Battery prices need to fall before Mideast motorists embrace electric vehicles says Nissan official

Battery prices need to fall before Mideast motorists embrace electric vehicles says Nissan official
Saudi Arabia has already put itself on the path to adopting EVs and the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization has approved imported EVs and allowed local agents to start bringing the vehicles into the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Battery prices need to fall before Mideast motorists embrace electric vehicles says Nissan official

Battery prices need to fall before Mideast motorists embrace electric vehicles says Nissan official
  • Middle East gearing up for transition to electric vehicles: Senior Nissan official
  • Drop in battery prices, improved infrastructure key drivers in move toward EVs
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is leading the regional push towards electric vehicle (EV) adoption but battery prices remain a worry for motorists, according to a top Nissan official.

Guillaume Cartier, senior vice president of marketing and sales at the Japanese motor manufacturer said that the speed of introduction would depend on a fall in battery prices to a level that made the cost of an EV equivalent to that of a regular car.

Speaking to Asharq Business, Cartier said that a comprehensive infrastructure for charging EVs was needed before a successful transition could happen.

He noted that there was an intention to switch to EVs and that the region was moving from a mentality of pioneering the adoption of EV technology to a real desire to provide it.

Saudi Arabia has already put itself on the path to adopting EVs and the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization has approved imported EVs and allowed local agents to start bringing the vehicles into the Kingdom.

Other initiatives taken by the government may contribute to the promotion of EVs.  These include Saudi Electricity Co.’s 2018 agreement with Nissan for the first EV pilot project in the country that included the development of fast-charger EV stations.
 

Oman orders partial commercial shutdown from March 4-20, state TV

Oman orders partial commercial shutdown from March 4-20, state TV
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Oman orders partial commercial shutdown from March 4-20, state TV

Oman orders partial commercial shutdown from March 4-20, state TV
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All commercial activities in Oman will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time in the period from March 4 to March 20, as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Oman State TV reported on Monday.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus economy

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Updated 01 March 2021
Rashid Hassan 

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce

Saudia signs new flight deal to help boost e-commerce
Updated 01 March 2021
Rashid Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian air freight flag carrier Saudia Cargo is to operate five weekly flights from Hong Kong to Liege in Belgium, with Riyadh as a connection point, in a bid to help boost e-commerce links between Europe and China.

The new flights are as a result of the signing of a cargo agreement with IT and logistics operator Cainiao Network, the logistic arm of Alibaba Group.

Cainiao logistic services cover more than 200 countries, while Alibaba Group is one of the largest e-commerce brands in the world. Its total revenue for the last three months of 2020 was up 37 percent to $34.2 billion.

Saudia Cargo CEO Omar Hariri said: “We are excited for this strategic agreement (with Cainiao) which will enhance logistic services between the two continents through the famous Alibaba’s e-commerce platform and its high traffic of online shoppers.

“This agreement is part of our framework to transform the Kingdom into an open gate for world trade and a bridge connecting East and West by leveraging its strategic location in the center of the world. Other promising partnerships will be coming up in the near future to reinforce logistic operations of Alibaba in both continents,” he added.

William Xiong, Cainiao’s chief strategist and general manager of export logistics, said: “We are happy to launch a collaboration with Saudia Cargo. Both our sellers and customers from China, Saudi Arabia, and Europe will benefit from the new flights that will decrease delivery time for their parcels.

“Expanding our logistics network into new regions will also help us in building efficient global exports networks. This new route will be one of the key elements to create seamless logistics and increase synergy between different regions.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
Updated 01 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds

Egypt offers $820m worth of treasury bonds
Updated 01 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is offering treasury bonds worth EGP13 billion ($820 million) in a bid to finance the country’s budget deficit.

The Central Bank of Egypt on Monday announced that the value of the first offering amounted to EGP5 billion for a period of three years. The second offering would be EGP7 billion for a period of seven years and the third around EGP1 billion for a 15-year term.

The Egyptian Ministry of Finance recently announced the possibility of reducing the acceptable quantities of bids for bills and bonds on the public treasury, issued in local currency, until the end of the current fiscal year.

Egypt’s deficit rose to $2.8 billion in the July-September quarter, up from $1.4 billion in the same quarter of 2019, as the North African country felt the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Revenues from tourism fell by almost 70 percent last year, while net foreign direct investment was down 31 percent year-on-year to $1.6 billion, Reuters reported in January.

In May, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Egypt’s request for emergency financial assistance of $2.772 billion to combat the impact of the pandemic.

“The government of Egypt has responded to the crisis with a comprehensive package aimed at tackling the health emergency and supporting economic activity,” Geoffrey Okamoto, first deputy managing director of the IMF, said at the time.

“As the crisis abates, measures to lower the debt level would need to resume along with continued implementation of structural reforms to increase the role of the private sector to achieve higher and inclusive private sector-led growth and job creation, unlocking Egypt’s growth potential and entrenching resilience,” he added.

Topics: Egypt

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits

Emirates allows passengers to purchase entire rows as pandemic upends travel habits
  • It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates passengers can now purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their economy class flights.
It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience
The Dubai carrier said the new scheme will be offered to all economy class customers with a confirmed booking, but there will be no option to pre-book the empty seats.
Customers can only purchase the seats, which cost $55 to $165, upon airport check-in.
Emirates said the move was based on customer feedback, particularly on seeking extra privacy and space while flying economy class.
Customers who are likely to purchase extra seats include couples, parents traveling with in-lap infants, and those who want to be socially distant while travelling amid the pandemic.

Gulf airlines are seeking new ways to encourage passengers to return to flying as the industry grapples with continuing international travel restrictions.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) now expects that the airline industry will remain cash negative throughout 2021.
“With governments having tightening border restrictions, 2021 is shaping up to be a much tougher year than previously expected,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
“Our best-case scenario sees airlines burning through $75 billion in cash this year. And it could be as bad as $95 billion.”

Topics: Emirates transportation tourism

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal

Amanat boosts exposure to Saudi acute care market with $232m Cambridge Medical deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Amanat has acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for $232 million in a deal that gives it greater access to Saudi Arabia’s post-acute health care market.

The UAE-based health-to-education group said it acquired the specialist medical company with a combination of cash and debt from private equity firm TVM Healthcare.

“We feel that this sector, post acute care and rehabilitation is an under-served sector in the GCC,” Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat, told Bloomberg TV.

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities — two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.

The acquisition by Amanat is one the biggest such deals in the Gulf’s health care sector in recent years.

It also targets an under-served sector that is attracting increased interest in the wake of the pandemic with many COVID-19 patients requiring extensive rehabilitation.
 

“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Hamade.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Amanat

