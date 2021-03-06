You are here

  • Home
  • Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders

Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders

Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
1 / 2
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, left, meets with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace in Sudan. Sudan Sovereign Council via Reuters)
Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
2 / 2
Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan walks with President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, during a welcome ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan March 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4c2c

Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders

Dam discussion deadlock requires coordination, say Egyptian and Sudanese leaders
  • El-Sisi discussed Sudan’s border dispute with Ethiopia and security in the Red Sea region
  • The visit came amid a rapprochement between the two governments
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar Bashir, as the neighbors push to break a deadlock over a multi-billion dollar dam being built by Ethiopia.

During his meeting in Khartoum with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, El-Sisi said it was his firm belief that the security and stability of Sudan was an integral part of the security and stability of Egypt.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency reflected an agreement between El-Sisi and Al-Burhan that the current stage of the dam discussions required the highest levels of coordination between the two countries.

It said that Egypt supported the Sudanese proposal to form an international quartet, including the presidency of the African Union, the US, the EU and the UN, to mediate in the dam issue.

El-Sisi and Al-Burhan agreed to reject any unilateral measures aimed at monopolizing the resources of the Blue Nile.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations at all levels, as well as several regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Sudanese-Ethiopian border region, and the recent Sudanese moves to extend state sovereignty over its eastern borders bordering Ethiopia.

They also discussed developments in the Horn of Africa and East Africa. The discussions, according to the Egyptian presidency, reflected a mutual understanding about ways to deal with issues in a way that ensured the enhancement of African capabilities to face the challenges facing the continent as a whole.

Al-Burhan appreciated Egypt’s stance in support of Sudan to face the repercussions of various crises, as well as to contribute to removing Sudan's name from the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He affirmed Sudan's aspiration and keenness to activate joint projects between Egypt and Sudan and to enhance the prospects for cooperation, especially at the political, economic, security and military levels.

El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's continued support for the government and people of Sudan, and interest in upgrading bilateral relations in a way that enhanced the strategic partnership based on mutual respect and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

There has been high-level diplomatic and military activity between the two countries in recent days. 

The Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Maryam Al-Mahdi met El-Sisi and her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohamed Farid concluded a two-day visit to Khartoum, during which an agreement was signed for cooperation in the fields of military training and coordination.

On Friday, the UN offered to help move forward the negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the GERD that Ethiopia is building 15 kilometers from the Sudanese border, at an estimated cost of $5 billion.

In a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Shoukry “stressed the need to launch a serious and effective negotiation process” over the dam before a second round of filling expected this summer, Reuters news agency reported.

Ethiopia, which says it has every right to use Nile waters, started filling the reservoir behind the dam last summer after Egypt and Sudan failed to secure a legally binding agreement over the hydropower dam's operation.

Sudan fears the dam could increase the risk of flooding and affect the safe operation of its own Nile dams, while water-scarce Egypt fears its supplies from the Nile could be hit.

Years of diplomatic talks over the project have repeatedly stalled.

Topics: Egypt Sudan

Related

Egypt, Sudan to strengthen military pact
Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan to strengthen military pact
Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo
Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan discuss Ethiopian dam during visit by Sudanese FM to Cairo

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts

Charities: History will ‘judge’ UK over Yemen aid cuts
  • More than 100 organizations write to PM Johnson over ‘devastating’ decision
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Over 100 charities have written to the UK government criticizing its decision to cut aid to Yemen.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the charities say the decision to reduce vital funds to the war-torn country is a “misjudgement” that will “destroy the UK’s global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that the government proposed to reduce the UK’s aid budget to Yemen, currently in the grip of famine and war, to £87 million ($120.4 million) this year, down from £164 million in 2019-2020.

The British government is thought to believe that the public will support the move as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the letter — signed by Oxfam, Christian Aid, Save the Children and Care International, among others — suggested that such a view would change rapidly once the true scale of the damage done by reducing aid became apparent. 

“History will not judge this nation kindly if the government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen,” it added.

Danny Sriskandarajah, CEO of Oxfam GB, told the BBC: “Aid cuts are a false economy that will remove a vital lifeline from millions of people in Yemen and beyond, who can’t feed their families, have lost their homes, and whose lives are threatened by conflict and COVID-19.”

Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children, told The Times: “We are looking at the near collapse of UK help for children trapped in the world’s worst war zones, just as a second wave of the pandemic bears down on many of them.” The UK’s decision, he said, will have “devastating real-life consequences.”

British MPs have criticized the plan to cut aid to Yemen, which has suffered from a decade-long conflict leaving more than 20 million people reliant on foreign aid.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell described the decision as “unconscionable,” with Labour MP Lisa Nandy saying the UK is “abandoning our moral obligations.”

A government spokesman said: “The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid.”

He added: “We remain a world-leading aid donor and we will spend more than £10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.”

Topics: UK Yemen

Related

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Middle-East
UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues projects in Yemen, Jordan

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report

UK to slash aid to poorest countries: Leaked report
  • Hardest-hit include Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen
  • Aid cuts condemned by UK politicians, UN and charities
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is planning to cut its aid programs to some of the world’s poorest countries by as much as two thirds between 2021 and 2022, according to a leaked Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) report.

Those hardest hit by the cuts include Lebanon, which could see a reduction in aid spending of as much as 88 percent, Syria (67 percent, Libya (63 percent), Somalia (60 percent) and South Sudan (59 percent).

