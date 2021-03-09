You are here

'Visual memory': Activists in race to save digital trace of Syria war

'Visual memory': Activists in race to save digital trace of Syria war
A Kurdish woman walks with her child past the ruins of the town of Kobani. (AFP)
AFP

  The videos showing regime bombardments, executions by extremists and chemical attacks had served as a vital window into a conflict which has remained largely off limits to journalists and investigators and was captured mostly by the people living it
BEIRUT: From videos of deadly airstrikes to extremists' takeovers, Al-Mutez Billah’s YouTube page served as a digital archive of the Syrian war until automated takedown software in 2017 erased it permanently.
The page exhibiting footage that violated YouTube’s community standards could not be restored because Al-Mutez Billah, a citizen-journalist, had been executed by Daesh three years earlier over his documentation efforts.
“It’s not just videos that have been deleted, it’s an entire archive of our life,” said Sarmad Jilane, a Syrian activist and close friend of Al-Mutez Billah, who was killed at the age of 21.
“Effectively, it feels like a part of our visual memory has been erased.”
The Google-owned YouTube platform has deleted hundreds of thousands of videos uploaded by Syrian activists since it introduced automated software in 2017 to detect and delete objectionable content, including violent or graphic videos.
It is not the only social media giant relying on artificial intelligence takedowns, but the platform is home to the majority of Syria war footage, making it an even bigger blow.
The videos showing regime bombardments, executions by extremists and chemical attacks had served as a vital window into a conflict which has remained largely off limits to journalists and investigators and was captured mostly by the people living it.
With the war entering its 11th year, there is growing concern that digital evidence of history’s most documented conflict is being syphoned away by the Internet’s indiscriminate trash can.
“The videos are part of an entire population’s memory,” Jilane said.
“Every clip helps us remember things like what shells were fired that day, the date of the event, or even how we were feeling at the time,” the activist told AFP over the phone from Germany.
Jilane is one of the founders of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, a renowned activist-run page that documented abuses by extremists from Daesh.
Four years ago, YouTube deleted the page’s account but it has since been restored with the help of the Syrian Archive — a group working to preserve the conflict’s digital footprint.
The Syrian Archive has helped restore more than 650,000 YouTube videos removed since 2017, but that is only a fraction of deleted content.
“There is a real feel among people who do open-source investigation that Syrian history is being erased by machine-learning technology,” said Dia Kayyali of the parent company Mnemonic.
“It is a steady and ongoing bleeding-out of this body of evidence.”
To get a sense of how much content is being removed, the Syrian Archive compares videos available online against those collected on its servers.
Almost a quarter of its collection is no longer available on YouTube, Kayyali said.
The situation is set to worsen as global powers ramp up pressure on social media giants to curb terror content online.
In December, EU lawmakers reached a provisional agreement on tougher regulations, including an obligation that platforms take down offending material within an hour.
If enforced, this would make preservation all the more difficult.
“As soon as we find things, we archive them,” Kayyali said.
“But we can’t keep up with the technology, it’s specifically designed to be much faster than human beings,” she added.
“Right now, it’s really a race against time.”
YouTube usually relies on a mix of automated software and human reviewers to flag and delete problematic videos.
But the coronavirus pandemic has forced it to lean more on artificial intelligence as it reduces “in-office staffing,” according to its latest transparency report.
This “means we are removing more content that may not be violative of our policies,” it said.
But “when it’s brought to our attention that a video or channel has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it,” said a YouTube spokesperson.
Despite the erasures, countless hours of Syria content survive.
“We have more footage of the Syrian war than the length of the conflict itself,” said Nick Waters of the open-source investigation website Bellingcat.
Bellingcat has gained prominence as a pillar of open-source intelligence since it started using videos and images to probe the use of weapons in Syria’s war, which has claimed more than 380,000 lives.
Rights groups have also used open-source information to investigate chemical weapon use in Syria.
“User-generated content is very good at establishing certain things: what happened, where and when,” Waters said.
“It’s less good in terms of the why and sometimes the whom.”
Experts believe social media evidence could potentially play a future role in Syria prosecutions.
Its use in court is still being developed, Waters said, but its added value should not be overlooked.
“Each one of these videos or images potentially shows a piece of history,” said the open-source analyst.
“By deleting these videos, especially from accounts of people who may have been killed ... these social media giants are effectively destroying evidence.”

