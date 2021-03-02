You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo

Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo

Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo
The remarks were announced as part of a joint statement released following a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi. (@MFAEgypt)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwfjb

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo

Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan agreed Tuesday that Ethiopia’s decision to proceed with a second filling for the Renaissance Dam is considered a “unilateral act” that threatens both of their interests. 

The remarks were announced as part of a joint statement released following a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, who is on her first visit to Cairo since assuming her post in February. 

The ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly states and activate joint bilateral cooperation, according to Egyptian media. 

Al-Mahdi also said Sudan is looking forward to an anticipated visit to Khartoum by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi within the coming days. 

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Chief of Staff was also in Khartoum to participate in the meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese Military Committee. Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy left for Sudan on Monday.  

 

 

 

Topics: Egypt Sudan

Related

Special Egypt opens online registration for COVID-19 vaccination
Middle-East
Egypt opens online registration for COVID-19 vaccination
US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks
Middle-East
US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks

Dubai bans Ramadan tents in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread

Dubai bans Ramadan tents in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai bans Ramadan tents in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread

Dubai bans Ramadan tents in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread
  • It is the second year that Dubai has banned Ramadan tents as it continues to battel the coronavirus
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All permits for Ramadan tents across Dubai have been cancelled as part of the ongoing COVID-19 safety measures, it was announced on Tuesday.

The cancellation means there will be no tents allowed outside mosques, houses or any other public places, a statement issued by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai explained.

The tents are usually set up during Ramadan to serve food at iftar and attract large crowds of people as they break their fast at sunset after the Maghrib prayer.

 

 

A similar ban was brought into force during Ramadan 2020.

The Holy Month is expected to start on April 13 this year.

Topics: Ramadan Dubai iftar suhoor

Related

Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
Business & Economy
Dubai gets another Guinness World Records entry in the energy sector
World’s second highest immunization rate to help Dubai tourism bounce back quicker: S&P
Business & Economy
World’s second highest immunization rate to help Dubai tourism bounce back quicker: S&P

Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
  • France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees
  • The case follows a similar one opened in Germany last year
Updated 58 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Lawyers representing survivors of a chemical weapons attack in 2013 in Syria have filed a criminal complaint against Syrian officials whom they blame for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held area.
France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.
The case, which about a dozen people have joined, follows a similar one opened in Germany last year. It offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar Assad.
Attempts by Western powers to set up an international tribunal for Syria have been blocked by Russia and China at the UN Security Council.
“This is important so that the victims have the possibility to see those responsible being brought to justice and held accountable,” Mazen Darwish, who heads the Paris-based Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), told Reuters.
The SCM filed the complaint along with two other NGOs: the Open Society Foundation’s Justice Initiative and Syrian Archive.
France’s intelligence services concluded in 2013 that a sarin gas attack on the Eastern Ghouta region just south east of Damascas that killed 1,400 people had been carried out by Syrian government forces.
The Syrian government denies it has used chemical weapons against its own civilians.
The complaint is based on what the lawyers say is the most comprehensive body of evidence on the use of substances such as sarin gas in Syria.
They include testimonies from survivors and defectors, an analysis of the Syrian military chain of command, and hundreds of items of documentary evidence, including photos and videos.
“We have compiled extensive evidence establishing exactly who is responsible for these attacks on Douma and Eastern Ghouta, whose horrific effects continue to impact survivors,” said Hadi al Khatib, founder and director of Syrian Archive.
A UN-commissioned investigation to identify those behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria concluded in 2016 that Syrian government forces had used chlorine and sarin gas.
Darwish said he expected another case to be opened in Sweden in the coming months.

Related

UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes
Middle East
UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes
Special Report reveals scale of mental health crisis among Syrian refugees
Middle-East
Report reveals scale of mental health crisis among Syrian refugees

Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat

Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
Updated 02 March 2021
AFP

Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat

Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
  • Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said the decision to suspend dealings with the embassy as well as German cultural organizations was taken in response to “deep misunderstandings”
Updated 02 March 2021
AFP

RABAT: Morocco has suspended contacts with the German embassy, the foreign minister announced in a letter published late Monday, in what officials said was a protest over Berlin’s stance on the Western Sahara dispute.
In the letter addressed to the prime minister and published by Moroccan media, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said the decision to suspend dealings with the embassy as well as German cultural organizations was taken in response to “deep misunderstandings” on “issues fundamental for Morocco.”
“Morocco wishes to preserve its relationship with Germany but this is a form of warning expressing unease over many issues,” a senior foreign ministry official told AFP late Monday.
“There will be no contact until we have received answers to the various questions we have posed.”
Morocco was angered by German criticism of former US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in return for moves by Rabat to normalize its relations with Israel, the official said.
It was also dismayed that it was kept out of discussions on Libya’s political future at a congress in Berlin in January 2000.
Morocco insists its claim to sovereignty over the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara is non-negotiable, despite the rival claims of the pro-independence Polisario Front, with which it fought a 1975-91 war.
Morocco has had generally good relations with Germany, which is a major donor.
Three months ago the foreign minister hailed the “excellence of bilateral cooperation” after Berlin released 1.387 billion euros in support for Moroccan financial reforms and coronavirus countermeasures.

