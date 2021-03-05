You are here

  'Extraordinary' loan delinquency forces Pakistani state-owned bank to close Bangladesh branch

‘Extraordinary’ loan delinquency forces Pakistani state-owned bank to close Bangladesh branch

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has four branches in Bangladesh, serving about 8,000 customers. (Photo courtesy: NBP-BD.com)
Updated 05 March 2021
Shehab Sumon and Khurshid Ahmed

  • The National Bank of Pakistan has branches in 21 countries and assets worth $20 billion
  • As of December, NBP Bangladesh’s defaults amounted to $164 million, or 97.7 percent of its total loans
Shehab Sumon and Khurshid Ahmed

DHAKA/KARACHI, Pakistan: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is closing one of its Bangladesh branches after failing to recover nearly 98 percent of its loans from debtors, the bank’s country head has said.

The state-owned NBP has branches in 21 countries and assets worth $20 billion. It has been operating in Bangladesh as NBP-BD since 1994, with four branches in three cities, serving about 8,000 customers.

The bank ran into trouble in 2013-24, after numerous debtors — mainly from the apparel sector — failed to meet loan obligations, Bangladesh central bank data shows. In December, NBP-BD’s defaults amounted to $164 million, or 97.7 percent of its total loans.

“We are going to close the operations at our Sylhet branch due to an extraordinary situation,” Mohammad Quamruzzaman, NBP-BD chief executive, told Arab News earlier this week. “The headquarters in Pakistan has given us the approval, and the shutdown process is underway.”

In the past six years, the bank has filed 143 cases against loan defaulters, recovering about $23 million, Quamruzzaman said, adding that the bank was now trying to recover more without litigation and had suspended loan disbursement last year.

“Our high priority now is to recover the non-performing loans. We are focusing on an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process where we sit at the negotiation table with the clients,” he said. “The good news is that we are receiving some positive results in the ADR process where the banks offer concessions to the defaulters and they, in turn, get the opportunity to have a clear banking credit record.”

Without clearing their records, Quamruzzaman added, businesses “cannot avail loans from any other banks in the future.”

Manzoorul Alam, managing director of Ibrahim Composite Textile mill, which borrowed $8.5 million from NBP-BD in the 2012-13 fiscal year, said negotiations with the bank were underway.

“During negotiations, we offered to repay the bank around $16.5 million. We sent this proposal in December 2019 and there was no work last year due to the pandemic,” Alam told Arab News. “I had a discussion with the bank around three weeks ago and they assured to resolve the matter shortly according to our negotiations.”

Pakistani officials at the NBP’s head office in Karachi were unavailable for comment despite repeated requests. Bangladesh Bank, the central bank, declined to comment.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank in Dhaka, told Arab News that the Bangladeshi central bank should create a safety net for lenders by enhancing its supervision, and “save the NBP-BD from the deep crisis.”

He added: “There are few options which the central bank may consider, like injecting new funds, merging with a solvent bank, or the appointment of an administrator. In the current scenario, NBP should run its operations under the close supervision of the central bank.”

Another Bangladeshi economist, Policy Research Institute’s Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansoor, said the NBP’s situation was extraordinary as defaulted loans are about 10 percent of all loans at banks in the country.

“This is an extraordinary situation that NBP-BD is struggling with around 98 percent defaulted loans,” he said, adding: “There should be an investigation into who these borrowers were and how it took place.”

The NBP-BD’s 2019 annual report revealed that its branches recorded a net loss of Bangladeshi taka (BDT) 664 million ($7.8 million) in 2019, up 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) from a BDT 415 million loss in 2018. 

“The main reasons for this loss were a 20 percent YoY jump in interest expense to BDT 1.6 billion and a whopping increase in total provisioning to BDT 137 million,” Sana Tawfik, banking sector analyst at Karachi-based Arif Habib Limited, told Arab News.

The branches incurred an operating expenditure of BDT 197 million compared to BDT 174 million recorded in the same period last year, marking an increase of 13 percent YoY, which “increased pressure on the bottom-line.”  

Tawfik said: “A turnaround in the overall earnings is dependent upon the successful recovery of loans and advances, increasing business volumes, the success of commercial and strategic initiatives and financial support from concerned stakeholders.”

