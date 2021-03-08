You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
STC has worked on a plan to build a superfast 5G network in more than 47 cities around Saudi Arabia. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yt3pk

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
  • It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom launched a vast digital operations center on Monday to boost the Kingdom’s cyber defenses as it rolls out super-fast broadband.
It is the largest facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center will have a capacity exceeding 8.4 terabits per second (tbps), and will be linked to more than 4 submarine cables, used for the first time in the region.
“The center will strengthen the Saudi position as a leading regional center for business 'HUB,' and represents a basic building block for the company to be a regional center with a system of digital services in MENA,” Saudi Telecom CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser said.
It is equipped with the largest and most modern cybersecurity operations center in the region, run by highly skilled experts, the telecoms company said.

STC has worked on a plan to build a superfast 5G network in more than 47 cities around Saudi Arabia, which will be expanded to include more than 71 cities, in the next phase, Nasser said.

Regional governments are investing heavily in superfast broadband networks while at the same time shoring up their cyber defences to counter a rise in threats from both nation state hackers as well as criminal gangs.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Co. STC Telecom

Related

Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the Kingdom’s largest mobile network operator, has entered into a partnership with Irish vehicle software firm Cubic Telecom to develop in-car software solutions for Saudi drivers. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
STC partners with Irish software firm to develop in-car applications
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Business & Economy
STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
  • The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The ENOC Group said it saved 86.9 million dirhams ($23.7 million) through an innovation program where employees were allowed to submit ideas, state news agency WAM has reported.
The UAE-based oil company has received some 3,824 suggestions through the innovation program since 2012, and it has considered 332 ideas, which it said helped the company significantly.
“The UAE has always taken pride in its ability to cultivate innovation and creativity and foster knowledge exchange; all of which are factors that played an immense role in driving the country’s development,” Said Humaid Al-Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said.
The innovation program was in line with a country-wide push to enhance the capabilities of the labor force.
“As such, the UAE ranks 35 in the 2020 Global Innovation Index, and continues to excel in tertiary education, information and communication technologies, general infrastructure, and innovative products and services,” Al-Falasi said.
ENOC employees have been suggesting ideas on energy and power savings, operational and maintenance cost reduction, and improving workflow across the group’s operation

Topics: UAE Enoc

Related

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club

’I love sport and money:’ Saudi tycoon to buy French club
  • Saudi already owns Sheffield United
  • United World to make club purchase
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

NICOSIA: A self-confessed lover of “sport and money,” Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad is about to become the owner of humble French second division club Chateauroux.
Already the owner of Premier League strugglers Sheffield United, Beerschot in Belgium, India’s Kerala United and Al Hilal United in the UAE, the 56-year-old will soon have a new team in his portfolio.
“We have been interested in Chateauroux for some time, and negotiations have taken a long time,” Prince Abdullah told AFP in a Zoom interview.
“The club’s position in the second division table is now very difficult, but I am optimistic about its future.”
Chateauroux are currently bottom of the French second division with just four wins all season in 28 games.
The third division is beckoning.
The prince  has given the green light for the purchase of the club to his company United World.
“I love sport and money,” added the man whose personal fortune is estimated at €200 million ($240 million).
“When I invested in England and Belgium, I was happy. But for France, I have a special feeling because it’s a country that reminds me of childhood.
“My memories are numerous and my brother (the prince) Abdulrahman was born there.
“I know that Chateauroux is not far from Paris (about 270 kilometers), another reason to please me when I am in France, besides the restaurants, the cafes and walks in beautiful Paris.”
He added: “Under normal circumstances, I would visit the club (at the time of acquisition), especially since I really like France, but because of the travel conditions, I can’t go.”
United World’s chief executive Abdallah Al-Ghamdi “saw the last game and reached an agreement with club officials and the board of directors,” Abdullah said.
French media have estimated that the Chateauroux club will be bought for around €2.8 million, a bargain basement price in global football economics.
“I think the amount is higher but I do not want to divulge it,” said Abdullah of a club staring at relegation after four seasons in the second tier.
Chateauroux has only spent one season in the French top flight, in 1997/1998 but they did reach the French Cup final in 2004 where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint Germain.
“When we buy a club, we have several objectives,” added Abdullah.
“To raise the level of the club, the facilities and the level of the team. The most important thing is to do it over time.
“I’m happy that we own clubs from three of the four countries that reached the last semifinals of the World Cup — England, Belgium and France.”
The prince said he has followed French football closely over the years, citing Michel Platini as his idol.
“I remember the French team of Platini, Giresse, Tigana and Rocheteau. When I was young, Platini was my favorite player when he was playing in Italy with Juventus.”
So, after buying Chateauroux, what next?
“We will now stop investing for about a year, to consolidate our clubs. Managing a club is not easy. We do not want to expand beyond our human potential.”
 

