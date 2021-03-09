You are here

  • Home
  • War-weary Syrian children foresee prolonged displacement: Study

War-weary Syrian children foresee prolonged displacement: Study

In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future. (AFP/File Photo)
In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf4qw

Updated 10 sec ago
Charlie Peters

War-weary Syrian children foresee prolonged displacement: Study

In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Save the Children conducted research in several countries where Syrians found refugee after war broke out in 2011
  • Nearly 80 percent said they expect to find themselves somewhere other than Syria after another two years
Updated 10 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: Ten years after the start of the brutal conflict in Syria, an entire generation of Syrians is missing. Children who grew up during the violence, and fled to safer shores, have told a major charity in a new report that they do not want to return to their country of origin.

In their study titled “Anywhere but Syria,” Save the Children has found that a huge swathe of the refugee children population cannot see themselves returning in the near future.

Between November and December 2020, the charity spoke with over 1,900 Syrian children aged 13 to 17 in Syria (in areas controlled by Bashar Assad’s regime), Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and the Netherlands.

The results were shocking: Some 79 percent of children said that after two years, they expect to find themselves somewhere other than Syria.




A Syrian child fleeing the war is lifted over border fences to enter Turkish territory illegally, near the Turkish border crossing at Akcakale in Sanliurfa province. (AFP)

Out of the refugee children in the Netherlands and nearby countries, just 14 percent predicted a return to their country of origin. Some 64 percent of the interviewees in these countries were hoping to integrate where they were currently residing.

In Syria, the findings were clear: Children do not want to remain in their country. They were significantly less likely than those in the other countries surveyed to say that they would like to be living in Syria in two years.

Pessimism is rife in Syria, with the children less likely to believe that they will be able to live in the future where they hope to.

Just 42 percent of internally displaced Syrian children said that they thought they would be able to realize their wish, significantly less than those in any other country.

The situation is similarly dire in Lebanon, a country which is hosting approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees and under enormous pressure from its worst economic recession.

Dr. Nana Ndeda, policy advocacy and communications director at Save the Children’s Lebanon country office, told Arab News: “Lebanon presents a distinct context for Syrian refugees. We are now in a state of affairs where we are extremely worried about the plight of refugees in the midst of an entire population that is going down a steep decline in access to basic services or increased fragility.

“Lebanon is going through its worst economic crisis, we are seeing increased incidents of violence and shortages of food, medicine and other basics. This makes the condition for refugees even worse. In the last couple of weeks, the situation has deteriorated rapidly, with increasing levels of poverty.”

Ndeda added: “Refugees in Lebanon are now twice as poor than they were a year ago. The coronavirus disease pandemic has not made it any easier. There has been more than a year’s disruption in education services, which is leading to an increase of protection challenges, such as child marriage, other abuse, and increasing child labor.

“Most children are using their family hardships as a motivation to get into the workforce earlier than they planned.”

INNUMBERS

Save the Children’s survey

* 26% - Children whose biggest wish is end to violence in Syria.

* 58% - Children inside Syria who reported being discriminated against.

* 29% - Children in Lebanon who want to go back to Syria.

Save the Children reported that freedom of expression and the children having a say in their future was a key theme that was brought up by them in the interviews.

Many of the children interviewed wanted to have their voices heard outside their homes and in society. The team found that children in Lebanon were especially keen to report the value of joint work to positively influence change.

Oben Coban, governmental relations adviser at Save the Children Turkey, told Arab News: “Regardless of the choices of these children, to go back to Syria or stay, we want them to have the security of choosing a safe future. We have a high belief that we do not see a future for children with children having a say in their future.”

As in Lebanon, Turkey has produced its own unique challenges for Syrian refugee children. Coban said: “This 10-year period has been very cruel for these children. They have had to leave their homes and settle in a new culture and country and with a new language.