Topics: Bangladesh National Bank of Pakistan

Updated 39 min 8 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Worried about continuing threats, the acting chief of the US Capitol Police appealed to congressional leaders Thursday to use their influence to keep National Guard troops at the Capitol, two months after the law enforcement breakdowns of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yogananda Pittman told the leaders in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that the board that oversees her department has so far declined to extend an emergency declaration required by the Pentagon to keep Guardsmen who have assisted Capitol officers since the riot.
Pittman said she needed the leaders’ assistance with the three-member Capitol Police Board, which reports to them. She said the board has sent her a list of actions it wants her to implement, though she said it was unclear whether the points were orders or just recommendations.
The letter underscored the confusion over how best to secure the Capitol after a dismal lack of protection in January and biting criticism for law enforcement’s handling of the invasion.
And it came came as authorities spent the day on high alert, primed for a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building again, two months after Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors in an insurrection meant to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
The list in the letter to lawmakers included a partial removal of the imposing fence encircling the Capitol grounds starting Monday and a drawdown of the Guard to 900 troops from the current 5,200 remaining in Washington.
Police want to keep the fence indefinitely. In her letter, Pittman said she would ask for a drawdown of the deployment “based on the threat environment and physical and operational security capabilities.”
Earlier Thursday, The Associated Press reported the Pentagon was reviewing a Capitol Police request to keep up to 2,200 Guardsmen at the Capitol another 60 days. A statement from the police said Pittman had formally made the recommendation to the Pentagon.
A similar dispute had erupted between the Capitol Police and its board before Jan. 6 and even as rioters were storming the building. The Capitol Police Board, comprised of the House and Senate sergeants at arms and the architect of the Capitol, is charged with oversight of the police force.
Steven Sund, the now-former Capitol Police chief, has testified to Congress that he wanted to request the Guard two days before the invasion following reports that white supremacist and far-right groups would target the building to disrupt the certification of Biden’s election victory over outgoing President Donald Trump. Paul Irving, who served on the Capitol Police Board as House sergeant-at-arms, denied that Sund asked him to call the Guard.
Sund has testified that he asked repeatedly for the Guard to be called as rioters stormed the building, breaking police lines and running over officers unequipped to hold them off. He ultimately called the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard just before 2 p.m., who in turn testified that the request for help was delayed by the Defense Department. The request was not approved until after 5 p.m., as hundreds of rioters marauded through the building and left without being arrested.
Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Police officer and a Trump supporter shot by police.
On Thursday, despite the warnings of new trouble, there were no signs of disturbance at the heavily secured building. Nor was there evidence of any large group heading to Washington.
The most recent threat appeared to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former Trump would rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands would come to Washington to try to remove Democrats from office. March 4 was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20.
But Trump was miles away in Florida. In Washington, on one of the warmest days in weeks, the National Mall was almost deserted, save for joggers, journalists, and a handful of tourists trying to take photos of the Capitol dome through the fencing.
Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Members of the Three Percenters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But federal agents found no significant increases in the number of hotel rooms being rented in Washington, or in flights to the area, car rental reservations or buses being chartered. Online chatter about the day on extremist sites was declining.
US Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was briefed by law enforcement about the possible threat and said lawmakers were braced for whatever might come.
“We have the razor wire, we have the National Guard. We didn’t have that January 6. So I feel very confident in the security,” he said.
But those measures aren’t permanent. Some states have threatened to pull their Guardsmen amid reports that some troops had been made to take rest breaks in parking garages or served spoiled food. Other Guardsmen have said they have been given good meals with accommodations for those on vegan or halal diets.
In Michigan, which sent 1,000 troops, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she did “not have any intention of agreeing to an extension of this deployment.”
Meanwhile, Trump continues to promote lies that the election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud, even though such claims have been rejected by judges and Trump’s former attorney general. He repeatedly told those lies on social media and in a charged speech on Jan. 6 in which he implored thousands of supporters to “fight like hell.” Many of those supporters eventually walked to the Capitol grounds and overran officers to breach the building.
Trump was impeached by the House on a c harge of incitement of insurrection but was acquitted by the Senate. So far, about 300 people have been charged with federal crimes for their roles in the riot.
Trump’s election rhetoric continues to be echoed by many national and local Republicans posting online messages about voter fraud and questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s victory.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited “a years-long trend of false narratives fueling violence.”
“On the specifics of today’s threats, the FBI and DHS have warned that the threat of domestic violent extremism, particularly racially motivated and anti-government extremists, did not begin or end on January 6 and we have been vigilant day in and day out,” she said Thursday.

Topics: US Capitol riots

UN seeks access to Tigray for war crimes probe

Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

  • Fighting between federal troops and members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has killed thousands of people
  • Hundreds of thousands more people have fled from their homes from the Tigray region of 5 million
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN’s human rights chief has asked Ethiopia to allow monitors into Tigray to investigate reports of killings and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes in the northern region since late 2020.

