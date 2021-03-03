6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

You are here

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday. (File photo: Reuters)
03 March 2021
AFP

ATHENS: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media.
The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, had measured at a magnitude of 6.0.
According to the Athens observatory, the epicentre of the quake was 21 kilometres (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.

Updated 5 min ago
Arab News

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran since March 2020
  • Her husband said he has spent the years during his wife’s detention “swinging between hope and despair”
LONDON: The five-year imprisonment of a British-Iranian woman in Iran is a “blot on British diplomacy,” her husband said ahead of her scheduled release.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Tehran since 2016 when she was jailed for five years over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She denies the allegations.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband said he has spent the years during his wife’s detention “swinging between hope and despair,” UK media reported.
“It is shocking that what started off as a mum and a baby on holiday could be allowed to last for five years.
“There’s no ambiguity in that, that’s just staggering. It is a blot on British diplomacy and clearly Iranian hostage-taking is outrageous,” Richard Ratcliffe said.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been held under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her original sentence is due to end on Sunday.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told Ratcliffe in January that his efforts to publicize the March 7 date could jeopardize her release from prison.
He responded on Twitter by saying: “If anything happens to Nazanin or her family, or if she is not released to the UK on March 7 — there should be consequences.”
“We continue to believe that transparency is the best form of protection from abuse,” Ratcliffe added.
“We also made clear that the government’s role is to remind the Iranian authorities that Nazanin has the UK’s protection — not to act as a messenger for IRGC mafia tactics and suppression.”
Amnesty International joined Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family in a “countdown to reunion” as the end of the UK national’s five-year prison sentence approaches.
Ratcliffe launched the countdown to freedom last Friday alongside the human rights organization and its supporters who are joining in on social media.

Updated 27 min 10 sec ago
Charlie Peters

  • ‘We’re facing an impossible scenario of deciding which children lose access to potentially lifesaving services,’ charity tells Arab News
  • Clinics supported by British govt funding serve up to 2,000 women, children per month
LONDON: Charities have expressed great concern over reports that health clinics in Somalia may have to close following warnings that they face cuts of up to 40 percent in their UK funding.

“We’re extremely concerned about what the scale of the cuts might be for Somalia. The UK is Somalia’s second-largest aid donor, so many of our clinics treating malnourished children are reliant on UK aid,” Hajir Maalim, regional director of Action Against Hunger, told Arab News.

“We’ve already begun to scale back operations in preparation for the cuts, but there’s no longer any fat left on the bone. Cuts will mean we have to close clinics, and we’re facing an impossible scenario of deciding which children lose access to potentially lifesaving services,” he added.

“For a country still battling the pandemic, high levels of malnutrition and growing food insecurity, cuts couldn’t be coming at a worse time.”

The UK gave £147 million ($205 million) in aid to Somalia in 2019-20. The clinics supported by the British government’s funding serve as many as 2,000 women and children per month.

The government this week announced that its aid program in Yemen is being cut by over 50 percent, despite warnings of an imminent famine from the UN and charities. 

Conservative opponents of the aid cuts and shadow ministers are concerned that the government will delay a vote as long as possible to give itself time to impose the cuts.

Former Cabinet ministers David Davis, Damian Green and Andrew Mitchell have tried to push the government to hold an early parliamentary vote on the cuts, saying it is legally required to do so since moving to end Britain’s commitment to spend at least 0.7 percent of gross national income on aid.

The government wants to reduce its commitment to aid spending to 0.5 percent, freeing space for additional budget cuts amid the pandemic recession.

Green told Parliament that the government is permitted to miss the 0.7 percent target during a crisis such as the pandemic, “but not to plan to miss it for an indefinite number of years ahead.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told MPs on Nov. 26 that legal advice meant that “if we cannot see a path back to 0.7 percent in the foreseeable, immediate future, and we cannot plan for that, then the legislation would require us to change it. We would almost certainly face legal challenges if we do not very carefully follow it.” 

Senior Labour MPs have accused ministers of trying to avoid a vote because they expect defeat.

“They want to impose the cuts, currently being discussed in embassies, and leave MPs in the dark,” one shadow minister told The Guardian newspaper.

The UK has cut aid spending from £15 billion two years ago to £10 billion. In July, the government agreed to £2.9 billion in aid cuts due to the pandemic’s effect on economic growth.

Aid cuts to Yemen were disclosed relatively early due to the UN’s international donor conference on Monday, but UK spending allocations for each country currently receiving assistance will be released in the autumn.

03 March 2021
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier opted for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine
NEW DELHI: Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one.
India’s health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticized Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.
“Made-in-India vaccines are 100% safe,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said after being inoculated with COVAXIN.
Many state officials and doctors have refused to take COVAXIN before its effectiveness could be proved. Bharat Biotech says it has completed the late-stage trial and results will be out this month.
The company said the endorsement by Modi and other ministers would set an example for other Indians and reduce “vaccine hesitancy.” It is seeking to sell COVAXIN to countries including Brazil and the Philippines.
COVAXIN and the AstraZeneca vaccines were approved by India’s regulator in January. The government has distributed to states a total of 50 million doses of the vaccines but only 12 percent of the 12 million people immunized so far have taken COVAXIN, according to government data.

03 March 2021
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off at the location before the site opened.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km north of the capital, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement.

They said they had cordoned off the area to investigate.

The explosive “must have been placed” there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters, adding that “something metal” had caused the explosion.

“We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate,” Hartenberg said.

“What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid,” he spokesman said.

03 March 2021
Reuters

  • Imran Khan’s coalition does not have a majority in the Senate, needed to pass key legislation
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political allies will seek to wrest control of Pakistan’s Senate from opposition parties on Wednesday in indirect elections to 37 seats in the 104-member upper house of the country’s parliament.
Though his party won the 2018 general election, Khan’s coalition does not have a majority in the Senate, needed to pass key legislation – including legal reforms sought by global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and money laundering watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
“They have difficulty in legislating, and many laws are stuck,” Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, head of the independent research organization PILDAT, said.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which translates into Pakistan Movement for Justice, has 12 seats in the Senate, and the two main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) have 12 and 25 seats each.
PTI is looking to go up to 25 seats after the elections, and, along with other coalition parties and independents, have a slender majority in the Senate.
The electoral college for the Senate elections, which are held every three years on half of the chamber’s strength, comprises Pakistan’s four provincial assemblies and the lower house of parliament.
With opposition parties controlling the Senate, the government has had to pass interim legislation through Presidential Ordinances, which expire in 120 days.
The government’s legislators and allies in the lower house of parliament will vote on making Khan’s finance minister, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, a senator. The result could show how much confidence there is in the administration.
“It could determine who has a majority in parliament... it will be an embarrassment for the government, and could even lead to seeking a fresh vote of confidence,” Mehboob said.
The lead up to the potentially pivotal election has been marked by the government and opposition charging each other with seeking votes through unfair means.