A decade of war may have ravaged his country, but Syria's President Bashar Assad has clung to power, with help from allies such as Russia's Vladimir Putin, and looks determined to see out the conflict. (AFP/File Photo)

“Turkey is not like Lebanon or Jordan. Here, it is totally different. More than 3.5 million Syrians have fled and integration with the host community has been tough.”

But despite these cultural barriers and language differences, Syrian children have not expressed a keenness to urgently leave Turkey. Oban said that “only three percent of all the children in Turkey want to return, a very low number. Eighty-eight percent want to stay in Turkey. Only nine percent want to go to another country.”

The Turkish experience for Syrian refugees has brought some positives: “Girls are more likely to attend school than many other host countries and the language difference, contrary to our expectations, did not result in children in Turkey feeling ‘othered.’ The most important request from children is that they want to integrate into Turkish society and understand the culture.”

In the Netherlands, in northern Europe and as far from Syrian life as one could imagine, similar results were found, with children expressing a hope to remain in their host country.

Juliette Verhoeven, lobby and advocacy officer at Save the Children Netherlands, told Arab News: “Most of the children perceived being in the Netherlands as something positive in their life. More than 90 percent of the Syrian children in the Netherlands want to stay; some five percent said they would maybe go to another third country. That really stood out.”




Children play in a rainwater puddle at the flooded Mukhayyam Al-Khair camp near the village of Kafr Uruq in the north of Idlib province on December 17, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)

There are some sizable differences between the Netherlands and other host countries that were surveyed regarding the reception of refugees. In Turkey, you cannot be sure if you will get your status as a refugee, and it has to be regularly renewed.

With lingual and cultural barriers, refugees also have to confront Ankara’s inflexible government regulations, which change regularly when it comes to Syrian refugees.

By contrast, Verhoeven said, in the Netherlands “they are never sent back to Syria. It is labelled an unsafe country by the Dutch government, so every refugee gets status unless this person was already registered in another EU country. Once you have refugee status, you have a permit for five years. The chance that you will receive citizenship after five years is highly possible.”

Child refugees from Syria are, in many ways, adjusting to their host countries faster than their parents. Every refugee in the Netherlands is offered the chance to learn a language, but Syria children learn the language much faster than their parents as they grow up around the culture.




Displaced Syrian girl Tayma, 4, sells liquorice juice known as Jallab on the side of the road at a camp near Bab Al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey during Ramadan to help her injured father with living expenses. (AFP/File Photo)

Verhoeven said that this has contributed to “a gap of knowledge between parents and Syrian children, who all indicated that they feel more connected to Dutch society than Syrian society because their parents are at a different pace of the integration process than they are.”

With all of these different experiences in Turkey, Lebanon and the Netherlands, some strands of similar thoughts and feelings are found consistently among Syrian child refugees. At the top of their priorities is the universal desire for the violence to stop.

They are aware, according to the report’s researchers, that their normal lives can never resume until a lasting ceasefire and a political settlement of some kind commences in Syria. But with regular changes in political and military actors in the region, it is unclear when that time may come.

Until it does, Syria’s missing generation is expected to want to remain in the safer, distant homes they are creating.

------------------

Twitter: @CDP1882

Topics: Middle East Syria Save the Children Editor’s Choice

Related

Special Russia unmoved as Security Council again warned of Syrian children’s plight
Middle-East
Russia unmoved as Security Council again warned of Syrian children’s plight
Winter weather killed 15 displaced children in Syria: UN
Middle-East
Winter weather killed 15 displaced children in Syria: UN
Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood
Middle-East
Syrian children in focus at Sarajevo museum on war and childhood
YPG ‘recruiting displaced children from camps’
Middle-East
YPG ‘recruiting displaced children from camps’

Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines

Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
AP

Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines

Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines
  • Shtayyeh says UN deliveries expected this month through COVAX are now delayed
  • Israel has come under significant international criticism for giving its own population vaccines without doing the same for Palestinians
Updated 40 min 33 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh is appealing to the international community to deliver promised vaccines against COVID-19.
His office says the prime minister on Tuesday urged friendly countries and companies, as well as the World Health Organization, to “fulfill their obligations to us.”
Shtayyeh says UN deliveries expected this month through COVAX, the WHO-backed program to assist poorer nations, are now delayed.
The virus has surged through the West Bank and Gaza Strip and Israel has come under significant international criticism for giving its own population vaccines without doing the same for Palestinians. This week, the government began vaccinating Palestinian laborers who work in Israel.
However, that effort will only vaccinate a small percentage of the roughly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip. Israel says under past peace accords, it is not responsible for vaccinating the Palestinian populations in those areas. Human rights groups say Israel remains an occupying power with an obligation to assist the Palestinians.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

Related

Former Palestinian PM joins election contest
Middle-East
Former Palestinian PM joins election contest
Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers
Middle-East
Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers

Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible

Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible
Updated 10 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible

Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible
  • They ‘have the right to rediscover the dignity that belongs to them’
  • ‘The answer to war is not another war. The answer is fraternity’
Updated 10 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Pope Francis has urged Iraqis who fled their country to go back if they can.

“Never before has a pope been in the land of Abraham. Providence willed that this should happen now, as a sign of hope, after years of war and terrorism, and during a severe pandemic,” he said during the first audience in the Vatican, attended by Arab News, after his historic visit to Iraq.

“Thinking of the many Iraqis who have emigrated, I would like to say to them, ‘You have left everything behind, like Abraham. Like him, keep your faith and hope, and be weavers of friendship and brotherhood wherever you are. And if you can, go back.”

Recalling that Daesh forced thousands of people to flee, including Christians of different confessions and other persecuted minorities, the pope said: “After the identity of too many cities was ruined, Iraqis are trying hard to rebuild what was destroyed. Now Muslims invite Christians to return, and together they restore churches and mosques.”

The Iraqi people “have the right to live in peace. They have the right to rediscover the dignity that belongs to them,” he added.

“Mesopotamia is the cradle of civilization. Baghdad has been a city of primary importance throughout history. For centuries, that city hosted the richest library in the world. What destroyed it? War,” the pope said.

“War is always the monster that, with the changing of the epochs, transforms itself and continues to devour humanity. But the answer to war is not another war. The answer to weapons is not more weapons. The answer is fraternity. This is the challenge for Iraq and for many regions torn by conflict and, ultimately, for the entire world.”

The pope thanked God and all those in Iraq who made his visit possible, including the government, the country’s patriarchs and bishops, as well as the faithful.

He said he had an “unforgettable” meeting with top Shiite cleric Ali Al-Sistani at the latter’s residence in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

The leader of the Catholic Church recalled his meeting with religious leaders in Ur, where Abraham received God’s call.

Abraham “is our father in faith because listening to God’s voice promising him descendants, he left everything and departed,” the pope said.

“And at Ur, standing together under the same sky in which our father Abraham saw us, his descendants, the phrase ‘you are all brothers’ seems to resound once again.”

Topics: Pope Francis Pope Francis in Iraq Iraq

Related

Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Middle-East
Pope Francis thanks Iraqis for visit, saying they deserve peace
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Middle-East
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’

Former Palestinian PM joins election contest

Former Palestinian PM joins election contest
Updated 10 March 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Former Palestinian PM joins election contest

Former Palestinian PM joins election contest
  • Salam Fayyad: ‘Don’t ask us to choose between hunger and surrender’
Updated 10 March 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad has announced he will join a list of independent candidates in the historic May 22 elections.

Fayyad’s decision was revealed in a front-page interview on Tuesday in the Palestinian daily Al-Quds.

Speaking to the newspaper’s editor, Mohammad Abu Libdeh, Fayyad said that his list “will be of independent faces that have had a presence in Palestinian life.”

He called for a national effort to strengthen Palestinian steadfastness with authority and justice.

