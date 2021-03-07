You are here

  • Home
  • Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259

Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259

Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259
Jan Blachowicz celebrates his win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. (UFC/Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxuf7

Updated 07 March 2021
Ali Khaled

Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259

Blachowicz reigns supreme against Adesanya at UFC 259
  • Brazilian legend Amanda Nunes successfully defends featherweight title against Megan Anderson
Updated 07 March 2021
Ali Khaled

Jan Blachowicz was the headline winner at UFC 259, successfully defending his light heavyweight championship belt after defeating middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision.

The action at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday morning also saw the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history, Amanda Nunes, successfully defend her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson. Bantamweight champion Petr Yan lost to Aljamain Sterling in four rounds.

Blachowicz said: “For sure it was a tough fight (against Adesanya), it was a close fight, but Izzy kicked a little bit more than I did. I think my boxing was a little bit better than his. My wrestling was much better than his.”

He added: “Thank you Izzy for this fight. It was a pleasure for me to fight against someone like you … I’m happy that I can be the first to beat him, one of the best in the world.”

Blachowicz said he deserved the win and tactically the fight had worked out as he and his team had envisioned.

“I’m a true champion, I deserve what I got. It was a hard job for me tonight, but I do my best,” he added.

“What we prepared for him in the gym we did in the fight … I should’ve wrestled him a little bit more a little bit earlier. I should’ve put more pressure on him. I should’ve put more of my boxing skills on him. But he’s a great fighter, he wouldn’t let me go. But anyway I did almost everything that we trained for.”

The 38-year-old from Poland said at some point he had trouble breathing freely, despite feeling he had trained in a “perfect” manner for the fight.

“I started to feel that my breath wasn’t so good, but after 30 seconds I focused a little bit more, I relaxed and my breath came back to normal and I saw it was ok,” he added.

“That was a moment but I survived. Maybe that was after one of his kicks, I don’t know, I don’t remember, but that was only one moment in the fight.”

The Brazilian Nunes had forced a submission out of her Australian opponent Anderson after 2:03 of the first round, and revealed that she has different strategies for different opponents.

“I can’t go in the cage without strategies A, B and C, because you don’t know if something is going to go wrong,” the 32-year-old said.

“You have to be ready, so for Megan I wanted to finish her, I didn’t want to knock her out. I paced myself. I saw she was done already, but I wanted to finish the fight on the floor with my jiu-jitsu,” she added.

“I feel like this is the moment that I wanted for so long. I worked hard for this moment. I’m hungry. I always go to the gym to get better and better. I chose this to be my job. I love to do this. Every time that I think about it, it’s driving me forward and motivating me. Whatever happens next, I’m going to be here to defend. It’s not something that I’m going to go away. I have two belts. I have to come back and defend them, and I’ll be very happy to do it.”

After defeating Yan via disqualification at 4:29 of the fourth round, Sterling revealed that it was not how he wished to win the fight.

“I wanted to continue. The fight was fast paced. It was a lot of action. I know the fans were enjoying that,” said the Jamaican American.

“This was potentially going to be one of the fights of the year, or one of the greatest bantamweight fights in history for the title. The action was nonstop until that point,” he added.

“Sorry fans. Sorry that the fight went like this. I hope we get to run it back, do it again and give you the fight you guys deserve.”

Topics: UFC UFC 259 Jan Blachowicz

Related

Dustin Poirier scores stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Dustin Poirier scores stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi
Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island
Sport
Chiesa banishes ‘tough year’ with win at UFC Fight Island

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters

UAE’s jiu-jitsu elite face off against the world’s best fighters
  • The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has confirmed that 123 fighters from the UAE across belts will be in action during the two-day tournament
  • AJP Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio added: Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and we are looking forward to two days of high-quality action on the mats
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s best fighters will have the opportunity to face off against leading international opponents in different divisions at the Abu Dhabi International Pro, a key stop on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour on March 12-13 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, with over 500 fighters from 30 countries having confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Action will begin on March 12 when blue belt holders compete, while purple, brown, and black belt holders will take to the mats on Saturday.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has confirmed that 123 fighters from the UAE across belts will be in action during the two-day tournament. Brazil and Colombia, traditional jiu-jitsu powerhouses, will also have strong representation with 87 and 34 fighters respectively, with 600 ranking points available to winners in each class, attaching even greater importance to the tournament.

