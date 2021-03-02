Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine will be prerequisite for Hajj

Saudi health officials warn against complacency after receiving COVID-19 vaccination

JEDDAH: The Saudi health authorities have reassured the public that any mild symptoms people may experience after receiving the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is not a sign that their immunity has been affected.

“A person’s immunity is not undermined by taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Zamil, a Saudi infectious diseases consultant, in a phone interview with Al-Youm TV show on Al Ekhbariya channel.

“What happens to people after taking the vaccination is that they experience some mild symptoms such as a cold, fever, and they assume that the vaccination reduced their immunity,” he explained. “The main goal of vaccinations is to enhance immunity, not reduce it.”

The consultant also stressed even after taking the vaccine people needed to adhere to precautionary measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Al-Zamil said that the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccinations, such as that of influenza.

“Vaccines, God willing, are a powerful weapon in protecting lives,” said Health Ministry’s spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly describing the vaccine as “highly safe and effective.”

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 317 new cases, meaning that 377,700 people have now contracted the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Of these, 2,560 remain active, 492 of them in critical condition.

HIGH LIGHTS • The Kingdom on Monday reported 317 new cases. • 335 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 368,640 recoveries. • Saudi Arabia reported six more virus-related deaths on Monday.

According to the ministry, 142 of the newly recorded cases were in the Riyadh region, 72 in the Eastern Province, 45 in the Makkah region and seven in the Madinah region.

In addition, 335 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 368,640 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia reported six more virus-related deaths on Monday. The death toll now stands at 6,500.

The Kingdom has so far conducted 13,680,202 PCR tests, with 47,125 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.

Appointments to both services can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their doses of the vaccine, which they registered for through the ministry’s app.

The number of those who received the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 780,667 people so far.