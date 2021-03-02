You are here

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom

More Saudis turn to temping as pandemic reshapes workplace in Kingdom
As the pandemic forces many businesses to temporarily shut up shop, demand for part time workers is on the rise. (File/SPA)



  • Work contracts documented on the flexible work system were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah
ARAB NEWS: Saudis are taking up more temporary jobs in response to the Kingdom’s rapidly changing workplace

As the pandemic forces many businesses to temporarily shut up shop, demand for part time workers is on the rise.

Some 3000 institutions are registered on the government’s ‘Marn’ flexible work platform and almost 2,400 contracts have been documented, from various regions, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development told Al Arabiya.

The Ministry said that most of the work contracts listed on the platform were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah. Almost one in three involved women.

The retail and wholesale sectors have benefited most from the flexible work system, along with the construction and logistics sectors, the Ministry said.

The platform appeals to employers because it reduces their overheads and means they are only paying wages when they receive orders.

Saudi Arabia launched the Marn platform last May which offers hourly-based employment and does not require employers to pay end-of-service benefits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment economy

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen

Lebanon currency hits record low as country’s crises worsen
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago

Lebanon currency hits record low as country's crises worsen


  • Syrians also have money blocked in Lebanese banks
  • Minimum wage now $67-a-month
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar on the black market on Tuesday as the country’s political crisis deepens with no prospects of new Cabinet in the near future and foreign currency reserves dwindle further.
The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds around noon Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar.
Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August.
In neighboring Syria — where the economy has been hit by the 10-year conflict, corruption and Western sanctions — the dollar also hit a record on Monday, reaching nearly 3,900 Syrian pounds. The economies of the two neighboring countries are connected and many Syrians have had their money blocked in Lebanese banks that have implemented harsh capital controls.
The massive blast at Beirut’s port last August, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. Large parts of the Lebanese capital were badly damaged in the blast.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned six days after the Aug. 4 blast, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. In October, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new Cabinet but nearly five months later, disagreements between him and President Michel Aoun on the shape of the Cabinet has stood in the way of a new government’s formation.
Lebanon has also been in desperate need for foreign currency but international donors have said they will only help the country financially if major reforms are implemented to fight widespread corruption, which has brought the nation to the brink of bankruptcy.
The crash in the local currency will throw more people into poverty. In Lebanon, the minimum wage is 675,000 pounds, or about $67 a month. Before the protests broke out in 2019, the minimum wage was about 450$.
The crisis has driven nearly half the population of the small country of 6 million into poverty. Over 1 million refugees from Syria live in Lebanon.
In December, the World Bank warned that Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GDP projected to plunge by nearly 20 percent because its politicians refuse to implement reforms that would speed up the country’s recovery.
In March last year, Lebanon defaulted for the first time ever on a payment on its massive debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion or 170 percent of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.

Topics: Currencies Lebanon foreign exchange

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger
Updated 24 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

NCB and Samba shareholders give nod for mega-merger


  • The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers
  • Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation
Updated 24 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shareholders of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group have approved the merger of the pair.
It comes almost four months after the lenders entered into a binding agreement to combine and create an enlarged group with SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets.
NCB shareholders also approved the increase of the bank’s share capital to SR44.78 billion from SR30 billion a year earlier, NCB said in a regulatory filing.
The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers as the sector looks to boost efficiency amid a slowing regional economy and at a time of increased digitization which is automating many banking processes.

The UAE has also emerged from a wave of banking consolidation with the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, in 2017. That was formed through the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank.

Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation.

Topics: NCB Samba Saudi Arabia Finance

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgages jump in January despite global pandemic property pessimism


  • Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: New Saudi mortgages jumped by more than a third compared to a year earlier according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Homebuyers shrugged off negative economic sentiment to snap up homes as pent up demand for new properties pushed up the number of mortgage contracts by almost 33,000 - worth some SR16.4 billion ($4.4 billion).
Some 98 percent of the contracts were arranged through banks with the remaining 2 percent sold by financing companies, SAMA said in a statement carried by SPA.
Property markets worldwide have been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic as people have held back from committing to big purchases because of fears over their job security. The Kingdom's residential real estate market has bucked that broader trend because of strong underlying demand and the comparatively recent arrival of a structured mortgage market.
Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas.
Last year the Saudi government removed the 15 percent of value added tax on property transactions to help counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That helped to support house prices in key property markets including Riyadh and Jeddah.
Residential sale prices in Riyadh registered an annual increase of 2 percent for apartments and villas last year according to data from JLL, the international property broker.

Topics: Saudi Arabia construction real estate

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic
Updated 02 March 2021
AP

Energy-related emissions up in December despite pandemic


  • Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020
Updated 02 March 2021
AP

PARIS: Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose slightly in December compared with the same month of 2019, indicating the sharp drop seen due to the pandemic was short-lived.
Figures released Tuesday by the International Energy Agency show emissions from the production and use of oil, gas and coal were 2% higher in December 2020 than a year earlier. The Paris-based intergovernmental agency said a resurgence in economic activity coupled with a lack of clean energy policies mean many countries are now seeing higher emissions than before the coronavirus outbreak.
“The rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide,” said the agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol. “If governments don’t move quickly with the right energy policies, this could put at risk the world’s historic opportunity to make 2019 the definitive peak in global emissions.”
Scientists have previously calculated that CO2 emissions fell by 7% during the full year 2020 as people stayed at home because of the pandemic.
“Our numbers show we are returning to carbon-intensive business-as-usual,” said Birol. “These latest numbers are a sharp reminder of the immense challenge we face in rapidly transforming the global energy system.”
Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.
Scientists say that in order to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping average temperatures from rising by 2 degrees Celsius — ideally no more than 1.5C — compared to pre-industrial times, man-made emissions of CO2 and other planet-heating gases need to reduced to near zero by mid-century.
IEA figures show that China was the only major economy whose emissions grew in 2020, while those in the United States fell by 10% compared to 2019. By December, US energy emissions were close to the levels seen in the same month of 2019, the agency said, attributing this to economic recovery and greater coal use due to higher gas prices and colder weather.

Topics: energy Oil & gas

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally

Robert Walters’ annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Robert Walters' annual profit plummets as pandemic wallops hiring globally


  • Recruiters around the world have struggled with a sharp drop in fees that led some of them to downsize their workforce, while the global health crisis prompted most sectors to freeze hiring
Updated 02 March 2021
Reuters

Robert Walters Plc said on Tuesday its annual profit slumped 75%, hit by dismal job hiring globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the British recruiter did see signs of recovery in the labor market in the last few months of 2020.
“With new or extended lockdowns still occurring across much of the world, market conditions remain challenging and visibility is limited,” Robert Walters, chief executive officer of the eponymous company said.
Recruiters around the world have struggled with a sharp drop in fees that led some of them to downsize their workforce, while the global health crisis prompted most sectors to freeze hiring.
Trading in early 2021 was in line with market expectations, the company said, adding that it saw some signs of hiring improvement in Asia Pacific, its largest business.
The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said pretax profit came in at 12.1 million pounds ($16.79 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 47.4 mln pounds last year.
Analysts on an average had expected profit to be roughly 18 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data.


($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Topics: Employment business economy