Topics: football France

Related

Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day
Sport
Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report

Remote working will demand bigger units and more flexible leases in UAE says report
  • Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The growth of remote working across the Emirates is changing demand for residential real estate according to a new report from broker Asteco.
Overall sales prices and rents contracted last year but the broker also noted a rise in rents and villa sales prices in certain locations which it attributed to changing workplace and work-life habits.
“The longer-term trend toward remote working will also see a need for larger residential dwellings and short term/serviced apartments with more flexible leasing and payment plans,” said HP Aengaar, CEO at Asteco, said, “Flexible and home working, use of advanced and smart technologies such as AI, automation, contactless technology, need for larger units with outdoor space and increased storage space and preference for lower density developments are some of the trends that will be taken over in 2021 and beyond.”
Asteco expects the market to remain soft amid persistent economic uncertainty.
In Abu Dhabi, approximately 15,000 residential units are anticipated for completion in 2021 — a large number of units concentrated on Reem Island comprising approximately 1,850 units, Al Raha Beach with 4,000 units, Yas Island with 2,400 units and Saadiyat Island with 800 units.
In Dubai, 41,500 new residential units and 1.5 million square feet of office space are expected for handover in 2021.
The broker said this figure could possibly increase if currently stalled projects resume activity.
“With more supply expected for handover in 2021, tenant retention will become increasingly important,” Asteco said.

Topics: UAE Employment Coronavirus

Related

UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Business & Economy
UAE telecom subscribers reached 21.9m in 2020
Special UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia
World
UAE breaks ground for Sheikh Zayed Mosque replica in Indonesia

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year

Saudi Arabia issued over 100,000 commercial registrations for women last year
  • Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 100,000 commercial registrations were issued to women in the Kingdom last year, Al Arabiya reported, citing the Saudi Ministry of Commerce.
Most of the activity was concentrated in the wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair services, accommodation, food services and construction.
The registration process requires applicants to be 18 years or older, not be a government employee and have a minimum capital of SR,5000 ($1,330).
Saudi Arabia is encouraging greater female participation in the private sector as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform.
The Kingdom continues to make progress in the World Bank Group’s Report, “Women, Business, and Law 2021.”
The report compares levels of discrimination between genders in the field of economic development and entrepreneurship in 190 countries.
It revealed that Saudi Arabia scored 80 points out of 100, up from the 70.6 achieved in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia international women's day 2021

Related

Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare
Saudi Arabia
Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020

Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
  • The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion
  • The company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform
Updated 08 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans to launch its hotly anticipated London listing on Monday after recording a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it still posted a loss for 2020.
The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to value Deliveroo at more than $7 billion, based on a private funding round it completed in January, and will be one of the largest London listings in several years.
The company published a registration document and an expected "intention to float" -- which signals the start of the listing process -- on Monday, capping what has been a busy start to the London IPO season.
In an accompanying trading update, the company said it had grown the total number of transactions processed on its online platform, the so-called Gross Transaction Value, by 64.3% last year to 4.1 billion pounds from 2.5 billion in 2019.
It also narrowed an underlying loss to 223.7 million pounds ($308.93 million), from 317.3 million pounds in 2019.
"Today, Deliveroo is so much bigger than I ever would have thought possible," founder and chief executive Will Shu said in the trading update. "We are building delivery-only kitchens, delivering groceries, building tools for restaurants to take them into the digital age - things I never contemplated when we launched."
Class system
The company confirmed it plans to use a dual-class share structure that will give Shu more control over the company.
This means it will have a "standard" listing upon entry into the London Stock Exchange, rather than a premium one, excluding it from the FTSE indices.
However, this could change if recommendations made in a recent review of listing rules by former EU Commissioner Jonathan Hill are implemented.
"It's obviously great news that Deliveroo, a global technology leader, born and bred in the UK, has chosen to list here," Hill said in a statement provided by Deliveroo. "The changes we recommended would make it easier for more companies to follow Deliveroo's lead, sending out a message that London is open for business."
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators and bookrunners along with Bank of America, Citi, Jefferies and Numis.

Topics: Deliveroo Finance London technology

Related

Noon aims to attract more Saudi shoppers with rewards program
Business & Economy
Noon aims to attract more Saudi shoppers with rewards program
Special CEO of Middle East ride hailing firm Careem looks forward to full recovery by end of year video
Business & Economy
CEO of Middle East ride hailing firm Careem looks forward to full recovery by end of year

Latest updates

Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
Saudi FM arrives in Doha
Saudi FM arrives in Doha
UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.