According to senior members of the UAEJJF, the timing is ideal for fighters to test the level of their preparations and identify further areas of improvement going into what is expected to be a very busy season.

UAEJJF Technical Director Mubarak Al-Menhali said the AJP Abu Dhabi International Pro would bring some truly elite fighters to the mats and would offer opportunities for high-class competition.

“Tournaments on the AJP circuit are extremely competitive and the technical level of the fighters is very high,” he said. “It is the perfect opportunity for all our fighters, budding and experienced, to get the chance to participate in a high-level tournament here at home. The benefits from competing on such a big platform are invaluable and I would like to urge as many fighters from the UAE as possible to sign up for the competition.

“This is the first time that we are hosting an AJP International Pro event here in the UAE and the timing couldn’t be better,” Al-Menhali added. “Our fighters are preparing for upcoming international assignments and the quality of the opponents they would face in this tournament would greatly aid their career development. This tournament also provides valuable exposure to the AJP Tour circuit, with fighters getting a taste of the pressure that comes with competing on the global stage and a window into the workings of professional jiu-jitsu.”

AJP Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio added: “It is a pleasure to organize an event of this stature in Abu Dhabi. The city is fast becoming a global hub for combat sports and having successfully put on a number of high-quality sporting events in these challenging times, we are confident that this tournament will benefit from those same high standards. 

“Abu Dhabi is the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and we are looking forward to two days of high-quality action on the mats.”

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour Abu Dhabi International Pro

Related

Saudi girl Mawiya Zahid, 9, wins silver at Jiu-Jitsu Festival in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Saudi girl Mawiya Zahid, 9, wins silver at Jiu-Jitsu Festival in Abu Dhabi
Saudi siblings head to world jiu-jitsu event
Sport
Saudi siblings head to world jiu-jitsu event

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
Updated 09 March 2021
Nada Hameed

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing

Why Saudis are falling in love with Formula racing
  • The recent Formula E event at Diriyah and the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix later this year are drawing an increasing number of male and female fans to motorsports
Updated 09 March 2021
Nada Hameed

These are happy days if you happen to be a motorsport fan in Saudi Arabia.

For many years, the desert landscapes of the Kingdom have been a natural home for international rallies, including for the last two years, the world-famous Dakar.

More recently, Saudi Arabia has witnessed the revolutionary introduction of Formula circuit racing with the hosting of three Formula E weekends, starting in 2018 and culminating in the recent historic double header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix. 

The event may have had a limited live audience, but the interest shown in it, especially around the Diriyah Gate Development, was a clear indication of just how popular racing has become in the country.

And it is about to get better. In December, Formula One racing will finally come to the country with the hosting of the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

While rallies are for the most part spectacular television spectacles, Formula racing is something that has to be witnessed live to be truly appreciated.

Competitiveness, risks, and entertainment are what the crowds want to see, and should fans be allowed back into circuits in the coming months, Saudi’s growing number of racing events will find a more than hungry audience.

Motorsport fandom in the Kingdom encompasses all aspects of cars.

There are long-time fans of competitive racing, and the more casual watchers. Some are car collectors and others curious about the technology behind the motors. And then there are real racers hoping to emulate world famous drivers.

“More than anything, I love to see the winning car,” Waleed Ibrahim, one of the organizers of the Formula E event, told Arab News. “The danger it goes through, it makes me feel excited and I cannot wait to attend Jeddah Formula One race.”

It’s no surprise that for the fanatics, having a Formula One Grand Prix in the Kingdom is as exciting as a World Cup would be for a football fan.

“Formula 1 is the greatest sporting event after football,” said Omar Allahim, a Saudi desert rally driver and coach. “It is the biggest and oldest race in the world of cars and coming to the Kingdom is considered as a historical leap in the development of Saudi sports.”

“As a teenager back in the old days I used to do a lot to afford attending the races in Bahrain,” he said.

