Noon aims to attract more Saudi shoppers with rewards program

Noon aims to attract more Saudi shoppers with rewards program
The pandemic has created a boom in online shopping across the region as the closure of malls has forced the public to make more purchases online. (Noon.com)
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Updated 07 March 2021

Noon aims to attract more Saudi shoppers with rewards program
  • Its “noon VIP’ package aims to attract more customers through cash back discounts, speedier deliveries and prioritized customer service
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Online shopping platform noon.com has launched a new rewards program in Saudi Arabia as it seeks to grow its market share in the Kingdom.
Its “noon VIP’ package aims to attract more customers through cash back discounts, speedier deliveries and prioritized customer service.
The pandemic has created a boom in online shopping across the region as the closure of malls has forced the public to make more purchases online. Now online retails giants from noon to Amazon are competing for regional market share.
The loyalty scheme has also been rolled out to the UAE and Egypt.
Any customer who has made six or more purchases on the platform over the last 12 months will be automatically enrolled in the loyalty scheme, noon said in a statement.
It costs SR33 for three months or SR120 for one full year’s membership.

 

Topics: Noon Saudi Arabia retail

Eastern Province Cement shrugs off pandemic with bumper dividend payout

Eastern Province Cement shrugs off pandemic with bumper dividend payout
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Eastern Province Cement shrugs off pandemic with bumper dividend payout

Eastern Province Cement shrugs off pandemic with bumper dividend payout
  • Cement sector benefits from mega projects
  • Shares rise as company agrees dividend
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Eastern Province Cement shareholders are set to receive an SR215 million ($57.2 million) dividend payout after full-year profits jumped by a fifth last year.
Sales edged 1.8 percent higher in 2020 to SR742 million compared to a year earlier, the Dammam-based company said in a Tadawul stock exchange filing on Sunday. Net profit rose 19.9 percent to SR217 million.
It said that higher sales and lower expenses helped to drive earnings higher.
Cement producers across the Kingdom are benefiting from rising demand from the construction sector where a number of mega-projects linked to the emerging tourism sector have started to take shape.
The shares rose 1.24 percent on Sunday.

Topics: cement construction Saudi Arabia

Dubai to have world’s biggest privately-owned date factory

Dubai to have world’s biggest privately-owned date factory
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai to have world's biggest privately-owned date factory

Dubai to have world’s biggest privately-owned date factory
  • The expansion will result in a massive facility covering a total of 600,000 square feet
  • Increasing demand for healthier sugar alternatives has helped boost the date industry
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Al-Barakah Dates said it will expand its existing facility to become the world’s biggest privately-owned date factory, the Dubai Media Office reported.
The expansion will result in a massive facility covering a total of 600,000 square feet, which is more than double the company’s existing site.
After the upgrade, which was expected to be completed by early 2022, the new factory will be able to process over 100,000 tons of dates and date products annually – equivalent to almost half of the UAE’s entire domestic harvest.
The facility, which is located at the Dubai Industrial City, will also be equipped with 6,500 solar panels to offset 3,000 tons carbon emissions per year.
Increasing demand for healthier sugar alternatives has helped boost the date industry, as well as modern food technology that has allowed dates to compete with other healthy options.
“Today we have taken the traditional date and transformed it into various ingredients that serve as direct sugar replacements. These include pastes, syrups and date sugars,” Al-Barakah Dates managing director Yousuf Saleem, said.
The expansion will also contribute to the UAE’s national food security efforts, Dubai Industrial City’s Saud Abu Al-Shawareb said.

Topics: Dubai UAE Food

With many vaccinated, Israel reopens economy before election

With many vaccinated, Israel reopens economy before election
Updated 07 March 2021