“Victims and survivors of these violations must not be denied their rights to the truth and to justice,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, expressing her fear that violations could continue without outside scrutiny.
Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal troops and forces of the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and hit infrastructure badly.
Until this month, the mountainous region of about 5 million people — with a long history of conflict including war with neighboring Eritrea — had been off-limits for most media since fighting began in early November.
Relief agencies had also struggled for access, while communications were patchy.
“Serious violations of international law, possibly amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, may have been committed by multiple actors in the conflict,” Bachelet added, mentioning Ethiopia’s army, the TPLF, Eritrea’s military, and troops and militia from the neighboring Amhara region.
Abiy’s government, the Tigray administration, the TPLF, as well as authorities in Amhara and Eritrea, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the UN statement.
With witness accounts of atrocities including rape, looting and massacres emerging from refugees and others, the warring sides have been repeatedly blaming each other.
Abiy declared victory when the TPLF abandoned the regional capital Mekelle at the end of November. But lower-level fighting has continued in some areas, according to people in Tigray and UN assessments.
“Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us,” Bachelet said.
President Isaias Afwerki’s government in Asmara has in the past denied any involvement, while the Abiy administration in Addis Ababa has repeatedly said it is restoring law and order.
Abiy’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that it would investigate credible allegations of abuses and bring perpetrators to account. The state-appointed national human rights commission was also investigating and was willing to collaborate with relevant UN agencies, it said.
Bachelet’s statement said more than 136 rape cases had been reported in hospitals in east Tigray between December and January, with indications of many more unreported.
“Reliable sources have shared information about the killing of eight protesters by security forces between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 in Adigrat, Mekelle, Shire and Wukro,” the statement added.
Indiscriminate shelling occurred in November in Mekelle, Humera and Adigrat, while mass killings had been reported in Axum and Dengelat, the UN rights boss said.
Amnesty International last week accused Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians over 24 hours in Axum city last year. Eritrea denied that, but Ethiopia’s rights body also described such killings, though with fewer details, in a rare acknowledgment from the Ethiopian side that Eritrean troops have participated in the conflict.
Hundreds of civilians were also massacred in Mai Kadra town early in the fighting last November, rights groups say.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray revolt

India loses status as ‘free’ nation in Freedom House 2021 report

Updated 05 March 2021

  • Washington-based institute says India is falling into authoritarianism under PM Modi
  • Ruling party says report “biased” and influenced by international organizations
Updated 05 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling party on Thursday called a report which downgraded its status as a free country “biased.”

The 2021 Freedom House report, which human rights activists say reflects reality in modern India, saw the country known as the world’s largest democracy downgraded from “free” to “partly free.”

In its report, published on Wednesday, the Washington-based institute funded by the US government justified the change of India’s status by saying that civil rights in the country “have been eroding since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.”

It cited increasing attacks against Muslims and misuse of sedition laws to curb dissent, with Modi and his party “tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism.”

India’s overall rank fell from 83 to 88 out of 211 countries listed in the report.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately dismissed the report and its findings.

“The report is biased and (politically) motivated,” BJP spokesperson Sudesh Verma told Arab News.

“The adverse comments come in the wake of this government asking NGOs like Amnesty (International) to be more accountable and follow the norms of the country. Such supranational organizations have an axe to grind, and they influence such ratings,” he said, adding that the government does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion.

The main opposition party, Congress, said that losing its “free” status was a shame for the government.

“After 73 years of freedom, if we are called partially free by an NGO which is funded by the US government, shouldn’t our heads be lowered in shame?” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

Some of the country’s activists and intellectuals say, however, that the report comes as no surprise.

“It states the obvious. Under the majoritarian and authoritarian government all the constitutional safeguards are destroyed and compromised,” renowned public intellectual Prof. Apoorvanand Jha of the University of Delhi told Arab News.

Jha, a well-known critic of the government, was himself questioned for hours by Delhi police last year for participating in a protest against the country’s new controversial citizenship law that has been seen as aiming to render stateless members of India’s Muslim minority.

“If you are a critic of this government then your persecution is the natural fact,” Jha said. “The mobilization of the people is important to regain democratic space and freedom, but the mobilization has to be from all sections of the society.”

According to Freedom House, India under Modi appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a “global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all.”

For Zafarul Islam Khan, journalist and former chief of the Delhi Minorities Commission, which was established by the Indian government to safeguard the rights of minority communities, the Freedom House report is a lived reality.

His own home was raided by the National Investigative Agency after a fact-finding report in which he blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for “fanning communal sentiments” that led to deadly riots in New Delhi last year, which claimed the lives of 53 people, mostly Muslims, who protested the controversial citizenship law.

“What Freedom House said is a lived fact in India today where a tweet, or a word of humor or a cartoon, or a comment or conversion or marriage outside your community or caste or an article or a book, may land you in jail or ensnare you in the judicial labyrinth,” he told Arab News.

“It will take a long political fight to retrieve India from the current abyss,” Khan said.

