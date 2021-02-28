RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zeini Moulaye and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them for the benefit of joint interests.
Both sides also exchanged opinions and views on regional and international issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal presented the Order of King Abdul Aziz with Distinguished First Class to Moulaye, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.
The reception was attended by the Saudi assistant minister of state for African affairs, Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Saleh, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Mali, Khaled bin Mabrouk Al-Khaled.
Also on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and Mali’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Worship signed a memorandum of understanding.
It was signed by the Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, and Moulaye.
Al-Asheikh said the agreement aimed to communicate with Muslims around the globe, and tender much-needed help and support, especially with regards to understanding Islamic teachings, and tolerance based on moderation and balance.
He noted the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with all countries to deepen the value of moderation.
Moulaye praised the Kingdom’s efforts to help people without discrimination as this approach raised the banner of Islam, and the mission of peace and security, all over the world.
He said the agreement would strengthen joint action for the benefit of the two countries.
Saudi and Malian foreign ministers discuss strengthening ties
https://arab.news/z6tx7
Saudi and Malian foreign ministers discuss strengthening ties
- Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues
- Prince Faisal bin Farhan awarded Moulaye with the Order of King Abdul Aziz
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zeini Moulaye and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.