Fayyad, a former International Monetary Fund official and finance minister, said that the rules of the game must change. “We need to insist on our right for equal treatment and we should stop expecting salvation through Washington.”

He said that it is unfair to ask Palestinians to choose between hunger and surrender.

Fayyad told Arab News that he has been surprised by the huge response to his decision.

“There has been an exceptionally large volume of calls of good wishes, with some talking about the interview, but all taking it rightly as a confirmation of my intention to take part on a list on independents.”

Fayyad’s social media accounts have more than 1.7 million followers.

While refusing to discuss specific political solutions in his Al-Quds interview, Fayyad called for “a return to beginnings.”

He said: “What I mean by beginnings is a return to the PLO position before the 1988 Palestinian peace initiative and not just before the Oslo Accords.”

The Palestinian gamble on an independent state based on 1967 border has failed totally, he added.

However, Fayyad said that Palestinians should not be forced to choose between the two-state solution and a one-state solution with equal rights.

Instead, Palestinians must “insist that Israel recognize the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination.”

“This is a logical request that can be defended internationally, and we can use it to gain the global support of those who support peace, justice, and equality,” he said.

Fayyad, a former head of the Third Way party that won two legislative seats in 2007, said in the interview that he is opposed to participating in a majority government.

“What is needed to face the current challenges is a national unity government in which we have all sectors of the Palestinian political landscape, and not a majority government. This is a principled and final decision that we will not leave no matter what,” he said.

Jamal Nazzal, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council and a Fatah spokesman, told Arab News that Fayyad is a “fabulous” person but was part of the problems he is now criticizing retrospectively.

“He was in charge of leading the country for over eight years. It is easy to criticize the mistakes he pointed out, but he is partially responsible for problems he created as a prime minister.”

Fayyad has been a visiting senior scholar and was Daniella Lipper Coules ’95 Distinguished Visitor in Foreign Affairs at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs in 2018.

The US academic appointment came after a UN plan to name Fayyad as a peace envoy to Libya in 2017 was blocked by US envoy Nikki Haley.

Ali Jirbawi, professor of political studies at Bir Zeit University, welcomed Fayyad’s decision. “Diversity in the lists is very important after a long wait without elections,” he told Arab News.

Fellow lecturer and former minister Ghassan Khatib called the move “good and courageous.”

Hazem Kawasmi, the Jerusalem-based director of the Arab World Observatory on Democracy and Elections, told Arab News that Fayyad is a “respected person” in Palestinian society.

“During his rule as minister of finance and afterward as prime minister, he tried to build democratic institutions of the state of Palestine and supported the rule of law. He is an economist and thus gave good attention to entrepreneurship and believes in civil society.”

Kawasmi said that Palestine needs Fayyad’s participation, “like we need Nasser Al-Qudwa’s new initiative and Marwan Barghouti’s involvement” in shaping a new vision for Palestine.

“We need to build a strong Palestinian democratic leadership, from different factions and independents in order to stand up strongly and finish the colonial Israeli occupation.”

Topics: Palestine Salam Fayyad

Related

Special Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian movement to restore hope and unity launched in Gaza
PLO: US veto of Fayyad ‘blatant discrimination’
Middle-East
PLO: US veto of Fayyad ‘blatant discrimination’

UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’

UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’
Updated 10 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’

UN envoy: Hostilities along Sudan, Ethiopia border ‘deeply concerning’
  • Volker Perthes urges international community to help uphold countries’ promises of de-escalation
  • There is ‘a serious risk for miscalculation and escalation’
Updated 10 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Tensions along Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, including intermittent clashes and exchanges of heated rhetoric between the two countries, are “deeply concerning,” said the UN special envoy for Sudan.

With “reports of intensification of military operations in the border region,” there is “a serious risk for miscalculation and escalation,” Volker Perthes added, urging the international community to “build on Sudan’s and Ethiopia’s stated commitment for a diplomatic solution to support de-escalation and a peaceful resolution.”