Topics: Syria

Egypt condemns Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and Saudi institutions

Egypt condemns Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and Saudi institutions
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and Saudi institutions

Egypt condemns Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and Saudi institutions
  • In the past week, Saudi air defenses have intercepted 31 armed drone and missile attacks, mostly targeting cities in the Kingdom’s south, amid an escalation in Houthi strikes
Updated 40 min 26 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its condemnation of the Houthi militia’s terrorist operations against Saudi Arabia through the targeting of civilian areas and vital institutions, including the sites of energy facilities that affect the whole region.

The latest of the terrorism acts targeted the port of Ras Tanura and the facilities of Saudi Aramco in attacks by a drone and a ballistic missile, which were intercepted and successfully countered.
A statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its strong rejection of such attacks, which are inconsistent with international and humanitarian law and hinder efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and undermine the region’s security and stability.

FASTFACT

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its strong rejection of Houthi attacks, which are inconsistent with international and humanitarian law and hinder efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and undermine the region’s security and stability.

Egypt said that its government and people stand with the Saudi government and people, and expressed its solidarity with the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to confront the attacks and preserve its security and stability.
In the past week, Saudi air defenses have intercepted 31 armed drone and missile attacks, mostly targeting cities in the Kingdom’s south, amid an escalation in Houthi strikes.
After the latest Houthi attacks, the coalition released footage showing an airstrike on a mobile SAM-6 surface-to-air missile system.
Other footage showed Houthi Qasef-2K drones and Samad attack drones aimed at civilian sites in the Kingdom being intercepted and destroyed.

Topics: Houthis Iran Yemen

Lebanese president calls on army to prevent protesters blocking roads

A man stands next to flaming tires at a make-shift roadblock set-up by anti-government demonstrators next to the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in the Martyrs' Square in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
A man stands next to flaming tires at a make-shift roadblock set-up by anti-government demonstrators next to the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in the Martyrs' Square in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese president calls on army to prevent protesters blocking roads

A man stands next to flaming tires at a make-shift roadblock set-up by anti-government demonstrators next to the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in the Martyrs' Square in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
  • Army chief says people have right to protest peacefully over economic and political crisis and his forces will not suppress just demands
Updated 09 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Monday told security forces to prevent roads being blocked by protesters. It came as demonstrators declared a “day of rage” amid growing anger about more than a year of economic crisis and months of political paralysis, and blocked main routes across the country for a seventh day straight.

Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, held a meeting on Monday with military commanders during which he stressed the right of people to engage in peaceful protest but not to damage public property. He also said that violations of the rights of the army would not be tolerated, and called on politicians to resolve the crisis.

In his first public critical comments, he said that “soldiers are hungry like the people, so what are the officials waiting for?” He added that “they launch political campaigns against us to distort our image” but said they will not succeed in doing so.

“It is forbidden to interfere with our affairs or with our promotions or formations. The army is compact and its dissolution means the end of the (Lebanese) entity. The experience of 1975 (the Lebanese Civil War) will not be repeated,” he said.

Gen. Aoun denied that there had been desertions from the military as a result of the economic crisis but added: “Do you want a potent army or not? The army budget is reduced every year, which negatively affects the morale of the military.”

The day of rage began to spread early on Monday to all parts of Lebanon as protesters once again blocked key roads in an attempt to prevent people from going to work.

The demonstrators spoke of their concerns about “the worries of daily life, the rise in the exchange rate of the dollar, and the need for early parliamentary elections.”

According to a report by the Crisis Observatory at the American University of Beirut, obtained by Arab News: “The accelerating collapse of the Lebanese pound last week and the increase of the value of the dollar on the black market to more than (10,000 Lebanese pounds) was a shock to citizens, who lost more than 85 percent of their salaries.

“If the repercussions of the pound’s plunge in value are evident in the deterioration of Lebanese and other residents’ buying power, and in feverish, sometimes violent competition over subsidized goods in some shops, the worst is still to come.”

The report continued: “The support obtained by the Banque du Liban (Lebanon’s central bank) covers between 85 percent and 90 percent of the value of fuel and medicine purchases so far.”

