DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA reported.
The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen condemned the militia’s attempt to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s stand and solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability.
Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the militia against the Kingdom, including a drone attack on Abha airport which drew international condemnation after it caused a passenger plane to catch fire.
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
https://arab.news/b3fu9
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
- Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s stand and solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability
DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA reported.