You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan hopes to save $3bn in new gas deal with Qatar

Pakistan hopes to save $3bn in new gas deal with Qatar

Pakistan hopes to save $3bn in new gas deal with Qatar
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fghu

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Pakistan hopes to save $3bn in new gas deal with Qatar

Pakistan hopes to save $3bn in new gas deal with Qatar
  • Pakistan will import liquefied natural gas — or LNG — from Qatar at a reduced price of about 31%
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s landmark, new deal with Qatar for liquefied natural gas at lower rates will save Islamabad a total of about $3 billion over the next 10 years, an adviser to the country’s prime minister said Monday.
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on petroleum.
This “will result in the lowering of the overall cost of liquefied natural gas” imported from Qatar, Babar said.
Under the agreement, which comes into effect in January 2022, Pakistan will import liquefied natural gas — or LNG — from Qatar at a reduced price of about 31%, compared to the previous agreement signed in 2015 for 15 years. At the time, Islamabad’s agreeing to pay a higher price had drawn criticism from experts.
Many Pakistanis have been rallying, angry over long power cuts in the summer and shortages of natural gas in winter, to demand an uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas. Khan’s government has said it was trying its best to overcome an energy shortfall through different measures.

Topics: Pakistan Qatar Oil & gas energy

Related

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
  • It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates passengers can now purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their economy class flights.
It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
The Dubai carrier said the new scheme will be offered to all economy class customers with a confirmed booking, but there will be no option to pre-book the empty seats.
Customers can only purchase the seats, which cost $55 to $165, upon airport check-in.
Emirates said the move was based on customer feedback, particularly on seeking extra privacy and space while flying economy class.
Customers who are likely to purchase extra seats include couples, parents traveling with in-lap infants, and those who want to be socially distant while travelling amid the pandemic.

Gulf airlines are seeking new ways to encourage passengers to return to flying as the industry grapples with continuing international travel restrictions.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) now expects that the airline industry will remain cash negative throughout 2021.
“With governments having tightening border restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be a much tougher year than previously expected,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
“Our best-case scenario sees airlines burning through $75 billion in cash this year. And it could be as bad as $95 billion.”

Topics: Emirates transportation tourism

Related

Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Middle-East
Emirates to digitally verify passengers’ COVID-19 medical records
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Business & Economy
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat has acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for $232 million in a deal that gives it greater access to Saudi Arabia’s post-acute health care market.

The UAE-based health-to-education group said it acquired the specialist medical company with a combination of cash and debt from private equity firm TVM Healthcare.

“We feel that this sector, post acute care and rehabilitation is an under-served sector in the GCC,” Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat, told Bloomberg TV.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities — two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.

The acquisition by Amanat is one the biggest such deals in the Gulf’s health care sector in recent years.

It also targets an under-served sector that is attracting increased interest in the wake of the pandemic with many COVID-19 patients requiring extensive rehabilitation.
 

“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Hamade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Amanat

Related

Amanat buys North London Collegiate School in Dubai
Business & Economy
Amanat buys North London Collegiate School in Dubai
Special Amanat Holdings increases stake in Taaleem
Business & Economy
Amanat Holdings increases stake in Taaleem

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle
Updated 01 March 2021
Frank Kane

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle

Quick action by OPEC+ stabilized oil markets during the coronavirus crisis, says IEF chief Joseph McMonigle
  • Secretary general of the International Energy Forum was interviewed on the Arab News video show Frankly Speaking
  • McMonigle discussed rising oil prices, looming investment crunch and the fight against climate change among other big issues
Updated 01 March 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Russia have been commended by one of the thought leaders of the global energy industry for playing a “responsible, leadership role” via the OPEC+ alliance in stabilizing oil markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum (IEF), the world’s biggest forum for energy policymakers, also spoke of the looming investment crunch in the oil industry and the crucial role that technology will play in the global battle against climate change.

He was interviewed on Frankly Speaking, the Arab News video show in which leading policymakers and business executives give their candid opinion on some of the big issues of the day.

McMonigle took over at the IEF last year after two decades’ experience in the global energy business, including a stint as adviser to the White House administration of George W. Bush.

“OPEC+ has been quite responsible in stabilizing oil markets during the pandemic, and of course like every other producer it had to adjust its demand lower, but really they took a leadership role right out of the box,” he said.

 

The Kingdom, alongside Russia, played a crucial role in limiting excess supply of crude onto fragile markets at the height of the crisis last year, when oil demand fell by 30 per cent and global crude prices plunged into negative territory in some markets.