The blocking of roads by protesters, which resulted in clashes with the security services attempting to reopen them, caused alarm among politicians.

During a security, financial and economic meeting on Monday morning at the presidential palace in Baabda, there were calls “not to allow roadblocks, taking into account the safety of citizens, demonstrators and public and private property.”

However, Gen. Aoun made it clear that the military would not prevent peaceful demonstrations or attack protesters to suppress just demands for a resolution of the crisis.

In his speech to officers, he said: “The solution to the crisis is political, and the political forces must assume their responsibilities and work toward finding a solution. They cannot blame the demonstrators nor the Lebanese army.”

A protesters in the Tyre area poured gasoline over himself and tried to set himself on fire on Monday but was prevented from doing so by Lebanese Civil Defense.

In Tripoli, there was a confrontation between the army and protesters calling for “the resignation and trial of all officials.”

During the meeting at the presidential palace, concerns were raised about who was responsible for the latest increase to the dollar exchange rate at the weekend, when businesses were closed. President Aoun asked the security services to investigate plots to harm the country.

Several measures to address the currency crisis were agreed during a meeting with security and government officials, according to an official statement, including a crackdown on anyone found to be violating monetary and credit laws, including foreign exchange bureaus.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon lebanon protests Michel Aoun

Tunisia set to receive first coronavirus jabs

Tunisia set to receive first coronavirus jabs
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

Tunisia set to receive first coronavirus jabs

Tunisia set to receive first coronavirus jabs
  • First initial 30,000 doses arrive Tuesday from Russia followed by 500,000 doses in coming weeks
Updated 08 March 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Mass inoculation in Tunisia starts on Tuesday when the first coronavirus vaccines arrive in the North African nation using Russia's Sputnik V jabs.
Initially 30,000 doses are due to arrive Tuesday from Russia, followed by 500,000 doses "in coming weeks" said a presidency statement citing "constant diplomatic efforts" to procure them.
Being amongst the last North African nations to start vaccinations, Tunisia has some 11.7 million inhabitants and has recorded 237,704 Covid-19 cases including 8,201 deaths since the pandemic began.
The government had previously announced it was expecting an initial 94,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford jabs from mid-February, but delivery under the UN-led Covax scheme was delayed. Beijing last month also pledged to gift 100,000 doses.
A vaccination campaign is expected to begin in coming days.
Lockdown measures remain in place, although rules have been eased slightly, with an overnight curfew now starting at 10:00 pm instead of 8:00 pm.
For travelers, mandatory quarantine at a hotel has been replaced by self-isolation at home for 48 hours.

No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris

No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris
Updated 09 March 2021
Oubai Shahbandar

No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris

No country for minorities: The agony of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, Kurds, Balochis and Azeris
  • Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Sunnis in remote provinces have repeatedly faced harsh crackdowns
  • Recent unrest in Sistan and Balochistan highlighted the extreme marginalization of non-Persian ethnic groups
Updated 09 March 2021
Oubai Shahbandar

WASHINGTON D.C.: Iran’s persecution of political dissidents has been well documented. But the popular conception of the “Iranian people” tends to privilege the grievances of Shiite Muslims and Persian speakers over those of ethnic minorities. Prominence is invariably given to events in Tehran and other urban areas at the expense of happenings in remote provinces.

Overall, non-Persian ethnic groups in Iran make up around 50 percent of the population, yet they are overwhelmingly marginalized.

In recent years, the regime in Tehran and its enablers in the West have assiduously pushed the narrative that the US is the oppressor and the “Iranian people” are the victim. But frequently the narrative is punctured when protests by Iran’s oppressed ethnic minorities spin out of control, such as the violent clashes that recently rocked the country’s impoverished southeast.

Several rights groups reported in a joint statement that authorities shut down the mobile data network in Sistan and Balochistan province, calling the disruptions an apparent “tool to conceal” the government’s harsh crackdown on protests convulsing the area.

Outraged over the shootings of fuel smugglers trying to cross back into Iran from Pakistan, local people had attacked the district governor’s office and stormed two police stations in the city of Saravan.

