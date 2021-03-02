Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo

CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan agreed Tuesday that Ethiopia’s decision to proceed with a second filling for the Renaissance Dam is considered a “unilateral act” that threatens both of their interests.
The remarks were announced as part of a joint statement released following a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, who is on her first visit to Cairo since assuming her post in February.
The ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly states and activate joint bilateral cooperation, according to Egyptian media.
Al-Mahdi also said Sudan is looking forward to an anticipated visit to Khartoum by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi within the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian Chief of Staff was also in Khartoum to participate in the meeting of the Egyptian-Sudanese Military Committee. Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy left for Sudan on Monday.
Egyptian-Sudanese talks headed by Ministers #Sameh_Shoukry & Dr. Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations & promoting cooperation between the two peoples of the Nile valley, as well as consult on important regional and international files. pic.twitter.com/e12xJowxSk
