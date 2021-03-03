Two winners announced as US university celebrates Arab art with Khayrallah Prize

DUBAI: Since its foundation in 2010, the Khayrallah Center at North Carolina State University has pursued its mission to research, archive, and inform the public about the history of the Lebanese diaspora.
One of the center’s standout activities is celebrating Arab culture through the annual Khayrallah Prize, introduced in 2015.
“When you talk about the history of the community, culture is a central aspect of who they are, whether it is day-to-day culture, such as food, or high culture as we imagine it to be such as literature, poetry, and art,” center director, Dr. Akram Khater, told Arab News.
A native of Lebanon, he said: “We wanted to not only recognize but to encourage people to explore the idea of being in the diaspora artistically.”
For the 2020 edition of the prize – which received approximately 100 entries of visual art, plays, poetry, and film – two co-winners have been announced: The New York-based filmmaker Zayn Alexander, and Montreal-based poet and scholar Rula Jurdi Abisaab.
Born in Lebanon, Alexander submitted a 10-minute film, “Abroad,” which he stars in and is the first movie he has directed.
It tells the story of a Lebanese couple, Jad and Rania, who live in New York but are struggling to make it into the movie industry partly due to typecasting of Arab actors. Things take a serious turn when Jad decides to return to Lebanon.
Meanwhile, McGill University professor Abisaab’s Arabic novel, “In a Box of Light,” is centered on the theme of light and enlightenment.
Its protagonist is a young Lebanese woman who travels to New York to study filmmaking, encountering people of different backgrounds. Her relationship with an Iraqi man becomes central in her life but is problematic for her family back in a Lebanese village.
Khater noted that the winners’ individual works met the standard of the prize’s ethos.
“We’re looking for something that not only shows a high level of skill in their craft but also material that speaks to the themes of diaspora and immigration, exploring them with honesty, fresh eyes, and depth,” he added.
Both recipients will share the $10,000 prize money. Due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, 2020 was a challenging year for artistic communities around the world, which is why the Khayrallah Prize is a commendable effort to provide some financial help for artistic practitioners.
In normal circumstances, the prize winner would be invited to present their work at a ceremony in Beirut’s Sursock Museum. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a virtual event was expected to be held.
Luxury label Judith Leiber unveils clutches inspired by Gulf flags
Updated 52 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Renowned US handbag brand Judith Leiber has unveiled a range of clutches inspired by the various flags of the GCC countries.
A sartorial celebration of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, each clutch required weeks of handwork and thousands of Swarovski crystals. In addition to being pleasing to the eye, the bags are also functional.
The embellished minaudières are priced at $3,800 and can be purchased exclusively through e-tailer Net-A-Porter.
Favored by the fashionable and the famous, Judith Lieber’s whimsical designs often take on playful and wonderful shapes.
The brand was established by Judith and her husband Gerson Leiber in 1963.
Fans of K-Pop group BTS call for UAE concert with new art exhibition
Updated 56 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: BTS fans in the UAE, who go by the name “BTS UAE Army,” are set to launch an art exhibition that pays tribute to the South Korean boy-band with the hopes of garnering enough attention to encourage the group to perform in the country.
Titled “BTS Meets Street Arts in the UAE,” the moving monument exhibition will be on display in different locations across the country starting March 25.
According to a released statement, BTS UAE administrator Elareese Ramos said: “We intend to bring BTS to perform in the Middle East. We want them to notice that they are very much loved in the UAE as much as they are loved in America, Europe, Japan and other parts of the world.”
This will be the first time a Korean music artist will have a moving exhibition in the whole region. This is our chance to get united with the name of ARMY of the Middle East,” added Ramos.
The fans are also gathering local artist to create art pieces inspired by the seven-member group.
BTS UAE Army has collaborated with Springs 15, a test-bed platform for individuals and small businesses seeking support to turn their creative ideas into reality, to launch this project.
BTS last performed in the UAE in 2016 as part of KCon Abu Dhabi and after their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour brought them to Saudi Arabia in 2019, the supporters in the UAE have high hopes that they will be back to perform in the region.
Palestinian author Susan Abulhawa’s ‘Against the Loveless World’ nominated for US literary award
Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa’s book “Against the Loveless World” is among the finalists for the 2020 Athenaeum of Philadelphia Literary Award, organizers announced this week.
The political activist’s book begins in the Hawalli neighborhood of Kuwait. It tells the story of a woman who has as many names as she has homes, moving from place to place as a child of exiles and becoming one herself during the Gulf War.
With her mother, brother, and grandmother Sitti Wasfiyeh, Nahr navigates a life through Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, a home she knows so little of, and then an Israeli prison.
With dreams of marriage, of her own children and of freedom, Nahr’s fight to survive a world that is intent on testing her lands her in situations that could break the weak.
ANNOUNCING: The finalists for the Athenaeum of Philadelphia Literary Award 2020!
