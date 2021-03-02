You are here

  • Home
  • UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly. (AFP)
Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4phf

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
  • Reduction of spending in Yemen prompts questions in Parliament
  • There is enough opposition to suggest a vote could be defeated
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government may cut the amount of money it spends on foreign aid without pushing a law through Parliament, so as to avoid MPs rejecting it.

The government announced last year that it planned to reduce overseas aid from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has faced criticism over the effect this could have in certain parts of the world.

In particular, a reduction in the UK’s spending in war-torn, famine-hit Yemen from £164 million ($233.36 million) to £87 million has met with stern opposition at home and abroad, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling it “a death sentence” for millions of people.

It has met hostility from opposition MPs and government backbenchers in large enough numbers to suggest that a vote on amending foreign aid could be defeated.

On Tuesday, Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly was asked by Conservative MP Damian Green in the UK’s House of Commons whether he could “give a commitment today that further cuts won’t be made until that necessary legislation promised by ministers to this House to enact this policy has been put to a vote, so that this House can express a view?”

Cleverly failed to say if legislation would be brought to Parliament, saying he “envisaged that (the) 0.7 percent (spending) target may not be met,” and “the government is well able to listen to the mood of the House without legislation.”

Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall challenged this suggestion, saying: “If the government is so reassured by its position, then I suggest it brings a vote to the House on this issue, and they can truly gauge the strength of feeling.”

Whether the government would be able to legally cut the foreign aid budget, currently enshrined in UK law, without a vote in Parliament is unclear, and would likely be subject to judicial review if attempted.

There have also been suggestions that a vote could be attached to other votes over the upcoming UK budget, set to be announced on Wednesday, to reduce the likelihood of it being rejected. The UK is the only G7 country to have proposed reducing its foreign aid this year.
 

Topics: United Kingdom

Related

UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
World
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
World
UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
United Nations, United States, March 2, 2021 Agence France Presse: Syria has been demanded to make the status of detainees public and return any bodies of the dead to their families in an address by the US ambassador to the UN’s General Assembly.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “at least 14,000 Syrians have been reportedly tortured and tens of thousands forcibly disappeared,” during the General Assembly debate on human rights
“We demand that the status of all those detained be made public and we demand that the bodies of the deceased be returned to their loved ones with the time, place and cause of death,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
The 193-member body heard testimony from several survivors who demanded that the international community hold Syrian perpetrators of abuse responsible.
Russia, Syria’s main ally, has repeatedly used its veto power to protect Damascus from any such measures, however.
Syrian President Bashar Assad “continues to imprison tens of thousands of innocent Syrians, women, children, the elderly, doctors, aid providers, journalists, human rights defenders,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“These innocent civilians are denied fair trials, are subject to torture, sexual violence and inhuman conditions,” she added.
She also denounced the closure of humanitarian aid entry points along the Syrian border in 2020, which occurred after agreement with Damascus could not be reached.
Only one entry point, along the border with Turkey, remains open but Russia has hinted that it intends to close it in July when its UN authorization expires.
The closures “prevented vital humanitarian aid by the United Nations,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And it is simply deplorable and it has unnecessarily deepened the suffering of millions of Syrians.”
“It is time for us to reach a real political solution,” she added. “This is the only way to bring sustainable peace, stability and security to the Syrian people.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 387,000 people, ravaged key infrastructure and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression on anti-government protests.

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists
  • ‘No doubt there is a danger’ from ‘puffing, panting’ runners: Oxford professor
Updated 56 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Joggers should wear face masks while exercising because running past people while breathing heavily could pose a coronavirus transmission risk, scientists have warned.

“There is no doubt the virus is in the air, there is no doubt that you can catch it if you inhale, and that someone else has exhaled,” Prof. Trish Greenhalgh of the University of Oxford told TV program “Good Morning Britain.”

She said: “The exercising jogger — the puffing and panting jogger — you can feel their breath come and you can sometimes actually feel yourself inhale it, so there’s no doubt that there is a danger there.”

She added: “About 40 percent of coronavirus cases happen by catching it from people who have no symptoms. So you’re jogging along, you think you’re fine, and then the next day you develop symptoms, but you’ve actually breathed that coronavirus onto someone.”

Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh said: “This can spread through the air and so it is important that runners should think … I think we need some consideration for each other right now. We’re in a pandemic, so if you’re going to run or cycle in a busy area, wear a mask.”

Former UK politician Tom Watson said: “If you’re a runner you should know obviously you’re breathing more deeply, and you should try not to run into people or run near them.”

Topics: Joggers face masks

Related

France has millions of unsold face masks after virus crisis
World
France has millions of unsold face masks after virus crisis
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
  • Police brand pair ‘selfish’ for failing to quarantine upon return
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British couple have been fined £10,000 ($13,945) each after they returned to the UK from a holiday in Dubai and failed to quarantine.

Police said the pair tried to avoid travel rules put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus by taking an indirect route back from Dubai, which is on the UK’s “red list” of restricted destinations.

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Chris Barnes said the duo had been transported to a designated quarantine hotel on Feb. 26 following the fines.

“Strict rules around international travel have been put in place by the government for a reason, and to disregard them in this way is selfish, inconsiderate, and potentially dangerous,” he added.

“Currently, the regulations mean that if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK and are returning from a country on the foreign travel ‘red list,’ you must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days,” he said.

“If you are required to quarantine at a hotel, you can only arrive in England at certain ports of entry. In this instance, the pair in question avoided a direct flight route back from Dubai to one of the specified airports in an attempt to evade this process.”

