Häagen-Dazs renames flavors to celebrate iconic Arab women

One may be hard-pressed to play favorites with ice cream, but four popular flavors from Häagen-Dazs are being topped with a special meaning. The brand is commemorating International Women’s Day 2021 by renaming their vanilla, Belgian chocolate, salted caramel, and strawberries and cream flavors to reflect the achievements of four iconic women who have not held back.

The renamed flavors have been designed to ensure customers start their order with what they want and end each order with a self-affirming flavor of success — be it “Scale New Heights,” like Raha Moharrak (vanilla); “Beat the Odds,” like Yasmin Yousri (salted caramel); “Direct My Story,” like Nayla Al-Khaja (Belgian chocolate); or “Design My Destiny,” like Maz Hakim (strawberries and cream).

These signature ice creams with thematic names will only be available in the UAE at the brand’s Dubai Mall, Mall of Emirates and Kite Beach stores. Women across the city can scoop up, for free, their motivational flavor of choice exclusively on March 8 and at discounted rates until March 21.

In addition, Häagen-Dazs is asking residents across the region to nominate by March 14, the exemplary women who inspire them every day. To celebrate these heroines, Häagen-Dazs will then rename two of their bestselling ice creams — cookies and cream and vanilla caramel brownie — in their honor.

“We believe the world needs to hear about these remarkable women living in the Middle East, from all walks of life, who have shattered glass ceilings, looked beyond life-threatening illness, scaled even the world’s highest peak and taken a passion project to one of the world’s leading fashion houses,” said Michelle Odland, Häagen-Dazs global brand director.

“While these four brilliant icons are undeniable examples to thousands of women around the world, we’re asking women across the Middle East to join the celebration. We are excited to use our platform to share and then pay tribute to the fascinating stories of how mothers, painters, pilots, chefs, entrepreneurs and countless other women in the region have not ‘held back’ and have inspired others,” she added.