In an unthinkably harsh reality, and one that is a continuous experiment in resilience, Abulhawa pushes to the fore themes of identity and adaptability, posing the question: How can an oppressor know roots when they live by unearthing trees?
Abulhawa is competing against author Michele Harper for her book “The Beauty in Breaking” and writer Kiley Reid for her novel “Such a Fun Age.”
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia museum established its literary award in 1950.
The last two winners for the award in 2019 were British author Edward Posnett and Canadian- American writer Witold Rybczynski for their books “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects” and “Charleston Fancy: Little Houses and Big Dreams in the Holy City” respectively.
Dubai exhibition explores ‘Age of Extreme Self’ in pandemic-hit world
Updated 03 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: While many industries have slowed over the course of the pandemic, the digital landscape in which we now live has accelerated.
The digital sphere, already fast-tracked before the pandemic through social media and other high-tech elements, is now the focus of our everyday existence. Our life now exists through screens. We work through screens, communicate through screens and connect with others through screens.
We also connect with ourselves through screens, and it is this idea of the self that a pivotal exhibition, “Age of You,” now open at the Jameel Arts Center, says is under threat as a consequence of our widespread digitalization.
The exhibition, which runs at the Dubai center until Aug. 14, was curated by three of the art world’s most respected curators: Shumon Basar, Douglas Coupland and Hans Ulrich Obrist.
It is based around the trio’s latest book, “The Extreme Self,” a sequel to their previous title, “The Age of Earthquakes: A Guide to the Extreme Present.” The new book features “13 immersive chapters that chart the remaking of one’s interior world as the external world becomes increasingly uncertain.”
Basar told Arab News: “The world in many ways feels unrecognizable from a year ago when the pandemic began. ‘Age of You’ shows you how, and maybe why that’s the case.”
Set across two of Jameel Art Center’s gallery floors, the new exhibition includes graphic design by Daly & Lyon, and works by more than 70 international visual contributors from the worlds of art, design, filmmaking, photography, technology and electronic music.
“Age of You” also includes new commissions that showcase various aspects of what the curators have termed “the extreme self,” including works by Yuri Pattison, Satoshi Fujiwara and Stephanie Saade, whose work deals with screens, crowds and “emoji-as-surveillance.”
There are also films by Trevor Paglen and NVIDIA Research, and audio “deepfakes” by Vocal Synthesis that are created through artificial intelligence. The works of Jenna Sutela, Sara Cwynar and Victoria Sin explore transforming perceptions of the face and the body, while Craig Green’s collection and campaign for Moncler marries menswear with a machine.
“It seems that ‘Age of You’ is one of very few large-scale museum exhibitions to open anywhere in the world this spring, and its subject matter could not be more timely,” Antonia Carver, Jameel Arts Center director, told Arab News.
“The exhibition has been in development for a number of years, and its first iteration was at MOCA Toronto, with whom we collaborated on the show,” she added. “It addresses issues that are very ‘now’ — how technology is shaping us, how our data has become the global commodity of today and how our new ‘extreme selves’ are shaping our world.
“But through the pandemic, the exhibition became even more urgent and relevant to our age. The curators adapted the show over the past few months, and brought in further discussion of our online lives and our new understandings of the individual and the crowd.”
The works — a mix of emojis, films, bold statements and installations — relay feelings of happiness, sadness, depression and confusion. Among the highlights is Satoshi Fujiwara’s eight-meter-high, 22-meter-long photographic sculpture that has transformed one of the center’s inner gardens into a surreal skyscraper of faces.
There is also Jenna Sutela’s lava lamp heads, which, according to Basar, “remind us that humans are maybe the most alien life forms on earth.”
Another installation, a 10-meter-high outdoor banner, displays a new Russian doll emoji tagged with four words that reiterate our obsession with the self: “Me. You. It. Us.”
As the viewer walks through the exhibition, they feel the same electrifying and confused pulse that screens in everyday life emanate. “Age of You” emphasizes the obvious: This century’s most valuable resource is you — all of your online behaviors turn into the data and algorithms that dictate the movement of our digital sphere.
“‘Age of You’ addresses a global phenomenon, but as the first post-pandemic exhibition addressing this theme, it’s particularly apt that it is staged in the UAE, in the Gulf, and from here, beams out globally,” said Carver.
“It’s well known that here we have a particular affinity with new technologies, high mobile phone usage, and an intense interest in artificial intelligence, and in debating and developing strategies for the future. This show has a dynamic, seductive theme and design, but it’s not an easy one — it challenges each and every one of us to interrogate our lives and our relationships with technology.”
A book on the exhibition is due for release later this spring. The book “will travel, which means the show will travel, too,” Basar said.
The exhibition leaves us with this question: What if the future is dictated by the unintended consequences of who you are and your online actions? Only time and our actions will tell.