The Saudi racing fans all speak of their common desires to hear the echo of loud formula engines, and enjoy watching the best drivers from around the world giving it their all.

Some embrace racing more than others.

Almohannad Alsharif, a huge motorsport enthusiast since he was a child, a supercar collector, and a racer himself, told Arab News: “My dad has always liked cars and driving fast, so I decided to dig deeper into them until I became a certified FIA international pro driver.”

“Although I offroad and enjoy driving luxury sedans, driving supercars on the track is my greatest passion,” he added. “Especially if they are involving manual transmission, traction off, rear-wheel drive, big engine, and are lightweight.”

Alsharif also has participated and won a number of national competitions.

“I’ve been racing since 2001 in the USA, and I’ve won multiple national championships, the latest was in late 2019,” he said.

Not surprisingly, he is also a big fan of Formula racing - having raced Formula 4 in Dubai in 2015 - and he described it as “the pinnacle of circuit racing”. He also believes that Jeddah Formula 1 Grand Prix “is a huge step for Saudi” and hopes to be a part of the races taking place before the showpiece event scheduled for December 5, 2021.

Formula racing may be relatively new to the Kingdom, but its breeding ground, karting, and the more established rallies are not.

Khaled Al-Zayed, a Saudi driver and member of the Royal Guard team has been racing since 2008.

“I have participated in 50 international race and 180 national races,” he’s said. “My love of motorsport led me to be skilled in both karting and rallies.”

Al-Zayed has three different international racing licenses, including for Group C, karting, and rally.

“Racing on the track makes me feel alive, and now that we have the Formula one race coming to Jeddah, it is a huge deal and it will help us to show the world how much fast cars mean to us,” he added.

Just over three years ago, women couldn’t even drive in Saudi Arabia, but the societal changes that have swept the country in recent times means they have increasingly embraced racing as a sport, with a chance to shine alongside male racers.

Mashael AlObaidan, a Saudi rally dirt bike racer, told Arab News that she has always been a huge fan of motorsports and watching movies of women riding motorbikes inspired her to do so herself.

“Adrenaline just rushes in my blood when I race, it is pure happiness,” she said. “To have Formula events in my country, it is a big achievement and I am really proud of it and I am also super proud of our female Formula champion Reema Juffali, and our male Saudi car drivers as well.”

“Saudi Arabia is doing a great job in a lot of sectors especially motorsports,” AlObaidan said. “We have the biggest races and that shows you where we are heading. It is a bright future for the sector and I love it.”

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

On-form Muguruza stakes claim for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza held off a solid challenge from qualifier Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday to win 6-3 7-5 and move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Muguruza, who reached the Dubai semi-finals in 2015 and 2018, has earned more wins than any other player on the WTA Tour this year, and she arrived in Dubai after competing in the Doha final, where she fell to Petra Kivitova.

“It was definitely a challenge because it’s very different conditions (from Doha),” said Muguruza. “I fought as much as I could and I could close the match in two sets. I’m happy that I made it and feel like I’m getting into the tournament.”

Although she was unable to dominate her enterprising opponent, the number nine seed was not threatened until late in the second set, when Begu established a lead and served for the set at 5-3. Muguruza though fought back to claim the next four games and a place in the next round.

“It is never easy to begin a tournament so soon after competing in the final of another, but Garbine Muguruza impressed us with the way she adapted and dealt with a difficult opponent,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “This is her seventh appearance here and it is a pleasure to welcome her back.”

Elena Rybakina, who reached the Dubai final last year before losing to Simona Halep, also overcame a second set fightback by Saisai Zheng, winning 6-0 6-4, and she was joined there by Madison Keys, who marked her Dubai debut by taking just 64 minutes to claim a 6-1 6-1 victory over qualifier En-Shuo Liang.

Rybakina enjoyed an incredible start to last season, reaching four finals in her first five tournaments and winning Hobart before her momentum was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She came desperately close to claiming the Dubai title, upsetting recently crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and world number three Karolina Pliskova to reach the final, where in one of the most thrilling contests on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium centre court she came within two points of victory in a nail-biting final set tiebreak.