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the UK government is considering cutting aid spending in Yemen by 59 percent, meaning a drop to £87 million ($120.4 million) from £164 million pledged last year — a move that drew condemnation from British MPs across the political spectrum, and from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children, told The Times: “We are looking at the near collapse of UK help for children trapped in the world’s worst war zones, just as a second wave of the pandemic bears down on many of them.”

The leaked document, obtained by Open Democracy, details suggestions of how the UK might reduce its legal target spend on foreign aid from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 0.5 percent this year. Over the next two years, the budget will be reduced from £15 billion to just over £9 billion.

The FCO told The Guardian that savings will have to be found across government spending due to the “seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy,” which will mean “temporarily reducing the amount we spend on aid.” No final decisions, it added, have yet been made. 

After the scale of the cuts to Yemen’s portion of UK foreign aid became apparent, former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell described the government’s plans as “unconscionable.”

Guterres said cuts to Yemeni aid would represent a “death sentence” for people across the country.

FCO Minister James Cleverly suggested that the government might try to amend the law pegging foreign aid spending to GDP without putting it to a vote in Parliament — a move that could be subject to judicial review over its legality.

Mitchell told the UK House of Commons: “The foreign secretary assured Parliament that he would protect seven strategic priorities from cuts, including humanitarian relief. He also told the select committee he would reply to the former solicitor general’s determination that cuts would be unlawful without a change to legislation.”

Mitchell added: “Nothing like what is being suggested here should be considered until Parliament has given its express consent, which I rather doubt will be forthcoming.”

The government has also been warned by four former UK prime ministers — Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May — that cutting aid budgets to the most vulnerable nations amid the pandemic would do untold harm to Britain’s reputation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is thought to believe that the British public want to see belt-tightening across government expenditure to assist with the country’s economic recovery.

David Miliband, a former FCO minister and current president of the International Rescue Committee, said: “Make no mistake — as the UK abandons its commitment to 0.7 percent (of GDP), it is simultaneously undermining its global reputation.”

He added: “The phrase ‘global Britain’ rings hollow. As the UK prepares to host the G7, the reduction of assistance to Yemen is a stark warning of what is to come as the government delivers on widespread cuts across the entire UK aid portfolio.”

A letter sent to Johnson by a group of over 100 charities — including Oxfam, Save the Children and Christian Aid — called the cuts a “misjudgement” by the government.

“History will not judge this nation kindly if the government chooses to step away from the people in Yemen and thus destroy the UK’s global reputation as a country that steps up to help those most in need,” the letter said.

Topics: UK

Related

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
World
UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
World
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst

Explosion sound heard at Beirut neighborhood caused by tyre burst
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: An explosion sound heard at a neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut was reportedly caused by a tyre bursting, local news agency NNA reported Saturday.  
People initially thought they heard an explosion. 
But the bang was in fact a tyre on a bulldozer bursting inside a waste plant, the NNA reported.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles

Abu Dhabi to reopen cinemas with reduced capacity, Dubai bans cafes offering drinks in baby bottles
  • Earlier in February, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved closing all cinemas
  • Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi will reopen its cinemas at a reduced 30 percent capacity while adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures, state news agency WAM reported.
Earlier in February, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved closing all cinemas.
Meanwhile, Dubai authorities have banned local cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Economy said in a tweet.
“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles,” DED said.
There has been a spike in new daily cases since the beginning of the year, largely due to the high number of tourists traveling to the country over the holiday period.

The UAE has recorded 2,959 new coronavirus infections, 1,901 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 408,236 with 391,205 recoveries and 1,310 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 3,072 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths
UAE reports 2,742 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths
Middle-East
UAE reports 2,742 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Updated 06 March 2021
AFP

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source

Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Updated 06 March 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Fierce fighting between Yemeni pro-government forces and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has killed at least 90 combatants on both sides in the past 24 hours, government military sources said Saturday.
The Shiite rebels launched an offensive last month to seize Marib, the last stronghold in northern Yemen of pro-government forces who are backed by a Arab-led military coalition.
The clashes in the oil-rich province left 32 dead among government forces and loyalist tribes, while 58 Houthi rebels were killed in coalition air strikes, the sources told AFP.
They said heavy clashes broke out on six fronts as government forces were able to counter attacks by the Houthis who managed to advance only on the Kassara front northwest of Marib city.
The fighting also left dozens of people wounded, the sources added.
The loss of Marib would be a huge blow for the Yemeni government, but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the surrounding desert.
It would also be a major setback for Saudi Arabia, which has been the target of increasingly frequent Houthi missile attacks in recent weeks.
Shrapnel from Houthi drones intercepted by the Saudis on Friday wounded two civilians, including a 10-year-old, in the southwest of the kingdom, the official SPA news agency reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged the Houthis to halt their offensive in Marib, as he announced $191 million in aid at a donors' conference.
"Aid alone will not end the conflict. We can only end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen by ending the war... so the United States is reinvigorating our diplomatic efforts to end the war," he said.
The United Nations had sought to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors, but only $1.7 billion was offered.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militants Iran Marib

Related

Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Saudi Arabia
Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Special The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology photos
Middle-East
The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology

Latest updates

Top seed Elina Svitolina eyes third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
Top seed Elina Svitolina could begin her bid for a third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown against former two-time Grand Slam winner and three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova. (AFP)
Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign
Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign
Prior COVID-19 infection may reduce need for second jab
Prior COVID-19 infection may reduce need for second jab
‘Revolutionary’ new cancer treatment builds on COVID-19 jab tech
‘Revolutionary’ new cancer treatment builds on COVID-19 jab tech
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland
Face veil ban ‘violates women’s rights’: Amnesty International Switzerland

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.