“Really only due to their quick action were prices able to stabilize during the summer,” McMonigle said. “I think if we just said ‘Let’s wait and just see how market forces affect everything,’ I think it would have been a much more painful transition period.”

Nevertheless, he believes Saudi Arabia and OPEC do not want to see oil prices soaring too fast as the world recovers from the pandemic.

According to him, producers in the region and worldwide are conscious of the risks to economic growth from a “supercycle” in energy prices that some analysts have predicted.

“I don’t think that OPEC and the producers here in the region are necessarily so thrilled with supercycle type prices,” McMonigle said.

“I think they recognize, from the last time this happened, that it wasn’t good for the global economy, and I think they’ve realized now that healthy customers and a healthy global economy is the best for their industry and the best for the energy market.”

His comments came as crude oil prices hit new post-pandemic highs, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, up 20 per cent over the past month to stand at around $66 per barrel.

Some analysts have forecast the Brent will reach $75 in the summer, and could even spike to $100 as demand soars on economic recovery prospects and vaccines are rolled out across the world.

But with OPEC+ just days away from a crucial meeting to decide oil supply levels, McMonigle warned that lack of investment last year as prices plummeted could come back to bite the global industry.

“There’s not much we’re going to be able to do about demand returning faster and stronger than estimated but we can do something on the supply side, and that’s really going to take this investment that we talked about,” he said.

 

“If we’re in a full recovery at the end of the year from the pandemic I think you’re going to see demand be stronger and faster than forecasted, and so if you combine that with the investment crisis, I think the outlook for higher oil prices is quite good.”

The role of the IEF is to encourage dialogue and consultation between energy producers and consumers, and its work has been thrown into sharp relief by the pandemic energy crisis, as well as its effect on accelerating energy transition away from hydrocarbons.

“We have a much more diverse membership and so our agenda is expanded outside of just fossil fuels and we’re very involved in the energy transition and the role of natural gas and obviously paying very close attention to renewables,” McMonigle said.

The new emphasis on renewables — like solar, wind and nuclear energy sources — has struck a chord in Saudi Arabia, which has put in place some $10 billion worth of investment in the sector and announced plans to produce half its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

But McMonigle also emphasized the role hydrocarbons still have to play in the global energy mix and the importance of innovative technology to mitigate the effect of harmful emissions.

“I think it’s important to recognize that wind and solar energy alone can’t really help us meet our climate goals,” he said. “We really need a shift now by governments and industry to invest more in clean energy R&D, technology and innovation, with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

At a recent meeting of the IEF with European Union energy policymakers, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, underlined the Kingdom’s commitment to renewable sources, and to the use of hydrogen as a fuel of the future.

 

“Hydrogen is a very hot and trending topic now and I think that’s because the EU has recognized intellectually that wind and solar just can’t do it alone, and we’re not going to just go off of fossil fuels. We need a replacement and so that’s why I think they’re investing so much in hydrogen, and Saudi Arabia is getting very involved in it,” McMonigle said.

Saudi Arabia has backed the framework of the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) as a strategy to mitigate and remove the harmful emissions that cause global warming, and that framework was endorsed by G20 leaders at last year’s summit under the Saudi presidency.

McMonigle said that the key to CCE was investment in new technology. “Up until now really it’s just been the US, maybe also the UK, Norway and Australia that have invested in it, but if Saudi Arabia is going to get behind it in a big way that’s really going to advance the technology - not just on this but on the other technologies that will help us solve our climate crisis,” he said.

One crucial technology aspect is the direct capture of carbon from the air, which is a focus of significant Saudi energy research.

The effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions were recently demonstrated in the US, where the Texas electricity network was overwhelmed by severe low temperatures that also seriously affected the state’s oil industry.

Some experts have blamed the Texas policy of renewable investment for the crisis, but McMonigle disagreed.

“Certainly, renewable energy was affected, but natural gas generation was also affected as well. I think it’s a lot more complicated than just pointing out one or two fuel sources,” he said, highlighting the once-in-a-century nature of the Texas storm and the state’s unique regulatory structure as contributory factors.

Some critics of the hydrocarbon industry predict that the rise of electric vehicles (EV) will, in the long term, contribute to the decline of petrol cars and “peak” oil demand, encouraged by environmental legislation in some countries.

“There’s tremendous momentum behind EVs. Last year there were 2.3 million EVs sold globally — that's about one in every 40 cars sold was an electric vehicle or hybrid. These numbers are only going to grow and some forecasts suggest that global EV sales will make up more than 50 per cent in most vehicles segments by the year 2035,” McMonigle said.

