had pushed back Houthi attacks on Serwah and other contested areas.
Army troops and allied tribesmen on Thursday captured Zor, a small village in Serwah hosting displacement camps, and surrounding mountains and areas after clashes with rebels.
Dozens of fighters were killed or wounded in the Murad area as army troops and tribesmen repelled their offensive, the Defense Ministry said.
Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani tweeted the latest gains in Marib, saying that troops were determined to recapture areas that had fallen to the Houthis.
“With their high morale and determination, the heroes are moving toward recapturing areas that the terrorist Houthi militia controlled during their latest escalation,” he said.
Earlier this month the Houthis resumed a large-scale offensive to capture the city of Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen. The Defense Ministry recently sent hundreds of troops and equipment to push back the Houthis.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak is visiting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to mobilize diplomatic efforts to stop Houthi attacks and explain the government's perspective on plans for ending the war.
Bin Mubarak told Arab News that he would visit the capitals of Gulf states to garner support for the government, explaining political developments and coordinating positions with GCC officials.
Separately, the UN said that new requests by the Houthis were further delaying its experts from examining a decaying tanker that is loaded with more than a million barrels of crude oil.
It warned last year that the tanker, the FSO Safer, had not been maintained for more than five years. Experts fear it could explode or leak, causing huge environmental damage to marine life and also affect shipping in the Red Sea.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the additional requests focused on “logistics and security arrangements,” and that it was “now difficult to say exactly when the mission could be deployed,” according to an AP news agency report.
New Iran-based Al-Qaeda head ‘a potential asset to Tehran’
Saif Al-Adel is a former Egyptian general with a long history of involvement in the world’s most infamous terror attacks
Likely leader limited by his Iranian confinement, but the group still poses a threat in the Middle East, Europe and, increasingly, Africa
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A former general in the Egyptian military could be the new leader of Al-Qaeda, but his confinement in Iran and potential value as a pawn in US-Iran negotiations mean that his vast military and terrorist experience may not herald a resurgence of the group to 9/11-era levels, according to an expert.
Saif Al-Adel, one of the most senior members of Al-Qaeda, has been tipped to take over from Ayman Zawahiri, who has not been seen in years and is rumored to be dead.
Al-Adel has been an active terrorist for over 30 years, and the US has placed a $7.5 million bounty on his head for his role in the 1998 US embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224.
He is also said to have been involved in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” battle in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, as well as having been instrumental in building the network behind the 9/11 attacks in New York.
Philip Riding, lead analyst for Middle East and Africa at intelligence firm Sibylline, told Arab News that, while Al-Adel’s reputation as a skilled leader and military strategist remains cause for concern, his confinement in Iran is likely to hamper his leadership capacities.
“Whatever Al-Adel’s considerable military experience — as a former Egyptian general — his isolation in Iran and ability to communicate with the remnants of his organization scattered across the world are much more pertinent,” he said.
“Saif Al-Adel is one of a number of high-ranking AQ leaders based in Iran. Al-Adel was previously under house arrest there, but in recent years has clearly been allowed greater freedoms, including the ability to travel abroad.”
He continued: “He is potentially valuable for the Iranians and they will be unwilling to see him depart permanently — men like Al-Adel and the freedom they are afforded are useful bargaining chips for Iran in its negotiations with the Biden administration.
“Moreover, despite potentially becoming pawns in the US-Iran confrontation, Al-Adel and the AQ leaders in Iran have few alternative bases of operation.”
He added: “These constraints will limit Al-Adel’s ability to implement any coherent strategy.”
However, Riding warned that Al-Qaeda, despite its leader’s confinement, still poses a security threat.
He said that the group “will likely try to continue to radicalize individuals or small groups in Europe, but there is little reason to think that they will be more successful now than in the past five to 10 years.”
European security forces have become more adept at thwarting the kinds of attacks Al-Qaeda seeks to conduct, Riding said, but other places may not be so effective.
Al-Qaeda “may prefer to focus its effort where its local affiliates have enjoyed most success in recent years.”
Riding pointed to the Sahel region, specifically Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which has suffered at the hands of Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nasr Al-Islam wa-l’Muslimin (JNIM) for years, as a potential area of expansion for Al-Adel’s Al-Qaeda.
Already, he said, JNIM “has freedom of operation over a large area of the Sahel and regularly conducts attacks.”
Riding warned: “If Al-Adel was intelligent and influential enough, and willing to do so, he could potentially push JNIM back toward launching attacks on Western targets in the Sahel.”
Saddam Hussein ‘acted like Hitler’ during Kuwait invasion, former UK PM Thatcher said
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War, which concluded when a US-led military coalition liberated Kuwait
British government papers declassified in the past few years reveal Thatcher also described the Iraqi leader as a “selfish, despotic dictator”
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News
LONDON: As the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War approaches, much interesting historical detail and context can be found by reviewing official UK government documents that were only made public in the past few years.
For example, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher compared Saddam Hussein to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when Iraq invaded Kuwait. She also described him as a “selfish, despotic dictator” who engaged in “psychological warfare,” according to papers that were declassified and released in 2017.
Feb. 28 marks 30 years since the end of the Gulf War. It concluded when US-led coalition forces liberated Kuwait from the Iraqi dictator’s invasion and occupation that began in August the previous year.