A low-level insurgency in Sistan and Balochistan involves several militant groups, including those demanding more autonomy for the region. The relationship between its predominantly Sunni Baloch residents and Iran’s Shiite theocracy has long been tense.

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, ethnic Kurds, Arabs and Balochis have faced particularly harsh crackdowns by regime security forces. Consequently, more than 40 years on, provinces such as Khuzestan, Kurdistan and Sistan and Balochistan remain some of the most unstable and least developed parts of Iran.

Provinces such as Khuzestan, Kurdistan and Sistan and Balochistan remain some of the most unstable and least developed parts of Iran. (AFP)

Authorities typically claim they are fighting “terrorism” and “extremism” when justifying executions, arbitrary detentions and the use of live ammunition against protesting minorities. Even the most benign of dissident activities — like running a social media page critical of the regime — can carry the death penalty.

“It is a well-known fact that discrimination in Iran is institutionalized through the constitution,” Abdul Sattar Doshouki, director of the London-based Center for Balochistan Studies, said in a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council Forum on Minority Issues.

“The Iranian regime’s policy in Sistan and Balochistan, and for that matter in other provinces too, is based on racial discrimination, assimilation, linguistic discrimination, religious prejudice and inequality, brutal oppression, deprivation and exclusion of the people who are the majority in their own respective provinces and regions.”

Baloch activists have repeatedly called on the international community and regional powers to press the Iranian government to end its systemic policy of harassment and imprisonment of their local leaders.

The 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz highlighted  growing resentment among minority groups at Tehran’s repressive tactics. (AFP)

Ahwazi Arabs, the largest Arab community in Iran, face similar repression. Natives of Khuzestan, they live in extreme poverty, despite the region holding almost 80 percent of Iran’s hydrocarbon resources.

The province has never had an Arab governor and the majority of its top officials are Persians with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The official language is Persian; Arabic is not taught in schools.

On Tuesday, the Ahwaz Human Rights Organization reported the execution of four additional political prisoners in the infamous Sepidar prison. Among the few who avoided such a fate is Saleh Hamid, an Ahwazi Arab cultural and political activist who was detained by Iranian authorities in the early 2000s for allegedly distributing anti-regime propaganda.

According to the account he gave to the US-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center (IHRDC), Hamid traveled to Syria to enroll at the University of Damascus, where he joined the university’s Ahwazi Arab Students’ Association.

Hamid said the student group primarily promoted Ahwazi Arab culture, but he believes he was identified as a subversive by Syrian intelligence because he was detained at Imam Khomeini airport upon his return from vacation.

He was released after four days but rearrested by plainclothes officers at his father’s home in Ahvaz. Hamid spent two months in the IRGC’s detention center in Chaharshir before being released on bail. He fled the country before his trial date.

Hamid believes Tehran’s policy of persecution is designed to wipe out any ethnic identities that cannot be subsumed under the Islamic Republic’s hegemonic ideology. He says the international community, particularly European powers keen to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, should make the protection of minorities a precondition of any trade agreements with the regime.

“Human rights in Iran are a victim of negotiations on the nuclear file and trade between the EU and Iran,” Hamid told Arab News. “When they negotiate, they forget human rights, about the suppression and crackdown. We want human rights cases to be one of the main negotiating points with the regime. There is discrimination in all fields. If you ask an Arab citizen in Iran if he’s benefited from the oil, they’ll tell you ‘nothing but smoke’.”

Iranian Azerbaijanis, who make up at least 16 percent of the country’s population, are another minority group with a long list of grievances. Although Shiites, many Azeris are viewed by the IRGC with suspicion because of their cultural and linguistic affinities with Turks, in addition to the sense of ethnic kinship they feel with the people of neighboring Azerbaijan.

Proof of the political alienation of Iranian Azerbaijanis came most recently in the form of protests in the northern city of Tabriz during the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia that ended in November. They were angry at Tehran for reportedly sending weapons through its overland border to Armenia for use against Azerbaijan.

Iranian Azeris who speak of their home region as “Guney Azerbaijan,” or south Azerbaijan, are also not allowed to use their mother tongue in educational institutions. Many of them have come to view “reunification” of their historical region with Azerbaijan as the only solution.