After giving up just five points on serve in the opening set, Rybakina appeared to be coasting to a comfortable victory as she broke to lead 3-1 in the second. But her opponent then began to offer a solid challenge and Rybakina was relieved to close out the match in straight sets.

“Overall, I thought I played not a bad match,” said Rybakina. “I’m happy to come here again. It’s a pity there are not the crowds here like before, but I’ll try to do my best this week.”

Keys tested positive for Covid-19 in January and, instead of flying to compete at the Australian Open, she was forced to self-isolate at home. As a result, the only tournament she has competed in since playing at the French Open in September is last week’s Doha event, where she defeated 2019 Dubai champion Belinda Bencic before falling in the second round to Maria Sakkari.

There were no signs of rust as she swept past Liang, and although she faced seven break points, she fought off every one to secure a comfortable victory.

“I feel good about today,” said Keys. “I played a really clean first set, and in the second set I had some break points against me but I thought I handled them pretty well and kept the momentum. It’s been tough. I definitely feel a little bit behind compared to everyone else, but I know if I keep working at what I’ve been practising and try and implement that in matches then more matches will come.”

“There have been many extremely competitive performances today,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak. “No one is certain of victory, and that was demonstrated when former world number one and triple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber was beaten by Caroline Garcia. It is impossible to predict who will finish as our 2021 champion on Saturday.”

Topics: tennis

Game on: Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah bin Musaad buys football club No. 5

Game on: Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah bin Musaad buys football club No. 5
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Game on: Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah bin Musaad buys football club No. 5

Game on: Saudi Arabia's Prince Abdullah bin Musaad buys football club No. 5
  • Chateauroux prop up French second division, but Prince Abdullah bin Musaad predicts successful future
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Saudi prince who owns four professional football clubs has splashed out nearly €3 million on a fifth.
Prince Abdullah bin Musaad is buying the French club Chateauroux, adding to his portfolio of Sheffield United in England’s Premier League, Beerschot in Belgium, India’s Kerala United and Al-Hilal United in the UAE.
“We have been interested in Chateauroux for some time, and negotiations have taken a long time,” Prince Abdullah said.
The prince is buying the club through his company, United World. Chief executive Abdallah Al-Ghamdi “saw the last game and reached an agreement with club officials and the board of directors,” the prince said.
French media have estimated that the deal is worth about €2.8 million, a bargain basement price in global football. “I think the amount is higher but I do not want to divulge it,” the prince said.
Chateauroux are currently propping up the French second division after only four wins from 28 games, but the prince is undaunted.
“The club’s position in the second division table is now very difficult, but I am optimistic about its future,” he said.
“When we buy a club, we have several objectives. To raise the level of the club, the facilities and the level of the team. The most important thing is to do it over time.
“I’m happy that we own clubs from three of the four countries that reached the semifinals of the last World Cup — England, Belgium and France.”
The prince is particularly delighted to be involved with a French club.
“When I invested in England and Belgium, I was happy. But for France, I have a special feeling because it’s a country that reminds me of childhood,” he said. “My memories are numerous and my brother Abdulrahman was born there.”

Topics: Prince Abdullah bin Musaad

Related

Prince Abdullah wins legal battle to control Sheffield United
Sport
Prince Abdullah wins legal battle to control Sheffield United
Sport
Prince Abdullah buys into third tier Sheffield United

‘China Crisis’ is priceless lesson and opportunity for Saudi football

Riyadh and Jeddah, rather than Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have an increased opportunity to become Asia’s go-to destinations for big-name foreign players. (AFP/File Photos)
Riyadh and Jeddah, rather than Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have an increased opportunity to become Asia’s go-to destinations for big-name foreign players. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 08 March 2021
John Duerden

‘China Crisis’ is priceless lesson and opportunity for Saudi football

Riyadh and Jeddah, rather than Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have an increased opportunity to become Asia’s go-to destinations for big-name foreign players. (AFP/File Photos)
  • As champions Jiangsu FC and others cease operations, Kingdom set to become go-to Asian football hub
Updated 08 March 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: A leading Chinese football agent has warned that the financial issues facing the Chinese Super League serve as both an opportunity and a warning for Saudi Arabia.