In his first briefing to the Security Council as head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Perthes said although the political transition in Sudan is moving forward, the formation of the legislative council and other important milestones remain to be achieved.

Established in June 2020 via resolution 2524, the overarching goals of UNITAMS are to assist the Sudanese democratic transition, protect human rights, support peace processes and the implementation of peace agreements, promote the rule of law, and mobilize economic, development and humanitarian assistance.  

The ongoing transition to democratic governance began in April 2019 when months of street protests culminated in the overthrow of dictator Omar Bashir.

Last October, a peace agreement was signed in South Sudan’s capital Juba by the Sudanese authorities and several armed groups from Darfur, ending decades of conflict that left 300,000 dead and over a million displaced, according to the UN.

The peace agreements opened the way for the integration of the three rebel groups from the Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions into the Sovereign Council, which is tasked with leading the nation into elections.

Then on Feb. 8, a power-sharing transition government was formed between civilians, the military and armed movements, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Perthes, who has been in Sudan for the past five weeks, said the new government has agreed on national priorities such as addressing the collapsing economy, reforming the security sector, implementing the Juba peace agreement and resuming negotiations with the factions that have yet to sign it.  

But formation of the Transitional Legislative Council, an important milestone foreseen in the constitutional document and the Juba peace agreement, remains outstanding.

“The swift formation of an inclusive and representative Legislative Council is indeed critical to broaden the support for the political transition,” Perthes said.  

“There are fears that the gains achieved for women’s rights in the constitutional document, such as a gender commission to be established or the 40 percent (of the council’s 300 seats that should be represented by women), might not be realized. And Sudanese youth have also expressed frustration over their lack of representation,” he added, underscoring the need for an inclusive political process.

Turning to the economy, Hamdok’s message is that Sudan is becoming a country open for investment, Perthes said, hailing the government’s decision to float the Sudanese pound as “a courageous step that will unlock financial assistance, paving the way for debt relief and fostering private sector engagement.”

But the envoy warned that economic hardships are threatening Sudan’s stability as inflation stood at 304 percent in January, coupled with large trade and fiscal deficits, and high rates of unemployment and poverty.

More than 13 million Sudanese, a quarter of the country’s population, are projected to require humanitarian assistance, including about 3 million internally displaced persons.

The investors’ conference set to take place in May in Paris is meant to mobilize private foreign investment and partnerships, and boost development and job creation. Perthes urged the international community to support this and similar initiatives.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Sudan slams Ethiopia over ‘insulting’ border crisis statement
Middle-East
Sudan slams Ethiopia over ‘insulting’ border crisis statement
The ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, Dina Mufti, said in his weekly press conference that Ethiopia does not wish to enter into a conflict with Sudan. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Ethiopia tells Sudan to pull back from borders before talks

Netanyahu to visit UAE on Thursday for the first time: report

Netanyahu to visit UAE on Thursday for the first time: report
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

Netanyahu to visit UAE on Thursday for the first time: report

Netanyahu to visit UAE on Thursday for the first time: report
Updated 10 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay his first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Al Arabiya TV cited its reporter as saying.

Netanyahu postponed a trip to the UAE last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

There was no immediate confirmation of the trip from the Israeli prime minister's office or the UAE.  

 

Topics: UAE Israel visit

Related

Special Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly
Middle-East
Split in Israeli-Arab parliamentary bloc could prove costly
Israel in final phase of easing of lockdown
Middle-East
Israel in final phase of easing of lockdown

Latest updates

Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
Tadawul rejects main market listing for food firm after pump and dump claim
Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines
Palestinian Prime Minister appeals for COVID-19 vaccines
How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years
How Shaima Al-Husseini and Sports For All helped promote a healthy lifestyle during the most trying of years
Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO
Saudi Telecom Company confirms plan to list internet services unit in IPO
Afghan youths jailed over Greek migrant camp fire
Afghan youths jailed over Greek migrant camp fire

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.