The IRGC recently detained and savagely beat an Iranian Azerbaijani activist, Yashar Piri, for writing graffiti demanding greater language rights. The courage shown by Piri was remarkable given that detention, torture or arbitrary execution is the fate that awaits minority-rights activists.

“Persecution of religious minorities is one of the main pillars of this regime,” Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, told Arab News.

Overseas Ahwazis have lobbied governments to take action. (AP)

“For the past 42 years now, the regime has not refrained from resorting to arresting, persecuting, executing and confiscating the properties of these minorities. These minorities have been barred from realizing their full potential and have had limited employment opportunities.

“Sunni Muslim minorities like the Kurds and the Balochis have not fared any better. The regions inhabited by these minorities are some of the poorest and most under-invested by the regime, and these minorities are overrepresented in the execution statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. These regions are so poor that many people have to resort to cross-border smuggling of goods in order to eke out a living and feed their families.”

This is certainly the case for Iran’s northwestern Kurds, who make up around 10 percent of the overall population. Concentrated predominantly in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and Ilam, many young Kurdish men make a living carrying goods on their backs across the perilous mountain passes of the Zagros into Iraq’s northern Kurdish region.

Known as kolbars, those who survive the bitter cold and sheer drops must also navigate vast minefields and trigger-happy IRGC border guards.

Like other minorities in Iran, Kurds are not permitted to learn their native tongue on the national curriculum. Suspected membership of one of the many Kurdish opposition groups operating along the border also carries the death penalty.

Activists say the terror of executions and the threat of demographic displacement that Iran’s minorities face should be recognized for what they are: crimes against humanity.

They note with dismay that the economic, social and political exclusion of Iran’s ethnic and religious minorities never figures in the diplomatic discourse surrounding the nuclear issue and the IRGC’s regional meddling.

In the final analysis, the activists point out, the defiance of Iran’s minority communities, who are determined to hold on to their identity and traditions, constitutes a much needed check on the absolutism of the Shiite theocracy.

Twitter: @OS26

Topics: Iran Editor's Choice

Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon

Pope Francis bows in farewell to his hosts before boarding his Alitalia Airbus A330 aircraft as he departs from the Iraqi capital's Baghdad International Airport on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
Pope Francis bows in farewell to his hosts before boarding his Alitalia Airbus A330 aircraft as he departs from the Iraqi capital's Baghdad International Airport on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon

Pope Francis bows in farewell to his hosts before boarding his Alitalia Airbus A330 aircraft as he departs from the Iraqi capital's Baghdad International Airport on March 8, 2021. (AFP)
  • Country, ‘despite its crisis, is so generous in welcoming refugees’
  • Invitation extended by head of Maronite Church
Updated 08 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Pope Francis on Monday said he promises to visit Lebanon, but has not considered the possibility of visiting the “beloved country of Syria.”

Speaking to the 75 journalists traveling with him on the papal flight from Baghdad to Rome at the end of his historic visit to Iraq, the pope revealed that Cardinal Bechara Rai, head of the Maronite Church, had asked him to make a stop in Beirut on his way back to the Vatican.

“But it seemed like a bit of a crumb (given) the problems of a country that is suffering like Lebanon,” the pope said.

He has promised to visit the country, “which despite its crisis is so generous in welcoming refugees,” according to a transcript of the news conference released by the Vatican Press Office upon his arrival in Rome.

The 84-year-old told the press corps that he got “very tired” during his intense visit to Iraq.

He described Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, the top Shiite cleric whom he met on Saturday, as “a beacon” and “a person of wisdom, prudence, humility and respect.”

The pope said he was “honored to be welcomed by him,” adding: “I felt the duty to make this pilgrimage of faith and penance (in Iraq), and to go and see a great, wise man, a man of God.”

Pope Francis also spoke of his meeting on Sunday with the father of Alan Kurdi, the Syrian child who drowned off the coast of Turkey in 2015 while trying to enter Europe.

“Alan Kurdi is a symbol … that goes beyond that of a child who died during migration. He is a symbol of civilization that is dying,” the pope said.

He added that urgent measures are needed so that people have work in their own countries and do not have to migrate, as well as measures to preserve the right to do so.

He noted the need for countries to receive and integrate migrants, singling out for thanks “generous” countries such as Lebanon and Jordan, which host millions of refugees.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Pope Francis pope