His views come in the wake of seismic events that have rocked Chinese football and look set to have a ripple effect on the rest of the continent.

A series of mishaps, among them being Chinese champions Jiangsu FC ceasing operations last week, have for a while at least, removed the Middle Kingdom as one of the premier transfer destinations in the world. Riyadh and Jeddah, rather than Shanghai and Guangzhou, will have an increased opportunity to become Asia’s go-to destinations for big-name foreign players, but caution is needed.

“For a number of years, we were getting lots of inquiries from China to contact European clubs, and getting lots of interest from European agents to get their players into China,” a leading Chinese agent, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News. “Outside the big leagues of Europe, China was the place to go, but that has changed. We are already seeing attention switching to West Asia.”

Around a decade ago, Chinese president Xi Jinping made it clear to the world and the Chinese Football Association, as well to conglomerates and state-owned enterprises, that the underachievement of the country in the world game had to end. Within months, clubs in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing were signing some of the biggest names in the sport.

In the short-term, China wanted to match the likes of Saudi Arabia and become an Asian powerhouse — The Green Falcons have been to five World Cups and won three Asian Cups, compared to one and none for China — but the longer-term ambition was a global one.

The transfer activity certainly reached world-beating levels during the winter transfer window of 2016-17, when China’s top tier spent more than any other. Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG in December 2016 for around $80 million. In total, more than $470 million was spent, considerably more than the $300 million that left the bank accounts of English Premier League teams. Never had Asia seen such activity.

The sums spent helped bring the AFC Champions League to China for the first time ever, increased attendance to the number one spot in Asia and lifted the league’s profile to be one of the highest of any outside the traditional “Big Five” of Europe.

But ahead of the new season, headlines around the world are talking of a “China crisis.”

On March 1, Jiangsu FC ceased operating just three months after being crowned champions for the first time in their history. Owners Suning, who also control Inter Milan, have pulled the plug.

There are others. A year ago, Tianjin Tianhai went bankrupt, and at the moment, according to reports in the Chinese media, Tianjin Tigers are also close to folding. Over the past 12 months, 16 teams in the top three tiers in China have gone out of existence.

While Saudi Arabia has outperformed China in football, there are some similarities. The coronavirus pandemic meant that many Chinese clubs, already in debt, saw less revenue and were relying even more on cash injections from corporate owners who were also feeling the effects. Clubs in Saudi Arabia often struggle to be self-sustainable, and depend on owners putting hands in pockets.

The temptation to get out wallets may be hard to resist in the coming months. Already, the likes of Alex Teixeira, the Brazilian who helped Jiangsu to the title last season and is now a free agent, has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in the hope that clubs there can match the kind of salary he received in China. He would join stars such as Bafetimbi Gomis, Pity Martinez, Odion Ighalo and Andre Carillo, who bring talent and attention, but do not come cheap.

There have been examples of Saudi clubs overextending themselves. Al-Nassr have become embroiled in a dispute with players Maicon and Giuliano Victor de Paula, with FIFA getting involved and recently slapping the Riyadh club with a transfer ban that could last three windows. There have also been reports that Al-Ahli have been late in paying players this season.

“Now that China is not part of the conversation and won’t be for a while, Saudi Arabia will become the focus of more and more players and their agents, especially as there are some clubs and leagues in Europe that are struggling financially at the moment due to the pandemic situation,” the agent added.

“Teams may be able to sign some big talents, but China shows that you have to be careful. To see the champions go out of existence means that something is very wrong.”

Topics: football soccer China Saudi Arabia

Related

Two-horse race between Hamdallah and Gomis for Saudi Pro League for Golden Boot heats up
Sport
Two-horse race between Hamdallah and Gomis for Saudi Pro League for Golden Boot heats up
Five things you need to know ahead of the Saudi Pro League’s Round 25
Sport
Five things you need to know ahead of the Saudi Pro League’s Round 25

Latest updates

Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire
Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire
US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations
Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
Saudi crown prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement
Saudi crown prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.