Topics: India Freedom House

Magnitude 8.1 quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations

Updated 05 March 2021
AP

  • The quake was the largest in a series of tremors that struck the region over several hours
  • Quakes did not appear to pose widespread threat because of the remoteness of where they hit
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

The quake was the largest in a series of tremors that struck the region over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3.
While the quakes triggered warning systems and caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground, they did not appear to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.
That’s because of the remoteness of where they hit. The largest struck about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the coast of New Zealand.
One of the earlier quakes hit much closer to New Zealand and awoke many people during the night as they felt a long, rumbling shaking.
“Hope everyone is ok out there,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Facebook.
After the largest quake, civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.
The US Tsunami Warning System also cautioned that the larger quake could cause tsunami waves of between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 10 feet) in French Polynesia and waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Niue, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis could later strike Hawaii.
The US Geological Survey said the larger quake was centered in the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).
Officials in New Zealand had hours earlier issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after the first of the smaller earthquakes struck off its northeastern coast at about 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, and the warning was lifted just before the larger quake struck.
The US Geological Survey said the first quake was centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne.
It was widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.
In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Topics: New Zealand earthquake

1971: As chaos erupted in Dhaka, one Pakistani cameraman was there to capture it all

Updated 05 March 2021

  • Cricket match between Pakistan and World XI turned violent after a National Assembly session in Dhaka was called off, unleashing protests
  • The incident took place months after the country’s first general election was won by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League party
Updated 05 March 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Fifty years ago, Akbar Hussain walked into Dhaka Cricket Stadium with his Bell and Howell camera to film a four-day Test match between Pakistan and a World XI.

The crowd was cheering, and everyone looked excited. But then the mood suddenly changed and the match was called off amid violence as two prominent Pakistani cricketers, Wasim Bari and Sarfraz Nawaz, were building a partnership.

“I was not sure what was happening,” Hussain told Arab News, speaking about the incident that took place on March 1, 1971.

Just months earlier, Pakistan had held its first general elections, in December 1970, which were won by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League party.

Passions were still running high, though things looked normal to Hussain, who could not figure out why everyone around him had become so furious.

“They set tents on fire and started pelting stones at players, who rushed to the dressing room to save their lives,” he said. “Several shops were burnt outside the stadium as rioting continued.”

Hussain, who at the time worked as a cameraman with the Dhaka television station before moving to Karachi in 1973, later discovered that the provocation was caused by a radio broadcast about the cancelation of a National Assembly session scheduled in Dhaka. 

Crowds of people came out in the streets of the city in protest, and stores and business centers in the city closed. The cricket match between Pakistan and the World XI was suspended as audiences left to take part in the protests.

Ghulam Mujtaba, a former banker who was also among the audience, said it was “total chaos.”

“The stadium where people were cheering for their favorite players a little while ago was now on fire,” he told Arab News. “The news bulletin had turned the sporting arena into a battlefield after the radio announcement spread like a wildfire.”

Intikhab Alam, the skipper of the Pakistan team that came under attack, recalled the “horrible story,” telling Arab News that he had just returned to the pavilion when the rioting began.

“The World XI was fielding, so its players ran to take refuge,” he said. “Some went to their dressing room, others came to ours. For about two hours, we could not get out of the stadium.”

The foreign cricketers reached the Intercontinental Hotel where they were staying. Things were difficult for the Pakistani players, however, since their accommodation was further away from the stadium and they had to temporarily stay at a nearby guest house.

“The phone lines were dead,” Alam said. “Our team remained there until midnight and reached the hotel at 1 a.m.”

The former Pakistani captain added that World XI was lucky to board an empty Pakistan International Airlines flight for Lahore.

“We got stuck and could not go out of our hotel,” he added.

The situation lasted several days until arrangements were made to ensure the safe movement of local cricketers.

“Our jeep was escorted by a police truck that took us to the airport, which was hardly 20 minutes away from our hotel,” he said. “However, our journey continued for about two hours since the network of roads was littered with smashed cars and burning tires,” he said.

Alam said this was still not the end of the team’s agony.

Since Pakistani flights were not allowed to move through Indian airspace, the cricket squad had to take a detour and go to Sri Lanka first.

Just as the plane touched down at the Colombo airport, its tire burst. The team was due to play its last Test match against the World XI in Lahore, but almost missed the clash.

“The airlines added extra seats for us on the connecting flight to Lahore after we reached Karachi,” the former captain said. “By the time we reached our destination, the match had been postponed due to rain. That is how we managed to play the game.”

Despite the shocking incidents, the two teams were still willing to finish the series.

“Sportsmen think differently,” Alam said. “They try to send out the message of peace and are willing to play in difficult circumstances to make that happen.” 

Topics: Akbar Hussain Dhaka Bangladesh Cricket