But that does not necessarily mean the imminent end of oil as the main global energy source, he insisted.

“Fossil fuel and hydrocarbon demand is going to continue out to 2040 and maybe some of it gets affected by EVs. But you still have jet fuel, you still have diesel, you have petrochemicals that are driving a lot of the growth,” he said.

“The point here is that you know oil is going to be a dominant energy source for the foreseeable future.”

______________________

Twitter: @frankkanedubai

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Editor’s Choice International Energy Forum (IEF)

Related

Special Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Media
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Sport
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
Updated 01 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry

Global chip shortage offers silver lining to KSA’s local industry
  • The shortage has pushed chip stocks to record highs, and analysts expect that chips will continue to be in short supply at least through the end of 2021
Updated 01 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A global semiconductor chip shortage as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the need for the Kingdom to boost its local production so it is less dependent on foreign manufacturers, a Kingdom-based IT expert said.

The shortage has pushed chip stocks to record highs, and analysts expect that chips will continue to be in short supply at least through the end of 2021.

Maribel Lopez, principal analyst at San Francisco-based Lopez Research, told MarketWatch the chip industry is facing “a perfect storm” of demand and supply issues that is unlikely to resolve soon.

“Unless we have a major economic meltdown, which is obviously possible, one of the things that’s happening right now is that almost anything you buy is going to have a chip in it,” Lopez said.

Reuters reported that chip prices could increase by up to 6 percent this year, but the delay has also seen production cut short. Carmaker Ford said it could see production cut by 20 percent as a result of the shortage of supply. Last week, US President Joe Biden announced $37 billion in funding to address the situation.

“The importance of semiconductors cannot be ignored due to their massive need in the Internet of Things, computers, smartphones, and consumer electronics devices. However, the global semiconductor scarcity and its unprecedented demand amid the pandemic have aggravated the situation for a wide array of industries. It has forced automotive, defense, industrial and other manufacturers to cut production and even shut down assembly lines,” Dr. Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University and founder and CEO of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research in Washington, told Arab News.

He added: “If the current situation persists for the next few months, there are higher chances that the Kingdom may also observe a price hike for electronic items. So, it is better for local importers, businesses, and consumers to plan accordingly.”

The professor said that the current global supply shortage could be the catalyst for Saudi Arabia to invest more in this sector and develop its local capabilities.

“This would reduce dependence on imports, meet the local manufacturing demands, boost the economy, and create job opportunities in the Kingdom as per Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

Topics: Global semiconductor chip Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia’s KAUST in global chip-development effort to thwart hackers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST in global chip-development effort to thwart hackers
US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties
Business & Economy
US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties

Dubai’s famous ‘abras’ get makeover as crossing the creek goes high-tech

Dubai’s famous ‘abras’ get makeover as crossing the creek goes high-tech
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s famous ‘abras’ get makeover as crossing the creek goes high-tech

Dubai’s famous ‘abras’ get makeover as crossing the creek goes high-tech
  • The new abras will include new features including GPS, cameras, and contactless payment systems
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai transport chiefs are upgrading the city’s traditional wooden boats, known as ‘abras’ — one of the most widely known features of the city’s old quarters.

They will retain the traditional shape of the boat, but will include new features including GPS, cameras, and contactless payment systems, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

“The design of the new enhanced generation of traditional wooden abras caters to a string of security, safety and environmental standards,” said Mohammed Abu Baker Al-Hashemi, the Road and Transport Authority’s director of marine transport.

Al-Hashemi said the authority wanted to preserve the “traditional and historic nature of this type of transit,” but ensure they abide by the evolving standards in modern transportation.

The move is part of a wider push to modernize marine transport services in Dubai.

“Operating the new enhanced generation of traditional wooden abras is part of a master plan developed by RTA to overhaul Dubai’s marine transport systems which serve about 14 million riders per annum,” Al-Hashemi added.

RTA also plans to increase the number of marine transport stations to 59 by 2025 and produce 26 marine transport modes, the director said.

Topics: Dubai transportation UAE

Latest updates

Model Shanina Shaik shows off trip to Dubai on social media
The part-Saudi model jetted off to Dubai this week. Instagram
Police enter Barcelona’s stadium in search operation
Police enter Barcelona’s stadium in search operation
Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst
Biden Mideast policy gives Iran free reign to threaten regional security, says analyst
Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab
Ghana president receives world’s first free Covax jab
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan speaks up against racism toward Asian community

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.