Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine will be prerequisite for Hajj
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on June 23, 2020, shows Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (File/AFP)
Saudi health minister: COVID-19 vaccine will be prerequisite for Hajj
  • Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said authorities must prepare appropriate manpower in the health sector in Makkah and Al-Madinah ahead of Hajj
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health minister said in a statement that receiving a coronavirus vaccine will be a prerequisite for pilgrims, Arabic daily Okaz reported.
Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said authorities must prepare appropriate manpower in the health sector in Makkah and Al-Madinah ahead of the annual Islamic pilgrimage or Hajj, the report added.
Based on those preparations, “make the coronavirus vaccine a prerequisite for those who would like to perform Hajj,” Okaz quoted Al-Rabiah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus hajj

US embassy in Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on Jazan
US embassy in Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on Jazan
DUBAI: The US Embassy in Riyadh has condemned the latest missile attack by the Iran-backed  Houthi militants on the Jazan region, southwestern Saudi Arabia.  

The embassy called on the Houthi group to halt attacks and engage in diplomatic efforts. 

 

“The US Embassy condemns last night’s Houthi attack on Jazan, which injured several civilians. We wish the victims a speedy and full recovery. We call on the Houthis to stop attacking innocent civilians and to engage in the diplomatic process to end this conflict,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

The missile attack earlier on Tuesday was launched from Yemen toward one of the border villages in Jazan. It left at least five people injured. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia pledges $430m to UN's Yemen response
Saudi Arabia pledges $430m to UN's Yemen response
  • Kingdom has provided support and assistance to millions of people in need
  • Saudi Arabia ranks among the top donor countries in providing humanitarian aid
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Monday pledged $430 million toward the UN’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), made the announcement during a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.
“Because of its keenness to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, I am pleased to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged $430 million to support the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2021, to be implemented through UN agencies, international organizations, and local and regional NGOs,” Al-Rabeeah told the conference.
He said the Kingdom has provided support and assistance to millions of people in need and shares the goal of reducing the effects of the humanitarian crisis.
He added that Saudi Arabia ranks among the top donor countries in providing humanitarian aid regionally and internationally, particularly in Yemen.
“We are meeting today amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis Yemen has already been facing, along with all the additional economic, health and political challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created there,” he said.
Al-Rabeeah said the Iran-backed Houthi militia had caused a major escalation of the crisis with a recent offensive in Marib governorate, which was a safe haven for internally displaced persons.
“The Houthi militia has also scaled up their terrorist actions to threaten neighboring countries,” Al-Rabeeah said.
He was referring to the increase in cross border attacks targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia.
“This requires a firm and resolute stand from the international community to protect the Yemeni people and to reach sustainable solutions that achieve security, stability and development for Yemen, and ultimately for the region and the world,” Al-Rabeeah said.
A total of $1.7 billion was pledged during the conference, out of $3.85 that the UN had appealed for.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia KS relief

Cyprus gives Saudi Arabia ‘most favorable’ COVID-19 travel status
Cyprus gives Saudi Arabia ‘most favorable’ COVID-19 travel status
  • Travelers from Kingdom will not have to quarantine, self-isolate
RIYADH: People traveling from Saudi Arabia to Cyprus will not have to quarantine after the Kingdom was ranked among the least-risky countries for spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The eastern Mediterranean island nation was from Monday welcoming back tourists using a color-category system. Saudi Arabia has been placed in the “most favorable” green category along with countries such as Singapore, Australia, Iceland, and New Zealand.

Some 44 countries have been categorized green, orange, or red. The rest fall into the grey category, whose citizens would require special permission to travel to Cyprus.

The Kingdom was placed in the green category because of its swift response to the virus outbreak by enforcing curfews, travel bans, and creating equal access testing and vaccination centers.

Any passengers arriving in Cyprus from Saudi Arabia will not have to undergo any quarantine or self-isolation period. There will also be no requirement for them to hold a COVID-19 test certificate, although during March they will have to take a COVID-19 test provided free by the Cyprus health ministry.

The ranking system places countries by their number of cases and potential exposure to those arriving from them, and list will be updated weekly.

Tourism underpins the Cypriot economy with almost 4 million tourists visiting in 2019.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis fell in Jazan region and injured five civilians. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Houthis fell in Jazan region and injured five civilians. (SPA)
  • The wounded include three Saudi citizens and two Yemeni nationals
  • Two houses, a grocery store and three vehicles were also damaged
RIYADH: Five people were injured when a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia fell in the Jazan region of southwestern Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.
The media spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Jazan, Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, said the authority received a report about a missile launched from Yemen toward one of the border villages in Jazan.
“Upon arrival at the site, it became clear that the military projectile had fallen in a public street, resulting in five civilians being injured,” Col. Al-Ghamdi said.
They included three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals, he said. They suffered moderate injuries due to shrapnel and were transferred to hospital to receive medical care.
“Two houses, a grocery store, three vehicles and several material were damaged from the flying shrapnel,” Col. Al-Ghamdi also said.
The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi civilian targets using drones laden with explosives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Jazan Saudi Civil Defense General Directorate of Civil Defense

Saudi health officials warn against complacency after receiving COVID-19 vaccination
The number of Saudis and expats who have received the COVID-19 vaccine has reached 780,667. (SPA)
Saudi health officials warn against complacency after receiving COVID-19 vaccination
  • Health chiefs say COVID-19 vaccine does not undermine immunity
  • Risks still exist even after receiving vaccine say officials
JEDDAH: The Saudi health authorities have reassured the public that any mild symptoms people may experience after receiving the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is not a sign that their immunity has been affected.

“A person’s immunity is not undermined by taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Fahad Al-Zamil, a Saudi infectious diseases consultant, in a phone interview with Al-Youm TV show on Al Ekhbariya channel.
“What happens to people after taking the vaccination is that they experience some mild symptoms such as a cold, fever, and they assume that the vaccination reduced their immunity,” he explained. “The main goal of vaccinations is to enhance immunity, not reduce it.”
The consultant also stressed even after taking the vaccine people needed to adhere to precautionary measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.
Al-Zamil said that the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to other vaccinations, such as that of influenza.
“Vaccines, God willing, are a powerful weapon in protecting lives,” said Health Ministry’s spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly describing the vaccine as “highly safe and effective.”
The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 317 new cases, meaning that 377,700 people have now contracted the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Of these, 2,560 remain active, 492 of them in critical condition.

According to the ministry, 142 of the newly recorded cases were in the Riyadh region, 72 in the Eastern Province, 45 in the Makkah region and seven in the Madinah region.
In addition, 335 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 368,640 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia reported six more virus-related deaths on Monday. The death toll now stands at 6,500.
The Kingdom has so far conducted 13,680,202 PCR tests, with 47,125 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to both services can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their doses of the vaccine, which they registered for through the ministry’s app.
The number of those who received the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 780,667 people so far.

Topics: Coronavirus