With many vaccinated, Israel reopens economy before election

With many vaccinated, Israel reopens economy before election
Updated 07 March 2021
JERUSALEM: Israel reopened most of its economy Sunday as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September.
The easing of restrictions comes after months of government-imposed shutdowns and less than three weeks before the country’s fourth parliamentary elections in two years. Israel, a world leader in vaccinations per capita, has surged forward with immunizing nearly 40% of its population in just over two months.
Bars and restaurants, event halls, sporting events, hotels and all primary and secondary schools that had been closed to the public for months could reopen with some restrictions in place on the number of people in attendance, and with certain places open to the vaccinated only.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved the easing of limitations Saturday night, including the reopening of the main international airport to a limited number of incoming passengers each day.
Netanyahu is campaigning for reelection as Israel’s coronavirus vaccine champion at the same time that he is on trial for corruption.
Israel has sped ahead with its immunization campaign. Over 52% of its population of 9.3 million has received one dose and almost 40% two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of the highest rates per capita in the world. After striking a deal to obtain large quantities of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in exchange for medical data, Israel has distributed over 8.6 million doses since launching its vaccination campaign in late December.
While vaccination rates continue to steadily rise and the number of serious cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, drops, Israel’s unemployment rate remains high. As of January, 18.4% of the workforce was out of work because of the pandemic, according to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.
At the same time that it has deployed vaccines to its own citizens, Israel has provided few vaccines for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a move that has underscored global disparities. It has faced criticism for not sharing significant quantities of its vaccine stockpiles with the Palestinians. On Friday, Israel postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice.
Israeli officials have said that its priority is vaccinating its own population first, while the Palestinian Authority has said it would fend for itself in obtaining vaccines from the WHO-led partnership with humanitarian organizations known as COVAX.
Israel has confirmed at least 800,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5,861 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world's top 'green hydrogen' producer

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
  • The move comes as global demand for clean fuel surges, with superpowers such as China and Europe setting sights on the growing hydrogen business
  • Energy experts reportedly described Saudi Arabia as the one to watch in the global race in the hydrogen scene
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is building a $5-billion green fuel plant for export in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen, Bloomberg reported.
The hydrogen plant will be located in the planned megacity of NEOM, which lies north of the Red Sea. It will be powered entirely by sun and wind, the report said.
“There’s nothing I’ve ever seen or heard of this dimension or challenge,” Peter Terium, who heads the energy, water, and food sector at NEOM, said.
“I’ve been spending the last two years wrapping my mind around ‘from scratch,’ and now we’re very much in execution mode,” he added.
The move comes as global demand for clean fuel surges, with superpowers such as China and Europe setting sights on the growing hydrogen business, which Bloomberg predicts to be worth as much as $700 billion by 2025.
The European Union alone earlier dedicated $500 billion as investment to hydrogen production, but experts suggested there were still major obstacles that hinder a global energy transition.
Many countries have expressed a desire to use the gas more, including the UK, China, Japan, and the US, highlighting the potential of the industry.
Energy experts reportedly described Saudi Arabia as the one to watch in the global race in the hydrogen scene, which could be attributed to the Kingdom’s geographical characteristics – “perpetual sunshine and wind, and vast tracts of unused lands.”
Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, and producing a kilogram of the gas currently costs about $5.
Saudi Arabia could drive this cost down to $1.5 per kilogram by 2030, according to Bloomberg’s energy research arm.

Topics: Hydrogen energy Saudi Arabia

Saudis dominate Forbes Middle East’s 2021 list of top CEOs

Saudis dominate Forbes Middle East’s 2021 list of top CEOs
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Saudis dominate Forbes Middle East's 2021 list of top CEOs

Saudis dominate Forbes Middle East’s 2021 list of top CEOs
  • Aramco chief Amin Nasser emerged as this year’s number one
  • Saudi Arabia had the most entries at 18, followed by the UAE and Egypt with 16 entries each
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi executives dominated Forbes Middle East’s ranking of the best corporate leaders in the region, with Aramco chief Amin Nasser emerging as this year’s number one.

The Middle East counterpart of American business magazine Forbes recognized business icons “making significant contributions to the region’s economies.”

Some 100 CEOs from around the region were featured, and 24 nationalities were represented. Saudi Arabia had the most entries at 18, followed by the UAE and Egypt with 16 entries each.

Four out of the top five chief executives were from the oil and gas industry.

Aramco’s Nasser, who was ranked first, was followed by Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

SABIC’s Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s Hashem Hashem and Sonatrach’s Toufik Hakkar were also in the top 10.

Executives from the banking and financial services sector accounted for almost a third of the names, with Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa of Qatar National Bank emerging as the leader in the field.

The magazine used various measures to come up with the list, including company size, individual accomplishments, as well as the executives’ impact on the wider industry.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Middle East