Topics: Morocco Germany Western Sahara

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from China

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from China
Updated 02 March 2021
AFP

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from China

Iraq receives first Covid vaccines, gift from China
  • Health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr told reporters that the first delivery in the early hours meant inoculations could begin
  • Sinopharm affiliate Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products says its vaccine has an efficacy rate of 72.51 percent
Updated 02 March 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Tuesday received 50,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by China, the health ministry announced, launching a long-awaited vaccination campaign.
Health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr told reporters that the first delivery in the early hours meant inoculations could begin.
“The doses will be delivered to Baghdad’s three main hospitals, and maybe to some provinces,” said Badr, who confirmed the jabs were donations.
“We will start vaccinations today, Tuesday,” he said.
The health ministry simultaneously announced it had agreed with the Chinese ambassador in Baghdad to purchase another two million doses, with no details on payment or timing.
Sinopharm affiliate Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products says its vaccine has an efficacy rate of 72.51 percent, behind rival jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which have 95 percent and 94.5 percent rates respectively.
Hours earlier, on Monday afternoon, the health ministry launched an online platform for citizens to register for vaccinations, but it had not said the campaign would begin the next day and the page was not functional on Tuesday.
It has said health workers, security forces and the elderly would be prioritized and that the vaccine would be administered free of charge, but has given few other details.
The first jabs arrived as the Iraqi government faces growing criticism of its handling of the pandemic.
The country has been hit by a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with more than 3,000 new cases reported daily, a few months after they had dropped to around 700 a day, and deaths also tripling to around 25 a day in recent weeks.
To stop the spread, Iraq has imposed overnight curfews during weekdays and full lockdowns on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with obligatory mask-wearing in public.
But there is little commitment by either the public or security forces deployed to enforce the measures, in a country whose health sector has been ravaged by decades of war, corruption and slim investment.
Some Iraqi officials have already been vaccinated.
Two current and one former Iraqi official told AFP in January they had already received doses of “the Chinese vaccine.”
They said 1,000 vaccine doses had been gifted to a senior Iraqi politician through contacts in China and had been distributed to top politicians and government officials.

Topics: Iraq Coronavirus China

Related

Special Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’
Middle-East
Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’
Fourth executive jailed in Britain’s Iraq oil bribery case
World
Fourth executive jailed in Britain’s Iraq oil bribery case

US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks

US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks

US warship arrives at Sudan port day after Russian Navy frigate docks
  • The US guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill’s arrival on Monday is the first visit by the country’s navy in more than 25 years
  • The US arrival comes a day after a day after the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich docked
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A US Navy ship has docked in Port Sudan on a scheduled visit a day after a Russian warship entered at the port,  TV news channel Al Arabiya reported.

The US guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill’s arrival on Monday is the first visit by the country’s navy in more than 25 years, and came a day after the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich docked.

The dock is a strategically important one and Moscow plans to build a naval base there with a capacity for 300 military and civilian personnel and four ships.

The arrival of the USS Winston S. Churchill in Sudan’s main port marks an increase in bilateral military engagement after a thaw in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Together with Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government, we are striving to build a partnership between our two armed forces,” Rear Admiral Michael Baze, director of maritime headquarters, Navy Africa, US Sixth Fleet said in a US Navy statement.

The US statement added that the visit would provide an opportunity for Sudanese and US military leaders to engage in talks to further improve relations and strengthen security in the region.

Sudan was removed for the US list of states sponsors of terrorism last year in an agreement that also saw the US provide Sudan with a $1 billion bridge loan to clear the $1.2 billion it owed the World Bank in arrears, after Khartoum signed the “Abraham Accords” to normalize ties with Israel.

Topics: Sudan Russia USA Navy Military

Related

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
Middle-East
Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
Saudi aid agency delivers aid in Sudan, Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers aid in Sudan, Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine will be prerequisite for Hajj
Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine will be prerequisite for Hajj
Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz makes new collection more accessible 
Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz makes new collection more accessible 
Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen
Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen
French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai slams Nick Jonas on Twitter
The French-Algerian singer called out Nick Jonas in a series of Tweets. File/Instagram
NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger
NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.