One of Thatcher’s aides sent a memo to a Foreign Office colleague detailing a conversation between the prime minister and Douglas Hurd, who was the UK foreign secretary at the time.
The memo said: “Both the prime minister and the foreign secretary agreed that it now seemed highly likely that foreign nationals would be detained at key installations.
“Saddam Hussein was behaving like Hitler and using psychological warfare. His aim might well be to provoke hostile action. The prime minister stressed the importance of the UK studying his psychological warfare tactics carefully and responding in a suitable way.”
The note also said Thatcher and Hurd, in reference to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s during which hundreds of thousands of people died, described Saddam as “a selfish, despotic dictator.”
Iraq invaded small, but oil-rich, neighbor Kuwait in 1990, two years after the conclusion of the economically devastating Iran-Iraq War. Not only did the invasion provide a much-needed financial boost to Iraq’s oil supplies, it also posed a serious and imminent military threat to Saudi Arabia and its smaller Gulf neighbors.
The invasion and occupation of Kuwait prompted a response by a 35-state military coalition, led by the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia, that quickly forced Saddam’s forces to withdraw.
The end of the Gulf War heralded an era of economic hardship, sanctions and diplomatic isolation for Iraq, which only ended with his overthrow during the US-led invasion of the country in 2003.
The group claimed that the trend was especially common in the east and southeast region to provide information about congregation members and churches themselves
Other violations summarized in the report include more than 100 foreign Protestants being denied entry into the country, leaving several posts in their churches vacant
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News
ISTANBUL: The Association of Protestant Churches in Turkey has released their annual report, highlighting the challenges and violations of religious freedom they faced over the past year. Chief among these violations are allegations that members of the community have been offered work as spies and informants.
The group claimed that the trend was especially common in the east and southeast region to provide information about congregation members and churches themselves. The association described the allegations as “alarming” and that it shows the extent of state intrusion and suspicion of their activities.
Dr. Mine Yildirim, head of the Freedom of Belief Initiative and Eurasia Civil Society Program at Norwegian Helsinki Committee, said reports of requests for spying from persons who introduce themselves as civilian police or intelligence services are alarming but not necessarily new.
“If these are public officials, it is alarming that the authorities approach their citizens whose worship places are public with such suspicion. If these are not public officials, again, the situation is alarming because it would indicate that some people are ‘playing the role of the state’ to monitor and intimidate the Protestant community,” she told Arab News.
Experts emphasized the need for an urgent explanation from public authorities and a rise in protection of churches.
Other violations summarized in the report include more than 100 foreign Protestants being denied entry into the country, leaving several posts in their churches vacant.
“The denial of visas to foreign religious workers has become a policy for the Turkish government in recent years. Considering the obstacles before training religious teachers and leaders for non-Muslim communities, it is understandable that the Protestant community partly relies on foreign religious workers. Not allowing foreign religious workers to remain in Turkey means that Turkish citizens are impacted,” Yildirim said.
Turkey does not have a procedure whereby foreign religious workers can apply for a religious worker visa, similar to systems in place in other countries where Turkish religious workers can appeal to work.
“In some of these cases, the petitioners were accused of jeopardizing Turkey’s national interest and being missionaries, and their attendance to our foundation’s events was presented as criminal evidence,” the report said.
The entry bans, denial of residency permit extensions and deportations of foreigners affiliated with Protestant churches in Turkey have been a trend since 2019.
This pattern has pushed Protestant communities to train clergy from indigenous groups because it was increasingly difficult to host foreign-born pastors, but it is legally impossible to open religious schools to train teachers and religious workers.
Ankara’s pastor immigration restrictions is seen as an attempt to deprive the churches of pastors, pressuring the Protestant community.
Protestant churches are public institutions that operate under international law and transparency standards, the report noted.
Protestant churches lacked physical space available for their worship, especially under coronavirus restrictions.
It is estimated that there are about 7,000 members of Protestant denominations with six foundations and about 170 churches and communities around the country.
US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was the pastor of a Protestant church in the western city of Izmir, was arrested in October 2016 on terror charges before being freed after two years following a major spat between Ankara and Washington. Since the Brunson incident, foreign clergy in the country have been mostly treated with suspicion and as a danger to Turkey’s public order.
Yildirim thinks that the common features of both practices against foreign religious workers and intelligence gathering are suspicion and an inability to address what is suspected within Turkey’s legal framework.
“In the case of foreign religious workers, we know that none of these workers have been convicted of any crime in Turkey. Whatever their actions in terms of religious activity, there has not been any court case where these individuals have been found to violate Turkey’s law or anyone’s human rights including freedom of religion or belief,” she said.
Similarly, Yildirim added, if public authorities are seeking to infiltrate Protestant communities, this shows that they cannot address whatever they suspect within the framework of the law.
“Turkey’s laws relating to associative rights, as well as many provisions of the Turkish Civil Code and Turkish Criminal Code provide a legal basis whereby activities that are unlawful can be prosecuted. We do not see any investigation that has led to a court case against churches or associations or individuals affiliated with the Protestant community,” she noted.
According to Yildirim, Turkish authorities must examine the way they approach Protestants, including foreign religious workers, and adopt a human rights-based approach.
“Starting an open dialogue between the authorities and the community would be a good step forward. These acts of suspicion unfortunately deeply hurt the Protestant community or anyone who values the rule of law being upheld in Turkey,” she said.