Topics: COVID-19 Dubai

Related

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
World
Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
World
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries

UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
Updated 02 March 2021
Charlie Peters

UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
  • Britain ‘shouldn’t be cutting aid when risk of famine so high,’ Save the Children tells Arab News
Updated 02 March 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: The British government’s decision to cut its aid package to Yemen is “unconscionable,” the public affairs advisor at Save the Children UK told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The UK shouldn’t be cutting aid to Yemen at a time when the risk of famine is so high. Britain has announced that combating famine is a priority, so to cut aid to a country that’s on the cusp of one is unconscionable,” said Joseph Anthony.

“Every other G7 state is increasing its overall foreign aid spending, and the UK has chosen this moment to cut theirs just when it’s needed the most.”

The 50 percent cut in British aid to Yemen comes as the UN and several charities call for an increase in support for the war-torn country, which is enduring a severe humanitarian crisis.

The UN hoped to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors at a virtual pledging event on Monday to help prevent a famine in Yemen, but received only $1.7 billion.

“It was incredibly disappointing to see just under half of what’s needed pledged at the UN conference. This will invariably lead to greater suffering for Yemen’s children,” said Anthony.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described it as a “disappointing outcome,” adding: “Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence.”

The $1.7 billion donated on Monday is less than the UN received in the same campaign in 2020, when donations dropped sharply as governments prepared for pandemic-related economic shocks, and $1 billion less than what was pledged at the 2019 conference.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN’s World Food Programme, told Monday’s pledging conference: “We’ve got famine knocking on the door.” 

The US pledged an extra $191 million at the event, bringing its total aid for Yemen to $350 million this year.

The UK is now under pressure from aid agencies and political figures to reverse its cuts. Britain pledged £87 million ($121 million) to Monday’s event, just 54 percent of the amount it provided in 2020.

“The government had made an unimaginable decision … in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Andrew Mitchell, former international development secretary. 

“Britain is the (penholder) at the UN on Yemen, yet this decision will condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the UK’s £87 million pledge compared with a £164 million total promised to the UN last year, but added that during 2020-2021, the government provided a higher total of £214 million.

However, with an anticipated funding cut throughout the UK’s international development program, it is highly unlikely that Britain will boost its offering to Yemen this year. 

The £87 million donation is set to be the lowest annual amount provided to Yemen by Britain since 2015.

Topics: UK Yemen aid

Related

UK urged to reverse huge cuts to Yemen aid
World
UK urged to reverse huge cuts to Yemen aid
UN chief laments ‘disappointing’ $1.7bn of aid pledges for Yemen
Middle-East
UN chief laments ‘disappointing’ $1.7bn of aid pledges for Yemen

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
  • ‘Lots of mutations have just lit up almost at the same time, which is really fascinating’
  • ‘I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of the evolution of the virus and what it can possibly do’
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Coronavirus is likely to continue to mutate, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance program has warned.

Prof. Sharon Peacock told The Independent newspaper that experts had yet to see “the full extent of the evolution” of the virus that causes COVID-19, highlighting the recent emergence of new variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

The three all carry similar developments to their spike proteins — affecting their ability to latch onto human cells — most likely driven by increasing levels of human immunity and exacerbated by social distancing measures which, Peacock said, were a sign of “convergent evolution,” suggesting the virus was getting stronger in a bid to increase its own circulation.

“Lots of mutations have just lit up almost at the same time, which is really fascinating,” she added. “It seems to me that around November (2020) there’s been a very high number of cases combined with a partially resistant population, which has led to this natural selection and convergent evolution.”

The E484K mutation, found in the Brazilian and South African variants’ spike proteins, is thought to help the virus evade antibodies from the immune system, which have raised fears over the efficacy of a series of new vaccines to adequately deal with them.

The N501Y mutation, meanwhile, is found in all three main new variants, and is thought to aid transmissibility.

But Peacock said mutation does not necessarily mean the virus will continue to strengthen. “It’s likely that the virus will also be constrained by certain configurations of mutations, after which it could lose fitness and it would not be able to outcompete others,” she added.

“There’s quite a lot of mutations we don’t really understand yet but are probably quite important that we’re really not talking about that much. There’s also probably lots more out there at the moment but we’re not sequencing (enough to detect them).

“I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of the evolution of the virus and what it can possibly do. The last few months, it’s like the time before variants and then the time of variants. Our whole mindset has been changed by that.”

Despite the uncertainty over the evolution of the virus, Peacock said she remains optimistic about humanity’s ability to deal with it in the future.

“I’m very positive about vaccination. It might not completely eliminate reinfection, but because it reduces infection and reduces transmission, then we’re getting into a better ballpark,” she said.

“It’s not going to switch (the virus) off, which is why we’ll never get rid of it, but I think it’s very positive,” she added.

“Is it possible that a variant could emerge which is a really tough nut to crack? It could, but we’ve got sequencing and we’ve got very good vaccine strategies. My sense is that we can keep ahead of it.”

Prof. Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, described coronavirus as “walking a bit of a tightrope” in terms of its evolutionary progress.

“Any mutation has to help it avoid existing antibodies but also retain that ability to fit our cells, so there will be some kind of constraints on how much that spike protein can vary to avoid our immune system while still being a very good fit for our cells,” she told The Independent.

“I think we don’t have an idea yet how much tolerance there is in that trade-off. I think over the next few months, we’ll start to see how much the virus can still vary.”

Topics: Coronavirus Prof. Sharon Peacock covid variants

Related

Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist
World
Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist
Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists
World
Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists

Latest updates

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
Congress urges Biden to see human rights abuses while formulating Turkey policy
Congress urges Biden to see human rights abuses while formulating Turkey policy
Twitter labels to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Twitter labels to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Land route to link Egypt, Iraq, Jordan
Land route to link Egypt, Iraq, Jordan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.